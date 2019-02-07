Newly engaged Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney stepped out in NYC

Tuesday afternoon/evening was when Page Six first reported the rumor that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got engaged. It was soon confirmed by her rep, and many outlets ran “Who Is Cooke Maroney?” pieces Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. Then last night, Cooke and Jennifer stepped out for dinner at Il Buco in New York. PASTA. They got some Italian food, good. Gotta carb-load!

I actually love the vibe of this – so many newly-engaged couples step out for what are obvious pap-strolls to “show off the ring” and give the press new photos of them for all of their reporting. If that’s what this is, I like Jennifer’s “leave me alone” vibe. She’s wearing pants, not bridal white. It also looks like she turned her engagement ring around on her finger so we wouldn’t be able to judge the size of diamond (which is reportedly quite big). I believe that she didn’t want to be photographed last night.

As for all of those pieces about “who is Cooke Maroney,” I’ll summarize some stuff: he is the director of the Gladstone gallery and he represents a lot of high-end artists like Anish Kapoor and Richard Prince; he’s a regular at high-end art openings and he hangs out in the Hamptons. He rents an apartment in Tribeca. He grew up in Middlebury, Vermont and he has a degree in Art History from NYU (he graduated in 2007). He’s a Democrat. I’ve seen people claiming that he’s rich or his family is rich or he’s “old money,” but I haven’t seen any evidence that he comes from a crazy-wealthy family. Don’t get me wrong, I think he probably comes from an upper-middle class – or even wealthy – family, but I’ve seen no indication that he’s, like, a secret Rockefeller or something.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

22 Responses to “Newly engaged Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney stepped out in NYC”

  1. Lolly says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Eh, I think he’s cute, if not a little bro-y for my tastes. But I do love her pants here.

    Reply
  2. p says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I don’t think a wedding is going to happen,,,,

    Reply
  3. Tw says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Her skin and hair. To be 28 again. Sigh

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:30 am

    He’s the better looking of all her exes IMO.👀

    JLaw in the polka dot dress yesterday show how slender she’s become. Her legs were tiny.

    Must be prepping for the sample dress fitting.🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  5. Kara says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Those LV pants are ugly AF.

    Reply
  6. Booradley says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Sorry, I don’t think all of a sudden her picker has gotten better. Other than Nicholas Hoult which truthfully I don’t know anything about all of her exes seem like douchebags. Hopefully this guy is better but again really we don’t know anything about him so chances are he’s probably douchebag too

    Reply
  7. PlayItAgain says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:46 am

    She’s pregnant.

    Reply
  8. Lilla says:
    February 7, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I hope they will be very happy together.

    Reply
  9. Melania says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:03 am

    She’s so beautiful. I’m very happy for her but now I need the Bad Blood movie. The Theranos story is so interesting

    Reply
  10. Carlo says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:06 am

    She’s stunning

    Reply
  11. HeyThere! says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:10 am

    I am amazed how she is able to keep such a low profile when she’s not working!!! That’s great for her and truly amazing that people let her. This engagement attention will die down and they can get back to their normal routine. I bet the wedding is this Autumn! Maybe on her parents farm in Kentucky/Tennessee(can’t remember)?!

    Reply
  12. Amanda says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:11 am

    She looks like a young, blonde Carla Bruni in that semi-profile shot.

    Reply

