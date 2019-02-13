Tom Hanks and more celebrities thank Gary Sinise for helping veterans

Actor Gary Sinise has had an amazing career. He headed the show CSI: NY but he’s also been in Apollo 13, Of Mice and Men and Truman, among many others. He’s very well known for his role as Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, the paraplegic veteran who served with Forrest in Vietnam and the mind behind Bubba Gump. But it’s what Gary’s done with his time off screen that is truly extraordinary. Although he has supported veterans for 40 years, in 2011 Gary brought all his charities under one umbrella called The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF). To celebrate Gary’s Grateful American book release yesterday, the CEO of the GSF, Four Star General (RET) Robin Rand, asked a bunch of Gary’s famous friends and some of those who’ve benefited from Gary’s unending generosity to thank Gary officially. The result was this video:

Gary’s charity has so many programs that benefit service members and their families. In addition, it holds a 100 score on Charity Navigator. Everyone in the video affected me, from service person to celebrity. The two that really got to me were Steve Buscemi, because of all his work with Friends of Firemen and Robin Roberts because I am also a military child, as is my husband. But the Tom Hanks ending is getting most of the press and I think deservedly. Part of the reason Lt. Dan resonated with audiences is because of Gary’s accurate and sensitive portrayal, in which many veterans saw themselves. When he toured the USO following that film, many felt they were welcoming one of their own. And Hanks, who starred in Gump and Apollo 13 with Gary, both honored Gary and kept the focus on him. It was a sweet way to wrap it up, even with his Grizzly Adams vibe he’s got going.

If the video wasn’t enough, check out the #GratefulForGary hashtag in Twitter for even more people who have been affected by Gary’s work. Is that not enough? Okay, how about Gary’s reaction when he first saw the video *mic drop*

34 Responses to “Tom Hanks and more celebrities thank Gary Sinise for helping veterans”

  1. Bryn says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:09 am

    He also played Stu Redman in the tv series based on Stephen Kings The Stand, great performance. Every time I read that book, I always hear his voice as that character. So glad he’s a good person in real life, a rare thing in Hollywood.

    Reply
  2. PhillyGal says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:14 am

    Wow! What a wonderful guy and an inspiration. If all the celebrities and powerful/wealthy folks in this country gave back to those in need like Gary, imagine how different our country would be. I’m going to donate to his foundation right now.

    Reply
  3. Citresse says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:17 am

    I love love love Gary Sinese. I knew he was a caring individual from the very first moment I saw him on screen. Another actor, the fellow from Dumb and Dumber (not Carrey) it’s the other, sorry, his name escapes me at the moment, he’s from Michigan, just a down to earth friendly nice guy devoted to family. Some actors are true gems.

    Reply
  4. Gaby says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Thank you for this! I’m so glad this is the first thing I’ve read today. It made my whole day and filled my heart with warmth and hope. And thanks to Gary for being a wonderful human being.

    Reply
  5. SM says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:36 am

    He is an amazing human being! And yes, despite playing a supporting role in Forest Gump, his performance truly stands out.

    Reply
  6. Chef Grace says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:38 am

    @Bryn I was going to say the same thing about The Stand. Just re read it and it is his voice I hear too . LOL.
    He does good work for our veterans.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      February 13, 2019 at 7:55 am

      I heard they are remaking it into a tv series, not sure how I feel about it. They completely ruined Under the Dome when it went to tv

      Reply
      • Sandy Eggo says:
        February 13, 2019 at 12:24 pm

        Doing another TV series for The Stand? I’m not sure how I feel about that either! I bought the 90s miniseries on DVD and watch it over and over while I’m working. It’s kinda cheesy but I find it comforting for some reason. Gary is excellent.

        You’re right Under the Dome was AWFUL. Especially the third season.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:38 am

    Well deserved

    Reply
  8. Eleonor says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:52 am

    I didn’t know this.
    It’s the beautiful thing I needed today.

    Reply
  9. Swack says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:05 am

    I’m bawling watching both videos! I LOVE Gary Sinise.

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      February 13, 2019 at 8:44 am

      Same here! So moving. He’s not only an incredible actor but an incredible human being who is the kind of ally & advocate that our veterans need & deserve. What an amazing man!

      Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Aww Lt. Dan is the MAN.

    Reply
  11. Chris says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:32 am

    He’s a wonderful person. My younger brother is a marine, no longer active duty. Apparently he saw “Lieutenant Dan” at multiple ceremonies (it was a pretty regular thing) when he was in the marine Corp. He’d just show up for support. I can’t remember if my brother said he got to meet him personally or not. He’s been doing it for a while and wasn’t doing it for attention or press, just a really great guy.

    Reply
  12. Erin says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:42 am

    needed this story today. what a lovely human. I’m glad to know this about him.

    Reply
  13. Rosyquartz says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I love him. And he is one of the few right-leaning celebrities that liberals even like. He is a good man.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I live on a military base (husband’s a Marine) and Gary is here all the time performing with the Lt. Dan Band. I’m glad he’s getting some recognition.

    Reply
  15. Jadedone says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:09 am

    This made my day, what a great man

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:11 am

    That thawed my ice, cold heart.

    Gary was the sole reason I watched CSI:NY and Criminal Minds: It really should not have gone international.

    Reply
  17. mom2two says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Well deserved. He seems like just a good human being.

    Reply
  18. chocolate princess says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:19 am

    These are why men like Gary Sinise, James Gandolfini (R.I.P my brother) and the rest of celebrities who really look after veterans deserves a lot of appreciation. As a human being, you should be your Brother’s Keeper and help your fellow man. (P.S that include women as well). This is the America I know and should be. Where’s the American’s spirit, it left in the ashes with the Greedy politicians in Congress and Senate? I was so mad and hurt that Veterans came home and most of the homeless and sleeping under highway flypast. I am ashamed and disappointed in American politicians use their veterans when America is “under threat” and send them to war-torn countries and when their service is done, they left with nothing, That ish is wrong and not fair. DO BETTER AMERICA.

    Once again, people like Gary Sinise deserves a lot of appreciation and a lot more.

    Reply
  19. Florida says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:33 am

    He was wonderful as Stu Redman! I love Gary Sinise and he’s actually coming to our Sam’s Club to sign his book! Should we go?

    Reply
  20. Murphy says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:35 am

    It really doesn’t get much better than Gary Sinise.

    Also all the blinds about him are always pristine. Even if you don’t believe in blinds you can still admit that’s an impressive track record.

    Reply
  21. Ann says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Next Christmas I will be making a donation to this charity in my brother’s name. I feel like I had heard about this charity before and knew that Gary Sinise had a charity for vets but I didn’t realize how special and well run this charity is. My brother is a Marine vet who went to Iraq in 2003 and he’s hard to please. I know he’ll love this! So glad you did a post on it :)

    Reply
  22. Nancypants says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Awwww……Love him.
    He appeared in my town recently and I went to see him.
    Veterans everywhere – including my husband and myself – adore him.
    Thanks to him and Hanks and everyone who contributes!

    Reply
  23. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Well I teared up. The unsung heroes are the best – although here they are singing his praises – you can tell that’s not why he contributes his love, time and money.

    Reply
  24. Jess says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Aw man, he is my ultimate celebrity crush! I always thought he was especially sexy as Lt. Dan :) I love that he’s such a good man and does such wonderful things for veterans. He’s definitely in my list of “good famous guys” along with Tom Hanks, Fred Rogers and Hugh Jackman.

    Reply
  25. Spicecake38 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Just clicked on this post after reading the Miranda Lambert threw a salad on a lady post.
    What an extraordinary difference between two famous people!Gary Sinise is the definition of humble and kind.Thanks for this today,Hecate!

    Reply

