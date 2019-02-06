Duchess Meghan’s friends speak out (anonymously) on her behalf to People Mag

I said last week that it was an important first step for Kensington Palace to simply acknowledge the problem around the Duchess of Sussex. Of course, the palace couched the racist and hateful attacks on Meghan as “it’s happening to both duchesses,” but the main thing is that there was an acknowledgement. The palace can’t pretend that nothing out-of-the-ordinary is happening. And now that some members of the royal press pack are on their back heels and scrambling, it’s smart for the palace – and by that, I mean Meghan – to quietly authorize her closest friends to speak on her behalf to People Magazine, an historically friendly outlet for Meghan (and all royals). You can read the full People cover story here – Meghan’s friends all speak anonymously to People, but I am almost positive that Jessica Mulroney is one of the friends. Some highlights:
Why Meghan’s inner circle is speaking out: They wanted to “stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend…Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” her former costar says in this week’s cover story. With Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, expecting their first child this spring, “we worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.”
They’ve all been to Nottingham Cottage: “We’ve all been to their cottage,” says a close confidante. “It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.” A friend from L.A. recalls visiting the cottage, sharing, “We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.”
The truth about the White Markles: “They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” a longtime friend says of Samantha and Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr., who were in their mid-to late teens when Meghan was born: “They were not a part of her life.” As for Meghan’s father, who has said he can’t reach Meghan, “He knows how to get in touch with her,” adds the longtime friend. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful.”
There’s more about how she talks to her friends every day and she’s still involved with their lives, and how she really is very down-to-earth and all of that. Which I sort of believe. I believe that Nottingham Cottage is a cramped little place and that she’s invited her closest friends to stay with her because she is a tad homesick. I also believe that she didn’t have much of a relationship with her half-siblings. I believe her father is a piece of sh-t. As for the rest of it… this is how the palace is choosing to change the conversation around Meghan and I don’t hate it. It feels more proactive than just staying in reticent silence.
Her dad is awful. What a horrible man!
This is definitely a good PR move in favor of Meghan. I am however a bit skeptical when it comes to unnamed sources. Surely People Magazine could have name at least 1 out of these 5 friends..It’s a positive story so why not?
Maybe they don’t want to be named, they probably don’t want the attention like the other people that talk about her constantly
Yeah I feel like the anonymous bit makes it sound like this is straight from her PR team (which it obviously is, even if ‘friends’ are doing the talking). The thing that I don’t get is, why are they pushing the ‘Meg is so normal in her cozy two bedroom cottage, cooking dinner and cleaning her dogs’ on the one hand, while shes out and about in custom Givenchy and a £.5million clothing bill on the other. The two just don’t add up, and it seems totally disingenuous, even if the cozy normal Megs part is true (and I believe it is at least to an extent).
Obviously I’m not on board with the extreme hate and insane trolling shes been getting from the media AND her shithead family, but Megan needs to get her house in order, too. Currently the words and actions aren’t adding up.
I wish they’d just made the comments about her family (ugh) and left it at that.
What is it that doesn’t add up? We know for a fact that she lives in a small, two bedroom cottage with her husband and two dogs. We also know that she wears expensive clothes – just like all the other royal wives. It’s strange world she inhabits, but it’s really not at all that complex unless you want it to be.
Some people love both cooking and fashion. It’s not that weird.
I don’t think its impossible to wear expensive clothes and still be a nice, warm person. The stories have been about what a snobby diva she is, rude to staff, etc. This is counteracting that particular aspect of the narrative.
No one says that because Kate wears expensive clothes she isn’t a nice person, or that it doesn’t add up that she is a hands-on a mom who wears bespoke McQueen.
I don´t think it does not add up. If I had unlimited time and almost unlimited resources I would also run around in designer cloth and play hostess for my friends. Cooking and building a cosy nest can be a great way to spend your time if you have enough to spare.
And since she seems to love cooking and building a secure nest, it´s is a great way to unwind from the stress of the public attacks.
I’d rather Meg give a sit-down interview about her new role as Patronage of London’s Nationals Theater and showcase her own shining personality! She’s such an amazing speaker she would have no trouble dispelling rumors of divaness even without directly addressing them.
My question is where they keep the clothes — obviously not in that little ‘cottage.’ Is there some kind of special wardrobe unit at KP or Buckingham Palace?
The whole down to earth image is always presented for the royals. Even the Queen is presented that way.
@Lobbit Nottingham cottage is around 1,324 square feet – my own 1 bedroom flat is a third of the size. That’s a good size two bedroom cottage – particularly for London city centre. Google suggests the average cottage are 3 bedroom and around 950 square feet in the UK. And I would suspect smaller in London itself.
This is not a slam on Meghan – more a general comment that the Royal Family should stop peddling the “we are just like you” fable.
Meh. They’re just playing by the rules of the tabloid media – no one ever names sources.
Interesting to hear their perspectives in a forum other than subtle and not- so- subtle instagram posts. I am sure it is difficult to watch your friend get hammered. Meg probably is homesick. She probably also wonders at times if all of it is worth the stress & negativity. She probably does light candles & make avocado toast. She probably does text employees ideas (the horror!). She’s not a saint nor the devil.
Glad someone is speaking for her but the tone sounds so insistent that it makes it less believable. HerPR should handle it better. I really feel bad for her, media is awful in portraying her. Can easily put strain on a marriage.
It’s really sweet of her friends to want to do this but, the over-the-top fawning about how she is the most special, loving, saintly unicorn will likely only fuel the fires of those who hate her
They don’t describe a unicorn; they describe someone kind and loyal. Those who are predisposed toward hate will find reasons regardless, because their hate is not based in reality.
I wonder if someday we will know who started this anti-Meghan campaign.
I understand her friends being mad about the reports and I’m not sure KP has anything to do with this exclusive.
I’m still of the opinion that at least part of it came from within the RF itself. A highly coordinated (and poorly disguised) smear campaign that started soon after the successful Oceania tour.
Maybe courtiers but I don’t think Kate/William or their camp would do that, maybe it’s wishful thinking I don’t know.
I don’t think this is the palace. I doubt “never complain, never explain” would go to PEOPLE magazine to fix the story. A lot of exclusives have been given to them. I think Harry and Meghan are striking out on their own.
I sadly think this won’t be taken well in the UK and by greymen.
I said this about her father, but it holds true… I have no clue how to fix her press hate. Doing nothing doesn’t help, directly calling out press didn’t work, and i don’t think anonymous praise will either.
Eh, KP has bucked the ‘never complain’ adage for years with the Cambridges though. Will has had no problem complaining when he felt that he and/or Kate have been treated unfairly by the press.
And wow…I just realized my phone autocorrected my name to dress 😒
The only thing H &M can do is for their own sanity and marriage is to ignore the press, focus on their friends and work, and just keep on. If they just keep doing great work, over time they’ll win. They do need to protect their marriage because if that doesn’t work, the rest will suffer too.
Were these people not alive during the Diana years? She did the panorama interview and Charles also spoke with the media. The only ones who never do interviews are the Queen and Phillip. The rest have all hit the media at some point.
The panorama interview was the last straw before divorce. It wasn’t something done to counteract bad press, or something done often by the family.
They all complain and explain. The unusual thing is when they are directly quoted but authorized leaks from friends and sources to explain and complain have always happened.
The mediA and these people, doing this to a pregnant women is awful and speaks volumes about them, not about her.
I think this is a good way for the palace and her to finally fight that BS back!
Like her or not but ffss she is pregnant! AND she did nothing wrong she just married a german prince who isnt even a heir to the throne and even if so, who cares. It is racism, period.
So I think this is an important step. These people were clearly authorized to speak to People, and this is really the next best thing to Meghan speaking out herself.
The stuff about the bedroom and how she is a nice hostess and stuff – those are nice touches, but I think its more important that they used this piece to directly combat the actions of Samantha and her father. Those are the things that need to be directly refuted, in my opinion, and I’m glad they did so.
I do think one of the drawbacks to these kinds of pieces is that you sometimes are left rolling your eyes at the overwhelming positivity. I think you see this with Kate – there have been so many fluff pieces about Kate over the years, especially in the early years of their marriage, that I think it started to work against Kate, because it just started to seem SO over the top. There is a fine line to walk between some positive pieces and just nothing but flowery articles about how perfect someone is. I don’t think this article crosses that line, but I do think that this should be kind of a one and done thing.
I hope once the baby comes she will be blissfully happy and hopefully all the haters back down…
@s says, I seriously doubt it. They will continue to drag her and then the baby or other children they have. It was talk of her giving up her American citizen ship. If this is true, I hope she doesn’t. IMO, this family she married into and what she has to deal with is so not worth it.
While I believe these friends speak the truth, I wonder why they chose to be anonymous. The message would have been stronger if the sources were named.
They did anonymous so they can stay in the inner circle. If they went public, they’d be labeled as using Meghan for attention.
Probably because the British press would start abusing/harassing them.
@ tempest p: I have many books about the Princes Diana and Prince Charles days. Authors would mentioned their friends would talk to the press anonymous. Some of the press would even call friends to make sure a rumor heard was actually true.
I think one source is that make-up artist friend. He intagrammed pictures of tea together at their cottage. I’m glad people are speaking up for her. This was the only way to do it. Meghan or Harry speaking out would only show that the press is getting to them and everything would be doubled down. Meghan has really done nothing wrong. People are take her marrying Harry too personally.
Yeah I think one source is Daniel Martin (isn’t that his name?), one source is maybe Abigail Spencer, and one source is definitely Jessica Mulroney.
Good let’s hope the BULLIES hear everyone sees them for what they are
I don’t understand the problem and this supposedly urgent need of saving her – all of them, famous and royal have been getting it forever because that’s how mewspapers make money. Moving on, Meghan said herself she doesn’t read her press, so that’s that. The Queen likes her and the courtiers will always be civil no matter what, so she doesn’t need to worry about her surroundings and her friends are obviously available to her. All of her needs are taken care of and she is doing what she always wanted – being a humanitarian. Finally, she is a grown up who has been in the public eye for years, she knows what’s it’s all about.
What is this hysterical piece “Save Meghan” for?
@ Rhys : ” Hysterical piece Save Meghan ” , her friends talk about what Meghan is like.
What in the world is hysterical about that???
I would hope that my friends would stand up for me.
The public only has glimpses of Meghan, we see her at events in expensive clothes, but that is only a small part of the story.
She seems to be a charming, kind woman with a boatload of charisma.
And let’s be honest, we really don’t know how much was paid for her clothes, how much of her own clothes pre Harry was she wearing before she got pregnant.
Meghan wasn’t an A-lister in Hollywood, but an actress on a longer running show makes good money and probably gets ” good deals ” in regards to clothes and most likely discounted designer clothing.
She also lived in Toronto, Canada for years, so she might have a nice size collection of winterish clothing, including coats and boots.
I wish that white Markles would be completely ignored, such trashy people, shame on them.
There was no honeymoon period for Meghan. The Markles being given a platform to abuse her for months was reprehensible. If this is how it starts, then where does it go from here? I think it’s a responsible thing to try to control their public image instead of letting the media dictate everything.
The royals have a lot of small leaks to try to convey how they want the public to think about them. The Sussexes have been so private, we don’t even know the name of their dog. It’s a tricky thing to pull off but I don’t think they can just sit back and hope people see through any smear campaigns.
I was watching Good Morning American discussing this cover story. So Meghan writes her father to ask him to stop talking to the press trashing her and all he wants is a photo op with her. wow just wow. F him. Wonder how that piece of crap, Pierce Morgan will spin this. I notice on the television talk show The Real, they’re very supportive of Meghan.
I saw that too too. It made my heart ache for her.
I was just coming on here to say this. What a piece of shit. Poor Meghan. The best thing for Harry, baby Sussex and Meghan is to keep ignoring him.
So, to date, third culture kids and mixed race kids have been poorly underserved and often forced to make choices no one else would want to. They’re often helpless to do anything about the cultural violence they see happening around them and powerless about whether or not to accept the privileges offered to them as being “exceptional”, “exotic”, “unique”. They’re often abandoned by one or the other side of their family in the mistaken belief that they’ll be okay with whichever side they wind up on. That is until they’re grown and have proven themselves in their resiliency. The level of resulting insecurity can be really difficult to handle and I’m happy to hear Meghan has friends to help her through it all. Furthermore, there’s strength in numbers and so it will change for the better with the younger generation.
Ya’ll are burying the lede here lol. The biggest revelation from this article is that she asked her dad to stop using the press to bury her – he responded with a request for a photo op! That is brand new info!
I mean they are anonymous but it’s pretty clear who some of them are.
I have no issue with her friends defending her,KP never did( except when the others were potrayed negatively)
It must have been frustrating to her friends and family reading all the lies being told about her and seeing what it’s doing to her
Meghan is a human being with feelings and its like sometimes,people forget that.Just cos she comes out smiling during engagements doesnt mean those stories didn’t get to her.
Also Thomas markle is trash,what he’s done to her yet she’s still defending him,couldn’t be me
They finally said something when it involved Kate, otherwise *crickets.*
Agreed the backlash is awful. That said anyone else roll their eyes with the “friend” describing how normal their lives are and her cooking for him everyday?! I cook for my husband and myself 5-6days a week and work a full time job. Can we not pretend they don’t have ppl who wait on them hand and foot and she will NEVER want for anything? We can sympathize with her dealing with the bad publicity and smear campaign but trying to paint this “normal and relatable “ life is just a bit much no?
Meghan is my favorite royal, hands down. Next is Harry. I couldn’t give a damn about the rest of them (Kate’s kids are cute, of course).
I read yesterday that Serena offered to Meghan the help of Serena’s PR people. I think they are taking their advice and we are seeing the result.
That former costar could be Abigail Spencer. She was in Europe recently and she and Meghan are good friends from before working together on Suits. She also spoke highly of Meghan when the engagement was announced. She made me laugh when she said Harry was the lucky one.
The thing is….this won’t work. Those who support her will support her more and those who don’t will dig in. The whole “she put a lit candle and robe by the bed” and the constant focus on all her cooking is sweet, but not a defense of the worth of her as a person and her value to the royal family.
I just want to see someone official say, “Can the blatant and implied racism. It is wrong. Focus instead on what she doing and building or we will sue.”
Will never happen. I can dream.
I hope everyone in every palace was behind this PR piece because if not it shows her and her husband have no allies. The fact that they had to go to the american press for this exclusive when William is giving daily mail exclusive interview and supporting some of their new initiative says a lot. I hope this doesn’t turn more people against them. I think this show that they Firm have not done much to help with the media and behind the scene might be worst then even the media can be. This is going to get messy.
Interesting. Pieces like this are done for the people not the press, dispute lies. Basically that she’s stayed pretty normal since becoming Royal Meghan, not the difficult diva and she’s had no relationship truly with Markles, which we suspected. I don’t this will change UK press perspective but it’s not meant to, it’s meant for the readers to hear the true side of the story.
The Markles are going to trot out the pictures as proof of closeness. A picture is a snapshot in time no proof. Only shows you were at an event.