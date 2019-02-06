In a sea of SOTU suffragette white, Ivanka & Melania Trump wore dead-soul black

This year marks the centenary anniversary of Congress submitting the 19th amendment for ratification by the states. The 19th didn’t get added to the Constitution until 1920, so next year will be the BIG celebrations and events around women’s suffrage. But in the current era of our misogynist president and his personal and political p-ssygrabbing, I enjoy the fact that so many Democratic women have just taken to wearing white suits for important occasions. Last night’s State of the Union was one of those occasions – nearly every woman from the Democratic caucus wore white for women’s suffrage. There was a sea of white suits staring back at a serial sexual assailant, serial harasser and unrepentant misogynist.

But of course the women closest to Donald Trump wouldn’t dare align themselves with women’s rights. That’s why Tiffany Trump wore white, lol!! She did, but both Melania and Ivanka wore black. Black like their dead souls. Ivanka wore a McQueen suit which is currently on sale for $3,613. Melania wore an ill-fitting Burberry coat (not even a coat dress), which she did not take off. Melania’s Burberry retails for $2,390. I would bitch about both of them not wearing American designers, but please remember that hardly any American designers want anything to do with these two bitches.

