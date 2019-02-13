DJ Khaled lost 43 pounds on Weight Watchers, we know what he’s not eating

A couple of years ago I saw a video from YouTubers H3H3, Ethan and Hila, where they just showed up at DJ Khaled’s house and he was cool to them. Apparently they’d done a parody video of him and he’d seen their work. There were a few other people there and an absolutely enormous spread of food in buffet style on warmers. There was way more food than that group of people would need. (That’s at 3:30 into this video.) I’m thinking of that as it’s probably how he was eating before he recently lost weight. Apparently Khaled is a Weight Watchers spokesperson, which seems bizarre, and he lost 43 pounds over the last year to get to his goal of 250 pounds. He Instagrammed this video message about it.

Good for him and hopefully he’ll keep going with this. Weight Watchers is a great program and you can eat anything you want as long as you count the points, but you already know what I’m referring to in the title. That’s got to be zero points, but it’s not like that’s going to change his mind about it and make him a halfway decent lover. After he said all that I can’t really stand him, but we’re covering this story and maybe that’s why Weight Watchers hired him.

wenn34451587

photos credit: WENN and via Instagram

39 Responses to “DJ Khaled lost 43 pounds on Weight Watchers, we know what he’s not eating”

  1. Croatian says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I didn’t even read the article – just wanted to say BRAVO for the title!

  2. Sayrah says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Snort at your title

  3. pollyv says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Yeah, well he’s got a way to go still, that bloviating blowhard.

  4. Lindy79 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:05 am

    The title is EVERYTHING

    • Fluffy Princess says:
      February 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

      Right?? I’m at work and I had to stifle a laugh!!

      Still – I can’t do anything but side-eye this guy. UGH!!!!!

  5. PhillyGal says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Congrats to him! I struggle with weight, as does my husband. Ever notice how men can lose weight much easier and faster than women though? So not fair!

    • Hotsauceinmybag says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:08 am

      I know. I think it has to do with the fact that the metabolism of men runs a lot faster than that of women, and women store more fat easily for child bearing purposes.

      It ain’t fair!

  6. Beli says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Your TITLE!! I let out a horrific bleat when I read that!

  7. OSTONE says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:06 am

    I am also here for the title!

  8. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Both Kaiser and Celebitchy have been great with the titles today!

    *claps hands gleefully*

  9. me says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    It’s not the fact that he doesn’t want to “perform” on his gf…it’s the fact that he still expects her to “perform” on him.

    Reply
    • LivePlantsCleanAir says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:38 pm

      Thank you @me….cause till your post, I had no idea what anyone was talking about….NOW I’m laughing w/y’all :)

      Reply
  10. Lizzie says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    i did a spit take at this title. bravo.

    i rejoined WW 3 weeks ago and have lost 7 lbs. the revamped plan is really great and the new app is much more user friendly and has a social media feel. i’m very impressed with this new rollout they are doing and recommend it – especially to people who have done it before and got bored.

  11. PlaidSheets says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:11 am

    That title made my morning. Thank you.

  12. Rose says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Ha this headline made me laugh out loud.

  13. CalamityAM says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:30 am

    If a woman said she didn’t like giving bl-wjobs would you all still be as judgmental? Or would you be applauding her for knowing what she likes & doesn’t like?

    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:46 am

      Nah, his applause for others is asking how much they appreciate his high highness the Don King himself. You think he gets this excited for anybody or anything else on the planet. Not unless there’s a direct line back to him. He’s a giant turd.

    • Juls says:
      February 13, 2019 at 10:52 am

      See comment #9.

    • Sienna says:
      February 13, 2019 at 11:14 am

      He said he won’t do it, but he expects it in return, because he is the “King”….He doesn’t care about his partner’s pleasure.
      This isn’t about knowing what you like and don’t like. If privately they have negotiated this situation, that is different- but to brag that you won’t give it, but expect it because you buy her stuff is gross and misogynistic.

      Reply
    • BANANIE says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:35 pm

      It’s the lack of reciprocation and the sense of entitlement that’s the issue. I don’t think anyone here is judging anyone else’s sexual wants/needs/etc.

  14. erika says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:37 am

    ooooh burnnnn

  15. Dani says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Does anyone think his wife looks soo much life him, in the face? It’s like shave his beard and put on a wig and they’re like sisters.

  16. Tiffany says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:58 am

    I have been looking into Weight Watchers and am thinking of signing up for the 3 month trail and see if it’s for me.

    Have any of you all had success with it?

    Reply
    February 13, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Viva la snark!

  18. Incognito says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Great headline.

    250 is just his first goal, and he’s working toward his next one. That’s a really smart approach because when you have a lot to lose, it can feel overwhelming. I take the same approach.

    He was signed as a WW ambassador prior to his comments and then we didn’t hear from him until this goal. I thought maybe WW had low key separated from him.

    My favorite WW ambassador is Kevin Smith. I can tell he really follows the program. That was my complaint with some former spokespeople. When asked about the plan, it was clear they didn’t really follow it (I’m looking at you Jenny McCarthy and Jessica Simpson!)

  19. BorderMollie says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Just randomly showing up at a celebrity’s house is really weird and icky. Yikes. I can’t stand this dude and his fake nirvana stuff but he deserves privacy.

    Lol, that headline!

  20. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    LOVED the headline! LOL!

  21. Mel says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    We know what he’s not eating……..HAHAHAHAHA!!!! You win today!

