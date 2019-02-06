Kylie Jenner shows off her colorful Hidden Hills home to Architectural Digest

I love looking at and talking about architecture and interior design. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized more and more that I don’t really have “sophisticated” taste in that kind of stuff, because I always have a gut-level revulsion to design and architecture that I don’t see as liveable in a real, every day sort of way. Sure, I can appreciate a pristine all-white castle made of marble and glass. But I would never live there, because it would suck after about 12 hours.
I’d also like to point out that I don’t like any of the Kardashian-Jenners’ interior-design style. From what we see of their homes – and some of them might not even be their real homes – on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, everything looks very tacky-California-McMansion, designed to look expensive in a showy and unliveable way. Kris Jenner has passed on a lot of interior design style to her kids: a love of all-white rooms, broken up here and there with too much black and grey. So I was looking forward to seeing what we could from Kylie Jenner’s Architectural Digest cover profile. As she says in the AD video, this isn’t her first home – at the age of 21, she’s already bought and sold several home in the LA area, so this Hidden Hills home is just her latest.
Kylie does confess to working with an interior designer (Martyn Lawrence Bullard) for this home, which might be the reason why it seems much more colorful than other Kardashian-Jenner homes. Kylie told AD: “Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it! My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.” It’s true – her glam room is very pink, and she’s got pink in her dining room, her bathroom, and her bar/gameroom. You can see AD’s full editorial here. I mean… it’s not great? She spent a lot of money on it, I know, but it doesn’t look very comfortable. Of course there’s a lot of white, because she has a young baby, of course. Also: too many photos of random celebrities. It’s weird.
