Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber cover the March issue of American Vogue

Vogue usually doesn’t reveal the next month’s cover this early, which is why this March cover isn’t an official release. Someone leaked this. And I’m glad they did, because WHOA. Some people predicted that if Anna Wintour gave Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas some kind of hokey Vogue cover for their 10 million weddings, then of course Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin/Bieber would get a Vogue cover for whatever they’re doing. For what it’s worth, I believe Hailey and Justin are legit married – I think they did a civil service in a New York judge’s office last year, and that’s why their “religious wedding” plans have been somewhat low-key. There’s no sense of urgency with them anymore.

Considering how terrible this cover could have been, I think we should embrace the positives. Justin doesn’t have a dirtlip. His short hair isn’t great, but he looks like he showered for the cover. Hailey looks bridal. Their pose is interesting too. My biggest complaint is that I think Hailey is trying too hard to give FACE and she ends up looking unengaged with Justin. Justin is doing all the work to look romantic here. But honestly, this is… almost iconic.

As for their plans for a “religious” ceremony wedding – first it was supposed to be in Canada, then last month, TMZ said it was going to be in LA, on March 1st (Justin’s birthday). But they postponed it again and now they don’t know what they’re going to do.