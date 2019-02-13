DJ Khaled lost 43 pounds on Weight Watchers, we know what he’s not eating



A couple of years ago I saw a video from YouTubers H3H3, Ethan and Hila, where they just showed up at DJ Khaled’s house and he was cool to them. Apparently they’d done a parody video of him and he’d seen their work. There were a few other people there and an absolutely enormous spread of food in buffet style on warmers. There was way more food than that group of people would need. (That’s at 3:30 into this video.) I’m thinking of that as it’s probably how he was eating before he recently lost weight. Apparently Khaled is a Weight Watchers spokesperson, which seems bizarre, and he lost 43 pounds over the last year to get to his goal of 250 pounds. He Instagrammed this video message about it.

Good for him and hopefully he’ll keep going with this. Weight Watchers is a great program and you can eat anything you want as long as you count the points, but you already know what I’m referring to in the title. That’s got to be zero points, but it’s not like that’s going to change his mind about it and make him a halfway decent lover. After he said all that I can’t really stand him, but we’re covering this story and maybe that’s why Weight Watchers hired him.