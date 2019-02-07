Duchess Meghan is ‘extremely faithful,’ she has ‘a very close relationship with God’

The false equivalencies around the “pro” and “anti” camps of Duchess of Sussex bug me. The Meghan-haters claim that everything she does is terrible, that she’s this horrendous diva who made Kate cry and tried to hijack the Queen’s favorite tiara. On the other side, the Meghan-lovers will say that they’re just reacting to all of the hatred, that Meghan is a doll and she’s misunderstood and abused by racists and the UK press… some or all of which is true. I think the world of Meghan, and she’s brought so much interest to the royal family, and so many new fans to the monarchy. People of color feel SEEN by an institution that has centered itself for decades on unearned, titled white privilege. That being said, the Meg-lovers go overboard too. And I think this is one of those times.
Personally, I’m all about this People Magazine cover story this week, where five of Meg’s long-time friends defend her. The first excerpts were full of interesting gossip about Meg’s low-key royal life and how she’s tried to deal with the toxicity of her batsh-t father. But let me also say this: People Mag and Meg’s friends are sort of overdosing on sugar. I mean, I get it. The negative stories were horrible, racist, classist, sexist and abusive. But I’m not sure how wise it is to lean in – to this crazy degree – to the version of Meg who is a saint among women, who is merely a humble servant of God, whose faith is everything:
Meghan Markle has always remained very private about her faith — but it is an essential part of her life.
“Meg is extremely faithful,” a longtime friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “We pray a lot together. We meditate. She has had, and especially has now, a very close relationship with God.” Meghan, 37, was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony last spring ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. And the intimate service, which was a significant nod to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s role as head of the Church of England, had special meaning for Meghan, as faith is a key pillar for her.
“A deep sense of gratitude and humility has guided her,” the friend continues. “We can still be modern women and feel all the feels with feminism and be strong moms and strong wives but understand that [our] relationship [with God] is so critical.”
Meghan has also grown close to the Archbishop Justin Welby, who not only conducted her baptism, but also officiated her wedding. It’s her respect for the church that leads another close confidante to call rumors that Meghan insisted for St. George’s Chapel to be sprayed with air freshener ahead of the ceremony “outrageous.”
“I can’t think of anything more ridiculous. If people knew how spiritual she is and how serious and respectful she takes her relationship with God—she would never ask for something like that,” the longtime friend adds. “The day after the wedding I said, ‘You were so serene.’ She has a huge loving fondness for Archbishop Welby. She’s like, ‘I’m there, I’m with Harry, I’m with you guys, and I’m with the leader of my church.’ She doesn’t think about the narrative: ‘What will people think?’ She doesn’t do that. She really lives in the current moment. And when you do that, there’s no fear. She and Harry are both very grounded. She has a firm understanding of the things she can and can’t control. And she tries not to put any effort into the things she can’t control.”
It might be true. It might be that there’s no zealot like a convert, and Meg has converted to a lot for Harry. It might be that her relationship with God is deeply personal and profound. But I also think her faith is being used in this performative new narrative which was – please remember – greenlighted by the palace. Part of me thinks “why even bother?” I get what she’s trying to do though – appeal to those old fart ladies who think she’s “uppity” and appeal to the people of faith who might have written her off as a dad-hating divorcee harlot. Again, why bother though?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
“We can still be modern women and feel all the feels with feminism ” – What does that even mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so so cute!!! Love her face. Also , am I the only one who finds the phrase “ has a very close relationship with God” kinda weird? Is it an American type of saying?
I mean I believe in God, but I would never pronounce something like that, it sounds funny/ pretentious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think that’s a pretty American thing to say. Well, I shouldn’t say that – maybe other countries use it – but it is a pretty typical statement here, especially from people like politicians who are trying to convince you of the moral correctness of their position. I don’t ask my neighbors if they have a close relationship with God, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not religious at all but have no problem with the religious aspect of her life being revealed. I had not previously considered whether she was religious or not and find it interesting.
I also think her philanthrophy falls in line with actions I would expect of someone who is deeply spiritual and therefore likely more empathetic towards others. Some people claim to be religious yet are selfish, bigoted & hateful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, one thing has nothing to do with the other. I’m more likely to believe she was an empathetic person than all this religion stuff. She converted to get married. Lots of people do that. She doesn’t need to be on her knees every day in the chapel to prove how empathetic she is or whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Lord. Another thing people will take issue with and use to fuel their dislike for her 🤦🏽♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait until the baby is born and the “Mommy shamers” take issue with how she raises her child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said yesterday that these articles can quickly go over the top and I think we are seeing that here. It’s interesting to hear more about her faith, but this really does make her sound like she is just a saint living among us.
This People story is funny though bc it is SO obviously designed to counteract every negative story of the past 6 months. “Meghan is so religious, air freshener-gate HAS to be made up!”
Anyway – like I said yesterday, if this is a one and done article, then fine. But if we have weeks of these kinds of stories – I think it may end hurting Meghan. I think many stopped taking Kate seriously when every article was about how amazing she was, how gifted a photographer, how involved as a wife, how into homemaking, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The new PR guy’s strategy is super obvious. They are targeting each “complaint” against her systematically. Which isn’t a bad idea, it’s just too over the top and therefore seems not genuine which is sad her team did her dirty like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” I get what she’s trying to do though –… appeal to the people of faith who might have written her off as a dad-hating divorcee harlot. Again, why bother though?”
I don’t get it either. Those people aren’t going to be happy with faith being used as a PR card in People. This might insult the people it’s trying to get onboard.
I think all the anonymous words would have been better “seen”. Megan attending church. Meghan using her kitchen for Hubb event (the women could cook a recipe together in celebration of their recent award). Meghan not wearing couture for visits with people struggling (galas and royal family events bespoke is more fitting).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eliza yes to everything you said. Instead of using her religion in the press… if she is really religious, wouldn’t we see that? Like she’d get pap’d at church, or participate in a church event ? Don’t get me wrong- I am a Meghan supporter and think she is doing a lot of good. This is just too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just feels like her friends are trying to oversell the faith and religious angle, and I don’t understand why. I don’t really care what your religion is, whether you believe in God or not, etc. I will judge you on your actions and how you live your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. I like Meghan but I’m starting to feel like interviewing some of her inner circle was doing way too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I can imagine is that they’re looking at it from a really American standpoint. I don’t assume a celebrity is religious unless I hear them mention it themselves. I don’t make the assumption. But there’s such a weird obsession in the US with religion (obviously not everyone) where you have politicians using it as part of their campaigns, you have celebrities supporting mega churches … there’s just such a weird almost cult like following and it’s just so PRESENT. Like, I know there’s plenty of religious people in Canada… I know some politicians use it to their advantage, but it’s never felt as front and center here. There seems to still be such a mindset that religious = good moral compass and I find it so insulting.
I have no problem with Meghan having faith … it’s just something I don’t personally share. But I feel like this was probably a misstep from the friends or her PR team, or whoever, and it’s a shame. I agree with the person who said this up thread – the smarter thing would be to get seen going to church. Going the more subtle route is the best option a lot of the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that the reason her friends spoke out I’m going to called it church gate is because the media was so focused on making Meghan seem like a woman who was being disrespectful toward the church. And demanding air spray when in fact that could be farther for the truth the royal reporters repeated this story as fact when in reality didn’t happen so many took what the palace source stories as true and run with this narrative of Meghan as this demending woman screaming at people about the smell of the church . Let’s face it the British media has made Meghan out to be this villain who out to destroy the crown stories like this combat some of the most outrageous stories that have been reported as truth about Meghan . I don’t think this story is making her out to be a saint but a woman who is religious and takes her relationship with the church seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outrage was more about the building that is good enough for the Queen. Less about the spiritual side or being disrespectful towards the church as an institution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The faux outrage. The original story wasn’t about random Glade air fresheners being used to cover something up, because they weren’t used. That was what people grabbed on to, ran with, and ranted about.
It was the idea of a trendy scented wedding using candles and such. Like William and Kate had BTW. But again, faux outrage over Harry and Meghan but crickets about William and Kate having a scented wedding at Westminster years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The religious angle isn’t necessarily new though. Meghan was raised going to church with Doria. The church was the connection to Oprah. Her first boyfriend said they met at a church camp. It’s probably being oversold here, but it is also not like she has ever declared herself an atheist previously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is the intended audience for this article. While the cooking food and caring for friends is something pretty normal for Europe (and as far as I know Britain as well), the whole close relationship to god, meditation and spirituality sounds very American and not in a good way. Over here, if you are religious you go to church, but otherwise keep it to yourself.
The excessive religion and spirituality is one of the things a lot of Europeans find so weird and obnoxious about Americans. It is one of the topics you simply do not talk about in society, at least not more than the nice decoration in church at Christmas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not going to end well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This feels like it has turned this situation into a pissing contest. I feel like this wasn’t the best idea, as it is probably baiting the press to hit back at her (even more than before). Remember when Harry put out the statement to the press when they were dating? That didn’t fix or improve the situation, it actually made it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha. all I could think was of people moaning that HARRY GAVE UP SMOKING. Meghan freakin’ converted, people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse