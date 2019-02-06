Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Beto O’Rourke will likely announce their 2020 campaigns

I’m trying to remember the last time the Democratic presidential-candidate field was so packed so soon. I don’t even remember a time? 2004 felt like a big, important election year and I remember that Democrats were announcing mid-year in 2003, but we still ended up with a battle between…John Edwards, John Kerry and Howard Dean. Then in 2008, the primary was exciting but it didn’t feel packed – it was just a choice between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The 2020 primary is going to feel A LOT different. With Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and others already in the race,it feels jam-packed. I also wonder if one of my Virginia senators might end up running – Tim Kaine or Mark Warner, and between them, I think Kaine is the more likely bet. But people are still throwing their hats into the proverbial ring. Like Minnesota straight-talker Amy Klobuchar?
I really like Sen. Klobuchar too. I’d be fine with a ticket that included Sen. Harris, Sen. Booker and/or Klobuchar, quite honestly. But do you need more dude energy? Because Beto O’Rourke is apparently making his final decision about running this month:
Breaking months of near-silence about his political future, Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Tuesday that he would announce his decision about a 2020 presidential run “before the end of the month” and suggested he’s leaning toward it.
The former Texas congressman, who found political stardom in his unsuccessful Senate bid last fall, opened up about a potential 2020 run in a conversation with a bigger star, Oprah Winfrey, during a taping of her program “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square.”
“I have been thinking about running for president,” O’Rourke told Winfrey as the packed audience cheered. The 46-year-old Democrat cited his desire to help unify the country. “I’m so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role.”
Just FYI: the moment to announce your presidential run is probably when you’re being interviewed by Oprah! OPRAH IS THE KINGMAKER.
And here’s something else… we still don’t even know if Joe Biden is going to run! This primary is going to be batsh-t.
Love both Beto & Amy! This is going to be one exciting Democratic primary season.
I’m really happy with the Democratic field so far.
Me too. I think Biden has, once again, done his Macbeth act too long. At one point, people would have been excited for his announcement. Now – he’ll just join the field, I think. Though perhaps that is why he was waiting – to see how the field was shaping up.
Honestly, I think Warren and Biden need to both back down from this. They have, for whatever reason, far too much baggage.
I also hope the Dems have the sense, this time, not to sling too much mud at each other during the primaries, therefore giving the GOP ready made attacks for whoever makes it past the finish line.
You are so right. And as much as I wanted to see Hillary as president, we don’t need to relive the nightmare that was 2016, and that means no independents using the democrat platform (I.e. NO BERNIE!).
I’m really excited for this primary season. I am hoping the Dems have enough sense to keep the primary as clean as possible and that there is minimal mud slinging. There will always be some, but I’m hoping its kept to a minimum.
I just think its fun and exciting to have these choices – multiple women, multiple people of color – and so far out of the ones that have announced, there is not one who, if nominated, would make me say “oh yuck. Why did we go with that one?” I can get behind any of the candidates announced thus far.
Well not Tulsi Gabbard. So I guess not all of them?
Too many. Too much! Don’t any of these folks want to run in 2024? I feel like, at this point, we have enough candidates. It’s going to feel like a reality show, kind of like the Republican field in 2016. Remember there were like a dozen candidates vying for the republican ticket? The debates were so ridiculous. Let’s not be like that!
The 2016 clown car is a big reason why I think Trump was able to squeeze the nomination out. Way too much splitting of the vote.
I said it a few weeks ago, Harris, Klobuchar, Biden, and O’Rouke would be my dreams. I’d be happy with a combination of any of them.
Klobuchar announcing is going to make my choice between her and Kamala much more difficult. I love them both.
I don’t think Cory is going to get far; he’s twice punted on very straightforward questions (such as “is trump a racist?”).
I like Beto. I do not like Beto as President. Wish he’d challenge Cornyn in 20.
i agree with you on all three points. i like beto a lot but we need to face the facts that he didn’t beat ted cruz, who literally no one likes. no one who has ever met ted cruz likes him and is happy to comment on it publicly. i know texas is really complicated for democrats but how does he combat the stain of “guy who couldn’t beat ted cruz”? he’s a charmer for sure and i’m sure he’d be a wonderful president but i just don’t think he has the ammo to transcend that.
I was actually shocked he didn’t beat Ted Cruz. It seems like even Ted Cruz hates Ted Cruz. Considering how universally loathed he is and how sick of his shit texas had gotten it left me more surprised than the losses in Georgia and Florida.
If he can’t beat Ted Cruz, thats a good indicator he might not beat Trump. Which is sad. He has progressive leanings and no major scandals. Hes not already hated by a large group of the Democrats so he wouldn’t split the vote on principle of voting against. He’s a great candidate on paper.
But that was just Texas and Ted Cruz is someone republicans will still vote for despite being awful. He was the runner up to Trump in the primary out of all the clowns that ran.
Beto made a lot of ground work in Texas, had an excellent campaign, and even managed to flip some red districts blue. With a Obama-esqe campaign, he has a chance.
Yeah, Beto may be a media darling but he doesn’t have the record and Texas needs at least one Democratic senator. He’ll just suck a lot of oxygen out of the room and draw the attention of the Kennedy-loving older white men in the media.
Klobuchar, I’m willing to learn more about her.
Klobuchar all day!
Dang this is gonna be tough! Love Harris and Klobuchar. But poll after poll has Biden as the favorite and the best chance we have to beat the Idiot Circus Clown. Not to mention what might happen with Sanders.
If Biden would NOT run and throw himself 100% into campaigning for the nominee, that would be a very good outcome.
But these polls are irrelevant so early in the race. I wouldn’t put much value on a poll from February 2019.
This field is way too crowded way too fast. All I see are egos. Beto hasn’t proven he can win anything yet.
No to Warren, Biden, Bernie, Castro, Klobuchar. No to Hillary. Yes to Harris and Booker.
But to be honest, they’re going to create sloppy messaging and infighting and we’re going to end up with 4 more years of Trump.