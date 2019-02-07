Kim & Kourtney Kardashian wore black Versace to the amfAR gala: cute or nope?

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

Last night was a big amfAR gala in New York, ahead of Fashion Week. I remember when amfAR galas far and wide (in New York, Cannes, wherever) would be the creme de la creme, the top A-list celebrities and models, all raising money for AIDS treatment and research. These days, we get Heidi Klum and some Kardashians. That’s not completely fair – there was an okay model turnout, it’s just that the current era of models is kind of uninspiring?

Anyway, the Kardashians. Kourtney and Kim stepped out for the amfAR gala and thank God, because maybe they’ll draw some attention to a worthy event. Both women wore black Versace frocks, and Kim’s Versace is particularly… gross and tacky. Sorry. I’m also fascinated by whatever is happening on Kim’s feet? In several photos, I thought she was barefoot, but no – she’s wearing heels with very clear straps. It’s weird.

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

Other notable attendees: Bar Refaeli, Chanel Iman and her date Sterling Shepard and Heidi Klum.

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN.

1 Response to “Kim & Kourtney Kardashian wore black Versace to the amfAR gala: cute or nope?”

  1. Ctgirl says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:49 am

    So tacky. Heidi Klum should be an honorary Kardashian based on her awful sartorial choices.

    Reply

