Justin Bieber really had been celibate for more than a year when he married Hailey

You guys… Vogue released their March cover story and editorial and it is a TRIP. As we previewed earlier, Justin and Hailey Bieber are the cover stars. While the cover is iconic (I’m not being sarcastic), it’s not the most flattering for Hailey. The rest of the Annie Leibovitz photos are great though – you can see the editorial here. But the real iconic thing is the interview!!! Vogue has gotten into a terrible rut with their cover interviews for years now – an endless parade of anxious 20-somethings who only talk about meditation and diets. This article is… crazy. It’s because Justin has already lived so much life and so much drama at 24 (he turns 25 in a few weeks). Hailey is only 22, and she’s a million times more organized than him, and she’s the mature one, trying to figure out how they’re going to make this marriage work. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Hailey on how they’re already in marriage counseling: “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

They briefly dated three years ago: Both intimate that a betrayal occurred. “Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey explains. “Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

Justin is unstable: “I’m the emotionally unstable one. I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

His abuse of drugs & Xanax: “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Hailey on Bieber’s sobriety: “I grieved very intensely over the whole situation. I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him. To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes—I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

He got back with Hailey when he was doing a year-long celibacy thing: When the couple reconnected last June, Justin was more than a year into a self-imposed tenure of celibacy. He had what he calls “a legitimate problem with sex.” It was his remaining vice, an addiction that had long since ceased to provide him any pleasure. Not having sex, he decided, was a way for him to feel closer to God. “He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Justin explains. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

They did get married so they could have sex: People have speculated that Justin and Hailey married because she got pregnant, which is false. (No babies for at least a couple of years, Hailey says.) Justin admits that while a desire finally to have sex was one reason they sped to the courthouse, it was not the only reason. “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

It’s like a slow-motion disaster and you can’t avert your eyes. To be clear, this was the most I’ve ever liked Justin – he comes across as extremely vulnerable throughout, and like he leans heavily on Hailey. That’s a lot for a 22-year-old young woman though, so I ended up feeling sorry for her too. Mostly, I came away from this thinking that they have no business being married.

Photos courtesy of Vogue/Annie Leibovitz.

32 Responses to “Justin Bieber really had been celibate for more than a year when he married Hailey”

  Lily says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:09 am

    MY TAKE: In the Stan Culture we live in, Justin Bieber who has this large and obsessive fanbase who are very loud about personal life especially his relationships, feels the need to legitimise Hailey by making her the WIFE.

  Darla says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:11 am

    I don’t think the first few months of marriage should be THAT hard honestly. I am too old to work this hard at any rate. This all sounds soooo exhausting.

  Stacy Dresden says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Good luck to them, but this doesn’t sound like a truly stable relationship which I think is required for a healthy, long marriage.

  Dee says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:16 am

    LOL already in marriage counseling before you’re married? Yeah, I’m sure this will last forever.

    Vogue is a big old joke.

  Jenny says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:16 am

    They may not have any business being married, but they are. So, let’s root for their best interest.

  Baker says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:17 am

    I can see why he ended up with Hailey instead of Selena who seems to have her own issues. People like this need someone stable. Both Justin and Selena seems dramatic.

    Reply
  Dorothy says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Clear as day hes codeendent she’s narcissistic this will not end well either way right now she’s love bombing him and he’s idealizung her ugh the next part of the story gets ugly

  mm11 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:18 am

    A whole mess.

  Jen says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Oh wow…he really does seem more likable but these two should NOT be married right now.

    “A lot of things we still need to talk through?” Sober without a coach, classes or programs-so basically, she’s his support for that? Basically got married so they could have sex? Wow.

  Goldengirlslover34 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Wow. This is so sad. Don’t normally comment on relationships because each journey is different and unique but she is so young and he admits he has a lot of demons he’s still working through. And it appears he’s working through some of these demons alone without outside help. Which means she’s shouldering the burden and she is very young to deal with these burdens.

    I’m stressed out for the both of them.

  Elaine says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:23 am

    I think Haley has her angles… this cover is not one. I’m blown away that she’s only 22 too.

    Also, yikes to this whole thing. Got to feel bad for both of them.

  Tiffany says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:24 am

    This thing is gonna implode right in front of our eyes.

    He is a mess and it should not be her job to clean in it up.

  Jen says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Guys. MARRIAGE COUNSELLING IS A GOOD THING. Particularly if you haven’t lived together before you got married, or haven’t had any stability, or don’t have any education in emotional communication, like these two. If I were 22 and married I’d want to be counselled too. Marriage is long; putting in the work to know how to do it isn’t shameful.

    Millenial says:
      February 7, 2019 at 10:36 am

      I think it was the marriage counseling plus the “start this thing with marriage is hard” part. They should be in the honeymoon period right now. Not waxing about how hard it is to be married.

      Spikey says:
        February 7, 2019 at 10:41 am

        I disagree with the notion that the beginning of a marriage should be easy-peasy. I’ve been married for… um… 13 years, been with my husband for 20. It’s easy-peasy now, it wasn’t in the beginning. I didn’t know how to “relationship” and he didn’t either. We had issues, mental health and whatnot. We made it through alive. They can make it through.

    sommolierlady says:
      February 7, 2019 at 10:36 am

      Agree. I think they are smart to recognize they need that help. (Gad! Did I just say they’re smart? lol)

    Spikey says:
      February 7, 2019 at 10:38 am

      Actually, I agree. They both seem to lack basic emotional skills – his admission to avoiding pain by drug use and sex is revealing, classic strategy – and it’s healthy to seek help if you don’t know how to deal with stuff. I wish them the best of luck. I’m no Bieber… what do they call themselves?… Bieberbaby? … whatever, I’m not a fan, I don’t listen to his music, I don’t think much of her modelling skills, but just from the stuff in this interview I think this might just work out fine.

    Dee says:
      February 7, 2019 at 10:49 am

      That’s really sad…dating someone for a month or two, getting engaged just to have sex at 22/25, and getting marriage counseling before the wedding just spells disaster.

  Michael says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Must have been tough on Biebs considering they spent pretty much the last year making out 24/7

  Abby says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:31 am

    What a mess. I wish them the best, but marriage is hard enough when you have things going for you. They’ve got a lot to deal with (emotionally, baggage-wise, addiction) and they’re so so young.

  Loopy says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Iconic? Doesn’t it take time for something to become iconic,excuse my ignorance.

  Molly says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:35 am

    So she’s basically his sober coach, missing dad, therapist, and f*ck buddy all rolled into a 22 year old insta model with celebrity parents. Yeeeeesh.

  Ali says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:37 am

    They are young and messy but they are aiming for what they think a healthy grown up relationship looks like. I can’t hate on that.

  Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:39 am

    I just don’t get any vibes of happiness or joy at all from this couple. What a depressing interview. You shouldn’t have to suffer so much at the beginning of a marriage. He seems emotionally traumatized and she’s playing the role of the caretaker. Not good.

  xdanix says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Ooooh boy. I cannot see ANY WAY in which this ends with a happy ever after for them. I hope for their sake I’m wrong, but yikes.

