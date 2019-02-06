In a sea of SOTU suffragette white, Ivanka & Melania Trump wore dead-soul black

Trump Delivers State of the Union Address

This year marks the centenary anniversary of Congress submitting the 19th amendment for ratification by the states. The 19th didn’t get added to the Constitution until 1920, so next year will be the BIG celebrations and events around women’s suffrage. But in the current era of our misogynist president and his personal and political p-ssygrabbing, I enjoy the fact that so many Democratic women have just taken to wearing white suits for important occasions. Last night’s State of the Union was one of those occasions – nearly every woman from the Democratic caucus wore white for women’s suffrage. There was a sea of white suits staring back at a serial sexual assailant, serial harasser and unrepentant misogynist.

But of course the women closest to Donald Trump wouldn’t dare align themselves with women’s rights. That’s why Tiffany Trump wore white, lol!! She did, but both Melania and Ivanka wore black. Black like their dead souls. Ivanka wore a McQueen suit which is currently on sale for $3,613. Melania wore an ill-fitting Burberry coat (not even a coat dress), which she did not take off. Melania’s Burberry retails for $2,390. I would bitch about both of them not wearing American designers, but please remember that hardly any American designers want anything to do with these two bitches.

Trump Delivers State of the Union Address

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

22 Responses to “In a sea of SOTU suffragette white, Ivanka & Melania Trump wore dead-soul black”

  1. SM says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Duh. Melania would be pe4fectly happy if she did not have to vote or imitate like she is working.

  2. OriginalLala says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I am glad they didn’t wear white, that would have been some A+ hypocrisy. Glad they came wearing the colour of their souls.

    • Esmom says:
      February 6, 2019 at 8:24 am

      Exactly. My head would’ve exploded if either of them had worn white.

    • Sue Denim says:
      February 6, 2019 at 8:26 am

      I know it’s like an old western this way…you can quickly tell the good from the bad…

    • AnnaKist says:
      February 6, 2019 at 8:47 am

      Well, I guess now is as good a time as any for these vile individuals to rehearse their own funerals.

      Did golden girl get a new face/nose/veneers? She looks different. Funny how these disgraceful people will willingly spend a small fortune to change their outsides, but won’t invest in a tiny bit of introspection and reflection to change their insides, something which would make them infinitely more attractive and likeable.

  3. grabbyhands says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:08 am

    That’s okay – by this afternoon, Daughterwife will have posted a picture if her kids and some pithy remembrance that she lifted off someone’s Pinterest page to prove how much she knows about women’s suffrage.

    She shouldn’t even bother when his base is full of women who literally said that they don’t believe they should have ever been given the opportunity to vote.

  4. Darla says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Gawd they look so awful.

  5. Saba says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:10 am

    In the first pic, just across the aisle from Melaniabot, Tiffany wore white. Hahahahahaha.

  6. Incredulous says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Sadly, both of them wearing red with bonnets would be too on point.

  7. RBC says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Hopefully the whole bunch will be wearing “Cellblock Orange” in the near future

  8. Loopy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Like the royals does anyone know if the first lady’s wardrobe is played by tax payers and do the release the figures?

  9. Charlotte says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Ivanka looks different to me. Is it just the photo?

  10. Layla says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Love that Tiff wore suffragette white! I have hope for her…

  11. Murphy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:28 am

    But did Tiffany really know what she was doing in wearing white? No one sent her the “wear black for Dad” memo.

  12. lower case lila says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Looks like Tiffany was banned from sitting with the family and exiled across the aisle for wearing white.

  13. Jerusha says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:30 am

    In the clips I saw DaughterWife didn’t look too happy. Something weighing on her mind? Incoming indictments, hmmmm?

  14. joro says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:41 am

    It’s so interesting how much fashion shaped the SOTU address yesterday.

  15. Angela82 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Stepford bots. I mean wives. 😏

