People: Duchess Meghan’s friends correct the record on toxic Thomas Markle

Here we go. As we discussed yesterday, People Magazine’s cover story this week is an exclusive with five of the Duchess of Sussex’s friends. They were all interviewed anonymously, but the way this is set up, it’s the way the palace has bypassed directly speaking about the hateful smear campaign against Meghan. This is Meghan-approved and palace-approved. Which makes the added details about Meghan’s drama with her toxic father especially interesting. Thomas Markle is an absolute piece of sh-t, we been knew for months now. Well, now Meghan’s friends are getting in-depth about what really went down around the wedding and beyond.
Meghan Markle has never spoken publicly about her relationship with her father since entering royal life — but her father has frequently done the opposite. In various interviews, Thomas Markle has claimed that he has no way to reach his daughter. In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Meghan’s best friends offer a very different perspective.
“He knows how to get in touch with her. Her telephone number hasn’t changed,” says a longtime friend. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him.”
In the week before Meghan’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Thomas decided not to attend after an arrangement with paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of the big days was revealed. After the paparazzi photos emerged, “Meg and Harry were still so focused on getting [Tom] to London,” says the close friend, one of five who spoke to PEOPLE for this week’s story. “At no point was there talk of ‘Now that we know he lied, he’s in trouble.’ Tom wouldn’t take her calls, wouldn’t take Harry’s calls. The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in. [Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, ‘Please pick up. I love you, and I’m scared.’ It was endless.”
“After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing.”
It’s basically a confirmation – now Meg-approved and palace-approved – of everything we already knew, which is that Thomas Markle hasn’t been even partially honest from the beginning. The crux of Thomas’s story was always that he merely made ONE mistake with the photoshoot ahead of the wedding and that Meghan and Harry were brutally mean to him after that and Meghan has refused to even make contact with him. Now we know that she sent him a letter, and she was trying to talk to him up until her wedding day. We also know that he could have contacted her at any time… and he’s chosen not to. You know what I wonder? I wonder if Thomas will eventually – like, in the next f–king week – sell Meghan’s letter to a British outlet. The only reason he hasn’t done that yet is because it destroys the “abandoned paternal martyr” story he’s been selling, especially if the letter includes sentences like “I desperately want you to be in my life but you have to stop selling me out every f–king week, Dad.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
He will sell the letter the Fail and spin it in a way to make himself out to be the eternal victim – cue a Sunday tabloid cry fest this weekend. And maybe why this story has been dropped, they are getting out before him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the only reason i think the friends have the wrong story. He would have sold that letter a long time ago.
But it did give him and the sister extra interest by the press and now room to fight back when everyone was finally seeing their lack of new material. Sams already in the Daily Mail again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the letter says what these friends say (which, lets take it with a grain of salt, since this People story definitely has an agenda as well), then I can see why he didn’t immediately leak it. His whole thing has been that Meghan is cutting him out; if this letter really was more like “I love you and I want you in my life, please call me” then it destroys that narrative.
I agree that it makes me think that there is something about to leak this weekend – this letter, or just another stupid interview – but something prompted these friends to share that information NOW.
Of course, it could just be what was speculated yesterday – that Serena’s people are helping and they were like, “wait, you wrote your dad a letter and that information has never been made public???? Let’s call People NOW.”
so….who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like it was a mistake to bring up her dad, bc now he’s got new material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I always remember Tom telling TMZ live, around the wedding time,that he wasn’t answering her call, and the last time he had she was crying.
I would have been done with him after that, but Meghan is better than me. I think she’s done now, especially with how much worst he’s gotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this story is basically confirming what he’s said but he has changed his story so many times – the heart attack story started as a routine operation to put stents in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waiting for her deranged c*nt sister to tweet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, she’s already all over the DM website.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue Samantha booking five new talk shows to “rebut” this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I’m glad Meghan was able to set the record straight, but this won’t be the final word on the subject. Her sister’s head is going to explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the fact-checking portion of the story. Why would her team have to fact-check with her when the tabloids were going to run the story regardless? It’s not like they sued him for libel or anything, so I don’t understand why it was even bothered. Maybe it was a poor choice of words from the friend? I don’t know – it just struck me as weird.
I can’t even begin to imagine how much stress she must have felt. I’m glad he wasn’t in the wedding, but I almost wish he’d at least followed through and been a bigger person about ONE thing for her and just shown up. Even if he showed up briefly to see her and skipped the wedding. But, it’s probably for the best that he didn’t, really. It’s just a shame because she was going to be hurt either way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine there is still “fact checking” just to make sure they (the palace) understand what is going on and what they are dealing with in terms of Thomas Markle, but beyond that the friend probably meant more like they had to tell her repeatedly, “and on Sunday your dad is going to be on this show! and on Monday this interview is coming out!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart breaks for her and I’m glad she was able to share what happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if Thomas’ one mistake ahead of the wedding was the photo shoot, I still would not blame her for cutting him out. Every day, Meghan puts the work in to quietly demonstrate this apple falls far from the tree. The White Markles have shown themselves to be absolute clowns – does anyone but that idiot Piers Morgan sympathise with them? I love that she’s taking a stand in this way (even if it means ol’ Tommy boy will be back in the papers this weekend).
Report this comment as spam or abuse