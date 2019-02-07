Diane Kruger wanted a baby at 35, but she had ‘to wait for the right person’

Diane Kruger covers the latest issue of Porter Edit Magazine to promote her supporting role in Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, the true story of “JT LeRoy,” the fake-ass literary wunderkind. Kristen Stewart is the “real” JT LeRoy and Laura Dern has a big role too, but Diane is in there as a European movie star who wants to secure the rights to JT LeRoy’s novel. She talks about all of that, as well as giving a glimpse into her life with Norman Reedus. Porter Edit being a low-key digital fashion magazine, they didn’t press her on the nitty-gritty of her relationship, and they even helped her whitewash the whole mess. They claim that Diane only started with Reedus when her relationship with Joshua Jackson was over. Which… is not what happened. Diane also chats about motherhood in her 40s (she’s 42 now) and more – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Celebrity culture: “Celebrities would flock to JT’s readings – they all wanted a part of this guy who seems to be so pure and ‘authentic’,” says Kruger, with an expression of slight disdain. “Celebrity culture is so ugly – or it can be, anyway – and that story really highlights that.”
She doesn’t want to share anything about her relationships post-Joshua: “I will never talk about my relationship ever again…I feel like I share enough of my life with everyone. Some things have got to stay more concealed now.”
On having a baby last year: “I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”
Whether she’s changed her mind about marriage too: “Never say never. I would have a party. I’d like to wear a nice dress. But I’m not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn’t mean anything to me. There’s obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I’m financially independent – I don’t need anyone for that.”
Moving to Paris when she was 15: “And I just kind of never came back. I saw a different world, and it was awesome. I cannot believe my Mum let me go. I credit her with everything I have in life, because if she didn’t have faith in me and trust me, there’s no way I would be where I am today. But there were no cellphones, I had no credit card, there was no chaperone, I didn’t speak any French. No, my daughter will not be doing that.”
Her model years: “It just got boring after a while. And being judged only on your physical appearance all the time seemed very redundant.”
She doesn’t get offered many English-language roles: “It’s fine, though. I think as you grow older, you learn that things come to you when you’re ready for them.” Likewise, she says, regarding motherhood. “I’m glad I waited.”
On Norman Reedus as a father: “He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he’s done it before. There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”
“But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along…” Ouch, man. She was with Joshua for ten years, and by her own admission, she orchestrated their breakup – soon after she was seen publicly cheating on Joshua with Reedus – then she gives interviews about how “liberated” she felt after she dumped him, and how he wasn’t the “right person” to have a child with? I get that she’s speaking in this piece as a woman who had only recently given birth and she obviously adores Reedus. But she’s throwing some really petty AF shots at an ex-boyfriend who did nothing but love her for a decade.
Cover courtesy of Porter Edit, additional photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow. I get that she’s super blissed out and in a very happy place in her new life, and that’s great for her. But that still seems like a really mean thing to say. She MET that “right person” (and most likely got together with him) when she was still WITH the person who was supposedly her “right person” who had loved her for 10 years. By all accounts JJ treated her extremely well and was a great partner to her.
If he had been an awful boyfriend or cheated or anything I would feel totally differently about this, but since he was nothing but a great guy during their relationship AND has been nothing but kind and supportive towards her since their breakup, this really doesn’t seem like a very respectful way to treat him or the time they spent together.
I mean, I guess we never know what goes on behind closed doors. Maybe he was really nasty to her or drunk all the time or just self-centered. Who knows. But there must be something that made her think he was not “dad” material. But yeah, pretty harsh to talk about in this interview.
Exactly. I don’t know if you can really say he did nothing but love her for ten years, obviously they had problems, Can’t fault someone for knowing what they want
True, totally a possibility! And if anything like that ever came out to suggest something like that was the case, then like I said I would feel totally differently about it. I’d be cheering her on! But he’s pretty much always talked about as a really kind person. And since we DON’T have any reason to suspect anything like that went on, then it just… doesn’t seem kind, to me. Like, live your new life, be super happy, I genuinely mean it when I say I’m happy for her that she seems to have found such real joy. But that doesn’t mean you have to be nasty about your past relationships/partners, you know? 10 years is a long time to spend together, and for much of that time they always talked about having found their forever person in the other. So it just doesn’t seem nice to me now that she talks about him the way she does.
“There must have been something to make her think he’s not Dad material”
Or you know, he doesn’t want kids. She’s talked about the fact that she didn’t want kids for a long time, it’s pretty easy to surmise that part of their compatibility at the time was the fact that he didn’t either.
Yeah I don’t really know what to think with this one. Nothing that we’re aware of happened to make these ‘fair’ comments from Diane (who looks stunning in that bathroom shot). I mean, maybe they argued a lot, or maybe something worse happened, but from what we’ve known nothing major was wrong with their relationship. He’s not someone who’s been described as controlling or abusive to my knowledge, so I don’t really want to assume he was either of those things.
I think the most likely story is that their relationship was fizzling out, but they still loved each other in some way at least, and nobody felt the need to pull the plug. Maybe that fizzling out was something only Diane felt – who knows. But I think there’s a good deal of relationships that kind of just run their course but it’s easier and more appealing to stay together because there’s nothing inherently wrong and because both people are perfectly fine partners. It’s sort of settling because they have no big thing to validate the ending of a relationship.
But again, who knows. With what we’ve heard though, it certainly comes off as incredibly callous. I could see if she was the one who was dumped, or if he’d cheated on her like you mentioned xdanix, but I suspect that if something major had happened we’d have heard about it.
This is how I feel too, Erinn. With everything we know about him and their relationship, these comments just seem so unkind. We don’t have any info that might make them seem understandable or, as you put it in such a great way, fair. If we did then I’d feel differently, but since we don’t, it just seems nasty. She has a great life, and that’s great for her! But she doesn’t need to put down the life and love she had with someone else for a long time first.
“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish.” I understand that she is saying this about herself and her experience, but so many people say this exact thing to women who are child-free and it’s really annoying, untrue and hurtful.
She’s speaking for herself, no need to be hurt by it. It’s not like she said all women who remain childless are selfish
I understand what both OriginalLala and Bryn are saying. I mean, it’s not meant as a dig, and I’m sure she’s still talking about herself. But there’s still that little sting of an implication there. It always comes off as a little better when someone says “I wasn’t ready to reorganize my life for someone else” or something like that, I guess.
As a mom of two, I think *having* children is inherently selfish. Most people aren’t doing it for the greater good. I wanted children in my life — it was about my wants, my husbands wants — wanting to have a family. Now motherhood itself is often a selfless endeavor, in the sense that you are always doing work for other people, but having them at all is really one of the more self-centered decisions you ever make.
I totally agree…let every woman make their choices…and not label it either way. Being a mom can be selfish or not, it depends on intentions etc. Likewise choosing to not have children, can be generous, again depending on intentions… We all can care for others in many ways within and/or beyond parenting…
I feel bad for Joshua. He seems like a genuine nice guy. Why did she stay with him, when she knew he was not the right one? I hate people who are afraid to leave because of comfort and then shade the other person.
Don’t feel too bad. Some of these dudes…and women too, can put on a nice front, but aren’t as they appear….i.e. Brad Pitt. Sometimes it’s best to say lesson learned and move on.
This is pure speculation, but I have a guess (and what good is a celebrity gossip site if we can’t speculate, amirite?):
My theory is that he didn’t want children, and she didn’t either when they got together. Then, over time, her feelings about children changed, and that’s why he wasn’t the right guy (anymore). Someone can be the right person for a while, but then things change. Children are a non-negotiable. You can’t compromise on them.
I’m basing this theory on my own observations of friends/family in similar circumstances, plus the fact that he doesn’t have kids. In my experience (which is clearly anecdotal and not scientific at all), if a man wants kids, he can almost always find a woman to settle down and have them. Plus, it’s been my observation that if the man wants kids, and the woman doesn’t, the woman is more likely to bend on the issue then when the situation is reversed. I say that as someone who doesn’t have children and has no interest in having any. I’ve weirdly had the opportunity to observe this particular dynamic quite frequently. Kids are a relationship ending issue.
This was my feeling too.
But I guess you never know from the outside.
She shot ole Josh right between the eyes. She’s not talking, but that guy must have done something to really hurt or piss her off. She gave him no mercy. In her defense, he probably DID do something for her to throw that shade at him. I love Daryl btw.
Or in the alternative, she might just be a gigantic bitch. 😂
Let’s face it, there’s no conclusive evidence either way.
True dat. I believe the cheating rumors on his part. “Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor hell a fury like a woman scorned.” Team Diane.
There is two in a relationship. Diane was doing it too and Norman wasn’t the only one.
Or she changed her mind about kids and he didn’t. But sure, your “he probably DID do something” is just as sound as actual evidence.
How do we know he did “nothing but love her for a decade”? As you point out, she’s made a few statements to insinuate otherwise. I broke up with a guy who friends and family thought was a “great guy” but in reality, in the relationship, he was abusive. Just saying, you never know.
There were always loads of stories about Jackson sleeping with other women, to the point that pretty much everyone just assumed they had an open relationship of some sort. When they were in Vancouver it didn’t seem like they even attempted to hide it, and Jackson was seen out with other women all the time. There were pictures of him holding hands with women, kissing them etc.
With that in mind I’m not sure why Kruger got so much heat for being seen with Reedus. By that time it was pretty obvious she and Jackson were on the rocks (they’d stopped scheduling their work so they could be together, in fact it seemed like they were purposefully trying to make sure they couldn’t be together) and even if they weren’t, he’d stepped out on her plenty.
It’s not like Diane wasn’t doing the same as well. They did have an open relationship of sorts. They didn’t live together for most of their relationship, with them living in different cities for the majority of it. Diane even said that when they were apart they would do their own thing. I don’t recall seeing any pics of him holding hands and kissing other women.
They both worked a lot and even though they did they always tried to see each other. It probably didn’t help though, because they spent a lot of time a part. It was probably one of those situations where they hoped to not work as much, but that never seemed to happen.
She got heat about Reedus because it became very public and it became an emotional affair for her.
Mmmmh, I have a different perspective on this: She was with a man for a long time who maybe didn’t want to have children or whom she met when she was a different person. Ten years is a long time to not change your mind about something as important as not wanting to have any children.
I do not blame her for re-evaluating what she wanted out of HER life and deciding to make it happen. Life is short. She does not owe it to anyone but herself to be happy and fulfilled in it.
Some commentary reads like she somehow needed to stay with Joshua for some reason. Why? Also, do we know that they had not broken up when she was out with Reedus? Just because they were seen together does not mean the relationship wasn’t already over.
I agree. He was right for her for ten years but something about having a child changed that. Either he didn’t want one or she didn’t want to have one with him. They were both happy with what they had before but for whatever reason this choice to have a child changed that.
I’d like a boy at 45, but I developed preeclampsia when pregnant with my daughter at 43, and she was delivered via c-section 9 weeks early. One of my doctors said he kill me if we tried for a second child. Lol. Too damn risky.
Yikes! That was cold as ice. Maybe joshua has daddy issues,and she didn’t want to go down that road with him. Anyway,i like joshua new girlfriend she’s pretty and her body is amazing
Being pretty and having an amazing body is what matters in a girlfriend?
I’ve seen pictures of him and his new girlfriend and he seems very into her. I think that’s what matters.
I feel sorry for the cucumber in all this.
(Thanks Lainey for that mind melting blind item!)
Haha I was just thinking of that! Whenever she comes up all I can think of is that damn cucumber story 😂. That and Bradley Cooper in the desert are the only two where I remember the reveals…
“…who did nothing but love her for a decade” — This is weird. Do we know that? They may have been a lovely couple but something was amiss for them to split up. Even if he’s a great guy and would make a good father, that doesn’t mean he was the right person for her to have a child with. I don’t know if he even wanted children at all. They were together for a long time. People change, and priorities change. I don’t fault her for leaving if she didn’t feel he was right for the next phase of her life.
I have a family member who was with a guy for five or six years. He was a nice person, and I suppose you could say he did “nothing but love her.” But she wanted to get married and he didn’t. She dumped him and got married to someone better suited for her shortly after. Sometimes, that’s just how things work out.
I mean, I loved my ex-husband, who I was with for 8 years, but I was terribly unhappy in the marriage and I knew having children with him would be a mistake. He was a really nice guy, but he had his issues and would not have been the “right guy” for me to have a kid with. I don’t think there’s anything petty about that.
- “But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”
She turned 35 in summer 2011. That means that from mid 2011 Kruger & Jackson relationship was basically a lie? Shocking.
That was way harsh, Tai.
