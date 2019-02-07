Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber cover the March issue of American Vogue

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

Vogue usually doesn’t reveal the next month’s cover this early, which is why this March cover isn’t an official release. Someone leaked this. And I’m glad they did, because WHOA. Some people predicted that if Anna Wintour gave Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas some kind of hokey Vogue cover for their 10 million weddings, then of course Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin/Bieber would get a Vogue cover for whatever they’re doing. For what it’s worth, I believe Hailey and Justin are legit married – I think they did a civil service in a New York judge’s office last year, and that’s why their “religious wedding” plans have been somewhat low-key. There’s no sense of urgency with them anymore.

Considering how terrible this cover could have been, I think we should embrace the positives. Justin doesn’t have a dirtlip. His short hair isn’t great, but he looks like he showered for the cover. Hailey looks bridal. Their pose is interesting too. My biggest complaint is that I think Hailey is trying too hard to give FACE and she ends up looking unengaged with Justin. Justin is doing all the work to look romantic here. But honestly, this is… almost iconic.

As for their plans for a “religious” ceremony wedding – first it was supposed to be in Canada, then last month, TMZ said it was going to be in LA, on March 1st (Justin’s birthday). But they postponed it again and now they don’t know what they’re going to do.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wrap up at Zinque Cafe

Cover courtesy of Vogue, additional photo courtesy of Backgrid.

21 Responses to “Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber cover the March issue of American Vogue”

  1. Bryn says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:13 am

    That woman has a horrible taste in denim outfits.

    Reply
  2. Brunswickstoval says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:14 am

    That face these “influencers” give is just the worst. I watched the Fyre documentary and felt like gouging my own eyes out with all the intense faces the influences were giving in the promo videos. It’s so distracting. She prob annoyed me the most.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:14 am

    That is a really bad cover, right? I’m not just missing something arty and cool about it? It looks like Hailey is trying to do her own thing and be all “Vogue cover model” and Justin is just hanging on. It’s just….weird.

    Reply
  4. LoonyTunes says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:15 am

    He looks like a lost kid and she just looks basic. Vogue has jumped the shark.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:16 am

    I like her eyeglasses in the bottom pic. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:33 am

      I think she looks MUCH better with the glasses. It brings something interesting to her face. There’s something just a little ‘off’ about it and I can’t put my finger on it. She just gives me a weird vibe.

      Biebs looks like a teenager who dropped out, posing with his girlfriend who’s going to prom. It’s sort of sad.

      Reply
  6. C says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Her face is the best. She looks so bored.

    Reply
  7. Redgrl says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Between these two and the references to the instamodels on the cover either Vogue is playing a sick joke on its audience or it has truly gone into the toilet…

    Reply
  8. WingKingdom says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:18 am

    She is prettier in street photos than she is on that cover. I think Vogue could have done better.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:19 am

    I still feel something is “off” about this relationship and now marriage. Can’t put my finger on it but it almost feels like they are trying to shove their relationship in someone’s face. Strange

    Reply
  10. NotHeidisGirl says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Good thing neither of them is modelling professionally *cough*

    Reply
  11. Lily says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Vogue US has never really had a good record of maintaining their fashion magazine brand, I mean they have never been VOGUE Italia/Portugal. But this past decade, Wintour has completely reshaped the magazine into People Magazine 2.0. It’s kind of sad to watch cause the sales are still declining despite these more commercial covers.

    Reply
  12. OriginalLala says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:34 am

    I thought this was a joke cover when I first saw it

    Reply
  13. Birdie says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:37 am

    Why waste the money on a big wedding now? They are married.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:47 am

      They might as well just sell the rights to a magazine, get dressed up and take some fancy photos and have a party with family/friends. I mean, if you can pocket enough from a magazine you might as well just focus on getting some nice photos done and having a fun evening. I would never bother with a ceremony in their position.

      Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Ummm, welfare check on Anna Wintour? Covering the sponsored weddings of desperate attention seekers and now Bieber and…whatever her name is? Vogue of a decade ago would never have gone so low end.

    Reply
  15. Sara says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:45 am

    GIGI
    KENDALL
    HAILEY

    I guess Anna Wintour isn’t trying very hard to find interesting fresh faces.

    Reply
  16. joro says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:50 am

    She’s not a good model but she looks pretty on the cover. There’s something very reminiscent of Caroline Bisset about the cover. Maybe it’s the blonde hair and vague waspness…

    Reply

