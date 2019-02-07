Newly engaged Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney stepped out in NYC

Tuesday afternoon/evening was when Page Six first reported the rumor that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got engaged. It was soon confirmed by her rep, and many outlets ran “Who Is Cooke Maroney?” pieces Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. Then last night, Cooke and Jennifer stepped out for dinner at Il Buco in New York. PASTA. They got some Italian food, good. Gotta carb-load!
I actually love the vibe of this – so many newly-engaged couples step out for what are obvious pap-strolls to “show off the ring” and give the press new photos of them for all of their reporting. If that’s what this is, I like Jennifer’s “leave me alone” vibe. She’s wearing pants, not bridal white. It also looks like she turned her engagement ring around on her finger so we wouldn’t be able to judge the size of diamond (which is reportedly quite big). I believe that she didn’t want to be photographed last night.
As for all of those pieces about “who is Cooke Maroney,” I’ll summarize some stuff: he is the director of the Gladstone gallery and he represents a lot of high-end artists like Anish Kapoor and Richard Prince; he’s a regular at high-end art openings and he hangs out in the Hamptons. He rents an apartment in Tribeca. He grew up in Middlebury, Vermont and he has a degree in Art History from NYU (he graduated in 2007). He’s a Democrat. I’ve seen people claiming that he’s rich or his family is rich or he’s “old money,” but I haven’t seen any evidence that he comes from a crazy-wealthy family. Don’t get me wrong, I think he probably comes from an upper-middle class – or even wealthy – family, but I’ve seen no indication that he’s, like, a secret Rockefeller or something.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Eh, I think he’s cute, if not a little bro-y for my tastes. But I do love her pants here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think a wedding is going to happen,,,,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bag in front of belly the other day. Quick engagement. A wedding might not happen but I think something else might be on its way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her skin and hair. To be 28 again. Sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see her live at Venice Film Festival and she’s stunnig. She seems made of porcelain, my friends and I were amazed by how beautiful she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the better looking of all her exes IMO.👀
JLaw in the polka dot dress yesterday show how slender she’s become. Her legs were tiny.
Must be prepping for the sample dress fitting.🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those LV pants are ugly AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I don’t think all of a sudden her picker has gotten better. Other than Nicholas Hoult which truthfully I don’t know anything about all of her exes seem like douchebags. Hopefully this guy is better but again really we don’t know anything about him so chances are he’s probably douchebag too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question – why are some insisting she’s pregnant?
Is it yet another reveal from the totally credible ‘blind gossip’?🤨😆
Cause these recent pics of her indicate she’s actually thinner than ever (well her legs anyway).🤷♀️
https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-engagement-ring-fiance-cooke-maroney/
https://www.popsugar.co.uk/celebrity/Jennifer-Lawrence-Cooke-Maroney-Out-After-Engagement-45756703?utm_medium=redirect&utm_campaign=US:GB&utm_source=www.google.com
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very skinny in those pics
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be. She has absolutely nothing lined up to film this year (Bad Blood has no start date right now). However if so I never think that’s a great reason for an engagement. Get married because you want to get married, not because of “oops”! That rarely seems to work out in the long run.
(And yes, I’m still reading his name as Cookie Monster. I’m stuck on it. )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sort of assumed she stopped lining up films due to Me Too movement in Hollywood . She got her start with Bryan Singer and then went straight Harvey Weinstein. I think maybe she wanted a break because I’m sure she has dealt with crap or didn’t want to be around when s hit hits the fan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Teaspilled that isn’t true. She has her breakout role with Debra Granik and her first X Men movie was with Matthew Vaughn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because a woman get engaged only if she’s pregnat (rolleyes)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they will be very happy together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so beautiful. I’m very happy for her but now I need the Bad Blood movie. The Theranos story is so interesting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am amazed how she is able to keep such a low profile when she’s not working!!! That’s great for her and truly amazing that people let her. This engagement attention will die down and they can get back to their normal routine. I bet the wedding is this Autumn! Maybe on her parents farm in Kentucky/Tennessee(can’t remember)?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a young, blonde Carla Bruni in that semi-profile shot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse