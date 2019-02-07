Hayden Panettiere’s four year-old daughter lives with her father overseas



US Magazine put Hayden Panettiere on the cover this week. We’ve heard that Hayden is having some problems in her new relationship with Brian Hickerson. In the fall cops were called to Brian’s dad’s home in South Carolina after some kind of incident. Brian was drunk and chasing his dad around the house, Hayden was there and panicked, and Brian’s face was bruised and bloody. It’s unclear what happened although it’s not a stretch to say that Hayden is not in a healthy situation.

Hayden has a four year-old daughter, Kaya, with her ex, boxing great Vladimir Klitschko. Kaya lives with Vladimir and his mom in the Ukraine where he’s from. Us is reporting that Hayden doesn’t spend much time with Kaya. I’m assuming that she collaborated with them on this story, as Us usually doesn’t put celebrities on the cover unless they work with them. Hayden was open about the postpartum depression she suffered after Kaya was born and the fact that she sought treatment for it.

This last year hasn’t been the easiest for Hayden Panettiere. Since splitting with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in August 2018, the Nashville alum “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter, Kaya, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now],” the insider says. “It’s a sad situation.” The 4-year-old has been living with the heavyweight champion boxer, 42, in his native Ukraine. He’s currently raising her with the help of his mother. After Klitschko and Panettiere ended their nine-year romance, the Heroes alum, 29, quickly moved on with Brian Hickerson. And those close to the actress haven’t been happy with her new romance. “It’s not a healthy situation,” a source previously told Us. Putting the Kids First! These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting Opens a New Window.

But according to Hickerson, “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he said in a statement to Access.

I don’t know what Hayden’s situation is here, but it sounds like she wants Kaya to stay with her dad. Maybe she’s not comfortable being a full time mother at this point in her life. We just don’t know what’s going with her and it’s possible this is a choice she made so that Kaya could be in a better situation. It sounds like a selfless and difficult decision.

