The Cambridges & Sussexes won’t appear together at their foundation’s annual forum

One year ago, almost to the day, Meghan Markle joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the first-ever “forum” for the Royal Foundation. At that time, the Royal Foundation was just for Will, Harry and Kate, but Meghan has since been added to the foundation in some capacity. The forum was notable because it was the first time they had all been photographed together, and they were quickly billed as the “Fab Four.” The press was excited to see Meghan, Harry, Kate and William looking so friendly, and there were predictions that the four of them would all work together and everything would be amazing.

Of course none of that panned out. One year after the “Make A Difference Together” forum, there is no “together.” The Sussexes and Cambridges are basically waging a low-key war and the Sussexes in particular don’t even trust their own communications office. So no, there won’t be a happy Sussex/Cambridge photo-op this year. There probably won’t ever be one of those again:

It was all set to be the wonderful annual affair that would leave us in no doubt that the Cambridges and Sussexes could ‘make a difference together’. So I am disappointed to reveal that there will be no repeat of last year’s appearance by the ‘Fab Four’ at this year’s Royal Foundation Forum. Last February, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were given The Beatles’ famous nickname as they appeared on stage together to discuss their ideas for the organisation, which was set up to move forward their charitable ambitions. The Royal Foundation website press release still states that the forum will be an ‘annual’ event, but a Palace source told me: ‘There will be no forum like last year with the four of them together. The timing isn’t great. They should be putting on a united front.’ The decision will do little to convince Royal fans that all is well between the brothers and their wives, following months of speculation that relations are tense. In fact, the four have been working separately on different parts of the charity. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, had a meeting with Lorraine Heggessey, CEO of the Royal Foundation while Prince Harry, 34, recently met Ms Heggessey alone, as did Prince William, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex, 37. In December, Harry and Meghan attended a board meeting of the Foundation before heading out to the Christmas party with staff – while William and Kate did not appear. The Palace has confirmed that it is now accepted procedure that the couples will meet the charity at alternate board meetings. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the event.

[From The Daily Mail]

My prediction: by 2020, the Royal Foundation as it exists right now will quietly fold. Maybe there will still be a “Royal Foundation” but it will just be the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry and Meghan will want to branch out on their own and create their own foundation – that’s what’s coming, mark my words. It makes sense for the Sussexes to have their own thing, and they’ll probably do it soon. Like, this year, when they’re already splitting up offices and staffs and residences. Harry and Meghan clearly want some distance from the Cambridges, and so splitting up (or just ending) the Royal Foundation seems like an obvious move.