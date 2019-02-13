Tom Hanks and more celebrities thank Gary Sinise for helping veterans

Embed from Getty Images

Actor Gary Sinise has had an amazing career. He headed the show CSI: NY but he’s also been in Apollo 13, Of Mice and Men and Truman, among many others. He’s very well known for his role as Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, the paraplegic veteran who served with Forrest in Vietnam and the mind behind Bubba Gump. But it’s what Gary’s done with his time off screen that is truly extraordinary. Although he has supported veterans for 40 years, in 2011 Gary brought all his charities under one umbrella called The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF). To celebrate Gary’s Grateful American book release yesterday, the CEO of the GSF, Four Star General (RET) Robin Rand, asked a bunch of Gary’s famous friends and some of those who’ve benefited from Gary’s unending generosity to thank Gary officially. The result was this video:

Gary’s charity has so many programs that benefit service members and their families. In addition, it holds a 100 score on Charity Navigator. Everyone in the video affected me, from service person to celebrity. The two that really got to me were Steve Buscemi, because of all his work with Friends of Firemen and Robin Roberts because I am also a military child, as is my husband. But the Tom Hanks ending is getting most of the press and I think deservedly. Part of the reason Lt. Dan resonated with audiences is because of Gary’s accurate and sensitive portrayal, in which many veterans saw themselves. When he toured the USO following that film, many felt they were welcoming one of their own. And Hanks, who starred in Gump and Apollo 13 with Gary, both honored Gary and kept the focus on him. It was a sweet way to wrap it up, even with his Grizzly Adams vibe he’s got going.

If the video wasn’t enough, check out the #GratefulForGary hashtag in Twitter for even more people who have been affected by Gary’s work. Is that not enough? Okay, how about Gary’s reaction when he first saw the video *mic drop*

