Duchess Meghan’s friends speak out (anonymously) on her behalf to People Mag

I said last week that it was an important first step for Kensington Palace to simply acknowledge the problem around the Duchess of Sussex. Of course, the palace couched the racist and hateful attacks on Meghan as “it’s happening to both duchesses,” but the main thing is that there was an acknowledgement. The palace can’t pretend that nothing out-of-the-ordinary is happening. And now that some members of the royal press pack are on their back heels and scrambling, it’s smart for the palace – and by that, I mean Meghan – to quietly authorize her closest friends to speak on her behalf to People Magazine, an historically friendly outlet for Meghan (and all royals). You can read the full People cover story here – Meghan’s friends all speak anonymously to People, but I am almost positive that Jessica Mulroney is one of the friends. Some highlights:

Why Meghan’s inner circle is speaking out: They wanted to “stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend…Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” her former costar says in this week’s cover story. With Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, expecting their first child this spring, “we worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.” They’ve all been to Nottingham Cottage: “We’ve all been to their cottage,” says a close confidante. “It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.” A friend from L.A. recalls visiting the cottage, sharing, “We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.” The truth about the White Markles: “They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” a longtime friend says of Samantha and Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr., who were in their mid-to late teens when Meghan was born: “They were not a part of her life.” As for Meghan’s father, who has said he can’t reach Meghan, “He knows how to get in touch with her,” adds the longtime friend. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful.”

There’s more about how she talks to her friends every day and she’s still involved with their lives, and how she really is very down-to-earth and all of that. Which I sort of believe. I believe that Nottingham Cottage is a cramped little place and that she’s invited her closest friends to stay with her because she is a tad homesick. I also believe that she didn’t have much of a relationship with her half-siblings. I believe her father is a piece of sh-t. As for the rest of it… this is how the palace is choosing to change the conversation around Meghan and I don’t hate it. It feels more proactive than just staying in reticent silence.