“Prepare your jade eggs, Goop TV is coming to Netflix” links
  • February 06, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow outside the "Good Morning America" show in NY

Prepare the jade eggs, Goop TV is coming to Netflix. [The Blemish]
Party of Five reboot, but about immigrants? That’s interesting. [Dlisted]
Spike Lee has been having a great time this awards season. [LaineyGossip]
This is a really good Dior on Claire Foy. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
I wonder what Regina King will wear to the Oscars. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I love Rosamund Pike and hate her stylist. [GoFugYourself]
This story is so friggin’ disturbing. [Pajiba]
Young and the Restless will do a tribute to Kristoff St. John on Friday. [Seriously OMG]
I hate Chris Hemsworth’s haircut. [Just Jared]

Gwyneth Paltrow heads to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' from the Whitby Hotel

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Prepare your jade eggs, Goop TV is coming to Netflix” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    For f—’s sake, really? Is this like the next iteration of scientology and the like?

    Reply
  2. PhillyGal says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    A Goop Show – really? She is so unrelatable.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment