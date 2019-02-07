Congrats to the commonwealth of Virginia, we’re now the New Florida

Embed from Getty Images

Many of you know that CB and I both live in Virginia. For years now, I’ve taken so much pride in the Virginia Democratic Party, the party which gave us two good governors-turned-senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. I laughed when our last Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, was indicted on corruption charges while in office. I thought that McDonnell’s poor leadership and his tacky grifting would mean that Democrats would hold the VA governorship for two decades. In 2017, I happily voted straight Dem in the state elections, and I did my part to elect Ralph Northam as governor, Justin Fairfax as Lt. Governor and Mark Herring as Attorney General. I can’t 100% remember, but I think I even donated to g–damn Northam.

Well, it’s all shambles now. Last Friday, the stories came out about Northam posing for her medical school yearbook in blackface… or maybe he was the one in the KKK robes. He apologized, and then he denied that he was either person in the photo. Then he admitted that he had done blackface before, to look like Michael Jackson. People were like “just resign, dude” because we had Justin Fairfax waiting in the wings.

The problem? Over the weekend, a woman came forward and said that Fairfax had sexually assaulted her and that he had been trying to cover up her story for several years. Fairfax denies everything, and now the story is still developing, because it’s not just about an alleged sexual assault, it’s about whether there was a cover up on the story, and whether certain media outlets helped bury that story.

So the next in line in the governor’s succession: the attorney general. Mark Herring has been around VA politics forever. He’s a known quantity, a steady hand, etc. Except it turns out that he was doing blackface in the ‘80s too. He tried to come out in front of it yesterday before any photos came out.

No one knows if any of these guys are going to resign, or if none of them will. I truly find blackface offensive and I’m not trying to create a hierarchy of “offense,” but my biggest concern is with Fairfax and whether he sexually assaulted a woman and then used his connections and the power of intimidation to cover it up. The blackface issues with Herring and Northam are terrible and racist, of course. But are they utterly disqualifying for public office? God, I don’t know.

Also, I absolutely hate to admit this, but… Trump might be right on this?? If Herring, Northam and Fairfax were Republicans, I would feel so differently about all of this.

Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia. If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

