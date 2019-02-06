The best part of Donald Trump’s SOTU was probably Nancy Pelosi’s hate-clap

I didn’t watch the State of the Union. I didn’t even try. Life’s too short to watch an orange fascist sniffle his way through a speech written by a ghoulish Nazi (Stephen Miller). I didn’t even follow it on social media, although I am seeing some good tweets about it this morning. Judging from the headlines, Trump made a big show of “calling for unity” between the parties, but he had already stepped on Miller’s message when he was hate-tweeting Chuck Schumer earlier in the day, not to mention when the schticky insults he lobbed at Democrats during a luncheon yesterday with TV anchors.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced “ridiculous partisan” investigations during his State of the Union address, adding that there cannot be peace as long as there is “war and investigation.” “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only things that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” the president said.

His larger point was that no one should investigate him or else the economy will crash. Which… is one of the most pathetic arguments I think I’ve ever heard. “You know all that illegal and treasonous sh-t I’m into? Don’t investigate it or else we’ll lose jobs!” As for the rest of it… I know he said a lot of sh-t about immigration and his dumbf–k wall.

.@AOC is wearing a pin of Jakelin Caal, the Guatemalan child who died in custody of CBP. 😭 #sotu pic.twitter.com/VF9NGjtJe7 — Julissa Arce (@julissaarce) February 6, 2019

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future. We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi hate clapping for Trump is one hella visual.

He doesn't even get what she's doing. "She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding."#SOTUpic.twitter.com/Dzuk5vvifm — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 6, 2019

The face says, "Awwww, you tried.", but the clap says "Go f*ck yourself". "Nancy Pelosi" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7wGmeSnNZY — Robin Carden (@imscenery) February 6, 2019