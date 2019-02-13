The Cambridges & Sussexes won’t appear together at their foundation’s annual forum

One year ago, almost to the day, Meghan Markle joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the first-ever “forum” for the Royal Foundation. At that time, the Royal Foundation was just for Will, Harry and Kate, but Meghan has since been added to the foundation in some capacity. The forum was notable because it was the first time they had all been photographed together, and they were quickly billed as the “Fab Four.” The press was excited to see Meghan, Harry, Kate and William looking so friendly, and there were predictions that the four of them would all work together and everything would be amazing.
Of course none of that panned out. One year after the “Make A Difference Together” forum, there is no “together.” The Sussexes and Cambridges are basically waging a low-key war and the Sussexes in particular don’t even trust their own communications office. So no, there won’t be a happy Sussex/Cambridge photo-op this year. There probably won’t ever be one of those again:
It was all set to be the wonderful annual affair that would leave us in no doubt that the Cambridges and Sussexes could ‘make a difference together’. So I am disappointed to reveal that there will be no repeat of last year’s appearance by the ‘Fab Four’ at this year’s Royal Foundation Forum.
Last February, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were given The Beatles’ famous nickname as they appeared on stage together to discuss their ideas for the organisation, which was set up to move forward their charitable ambitions. The Royal Foundation website press release still states that the forum will be an ‘annual’ event, but a Palace source told me: ‘There will be no forum like last year with the four of them together. The timing isn’t great. They should be putting on a united front.’
The decision will do little to convince Royal fans that all is well between the brothers and their wives, following months of speculation that relations are tense. In fact, the four have been working separately on different parts of the charity. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, had a meeting with Lorraine Heggessey, CEO of the Royal Foundation while Prince Harry, 34, recently met Ms Heggessey alone, as did Prince William, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex, 37.
In December, Harry and Meghan attended a board meeting of the Foundation before heading out to the Christmas party with staff – while William and Kate did not appear. The Palace has confirmed that it is now accepted procedure that the couples will meet the charity at alternate board meetings. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the event.
My prediction: by 2020, the Royal Foundation as it exists right now will quietly fold. Maybe there will still be a “Royal Foundation” but it will just be the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry and Meghan will want to branch out on their own and create their own foundation – that’s what’s coming, mark my words. It makes sense for the Sussexes to have their own thing, and they’ll probably do it soon. Like, this year, when they’re already splitting up offices and staffs and residences. Harry and Meghan clearly want some distance from the Cambridges, and so splitting up (or just ending) the Royal Foundation seems like an obvious move.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
And here I thought it would be because Meghan is due to give birth soon.
But this theory is okay too.
Yeah, when IS the 2019 royal Foundation forum happening? Is it even happening at all? I don’t see any dates or details on google.
Harry and Meghan need to split press offices. As for the charity fund, but do any of The Queens kids (other than Charles) have their own? It would be more expensive to have another charity with overhead costs taking away from the charities, I think that is one of the reasons they’re all joined together (press office and fund). I think they have different interests but want to optimize the spending.
I was young at the time so my memory might be off, but I don’t remember Charles, Diana, Andrew, and Fergie doing any sort of “Fab 4″ thing so I don’t see why anyone should expect it from this generation. The Cambridges and Sussexes just seem to have very different approaches, goals, and even “brands” that clash too much for that sort of thing to work.
From what I remember, times were different as were expectations of the BRF. Well-dressed, ceremonial figureheads cutting ribbons. I do think it was Diana who changed all that and really got involved in her charities setting the stage for the expectations we see now. Maybe the economy conscious Brits want their money’s worth.
I remember Charles, Diana, Andrew, and Fergie being photographed on ski vacations together.
The forum last year wasn’t the first time the so called Fab Four was photographed together, that must have been at the Sandringham Christmas walk in Dec 2017.
I do remember the “fun” stuff like that and the stories about Diana and Fergie hanging out, but I don’t recall many official engagements for just those 4 as a group. And thinking on it, has that even really been a thing for any of the older married couples? It seems like the press are the ones who came up with this idea of the two couples being a combined unit and ran with it.
Other than skiing, Ascot, and Trooping the Colour, nope the Waleses and Yorks weren’t much together.
And yet, whether or not it was true, this would’ve been a *perfect* way to tone down the “War of the Royals” stories. Sometimes, buttercups, you just have to suck it up.
Personally, I do believe the “war” is between W & H; and while they may’ve “repaired” the relationship (they seemed ok at H&Ms Wedding), it will never be “the same”. There was a definitely coolness btwn the men during the Christmas walk.
Yeah, I agree. At this point, the foundation still exists, so to make their lives a little better press-wise, they need to put on a brave front and be there all smiles, love, and just fake through it.
Ditto. Whatever happens in the future – this looks bad, especially with the added info that they appear at alternate board meetings.
There was an occasion or two early on where Will greeted Meghan warmly and with a kiss on the cheek, so I just wonder what has changed. Did she succeed a little too well?
Sigh… it would really sadden me to know that Will inherited this fierce jealousy from Charles. It’s just SO, damned petty.
I honestly think that’s the issue. Right up to Eugenie’s wedding, nothing seemed amiss among them. I think it was a shock to both the British press and certain royals to see the Oceania tour be as successful as it was. The popular narrative was that it would be a ‘baptism by fire’ for Meghan. Unfortunately for them, that didn’t happen.
People go on and on how they are the future king and queen then why should they continue doing things with the lessers?
The Windsors are a business first and a family last. They will always prioritize William’s family they don’t care about what happens to Harry or his family they aren’t important.
What happens to Harry is not important, just as long as he doesn’t continue to consistently be the most popular member of the family.
Except he isn’t the most popular according to polls. He is popular but he isn’t most- believe the Queen is most popular at least last one I saw and the fab 4 were pretty much equal.
To be fair, all of Charles’ siblings are pretty low key in comparison to him (I know Anne does a bazillion events a year, but she’s well low key), so its no surprise that Sussex and Cambridge’s would go their separate ways, with the Cambridge’s taking larger/more public facing roles, just as Charles/Camilla have done – with Harry and Meghan taking more ‘support’ roles like Anne/Andrew/Edward where they turn up on behalf of TQ and eventually Charles when he’s king.
I also think like Charles and Andrew, William and Harry really dislike each other.
Interesting…..why do you think that ? (Harry + Willam dislike)
Any tea?
@Bella no hard facts, but I feel like for years William and his team threw Harry under the bus, in order to deflect from his own shenanigans (this is fairly widely agreed upon, I think), and then Harry eventuallygot his shit together (Sentebale, Invictus) and became less amenable to being the fall guy.
Also that whole exchange about arguments during their first event as a foursome…remember that! Soooo awkward! Hardly two people who super get along, IMO.
You think? I’ve often thought that the narrative of them being ~super close~ was exaggerated but I’ve never been under the impression that they dislike each other.
I agree re: Harry and William. When younger, we tolerate more. As we age, we find “our people,” and dealing with folks we find “meh,” feels like less and less of an obligation, if that makes sense.
I think this happened to Harry and William. They’ve grown into very different people; they have very different wives; and they don’t want to pretend, anymore, that they’re two peas in a pod.
So, maybe it’s not a row, but they’ve just grown far, far apart.
Whether anyone of you like or not The Sussexes will be important to the Monarchy for the next 15 years and do need their own office. Unless George and his siblings are going to start doing royal engagements tomorrow, the Sussexes are needed especially since Charles will slim down the working royals to just his line which Harry is apart of.
Lol….please don’t keep reminding us…..it hurts too many peoples feelings. 😂
you know from reading this site Sussex fans have no room to judge Cambridge fans both are over the top and constantly attack one to elevate the other and imo it is worse with Megan stans attacking Kate for everything.
I think what the media does to Meghan is terrible but I think the attacking of Kate for everything to defend Meghan is horrific. 1. Neither women need the other to be attacked to prop them up they both have different strengths and weakness and IT IS OK. 2 both the boys are over entitled lazy brats 90% of the time
Yup and with the disaster of Brexit, the UK will be wanting to shore up relations with Commonwealth countries. And guess which couple has basically been designated with Commonwealth-related work?
Good. I firmly believe the Cambridges played a part in the vicious rumors about Meghan that were started after the Sussexes wildly successful tour. That and the fact that the Cambridges have done nothing to quell the anti-Meghan stories makes me think the Sussexes are better off far away from the Cambridges.
Agree 100%
As @jan90067 said, “suck it up, buttercups,” because frankly, this is a bad look. And really, this is one way they could help quell the DMs etc. terrible articles on Meghan, but no.
And if that’s the case, then they should split up. The Cambridges should do their own thing, and the Sussexes need to work their charities how they want to.
Maybe that will help this whole deal smooth out somewhat.
Well this is surprising…🙄
Will and Kate need to stand on their own. They are the face of the monarchy.
Unfortunately for them, Harry is more popular. They were riding on his popularity. It makes sense for the couples to split and let the Cambridges stand on their own.
Why would the Sussex want distance? I swear this evil Cambridge angle this blog has is making me start to think the Sussex did all the negative stuff to try and make Cambridge look bad.
Please note I know that is ridiculous but not more ridiculous then the evil Cambridge narrative, when it is so plainly obvious if you don’t have an agenda that the media made it all up especially the Meghan and Kate drama to distract from Brexit. (do think the brothers had a bit of a fight but think its normal)
Also isn’t Meghan due around the time of the event? Wouldn’t it just be wise to have it so not all four are confirmed in case the baby comes- that way it avoids tabloid drama.
x1000 this.
The Evil Cambridge narrative is nothing more than a conspiracy theory made up by gossipy courtiers and propped up by British Royal reporters, who traffic in this nonsense because it sells papers.
Is it possible the two couples aren’t very close? Sure! They’re both in totally different stages of life, with increasingly different roles. They’re going to lead separate lives. To suggest that William, Diana’s son, would orchestrate or sanction a press campaign to smear his sister-in-law — after seeing how his mother suffered at the hands of the British press — is ludicrous.
Genuine question, how many separate offices does one entity actually need? They ALL work in service to one thing: the crown. Charles’ siblings do their work under the BP umbrella, Charles under Clarence House and W&H were technically breaking with tradition by setting up a separate office at KP all those years ago. Now M&H are supposed to be setting up a fourth court? With an entirely separate full staff. Genuinely, who pays for that? I know Charles isn’t afraid to be a hypocrite but if your goal is to streamline the monarchy it would seem that continuing to add offices because your sons are squabbling runs a bit counter to that.
I just want to say one thing. I am a Meg fan and root for her on all levels and hate the dumb British press barrage on her all the time. She seems like a gorgeous, sharp woman with ambition and I applaud that and think she brings a lot to the BRF. All that said, let me be contrarian for a sec. I rewatched that video of this forum last year and MY GOD was it cringe worthy. And even as a fan I find several of her footage cringe worthy. So, not defending anyone or anything against her, just saying maybe she’s just not very likable, for whatever reasons. I’ve met a lot of people like that and honestly, you just don’t want to be around them :/
What specifically was cringeworthy?
Maybe the OP thinks being articulate is cringe worthy? Idk. I thought Meghan was the only one in that panel that looked professional. She didn’t fidget, swivel her chair like a child or mumble. She gave that now infamous phrase about women already having a voice and ppl just needing to listen.
I am confused by your comment. You like Meghan but you think that she’s unlikable and that people don’t want to be around her?
9 times out of 10, the person starting off with “I’m a Meghan fan” is actually the opposite. It’s a tendency I’ve noticed many of her detractors lean on when they want to insult her while claiming to like her. Easy to tell the difference between a normal comment such as “I’m a Meghan fan but I don’t like some of her outfit choices” versus a comment like OP’s (how vague the “cringe worthy” claim is…)