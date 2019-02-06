Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney are engaged after dating for eight months

Quick, off the top of your head, name Anne Hathaway’s husband! Can you do it? I do this for a living and even I had to look it up. Adam Shulman. His name is Adam Shulman. I bring up Anne Hathaway and Adam because I think that’s happening with Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law split from Darren Aronofsky in late 2017. She was single for a few months, then she quietly began seeing Cooke Maroney, an “art dealer” type in New York. They’ve been quietly doing each other for maybe about eight months, tops. Which is forever in Hollywood years, so let’s get married.

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney may be making it official soon. Page Six can exclusively reveal that the two were spotted having a cozy dinner at Raoul’s and Lawrence was rocking a “massive ring” on her finger.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” a spy told us. The low-key couple were also spotted dining at Elio’s on the Upper East Side over the weekend. But some friends of J.Law told us they haven’t heard any news of an engagement as of Tuesday afternoon.

A rep for Lawrence would not confirm if she’s engaged.

Hours later, both Page Six and People Mag got confirmation from Jennifer’s rep – the initial Page Six story was true, and they’re engaged. The reason I brought up Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman in the beginning is because I think that, like Anne, Jennifer was legitimately and truly tired of dating “celebrities” or famous/shady men. Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin, Darren Aronofsky, it was just too much. So she went looking for a “normal guy” who was low-drama and she marrying the first one who asked her. I predict a down-home yet low-key wedding in Kentucky.

PS… I have this 30 Rock line stuck in my head because sometimes 30 Rock had the perfect pop-culture joke: “A-listers always have surprise weddings now, Liz. Timberbiel, Beyon-Z, Anne Hatha-Nobody.” I MISS 30 ROCK.

  1. Darla says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:18 am

    I will just go back to what I said yesterday on the Liam Neeson thread – these actors are so dumb they are lady boner killers.

    So while she may get a lot of “she could do so much better!” IMO she may very well have done so much better.

    • Kittycat says:
      February 6, 2019 at 7:31 am

      Who would be better?

      • Darla says:
        February 6, 2019 at 7:38 am

        Oh sorry, badly phrased. What i meant was I think by marrying this guy she is probably doing so much better than any actor she could have married.

    • Erinn says:
      February 6, 2019 at 7:48 am

      I agree, Darla. I think she’s making a wise choice. She could continue dating entitled douche bag actors or musicians, or she could go be much happier with someone who’s at least low-key in comparison. He’s not a bad looking guy, either.

    • joro says:
      February 6, 2019 at 8:05 am

      I agree with this. To many people value fame and money more than the quality of the guy and the relationship. I could careless about Jlaw but if this guy treats her well then good for her.

  2. Kittycat says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Doritos coated fish and moonshine alcohol!

    But I give it 2 years tops.

  3. Scal says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Good luck to them. Hope she’s smart enough to get a ironclad prenup.

  4. Janey says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Does she get dressed in the dark?

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 7:25 am

    I called it!

    Jen’s been very open about wanting this.

    Happy this dude’s not 3x her age.🙏🙏🙏

    Taylor Swift next.

  6. PhillyGal says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:25 am

    I just want to see this “massive ring”.

    Reply
      February 6, 2019 at 7:35 am

      Same.

      Maroney hangs out with the jet-set and apparently his dad’s loaded, so I wonder if it’s a new ring, or family heirloom.

    • Erinn says:
      February 6, 2019 at 7:43 am

      I live for the ring shots. I’m a sucker for anything sparkly.

      • xdanix says:
        February 6, 2019 at 7:49 am

        Oooh, me too! And it sounds like this one might be REALLY sparkly, yay!

        And congrats to her! I really like her, I hope he’s the real deal and she’s found lasting happiness with this guy.

      • Erinn says:
        February 6, 2019 at 8:33 am

        Same, xdanix – I get why people got exhausted by her… but I do love her. I hope she’s genuinely happy. Now she needs to get on it with the ring photos and give the people what they want!

  7. Mia4s says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:27 am

    I know a few people have said this, but I keep reading his name as Cookie Monster….which makes the real story far less interesting when I realize my mistake.

    Congrats I guess, but I like my version! 😁

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I’m halfway through season 6 of watching 30 Rock for the first time and I’m already mourning cos I don’t have that much left. Some of the humour is a little dated now (the treatment of gay/trans/poc is hella questionable esp in the early seasons) but I’m taking it as ‘of its time’.

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Kaiser, did you mean to put doing each other in the first paragraph? Or was it meant to be dating? Even if it is a typo it gave me a chuckle this morning. 0

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 8:01 am

    OMG I’m so happy for her! I feel a little emotional because for me she’s always a girl but she’s growing up.

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I’m happy for her, she seemed to want to connect and have a relationship with someone for awhile now. It’s hard out there man!

    Reply
    February 6, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Just here to say I miss 30 Rock too! Under appreciated show for sure.

