Dermaplaning works and can make your skin smoother and brighter



Two weeks ago I tried dermaplaning, which is shaving your face with a single straight-edged razor, for the first time. (I’m a woman obviously.) I wrote about it before I tried it as it seemed bizarre and scary to me. If you’re interested please read that story. I was worried that it would be obvious that I was shaving, but the only difference was that my skin glowed afterwards. I’ve done it twice so far, once a week, and am so pleased with it. I got compliments on how I looked afterwards and am planning on doing it weekly. My face feels so smooth and soft and I swear it looks brighter. The hair does not feel different to me than after I wax. This has exfoliated my skin better than anything else I tried. You’re not supposed to do it if you have active pimples as it may spread bacteria. One commenter mentioned that doing this left her with bad razor bumps, which just sounds awful. I have dry skin and used oil while shaving, as recommended in this video. I had no little bumps afterwards like I regularly do from waxing, as this doesn’t remove the hair at the root. I used antibiotic ointment on my skin afterwards just in case. I will still tweeze stubborn hairs, and doubt I’ll go back to waxing. I used these Schick Silk Touch-Up razors.

This is an affiliate post with Amazon beauty and skincare products, some of which are random things I found and want now.

A set of natural brushes to apply and blend makeup



This set of 32 makeup brushes is very affordable at less than $24, or less than a dollar a brush. Reviewers praise how soft they are, say they do not shed and that they “pick up makeup very well.” They also come with a set of instructions that explain the use for each brush.

A ceramic brush for salon quality blowouts at home



This large ceramic hairbrush is a brand used by stylists. Users say that it speeds up drying time and “helps to smooth and decrease frizz.” I also want to mention the hair dryer of which I’ve bought two of so far, the BabyBlis Nano Titanium Dryer. You may want to wait until it goes on sale but it’s well worth the price. After using this I realized that my the hairdryer is the reason my hair looks amazing after blowout at the stylist. I get those results at home and now I want a better brush too.

A deeply hydrating cream with vitamin C to bright and tighten skin



This vitamin C cream has a 4.6 star rating with almost 500 reviews. It’s a bit pricey for me, but if you can afford that it may be worth it. Women write that it works, that it’s “rich and hydrating” without clogging pores and that it “makes quite a difference very quickly.” Some women warn that they had a reaction to it however.

Microdermabrasion cream with a 4.9 star rating



Reviewers write that it’s their favorite scrub and that a small amount of product goes a long way. One woman said it left her skin looking “polished.” It’s not recommended for daily use as it’s powerful. Users warn to scrub lightly so as not to damage skin. As I mentioned in an earlier post, I ordered the Acure brightening scrub. It’s a good scrub and does deliver results however I prefer to use it in the shower as it gets black grit in the sink and is hard to wash off.

An enzyme cleanser to leave your face soft and clean



As I was researching skincare, I found another highly rated product from the Revision line, a papaya enzyme cleanser. It’s said leave “skin feeling soft, clean, and refreshed without being overly stripped.” A reviewer who was suffering redness and flaking from Retin-A wrote that this completely relieved that and healed her skin. The only less than 5 star review is from some who said the cap broke!

A soothing face serum to make makeup glide on



The more I look through skincare, the more I want. This face serum from Vichy has hyaluronic acid and is said to be “perfect under makeup,” lightweight and one woman calls it her “favorite serum ever” and writes that it “absorbs quickly and makes skin feel so fresh, soft and smooth.” We’ve also talked about Klair’s rich moisturizing serum, which is also highly rated and is more affordable.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!