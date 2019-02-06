Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney are engaged after dating for eight months

Quick, off the top of your head, name Anne Hathaway’s husband! Can you do it? I do this for a living and even I had to look it up. Adam Shulman. His name is Adam Shulman. I bring up Anne Hathaway and Adam because I think that’s happening with Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law split from Darren Aronofsky in late 2017. She was single for a few months, then she quietly began seeing Cooke Maroney, an “art dealer” type in New York. They’ve been quietly doing each other for maybe about eight months, tops. Which is forever in Hollywood years, so let’s get married.

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney may be making it official soon. Page Six can exclusively reveal that the two were spotted having a cozy dinner at Raoul’s and Lawrence was rocking a “massive ring” on her finger. “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” a spy told us. The low-key couple were also spotted dining at Elio’s on the Upper East Side over the weekend. But some friends of J.Law told us they haven’t heard any news of an engagement as of Tuesday afternoon. A rep for Lawrence would not confirm if she’s engaged.

Hours later, both Page Six and People Mag got confirmation from Jennifer’s rep – the initial Page Six story was true, and they’re engaged. The reason I brought up Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman in the beginning is because I think that, like Anne, Jennifer was legitimately and truly tired of dating “celebrities” or famous/shady men. Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin, Darren Aronofsky, it was just too much. So she went looking for a “normal guy” who was low-drama and she marrying the first one who asked her. I predict a down-home yet low-key wedding in Kentucky.

PS… I have this 30 Rock line stuck in my head because sometimes 30 Rock had the perfect pop-culture joke: “A-listers always have surprise weddings now, Liz. Timberbiel, Beyon-Z, Anne Hatha-Nobody.” I MISS 30 ROCK.