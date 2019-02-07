Hayden Panettiere’s four year-old daughter lives with her father overseas

US Magazine put Hayden Panettiere on the cover this week. We’ve heard that Hayden is having some problems in her new relationship with Brian Hickerson. In the fall cops were called to Brian’s dad’s home in South Carolina after some kind of incident. Brian was drunk and chasing his dad around the house, Hayden was there and panicked, and Brian’s face was bruised and bloody. It’s unclear what happened although it’s not a stretch to say that Hayden is not in a healthy situation.

Hayden has a four year-old daughter, Kaya, with her ex, boxing great Vladimir Klitschko. Kaya lives with Vladimir and his mom in the Ukraine where he’s from. Us is reporting that Hayden doesn’t spend much time with Kaya. I’m assuming that she collaborated with them on this story, as Us usually doesn’t put celebrities on the cover unless they work with them. Hayden was open about the postpartum depression she suffered after Kaya was born and the fact that she sought treatment for it.

This last year hasn’t been the easiest for Hayden Panettiere. Since splitting with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in August 2018, the Nashville alum “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter, Kaya, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now],” the insider says. “It’s a sad situation.”

The 4-year-old has been living with the heavyweight champion boxer, 42, in his native Ukraine. He’s currently raising her with the help of his mother.

After Klitschko and Panettiere ended their nine-year romance, the Heroes alum, 29, quickly moved on with Brian Hickerson. And those close to the actress haven’t been happy with her new romance. “It’s not a healthy situation,” a source previously told Us.

But according to Hickerson, “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he said in a statement to Access.

I don’t know what Hayden’s situation is here, but it sounds like she wants Kaya to stay with her dad. Maybe she’s not comfortable being a full time mother at this point in her life. We just don’t know what’s going with her and it’s possible this is a choice she made so that Kaya could be in a better situation. It sounds like a selfless and difficult decision.

Hayden with her mom and brother earlier this week.
Hayden Panettiere at the 'Sharkwater Extinction' LA Premiere

Hayden out with Brian last week.
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson enjoy a date night at ArcLight Theatre in Hollywood

Hayden Panettiere at the 'Sharkwater Extinction' LA Premiere

  1. E says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Best decision is for Kaya to be with Vlad and far away from Hayden. Pics or her stumbling around drunk and puking outside bars, cop incidents with her boyfriend..clearly her priorities are not with her daughter so she belongs with her father. Even when Kaya was younger you saw Hayden didn’t want to be bothered in any pics of them together. Which was rare in itself also. Don’t feel sad for Kaya she’s better off without her.

  2. Torontoe says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:43 am

    “I’m assuming she collaborated with them on this story…”. I highly doubt it. They describe “wild behaviour” and “spiral” right on the cover and if she participated her team would have kiboshed that. It sounds to me more like family members are using the press to reach her (hence the inclusion of how worried they are). Its a sad situation.

  3. Brunswickstoval says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Or she wants to pursue a romance and career and not be tied down by a child? Sounds like she’s trying to get a more sympathetic version out first.

    And the last of the quoted paragraph is weird. The whole thing is weird.

  4. Erinn says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:44 am

    That’s a hard decision to make – but at the end of the day, she’s putting her daughter first. She’s put her in a home that’s stable and loving – which at the end of the day is just so important. Obviously Hayden’s had a lot of trouble, and she’s been so open about it – and I think that’s great. By the sounds it wouldn’t be a great situation to add a child to the mix with her current relationship – it’s great that Wladimir stepped up, and I’m sure his mom is so happy to have her granddaughter around.

    • Clare says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:48 am

      You know, I normally side eye celebs who have minimal relationships with their children (Tom Cruise, I mean you, twat) but in this case it sounds like she is doing what is best for her kid – despite how the media and mommy shamers can (and probably will) spin this.

    • Alissa says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:52 am

      yeah, sometimes the best decision a parent can make is to not be a part of their kids life. some people are just really self-destructive and can’t put their kids interests above their own. The fact that she was apparently able to recognize this is good, although I’m sure it will be hard for her daughter to understand.

  5. Clare says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Guys, ‘the Ukraine’ is kind of an offensive term. It is just Ukraine. It’s a small, but important distinction.

  6. Lucy2 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:48 am

    It does sound like this is best for the daughter, but how sad for Hayden. She seems to have been struggling a lot in recent years, I hope she’s able to work through it and get better.

  7. Girlplease says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Kaya I hope is surrounded by love.

    Doesnt look like her mom can be there for her at this point.

  8. Lisa says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Probably the best decision for their daughter.

  9. Notyouraveragehousewife says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:51 am

    If the rumors that I’ve heard about Hayden’s childhood are even half truth, then I can see why she can’t or doesn’t want to be a mom. I’m not going to pass any judgement here.

