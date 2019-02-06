Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Beto O’Rourke will likely announce their 2020 campaigns

I’m trying to remember the last time the Democratic presidential-candidate field was so packed so soon. I don’t even remember a time? 2004 felt like a big, important election year and I remember that Democrats were announcing mid-year in 2003, but we still ended up with a battle between…John Edwards, John Kerry and Howard Dean. Then in 2008, the primary was exciting but it didn’t feel packed – it was just a choice between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The 2020 primary is going to feel A LOT different. With Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and others already in the race,it feels jam-packed. I also wonder if one of my Virginia senators might end up running – Tim Kaine or Mark Warner, and between them, I think Kaine is the more likely bet. But people are still throwing their hats into the proverbial ring. Like Minnesota straight-talker Amy Klobuchar?

I’m making a big announcement on Sunday. Join me there: https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB pic.twitter.com/7Yz1dgaa31 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019

I really like Sen. Klobuchar too. I’d be fine with a ticket that included Sen. Harris, Sen. Booker and/or Klobuchar, quite honestly. But do you need more dude energy? Because Beto O’Rourke is apparently making his final decision about running this month:

Breaking months of near-silence about his political future, Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Tuesday that he would announce his decision about a 2020 presidential run “before the end of the month” and suggested he’s leaning toward it. The former Texas congressman, who found political stardom in his unsuccessful Senate bid last fall, opened up about a potential 2020 run in a conversation with a bigger star, Oprah Winfrey, during a taping of her program “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square.” “I have been thinking about running for president,” O’Rourke told Winfrey as the packed audience cheered. The 46-year-old Democrat cited his desire to help unify the country. “I’m so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role.”

Just FYI: the moment to announce your presidential run is probably when you’re being interviewed by Oprah! OPRAH IS THE KINGMAKER.

And here’s something else… we still don’t even know if Joe Biden is going to run! This primary is going to be batsh-t.

