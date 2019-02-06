In a sea of SOTU suffragette white, Ivanka & Melania Trump wore dead-soul black

This year marks the centenary anniversary of Congress submitting the 19th amendment for ratification by the states. The 19th didn’t get added to the Constitution until 1920, so next year will be the BIG celebrations and events around women’s suffrage. But in the current era of our misogynist president and his personal and political p-ssygrabbing, I enjoy the fact that so many Democratic women have just taken to wearing white suits for important occasions. Last night’s State of the Union was one of those occasions – nearly every woman from the Democratic caucus wore white for women’s suffrage. There was a sea of white suits staring back at a serial sexual assailant, serial harasser and unrepentant misogynist.
But of course the women closest to Donald Trump wouldn’t dare align themselves with women’s rights. That’s why Tiffany Trump wore white, lol!! She did, but both Melania and Ivanka wore black. Black like their dead souls. Ivanka wore a McQueen suit which is currently on sale for $3,613. Melania wore an ill-fitting Burberry coat (not even a coat dress), which she did not take off. Melania’s Burberry retails for $2,390. I would bitch about both of them not wearing American designers, but please remember that hardly any American designers want anything to do with these two bitches.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
Duh. Melania would be pe4fectly happy if she did not have to vote or imitate like she is working.
I am glad they didn’t wear white, that would have been some A+ hypocrisy. Glad they came wearing the colour of their souls.
Exactly. My head would’ve exploded if either of them had worn white.
I know it’s like an old western this way…you can quickly tell the good from the bad…
Well, I guess now is as good a time as any for these vile individuals to rehearse their own funerals.
Did golden girl get a new face/nose/veneers? She looks different. Funny how these disgraceful people will willingly spend a small fortune to change their outsides, but won’t invest in a tiny bit of introspection and reflection to change their insides, something which would make them infinitely more attractive and likeable.
That’s okay – by this afternoon, Daughterwife will have posted a picture if her kids and some pithy remembrance that she lifted off someone’s Pinterest page to prove how much she knows about women’s suffrage.
She shouldn’t even bother when his base is full of women who literally said that they don’t believe they should have ever been given the opportunity to vote.
Gawd they look so awful.
In the first pic, just across the aisle from Melaniabot, Tiffany wore white. Hahahahahaha.
Sadly, both of them wearing red with bonnets would be too on point.
Hopefully the whole bunch will be wearing “Cellblock Orange” in the near future
Like the royals does anyone know if the first lady’s wardrobe is played by tax payers and do the release the figures?
They’re supposed to buy their own wardrobe as well as their own food, but we’re dealing with grifters here, so if they can soak us, they will.
Example, just four trips to MAL cost us just shy of $14 million.
https://twitter.com/senfeinstein/status/1092897768400666624?s=21
I think ordinarily the First Lady pays for her own wardrobe but these Trumps steal from the public purse so who knows?
Ivanka looks different to me. Is it just the photo?
Looked different to me, too. Maybe a kidney touch-up?
Love that Tiff wore suffragette white! I have hope for her…
But did Tiffany really know what she was doing in wearing white? No one sent her the “wear black for Dad” memo.
Looks like Tiffany was banned from sitting with the family and exiled across the aisle for wearing white.
In the clips I saw DaughterWife didn’t look too happy. Something weighing on her mind? Incoming indictments, hmmmm?
The non-Mueller investigations may sweep her up, too.
It’s so interesting how much fashion shaped the SOTU address yesterday.
Stepford bots. I mean wives. 😏