Congrats to the commonwealth of Virginia, we’re now the New Florida

Many of you know that CB and I both live in Virginia. For years now, I’ve taken so much pride in the Virginia Democratic Party, the party which gave us two good governors-turned-senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. I laughed when our last Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, was indicted on corruption charges while in office. I thought that McDonnell’s poor leadership and his tacky grifting would mean that Democrats would hold the VA governorship for two decades. In 2017, I happily voted straight Dem in the state elections, and I did my part to elect Ralph Northam as governor, Justin Fairfax as Lt. Governor and Mark Herring as Attorney General. I can’t 100% remember, but I think I even donated to g–damn Northam.
Well, it’s all shambles now. Last Friday, the stories came out about Northam posing for her medical school yearbook in blackface… or maybe he was the one in the KKK robes. He apologized, and then he denied that he was either person in the photo. Then he admitted that he had done blackface before, to look like Michael Jackson. People were like “just resign, dude” because we had Justin Fairfax waiting in the wings.
The problem? Over the weekend, a woman came forward and said that Fairfax had sexually assaulted her and that he had been trying to cover up her story for several years. Fairfax denies everything, and now the story is still developing, because it’s not just about an alleged sexual assault, it’s about whether there was a cover up on the story, and whether certain media outlets helped bury that story.
So the next in line in the governor’s succession: the attorney general. Mark Herring has been around VA politics forever. He’s a known quantity, a steady hand, etc. Except it turns out that he was doing blackface in the ‘80s too. He tried to come out in front of it yesterday before any photos came out.
No one knows if any of these guys are going to resign, or if none of them will. I truly find blackface offensive and I’m not trying to create a hierarchy of “offense,” but my biggest concern is with Fairfax and whether he sexually assaulted a woman and then used his connections and the power of intimidation to cover it up. The blackface issues with Herring and Northam are terrible and racist, of course. But are they utterly disqualifying for public office? God, I don’t know.
Also, I absolutely hate to admit this, but… Trump might be right on this?? If Herring, Northam and Fairfax were Republicans, I would feel so differently about all of this.
Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia. If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020!
I also live in Virginia and while I’m an independent, the Trump era has pushed me over the edge and I refuse to even consider voting for a Republican. So I voted for Ralph Northam in the last election.
I think he needs to resign. The Lt. Governor and the AG also need to resign. I understand that people make mistakes and have to live with the regret that comes with them. But some mistakes are worse than others and I believe that dressing in blackface and s*xually assaulting a woman disqualifies you from holding public office. I felt the same way about Brent Kavanaugh. This isn’t a partisan issue. This is an issue of right and wrong. They need to resign. And if that means we end up with a Republican governor, well, so be it.
Maybe, finally, the state of Virginia can elect some women to these positions and we can move past this kind of racist, good ol’ boy BS.
::steps down from soapbox::
Thanks for this post, I needed to vent this morning.
This is who I want to hear from: his constituency.
Northam and Herring needed to be up front about this during the campaign. They needed to own their own deeds, tell voters what work they have done to make themselves better people and let the voters decide if they were sincere. Apologizing after the fact and coming out to get ahead of a story tells me they have not done the work to be better people and were not sincere in their message to their voters. Voters got duped and they have every right to call for their resignations.
As for Fairfax, this is a very credible allegation that needs a public hearing.The same standard apply on both sides of the aisle.
I’m not going to speak for Virginians or POC but I feel like Northam could have maybe, possibly saved himself if that presser hadn’t been the unmitigated disaster that it was. But he changed his story, he backtracked, and he was incredibly awkward (dude almost MOONWALKED FFS).
If he had been open, honest, and showed genuine remorse *MAYBE* people would have forgiven him.
I don’t feel the same. I try to imagine how I would feel if I were black, and I have concluded I would be so hurt and betrayed I might very well refuse to vote again, or at least the next cycle. So we may lose VA even in the presidential election, and ain’t nobody to blame but ourselves.
Now, as far as Fairfax goes, I believe the victim, and he has to go. He has to go.
For me, this is confirmation of my gut feeling that we need a racially inclusive, all woman ticket in 2020.
I am so fed up with men. Good gawd I am so fed up with men.
Remember when people used to worry about women in power getting their periods?
Sigh.
But yeah, literally exactly what I said to my bro and BF last night: this is one of many reaons why we need more women (especially WoC) in politics.
VA is a state where streets and schools are named after confederate generals. Civil war monuments are all over the state. It was the capital of the confederacy for heaven’s sake. Race is a huge damn deal in VA and it is amazing to me that Northam can be so clueless.
Where I come from, putting on blackface in the 1980s would have been unthinkable, but putting on klan robes would have gotten you arrested. Klan robes were never an acceptable costume. What the hell was going on at that medical school that someone (possibly Northam) thought that was ok?
IIRC that is not the first time that school has had issues. I heard they shut the yearbook down in 2013 because of confederate flag shit. So yeah, it seems like it’s deeply-baked into the culture out there. Sad.
Yes, wearing black face is disqualifying from political office.
+1000. You cannot hold political office! Step down all of you! If you don’t then I can only conclude that the Democrats also condone and support sexual assault/violence and racism. If that is the case then I think we need a BPGTOW party and to hell with both dems and Republicans!
yeah these guys need to go – but Trump is being such a hypocrite with that tweet (shocker), I mean he literally forced Kavanaugh onto the SC, and he supported Arpaio’s political run, not to mention the many many others with openly racist and misogynist views and actions that he openly supports…
I know, right? How dare he say Republicans would be facing “stronger action.” First of all, what is stronger than the calls for resignation for these Dems? And secondly, we all know how few repercussions most deplorable Republicans are facing, including Trump himself. He can sit the f%^k down.
Monday’s Pod Save America had a great discussion about Northam and the hypocrisy of the GOP. Northam needs to go, as you said, and we have to just let the hypocrisy go, as hard as it is.
also, Trump has been accused of sexual assault by so many women! and yet, he is still President, with his stupid anus mouth – so much hypocrisy from the Republicans.
actions should have consequences – for everyone, not just your political opponents dear Trumpsters
I don’t know, Esmom..I actually tweeted at Tommy Vietor (lols) because I disagreed with what he said. He essentially said that he’s tired of people pointing out the hypocrisy of the GOP and that we’re supposed to be the better party. He said it doesn’t matter what they do because they won’t change but we must always hold ourselves to a higher standard.
I disagree that we shouldn’t point out the hypocrisy, loudly and often. I think NOT pointing it out is tacit acceptance. It’s saying that we are fine with the fact that the opposing party embraces racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, and the like. That’s not ok and we have a moral obligation to stand firm in condemning immorality by BOTH parties. It’s not whataboutism because we aren’t applying different standards to the Dems, we are simply saying that what’s not ok for us should not be ok for them either.
JMO.
ETA: OriginalLaLa – ITA
Yes, his tweet is so wrong. If it was a repub NO action would be taken. As we’ve seen time and time again. Repub politicians HAVE been accused of racist actions and sexual assault. Including the president! And nothing has been done about it. So don’t come at me with the whole “if this was a republican…” bullshit. Because if they were republicans, they’d close ranks until the next story came along, and they’d all finish out their terms.
If all three resign (which I think they should) who becomes Governor?
A republican I believe, which puts VA in very dangerous territory for 2020. I am not exaggerating when I say that these 3 people could actually end up being responsible for 4 more years of Trump.
They all need to go, I do not want to be misunderstood. But understand, we are going to pay a huge price for this, and we do not yet know just how large the bill is going to be. Consequences. Very bad consequences.
A Republican is next in line.
I just don’t understand why anyone thinks it’s appropriate to wear black face. I mean, is it that hard to find a character to ‘dress up’ as that doesn’t require referencing a really hateful practice in American history? Or is it that these people are ignorant to the history of black face? I know in Europe people don’t really fully ‘get’ the problem with sinterklaas – but surely at least Americans ought to know better? (Also Euro friends, if you don’t get it – buy a book)
It’s willful ignorance Clare. Most people are walking around with a super computer in their pocket. It’s just excuse after excuse.
I am probably going to be bashed for saying this, but it’s true. I grew up in a very conservative and Republican Midwest town and had no idea the meaning of blackface until Whoopi Goldberg was dating Ted Danson and he showed up in blackface at the Friar’s Club. I think that was in 1993, and I was in my early 30’s. I have never dressed in blackface and I felt stupid that I was ignorant on the subject.
They all need to resign and Fairfax needs to write a check.
Stacy Abrams for President!
I find that I am less uncomfortable with what they did in the 80′s as a disqualifier (because I was alive in the 80′s and at what point do we acknowledge that people grow up and change) than with their inability to handle a simple crisis management situation as grown men.
This is just like the Kavanaugh situation. Own what you did. Apologize. Say you’ve evolved over the course of 35 years as everyone has. As for grace to be judged by the entirety of your life and not a moment in time when your judgement obviously failed you. If these men would do that – all would be forgiven because absolutely everyone has made a mistake. Unfortunately, they try to justify or deflect or obfuscate and just make it worst. Northam should never have apologized if he wasn’t in the photo.
Now, the AG is another matter altogether. If he has used his position over the years to silence this woman, that’s as big a problem as Trump paying off Stormy Daniels. I live in Indiana and we have a similar situation (though not assault to this extent) with our AG. Here, he happens to be a black Republican (It’s Indiana, after all) and he has just been a nightmare, refusing to resign, and actually attacking the (multiple) accusers.
I agree that these guys are only making things worse with their “management” of these crises but disagree about blackface possibly not being a disqualifier. I was a teen in the 80s and no one I knew would think to wear blackface. And to those who say the south is “different,” I’m sure plenty of southerners in the 80s knew blackface was wrong, too. Not to mention Northam wasn’t even a teen, he was a med student! In a school with an apparently racist, toxic culture.
That sucks about your AG. So many bad apples.
@SarahLee thank you!! I was also alive in the 80′s and am grateful I have grown up and changed. We made mistakes. We have to be allowed to grow up. I dressed as Pocahontas in the 70′s as a Hallowe’en costume. At the time, I thought my costume was super-cool. Now I have learnt just how very wrong it was. At the time, I didn’t know better. So we need to do better in our schools. We also need to understand people grow up. I was assaulted as a teenager, but did not understand it was assault until years later. The 31 year old man who seduced a 17 year old girl should have known better even if I didn’t. So the sexual assault that’s been hidden needs must come to light, because our menfolk need to learn, once and for all, what CONSENT means, what it sounds like, and what it looks like.
It’s not the AG who’s been accused of sexual assault, it’s the Lieutenant Governor. The AG is the only one who’s tried to take ownership of his transgressions with a somewhat sincere apology, but he still needs to resign as soon as an appropriate line of succession has been figured out. Blackface is unacceptable, and people knew it was unacceptable in the 1980s — I remember that time period too.
I am white and grew up in the South during the 70’s amd early 80’s. I lived in a small mostly white town and went to a mostly white school. Amd i would have NEVER dressed in black face or as a KKK. I was appalled by the KKK, they made me sick!
I also grew up watching all the black shows of the 70’s-80’s, The Cosby Show (I know!), Sanford and Son, Roc, 227, What’s Happening, etc. We didn’t think of these as “Black” shows, but just great entertainment.
I really think there was less racism in the middle-class in the US In the 70’s and 80’s than there is now. ANd the fact that these white men wore blackface and celebrated the KKK during those years means they were racists. Maybe not now, but they were hateful back then. It is really inexcusable, they knew better! This once young white girl sure did…
Assuming Northam has the power to appoint a new Lieutenant Governor, Fairfax should resign, Northam should appoint a new Lieutenant Governor — preferably a black woman — and then Northam and Herring should resign and let the new Lieutenant Governor get elevated to Governor and finish cleaning up the mess with new appointments to the Lieutenant Governor and AG positions. All 3 should resign, but no need to do it in a way that turns the governorship over the the Republican party, which only holds the legislature due to gerrymandering and a coin toss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect! Please send that letter to the Governor’s office immediately. Send it to anybody who can talk sense to him.
I’m pretty sure people like Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe got there way ahead of me. The problem is that people’s egos will get in the way. I do think the accusation against Fairfax is part of why Northam was so unwilling to resign — while it wasn’t public knowledge, I’m sure it will have gotten surfaced internally when the Washington Post was investigating it last year. I suspect that at this point no one will resign, there will be lots of finger-pointing and bad blood, and it will be a clusterf*ck going into the next election cycle. SMH.
This is an amazing idea, but I don’t think we are dealing with men self-aware enough to do what is best for the party and the people. I read that Fairfax in particular called his accuser terrible names just the other day. Northam appears determined to hang on no matter what.
I don’t think this is going to happen, but it is certainly the solution.
I will say I’m unsure whether Northam *can* actually appoint a successor Lieutenant Governor, as the election to that post is entirely separate to the Governor’s election. If the new Lieutenant Governor has to be appointed by the Republican-held legislature, then I think we’re in a situation where exactly no one is going to resign, no matter what comes out.
It was wrong when Eddie Cantor and Al Jolson did it in the 20s. You’d think these guys would’ve had a clue. I’m grateful I grew up on Army bases, which thanks to Truman’s EO, were integrated-schools, housing, everything around me. Also grateful that my parents who were born in the Deep South in 1919 and 1920 never uttered a negative word about anybody because of race, religion, ethnicity, or any other factor. How do people come to the conclusion that blackface or any other mocking is okay? And to actually preserve the evidence for posterity????
They all should go now,actually they should already be gone since this has been out for over a week.They aren’t helping the Democratic Party by staying,and the party needs no more scandal with 2020 fast approaching.
Serious question,who in their right mind does blackface in the 1980’s,I mean I know people are still learning,and that back then racist behavior was not as harshly looked down on as it is today,but still.If someone did that in the 1960’s in say,Mississippi,it would be equally wrong,that person should be outed and cancelled,but I would understand that racism in much earlier decades was rampant,but the 1980’s?I was raised in a mostly white small midwestern town,there were (and still are racist jerks living there),but in the 80’s and 90’s we were educated by our parents,teachers,religious leaders,etc what racism,bigotry,etc were,why it’s wrong ,and how to deal with it if and when you saw it.Nobody condoned racial words,jokes,or behavior.
So who the hell was stupid enough to do black face when they knew there would be photos,and people who were there,and why would you do that even if you never got caught-it’s just wrong.
Sexual assault just NO-dude,women are speaking out now ,you are going to get found out,sooner or later.
I know Vanessa Tyson; we went to college together and though I didn’t know her well, we we friendly and our paths crossed quite a bit. She’s also very good friends with other close college friends of mine.
She is brilliant, kind, thoughtful and a total class act. I have no problem believing every word she says about this situation. (Though even when victims aren’t “perfect” I believe women!). My heart breaks for her going through this so publicly, and I chipped in to her legal go fund me.
Ugh. What a mess.
