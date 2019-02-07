People: Duchess Meghan’s friends correct the record on toxic Thomas Markle

Here we go. As we discussed yesterday, People Magazine’s cover story this week is an exclusive with five of the Duchess of Sussex’s friends. They were all interviewed anonymously, but the way this is set up, it’s the way the palace has bypassed directly speaking about the hateful smear campaign against Meghan. This is Meghan-approved and palace-approved. Which makes the added details about Meghan’s drama with her toxic father especially interesting. Thomas Markle is an absolute piece of sh-t, we been knew for months now. Well, now Meghan’s friends are getting in-depth about what really went down around the wedding and beyond.

Meghan Markle has never spoken publicly about her relationship with her father since entering royal life — but her father has frequently done the opposite. In various interviews, Thomas Markle has claimed that he has no way to reach his daughter. In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Meghan’s best friends offer a very different perspective. “He knows how to get in touch with her. Her telephone number hasn’t changed,” says a longtime friend. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him.” In the week before Meghan’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Thomas decided not to attend after an arrangement with paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of the big days was revealed. After the paparazzi photos emerged, “Meg and Harry were still so focused on getting [Tom] to London,” says the close friend, one of five who spoke to PEOPLE for this week’s story. “At no point was there talk of ‘Now that we know he lied, he’s in trouble.’ Tom wouldn’t take her calls, wouldn’t take Harry’s calls. The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in. [Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, ‘Please pick up. I love you, and I’m scared.’ It was endless.” “After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing.”

[From People]

It’s basically a confirmation – now Meg-approved and palace-approved – of everything we already knew, which is that Thomas Markle hasn’t been even partially honest from the beginning. The crux of Thomas’s story was always that he merely made ONE mistake with the photoshoot ahead of the wedding and that Meghan and Harry were brutally mean to him after that and Meghan has refused to even make contact with him. Now we know that she sent him a letter, and she was trying to talk to him up until her wedding day. We also know that he could have contacted her at any time… and he’s chosen not to. You know what I wonder? I wonder if Thomas will eventually – like, in the next f–king week – sell Meghan’s letter to a British outlet. The only reason he hasn’t done that yet is because it destroys the “abandoned paternal martyr” story he’s been selling, especially if the letter includes sentences like “I desperately want you to be in my life but you have to stop selling me out every f–king week, Dad.”