Cindy McCain called the cops on a mother & child for having different ‘ethnicities’

I used to read Wonkette so much during the 2008 election, and I remember their obsessions with all of the rumors about Cindy McCain. Cindy McCain, now the widow of the late John McCain, has been a wealthy heiress all her life. The bulk of the McCains’ wealth was always from Cindy’s family. Cindy has also had some dependency issues, if I remember correctly. She’s also worked with foreign adoption programs for years, and she has a daughter, Bridget, whom she adopted from Bangladesh. Keep all of that in mind when you read this:
Cindy McCain was heard in a radio interview on KTAR Mac & Gaydos claiming she stopped a human trafficking incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but Arizona’s Family has debunked that claim.
“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain said in the radio interview. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.”
McCain went on to say that she discovered the woman was waiting for the man who bought the child to arrive from his flight.
Phoenix police said Wednesday that while officers did respond to the Jan. 30 call, at McCain’s request, they were able to determine “there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”
Cindy McCain called the cops on a woman and a child because they appeared to be two different ethnicities. Cindy McCain, a white woman with a Bangladeshi daughter, CALLED THE COPS on a mother and child for merely existing, then fantasized some version of events where she had been proven right. WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING?
Cindy later tweeted this:
At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something”
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019
She’s not apologizing to the mother and child for daring to not both be white. She’s not apologizing for being a Permit Patty/BBQ Becky who calls the police on people of color for merely existing. She’s apologizing to all of the white people who want to call the cops on every person of color they encounter and might feel less inclined to do so now. My God.
The whole story sounds screwy. Not sure what to believe.
I suppose you could believe the official police statement. And her retraction. And that she’s a racist tw*t
seems pretty clear cut to me.
racist white lady makes assumption about a child/guardian, calls cops, lies to cover her racist assumption, gets called out by cops and rest of world.
from the woman whose own child is of a different ethnicity. and then she f*cking LIED to cover her butt!
I hope someone calls the cops on her the next time she’s out with her daughter.
Airport Annie.
Are you saying her daughter is not adopted but the result of an affair?
No. I don’t think that’s what the poster is saying. But she is adopted from Bangladesh.
uh, no. not sure how you got that from my post, but that’s not what I meant.
Bit of a leap there Dorothy
They meant lied about the airport incident….not lying about her daughter. Took a huge leap there.
I assumed Dorothy was referencing the rumors from the 2000 campaign. The Bush campaign conducted a phony poll in SC. They called registered republicans and asked something along the lines of, “Would you vote for John McCain if you knew he’d fathered an illegitimate black child?” As the campaign intended, people put the poll question together with McCain’s Bangladeshi child. The rumor started was she was actually his illegitimate child from an affair with a African American woman. It helped torpedo McCain in SC. Amazing what can happen when people are racist and gullible.
Edit to fix campaign date. I blame the flu.
YES! Her OWN CHILD is a different ethnicity than she is – this is beyond gross to me.
They are…DEPLORABLE!!!!
it really is the perfect word for them isn’t it?
Is dependency issues a fancy term for alcoholic?
I believe it was pills. not sure if it was like, Valium or more like Oxy/Vicodin, but she had a pill addiction.
It was opioids, and she got caught stealing them from a clinic.
So, first of all, she went on tv and completely lied about the outcome. That part makes me suspect she is back on the pills again. I wonder if she ever really got off of them.
The first part of this story, does not require any addiction, that is just as you say, BBQ Becky at it again! No surprise at all here. I bet the child was white and the mother…not. And she could not squeeze her tiny little mind around that.
Oh but you can’t say anything bad about the McCains’! Remember, we already white washed them. They’ve been annotated the goody two shoes, leave it to beaver, “hes a war hero!” American dream. **rolls eyes** She’s a rich white lady with a savior complex.
right? This woman was married to John McCain – why are we surprised that she thinks like this?
They are the worst. McCain got whitewashed all his life, but I think it got even more pronounced at the end because he was not a traitor. I will give him that. He is like the one Repub who wasn’t going to sell out to Putin in service of the Orange One.
His daughter is just vicious. A big ball of venom. I personally think part of her rage comes from genetic resentment that she is built like her father and not her mother.
God that’s awful.
And on a superficial note… she needs to get rid of the black liner. Or line the bottom in a coppery brown or something softer. I have a similar eye color and all black liner that’s that extreme really brings out the ‘crazy eyes’. Light blue for whatever reason looks kind of wonky when you use that much black.
I do think with light blue eyes you have to go easy on the bottom liner but I would also say that thick black liner at her age looks good on nobody, regardless of eye color.
It’s a hard habit to break if you’ve been doing it for most of your life but I stopped lining my bottom lid with a dark liner in my mid-thirties because I felt like it was aging me. Nowadays I use a nude liner on my water line and a light neutral shadow on my lids (I still haven’t successfully given up my eyeshadow habit) and a coat of mascara and it makes my eyes (which are fairly big anyway) really pop. If I’m going out I put a thin line of brown liner over the eyeshadow and that’s more than enough.
Sorry to talk about superficial shit on a post about this hideous woman’s racism but I just had to weigh in because her eye makeup was bugging me too.
I have big blue eyes and focused on eye makeup most my life. In my 40s I dialed down considerably and now, I’m down to mascara and shades of light brown shadows and liner. The liner is normally smudged shadow and never hard lines. Sad, but as you age, less is truly more lol.
In a similar vein – I’m interested to see what you guys think.
I am non-white, an immigrant to Britain, but have British citizenship. My husband is as British (white, English) as a human can be on this island (they trace at least 7 generations on the same flipping bit of what is now Yorkshire). So, would our kids be ‘first generation British), i.e children of an immigrant to Britain, or would they be just…British, given their father is…British.
Either way, I’ve always said with my brown skin, I’d always be assumed to be the kid’s nanny, and this story is further proof of that. ah well.
Yup I’m “brown” ( never called that til 2016 but ok) with a Caucasian appearing child and his whole baby life you could see people playing “mom or nanny?” ONLY because I dressed up everyday and looked like a Mom vs Nanny – had to if I wanted to meet Moms instead of their help. Ridiculous
I’d say that your kids would be just British bc their dad is British. Like, I don’t think Polo Baby would be considered “first generation British” because Meghan is American.
I hear you on the non-white mom being the nanny. Ugh. That ish happens all the time.
messed up story, great now people can’t even be with their own children. I can’t believe it. This is ridiculous and screams of racism. Sorry but if you can’t accept that families can have all kinds of ethnicities and you can’t normalize that different ethnicities can procreate then yes you have some racism that needs to be addressed. (Sorry this is a sensitive topic as I come from a mixed family of Germans and Arabs, and I am married to a German, if I end up having a white blonde baby I sure to god HOPE that nobody calls the police on me cause god forbid an Arab and a german procreate).
Ehhhhhh, as much as I think Cindy McCain can be very problematic, I think she is pretty well versed in trafficking red flags due to her charity work. International airports are a prime spot for child trafficking and I’m sure she knows the stats for that airport. Just the other day I read an article about a flight attendant rescuing a child on a flight that was being trafficked.
This sucks. All of it. But I don’t think her radar was pinging because of a mixed race situation…in this particular scenario. I was recently at a large, international airport in Florida and I was looking at kids with adults. You can usually tell if people belong to each other based on the non-verbals.
I can’t beleive that I’m stanning for Cindy McCain.
This isn’t stanning. You are offering a counterargument and that should be allowed.
What are you talking about??
“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,“
That is not training from charity work. That is racial profiling. Stop.
Exactly. JFC.
The trafficking hysteria can get really crazy. On my son’s college campus, apparently a Korean woman was acting somewhat eccentrically and some moms were convinced she was trying to kidnap college girls for trafficking. The police talked to her a few times, apparently she’s a student, and nothing they could say would reassure these moms that the lady wasn’t a criminal. I get being vigilant but the paranoia can get out of hand. Sigh.
I understand what you’re saying…I think I read the same article. Flight attendants and other airport workers are trained to look for (as you said) non verbal clues, physical condition of the adult/child, their interactions, etc.
however, this sounds like the main issue for her was the fact that they were different ethnicities (that’s the only criteria she herself mentioned)…not that the kid seemed uncomfortable, not that the adult wouldn’t let anyone talk to the kid, not that the kid’s clothes seems dirty/ill-fitting, not that the kid seemed afraid, etc. I think she jumped the gun on this one.
Not defending her actions at all, I personally think she was most likely being racist or ignorant… But isn’t Phoenix famous for kidnapping?
I don’t have a problem with her saying something to the police (without more detail) but I do have a problem with her lying about this situation on a radio after she found out it wasn’t human trafficking.
This terrifies me. My child has a much different (lighter) skin tone than I do. Looks like me when you look past the skin tone part but I doubt someone like Cindy would be looking that hard. The idea of someone assuming he can’t be mine and the police questioning us and potentially separating us, even for a few minutes, is terrifying.
Screw her and her white savior complex. Like being brown isn’t hard enough in this country
My husband is Hmong and I am white. Our children are extremely fair skinned. We were at a Target when my son was younger. I had walked away to put something back and my husband was pushing the cart with our son. He said a woman was eyeing him up suspiciously and following them. Our son may look fair, but he’s a dead ringer for his father. Nothing happened in this instance (I assume I must have returned), but it was a very strange experience for my husband.
Not surprised have you seen Meghan McCain on the viee she’s an idiot
She is definitely an idiot, but to make things worse she is an angry one; she’s always ready to take offense, always ready to fight. She is just an unpleasant person.
Yup, this is what racism looks like.
She needs to leave this job to the professionals and law enforcement who are trained to spot these things. On top of that she LIED about it. She made herself out to be a hero when she actually made a pretty awful mistake. Gross.
It would be different if the behavior of the woman and the child was peculiar. But that does not sound like the case, or at least that is not the way she is presenting the situation.
She’s unhinged.
