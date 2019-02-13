Khloe Kardashian ‘very much acts like a single mom,’ she hasn’t seen Tristan in a month

We’ve gotten so many unneeded updates on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship over the past year, so I really did stop giving a sh-t about them at some point. Like, for a while, I was concerned. I had strong feelings about how Khloe needed to love herself and dump serial-cheater Tristan. But she never did – she just made some noise about how Tristan was on a “short leash” these days and how they’re in therapy and how he’s really sorry. Meanwhile, she did move herself and her baby True back to LA full-time even when Tristan’s season started in Cleveland. Anyway, long story short, Tristan and Khloe seem to be taking a long, tortured path to breaking up:

Almost a year after Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal derailed his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the couple may be in trouble again. A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, “rarely talks about” Thompson, 27, who was photographed getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True last April. “Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source says. “She very much acts like a single mom.” The source says that Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter is her main focus. “Her whole life is True,” the source says. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

[From People]

I think that’s been the case since she gave birth, honestly – she loves being a mom and pretty much her only focus is True. It’s not that Khloe loves or hates Tristan, it’s that he’s not really a priority for her. All that being said, I totally believe that Khloe would have another baby with Tristan, despite their half-broken-up status. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already trying for another kid.