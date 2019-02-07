Cindy McCain called the cops on a mother & child for having different ‘ethnicities’

I used to read Wonkette so much during the 2008 election, and I remember their obsessions with all of the rumors about Cindy McCain. Cindy McCain, now the widow of the late John McCain, has been a wealthy heiress all her life. The bulk of the McCains’ wealth was always from Cindy’s family. Cindy has also had some dependency issues, if I remember correctly. She’s also worked with foreign adoption programs for years, and she has a daughter, Bridget, whom she adopted from Bangladesh. Keep all of that in mind when you read this:

Cindy McCain was heard in a radio interview on KTAR Mac & Gaydos claiming she stopped a human trafficking incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but Arizona’s Family has debunked that claim. “I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain said in the radio interview. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.” McCain went on to say that she discovered the woman was waiting for the man who bought the child to arrive from his flight. Phoenix police said Wednesday that while officers did respond to the Jan. 30 call, at McCain’s request, they were able to determine “there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”

[From AZ Family]

Cindy McCain called the cops on a woman and a child because they appeared to be two different ethnicities. Cindy McCain, a white woman with a Bangladeshi daughter, CALLED THE COPS on a mother and child for merely existing, then fantasized some version of events where she had been proven right. WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING?

Cindy later tweeted this:

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something” — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019

She’s not apologizing to the mother and child for daring to not both be white. She’s not apologizing for being a Permit Patty/BBQ Becky who calls the police on people of color for merely existing. She’s apologizing to all of the white people who want to call the cops on every person of color they encounter and might feel less inclined to do so now. My God.