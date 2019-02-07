“Donald Trump credits people of faith for the abolition of civil rights” links
  • February 07, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump credits people of faith with the “abolition of civil rights.” [Towleroad]
Armie Hammer doesn’t take his family’s money. [Dlisted]
Why are we obsessed with scammers these days? [LaineyGossip]
Amy Klobuchar is a “mean boss,” because she’s a lady. [Pajiba]
Emily Blunt & Emily Mortimer looked happy with each other. [Go Fug Yourself]
And here’s Architectural Digest’s look at Kris Jenner’s home. [OMG Blog]
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces her plan for the dying earth. [Jezebel]
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap. [Reality Tea]
Real Housewife Ashley Darby is pregnant. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Donald Trump credits people of faith for the abolition of civil rights” links”

  1. Snazzy says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    ummmmm, wait what?

    Reply
  2. Incredulous says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Well, he’s not exactly wrong.

    Reply
  3. mycomment says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I wonder if they even noticed; or just erupted in cheers — because they did notice.
    that this malignant pig is so revered and welcomed by these ohso godly people is both hilarious and sickening..

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Can hardly wait until he’s what I can’t print here because of CB guidelines.🍔🍨⚰️💃🏻

    Reply
  5. Ella3 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Sadly, Amy Klobuchar actually is a bad boss. I wish this were a case of sexism, but it isn’t (or at least that’s not the root cause). Because of the work environment, she has the highest turnover in capitol hill and a difficult time recruiting new staffers (this was discussed during my time on the hill years ago).

    Reply
  6. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Oh no! A woman boss with exacting standards. Amy Klobuchar must be terrible! These attempts to smear someone honestly push me in their direction; in this case it makes me think: “Why are they scared of her? I may vote for her.”

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    So how many Russians were at the National Prayer Breakfast this year? I’m sure everyone there missed praying with the the spy Maria Buttina this year–she went last year and brought several Russian lobbyists with her. So devout!

    Reply
  8. Jenna says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Omg. President s should be able to pass a basic civics/history test before being sworn in

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Ahhh man. I REALLY like Kris’ home. REALLY like it. I’d ditch the white carpets and white furniture… and honestly that’s about all I’d change. DAMNIT.

    Reply
  10. missskitttin says:
    February 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    The Koven uses pianos as decoration? That is gross.

    Reply
  11. PhillyGal says:
    February 7, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Totally off-topic, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one gorgeous woman! Smart, beautiful, confident and feisty – she has it all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment