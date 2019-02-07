Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber cover the March issue of American Vogue

Vogue usually doesn’t reveal the next month’s cover this early, which is why this March cover isn’t an official release. Someone leaked this. And I’m glad they did, because WHOA. Some people predicted that if Anna Wintour gave Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas some kind of hokey Vogue cover for their 10 million weddings, then of course Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin/Bieber would get a Vogue cover for whatever they’re doing. For what it’s worth, I believe Hailey and Justin are legit married – I think they did a civil service in a New York judge’s office last year, and that’s why their “religious wedding” plans have been somewhat low-key. There’s no sense of urgency with them anymore.
Considering how terrible this cover could have been, I think we should embrace the positives. Justin doesn’t have a dirtlip. His short hair isn’t great, but he looks like he showered for the cover. Hailey looks bridal. Their pose is interesting too. My biggest complaint is that I think Hailey is trying too hard to give FACE and she ends up looking unengaged with Justin. Justin is doing all the work to look romantic here. But honestly, this is… almost iconic.
As for their plans for a “religious” ceremony wedding – first it was supposed to be in Canada, then last month, TMZ said it was going to be in LA, on March 1st (Justin’s birthday). But they postponed it again and now they don’t know what they’re going to do.
Cover courtesy of Vogue, additional photo courtesy of Backgrid.
That woman has a horrible taste in denim outfits.
That face these “influencers” give is just the worst. I watched the Fyre documentary and felt like gouging my own eyes out with all the intense faces the influences were giving in the promo videos. It’s so distracting. She prob annoyed me the most.
That is a really bad cover, right? I’m not just missing something arty and cool about it? It looks like Hailey is trying to do her own thing and be all “Vogue cover model” and Justin is just hanging on. It’s just….weird.
No, you’re not missing anything. It’s really pretty basic (I know that word gets thrown around a lot these days but in this case it’s true). It’s like she forgot Justin is even there, she’s so focused on the camera. And why is she in what appears to be a wedding (ish) dress and he’s shirtless? I don’t see 2 people in love, I see 2 people who seem to be posing for 2 different photo shoots mashed together. But most importantly, why am I giving this so much thought?
It is bad. They both look so …..unattractive. Maybe it’s supposed to be ironic?
They look photoshopped together, honestly. Zero engagement.
He looks like a lost kid and she just looks basic. Vogue has jumped the shark.
I like her eyeglasses in the bottom pic. That’s all I got.
I think she looks MUCH better with the glasses. It brings something interesting to her face. There’s something just a little ‘off’ about it and I can’t put my finger on it. She just gives me a weird vibe.
Biebs looks like a teenager who dropped out, posing with his girlfriend who’s going to prom. It’s sort of sad.
Her face is the best. She looks so bored.
Between these two and the references to the instamodels on the cover either Vogue is playing a sick joke on its audience or it has truly gone into the toilet…
She is prettier in street photos than she is on that cover. I think Vogue could have done better.
I still feel something is “off” about this relationship and now marriage. Can’t put my finger on it but it almost feels like they are trying to shove their relationship in someone’s face. Strange
Good thing neither of them is modelling professionally *cough*
Vogue US has never really had a good record of maintaining their fashion magazine brand, I mean they have never been VOGUE Italia/Portugal. But this past decade, Wintour has completely reshaped the magazine into People Magazine 2.0. It’s kind of sad to watch cause the sales are still declining despite these more commercial covers.
I thought this was a joke cover when I first saw it
Why waste the money on a big wedding now? They are married.
They might as well just sell the rights to a magazine, get dressed up and take some fancy photos and have a party with family/friends. I mean, if you can pocket enough from a magazine you might as well just focus on getting some nice photos done and having a fun evening. I would never bother with a ceremony in their position.
Ummm, welfare check on Anna Wintour? Covering the sponsored weddings of desperate attention seekers and now Bieber and…whatever her name is? Vogue of a decade ago would never have gone so low end.
GIGI
KENDALL
HAILEY
I guess Anna Wintour isn’t trying very hard to find interesting fresh faces.
She’s not a good model but she looks pretty on the cover. There’s something very reminiscent of Caroline Bisset about the cover. Maybe it’s the blonde hair and vague waspness…
