“Donald Trump credits people of faith for the abolition of civil rights” links

Trump says that some of America's greatest accomplishments, including the "abolition of civil rights," have been led by people of faith. Via Fox pic.twitter.com/Gqa8e74jLz
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 7, 2019
ummmmm, wait what?
I know, right? Does that even make sense?
Of course it doesn’t make sense. It’s Donald Ignoramus Trump!
Well, he’s not exactly wrong.
IKR? The religious right IS destroying civil rights. I’m just shocked he told a truth.
Yea, he accidentally spoke the truth.
IDK, his speechwriter Steven Nazi Miller hates civil rights. He may actually be pleased by the religious right’s attacks on civil liberties.
Haha..my first thought as well
He almost spoke the truth…accidentally.
It’s the so-called evangelical Christian right that’s destroying civil rights, not people of faith. There’s a huge difference there.
THIS. bigotry in the name of THE LORD is nothing new.
today it’s “don’t wanna serve LGBTQ” because of my “sincerely held religious beliefs”.
in yesteryear it was “don’t wanna serve brown-skinned people” for the same reason.
I wonder if they even noticed; or just erupted in cheers — because they did notice.
that this malignant pig is so revered and welcomed by these ohso godly people is both hilarious and sickening..
Can hardly wait until he’s what I can’t print here because of CB guidelines.🍔🍨⚰️💃🏻
OMG that progression of emojis is the best thing I’ve seen all morning!! It reminds me of Cher in Moonstruck—“One day you’ll die and I’ll come to your funeral in a red dress.”
Lol! Best use of emojis EVAH!
LMAO brilliant, Jerusha.
Sadly, Amy Klobuchar actually is a bad boss. I wish this were a case of sexism, but it isn’t (or at least that’s not the root cause). Because of the work environment, she has the highest turnover in capitol hill and a difficult time recruiting new staffers (this was discussed during my time on the hill years ago).
You know who IS a really bad boss?
Donald Trump
Oh no! A woman boss with exacting standards. Amy Klobuchar must be terrible! These attempts to smear someone honestly push me in their direction; in this case it makes me think: “Why are they scared of her? I may vote for her.”
Agreed. Sounds like someone is maybe intimidated by Amy, and needs to make her look bad. No real specifics given, which is suspicious.
So how many Russians were at the National Prayer Breakfast this year? I’m sure everyone there missed praying with the the spy Maria Buttina this year–she went last year and brought several Russian lobbyists with her. So devout!
Omg. President s should be able to pass a basic civics/history test before being sworn in
Ahhh man. I REALLY like Kris’ home. REALLY like it. I’d ditch the white carpets and white furniture… and honestly that’s about all I’d change. DAMNIT.
me too. i was surprised. that dinning room area is sooo cute. it has a bit of wabi sabi vibe and all that. the fireplace is a bit tacky but hei…
The Koven uses pianos as decoration? That is gross.
Totally off-topic, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one gorgeous woman! Smart, beautiful, confident and feisty – she has it all.
