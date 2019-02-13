Khloe Kardashian ‘very much acts like a single mom,’ she hasn’t seen Tristan in a month

We’ve gotten so many unneeded updates on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship over the past year, so I really did stop giving a sh-t about them at some point. Like, for a while, I was concerned. I had strong feelings about how Khloe needed to love herself and dump serial-cheater Tristan. But she never did – she just made some noise about how Tristan was on a “short leash” these days and how they’re in therapy and how he’s really sorry. Meanwhile, she did move herself and her baby True back to LA full-time even when Tristan’s season started in Cleveland. Anyway, long story short, Tristan and Khloe seem to be taking a long, tortured path to breaking up:
Almost a year after Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal derailed his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the couple may be in trouble again. A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, “rarely talks about” Thompson, 27, who was photographed getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True last April.
“Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source says. “She very much acts like a single mom.”
The source says that Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter is her main focus.
“Her whole life is True,” the source says. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”
I think that’s been the case since she gave birth, honestly – she loves being a mom and pretty much her only focus is True. It’s not that Khloe loves or hates Tristan, it’s that he’s not really a priority for her. All that being said, I totally believe that Khloe would have another baby with Tristan, despite their half-broken-up status. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already trying for another kid.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This family is so exhausting.
Khloe will announce she is pregnant sometime around May, custody/child support issues settled by late summer. People magazine issue with the headline “ My struggles as a working single mother” featuring Khloe and her children on the cover by Thanksgiving(Timeline may change when she announces pregnancy/gives birth)
i don’t think she needs child support…
Child support isn’t about what the mother needs, it’s about what the child is entitled to.
i don’t think she needs child support…
People are required to pay child support no matter the income of the other partner. It’s about what they owe to the CHILD not the other parent
It’s strange that these women who are known for their relationship to a strong father figure are stuck in a cycle where men provide genes for the babies and are relatively non-important afterwards. None of this is to blame Khloe, who would certainly have preferred to have a real partner, but it’s so stricking to me. Caitlin Jenner has a terrible record of forgetting her kids as soon as she exits a marriage, but by all accounts Robert Kardashian was extremely present.
Why not blame Khloe? Is she lacking in agency?
I think it’s the one two punch of their father passing when they were young, so he’s basically anointed as a saint based in their memories and no present man could ever live up to him, and the divorce/cheating shenanigans absolutely wrecking any sense of “healthy” in a relationship. Without a lot of internal unpacking it’s hard to not default to mirroring what you grew up with. In a profoundly sad and weird way Kim seems to be the only one who’s managed to get out of the cycle. (Kanye’s nuts and controlling, but he worships her v. the Scott Disicks and Tristans)
These men see the Kardashians as what they are: business deals at most. If they had personal respect for themselves, the men would respect them as well. The Kardashian women are making money – this is what they value over everything, which is totally fine. I dont feel sorry for the Kardashian women at all; I just wonder how all their black/bi-racial children will turn out in the future.
Why was it important to point out their children are bi-racial?
Because the Kardashians are culture vultures? Duh.
My guess is Khloe is trying for a baby, and Tristan is just in it for the sex and not thinking about yet another kid he will have limited interaction with.
I don’t know what she expected with his job. It’s basketball season and of course he’s not going be around because of this. But I doubt he’s around much anyway. She knew who he was going in to this relationship and yet still chose to have a child. I have no sympathy for her whatsoever.
She could always start scouting the LA Lakers or LA Ram teams for a new mate.
Matrilocal living with fathers on the periphery and a strong network of female siblings and cousins to help with childcare is something I’ve wittinessed my entire life. Both on the native side (a historically matrilineal and matrilocal tribe) and on the working class Appalachian side. Nothing wrong with it, especially when such an arrangement doesn’t mean poverty for the children.
So interesting! Where are from in the states? In your experience are most men not good providers or roll models, hence having so many strong females raising extended families?
AMEN. If children are cared for, well-fed, and well-educated, the means to the end aren’t terribly important.
She probably will have another kid with him, they want all their kids to have the same dad
Khloe was my favourite Kardashian back in the day. I feel so gross now.
But if she wants another baby why not use a sperm donor? Better chance of it working.
@Kittycat I’ll join you in that boat. Khloe was touted as the “stable one” with a seemingly solid marriage and whatnot. Then Pinocchio Butt was born and the storyline changed.
I’m not sure it’s entirely correct to dump Khloe in with the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners. I think there has been some level of evolution towards maturity on her part after the Lamar divorce.
She used to be a lot more sloppy, getting DUIs and saying or doing controversial things. But I have read some interviews and generally kept up with her over the last few years and she just sounds more thoughtful and aware than she used to.
I think she tries to represent a healthier type of ‘body confidence’ based more on health, de-stressing and working out than Kim Kardashian’s unhealthy, and imo pure male gaze oriented images of ‘sexy’.
Khloe still does shallow and hypocritical things sometimes, like the weight loss shakes, don’t get me wrong, but I just don’t think she’s a Kim klone. The denim business that she promotes with all sizes, her less trashy social media feed and obvious attachment to her daughter just seem a bit healthier and more positive then some of her sisters.
Is she deluded about making it work with Tristan? Yes, of course. I think her parents’ divorce and then losing her dad has made her way too desperate to hold on to relationships that obviously aren’t working. But if her daughter is happy and healthy and her Dad is present in her life (ideally more than once a month!) then I don’t really care. I agree that having a perfect nuclear family isn’t the only way to raise a child.
“I think she tries to represent a healthier type of ‘body confidence’ based more on health, de-stressing and working out …” LOOOOOOL
My take on this is she just wanted to have a baby and Tristan was the sperm donor. This was just an arrangement and all details were signed on the dotted line well before True was born. Other men on the Kardashian payroll include Corey Gamble, Scott D and Youniss or whomever has replaced him.
Khloe and Kylie are kinda in the same boat, why did Khloe come out looking like the desperate loser while Kylie is the chill girl who doesn’t care what her BD does?
I’m actually super curious about whether Travis is faithful to Kylie.
Because Kylie isn’t planting stories in the media painting herself as such.
I love how she photoshops every picture of herself to death when we all see she looks totally different in pap photos. Can you imagine if a Kardashian went missing – no one would ever find them without all the makeup and wigs. If they were in their natural state, you’d walk right by cause you’re looking for their photoshop looks
I’m sure Celebitchy would be able to provide the police with a slide show of all the plastic surgery Khloe’s had done. This is the site where they post Kimmy’s real nose every year on her birthday.
She acts like a single mom because she is a single mom.