The best part of Donald Trump’s SOTU was probably Nancy Pelosi’s hate-clap

I didn’t watch the State of the Union. I didn’t even try. Life’s too short to watch an orange fascist sniffle his way through a speech written by a ghoulish Nazi (Stephen Miller). I didn’t even follow it on social media, although I am seeing some good tweets about it this morning. Judging from the headlines, Trump made a big show of “calling for unity” between the parties, but he had already stepped on Miller’s message when he was hate-tweeting Chuck Schumer earlier in the day, not to mention when the schticky insults he lobbed at Democrats during a luncheon yesterday with TV anchors.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced “ridiculous partisan” investigations during his State of the Union address, adding that there cannot be peace as long as there is “war and investigation.”
“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only things that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” the president said.
His larger point was that no one should investigate him or else the economy will crash. Which… is one of the most pathetic arguments I think I’ve ever heard. “You know all that illegal and treasonous sh-t I’m into? Don’t investigate it or else we’ll lose jobs!” As for the rest of it… I know he said a lot of sh-t about immigration and his dumbf–k wall.
Here are some important and/or funny tweets:
Joshua is my favorite Trump #SOTU pic.twitter.com/J4kFS0sRvt
— Lisa Rivera-Hensley (@LisaDarling79) February 6, 2019
.@AOC is wearing a pin of Jakelin Caal, the Guatemalan child who died in custody of CBP. 😭 #sotu pic.twitter.com/VF9NGjtJe7
— Julissa Arce (@julissaarce) February 6, 2019
Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?
Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future.
We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi hate clapping for Trump is one hella visual.
He doesn't even get what she's doing.
"She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding."#SOTUpic.twitter.com/Dzuk5vvifm
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 6, 2019
The face says, "Awwww, you tried.", but the clap says "Go f*ck yourself". "Nancy Pelosi" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7wGmeSnNZY
— Robin Carden (@imscenery) February 6, 2019
Me too @KamalaHarris. 🤦🏼♂️ #SOTU pic.twitter.com/i2d15TRS5T
— Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) February 6, 2019
He literally drinks water like a toddler who’s allowed to drink from a regular cup for the first time
I know, right? My 5 year old manages to drink water from a big cup just like a regular grown up human yet the President of the most powerful country on earth is incapable of that. Also Pelosi going though some boards(were those boar game cards?) during this hot mess of an address was priceless. I hope she bites his head of when he tries to shut down the government again this February.
And he’s actually poked fun at other politicians for drinking water like that if I recall correctly. What a sh!t show. Nancy is the best
“President of the most powerful country on earth”
We won’t be able to say that for much longer. And you know what? Maybe that’s for the best. The delusional MAGAts will still cling to the false notion that the US is Number One while other countries continue to surpass in every way.
@kitten. I was thinking of putting that in quotation marks since he definitely is not living up to that position. However, weak US President just like the orange agent of Russia is not what the world needs. Believe it when coming from part of Europe that still remembers the atrocities of 20th century and now live in the shadow of Russia’s aggression.
I tried watching the highlights on Colbert and Meyers and I couldn’t get through even that little. Trump has run out of bluster and there is nothing left but hate and corruption.
Pelosi is so amazing. It’s a shame most Democrats are the sort to post oh-so-clever nonsense about, like, Orange Menace or something instead of wanting to do something that would actually get rid of Donald Trump (his name is Donald Trump).
Cool. Now do Republicans.
Because they’re the only ones with the power to rid our country of Dickstain Donald.
Oh I’m so sorry I mean DONALD TRUMP (didn’t mean to offend you).
His crooked tie got a lot of attention.
Nancy reading papers during the address is priceless.
She was also asking Pence questions and he seemed shocked that a woman would dare speak to him.
Peggy Noonan basically just told Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to smile more.
He was probably in trouble with Mother when he got home.
The shade was the only part of the SOTU that I could stand. We basically put the TV on at 9:30 hoping that the shit show would be over by 9:45 and the we would hear Abrams but good GOD that insufferable blowhard just never stopped talking so we shut it off and went to bed. I saw on the news that it was the third longest SOTU in history and it was all his usual hate-mongering, fear-inducing, xenophobic, racist bullshit. *YAWN*
Such a clown! Beyond his ridiculous and disjointed speech (as if we expected anything different), his tie was seriously wonky for the first 15 minutes or so, and it was clear he was reading from a teleprompter because his pauses in between words were nonsensical and awkward. I will NEVER understand how anyone can listen to this ignorant man and think he is even remotely qualified to be the United States president. (And he didn’t even mention the recent government shutdown.)
Yes HOW do people look at him and listen to him and feel like he’s a great leader? It’s some kind of collective delusion! My friend was texting me that her parents are all excited for the glorious speech, and she felt sick and told them to just not tell her any more. How can these people, who raised a nice woman who is now my friend, who is a loving and openhearted woman, find anything appealing or acceptable about Trump?! How can they seem like such a nice older couple and yet this is what they support? It’s insane. It’s racist and fanaticism.
It’s Fox News. It brainwashed people into thinking Obama was the devil and it’s convinced those same people that Trump is their savior.
@Charliepenn it’s because they don’t want another black man or, God forbid, a woman in the White House. My father constantly posts stuff about how “horrible” things were when Obama was in office and it takes all I have to not say “when were things horrible? When he was fixing the economy? Creating jobs? Killing bin Laden?”
I 100% choked on my drink while watching that. Oh my god, Pelosi is such a boss.
Honestly, I was raised by some pretty epic women (my granny was educated to 4th grade, married at 15 – she raised my mum who is a badass architect – and she raised me to escape small town Georgia, move to the UK and get a PhD – not to be smug but they’re fing amazing) but Pelosi is just another kettle of amazing fish. I know folks don;t like her, but the way she handles/trolls that man-child…lol.
I’ve been walking around mockingly doing the hate clap because it thrilled me and my husband has been two hand struggle drinking his coffee and now our kids are doing it copying us. Its more hilarious on actual preschoolers for the comparison.
Struggle drinking! I am dead. I love that your kids are doing it too.
That hate clap is exactly what a kid in my son’s baseball league a few years ago used to do to taunt opposing players. It would enrage my son to no end. It’s remarkably effective, lol.
I want to see Nancy dog walk him! Woof! 🐕
I didn’t watch, but found Senator Mazie Hirono’s reaction –”WTF” –probably summed it all up accurately.
There are no words for this. This picture will be in history books. This woman is amazing.
I saw someone say on twitter that this was going to be their christmas cards picture, and you know what? I really want to do that!
The image of Nancy behind him … she’s coming for him, and he has it coming. I’ll watch the three-minute compilation on the Washington Post website, but I couldn’t stomach doing the whole speech. We watched “Happy Feet,” which ended just in time for us to catch Stacy Abrams’ excellent comments.
I watched Kurosawa’s Red Beard, a much more profound statement on humanity than any word that’s ever come out of trump’s mouth. Just paused it long enough to listen to Ms. Abrams.
I went to bed. I had absolutely zero interest in listening to his sniffling lies and bluster. The mere sound of his voice, let alone his ugly orange mug, sends my blood pressure soaring. And the fact that he is incapable of stitching together a single coherent sentence makes it that much worse.
Three thoughts:
The Dem reps/senators wearing all-white always gets me tearing up.
Nancy’s hate-clap was amazing, she is so good at this
I couldn’t watch it because his stupid voice and anus mouth make me stabby
Why the f*ck does he hold glasses with both hands?
And then pursed his lips as if her wants to slurpe it, lol. I did not watch him last night, I refused to waste one hour on his lies and threats. I wanted to watch Stacy Abrams after 10 pm and he was still talking so I changed channel to a game show.
Nancy Pelosi would play a mean game of poker. Facing 45’s backside and sitting next to the satanic elf on the shelf , most people would not have been able to handle it without laughing or crying
LMAO at “satanic elf on the shelf.” Thank goodness I drained my teacup right before I read it!
My California reps weren’t having it!
Pelosi mocking the *president with a dog-walking hate clap and Harris sitting on her hands. Loved that Harris was shadowing Kavanaugh prior to the non-event, too. I think I saw Kavanaugh grab Gorsuch’s hand for support.
Oh hell yes, Emperor Zero…the investigations will continue, probably long after your dead and buried.
💥💥💥💥🔪🔪🔪💥💥💥💥
Haha. Speaking of Brett, I laughed at a photo of him shaking Trump’s hand that someone captioned “Want to get a beer afterwards?” And did you see this from The Onion?
https://politics.theonion.com/kavanaugh-offers-elena-kagan-pull-of-vodka-from-aquafin-1832370913
His attempts at bipartisanship are once again undercut by the fact he is disingenuous and his Twitter feed proves it. Same with his attempts at “Presidential.”
His voice gives me hives inside. Pelosi is only thing giving me hope right now.
So basically the whole SOTU was just airtime for him to frame every horrible thing that he is doing right now as being inevitable because people are investigating him.
He is so needy for applause that he was straight up just listing topics that people would clap for. Not discussing each one with a vision, just listing. Let’s honor the service men who liberated the concentration camps in WWll! We have a record breaking number of women in Congress! We need to lower the cost of medicine and healthcare! We have a survivor here of the Tree of Life mass shooting! We need to solve childhood cancer! 58% of new jobs went to women! He was trying to turn the SOTU into a rally, It was worth watching just for the I-can’t-believe-this-@$$ reactions he was getting in the room.
I turned it off just as he was done so I had perfect timing. All I wanted to see was Stacey Abram’s rebuttal speech. But Nancy’s hate-clap was all over Twitter and now there are tons of memes for it and it’s amazing.
I hope you all saw that Pelosi had two red balls on a blue cord.
She had Emperor Zero’s balls mounted on a necklace and wore the damn thing!
That’s vicious!
💥
OMG. Cannot unsee now.
Had to go back and look. Nancy Pelosi does not play around!
Lol
You poor guys. What a bloody moron he is.
This will obviously be the opening skit on Saturday Night Live. Wonder who will play Nancy?
That “bullied Trump kid” fell asleep? Such perfect validation that it was such a stupid idea to invite him.