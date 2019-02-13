Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston ‘have been getting close’ in the wake of his split with Jolie

As I predicted on Grammy Night, the Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reunion would be a much bigger story than anything that happened at the Grammys. I was right – people were WAY more interested in gossiping about a couple who divorced 14 years ago. Us Weekly’s editors must have had an earthshattering Big O when they got confirmation that Brad attended Jennifer’s big 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower. Finally, some vintage-yet-modern gossip that we can all enjoy. Us Weekly made this sh-t their COVER STORY. Amazing.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on Saturday, February 9, when he attended her star-studded 50th birthday bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Nearly 14 years after their headline-making split, the exes embraced in front of many of Aniston’s friends and loved ones. “Brad seemed very hesitant [at first] — all eyes were on him,” an eyewitness reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. But soon enough, he got comfortable at the party attended by stars including George and Amal Clooney, Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow (another Brad ex!), Barbra Streisand, Jon Hamm, Katy Perry, Demi Moore and Aniston’s ex John Mayer. Sources tell Us the former power couple have been getting close in the wake of Brad’s 2016 split from Angelina Jolie — with whom he famously fell in love with while still wed to Aniston — and Jen’s 2017 breakup from second husband Justin Theroux. “Brad wanted to support and celebrate Jen by attending her birthday party,” explains an insider. The May 2016 death of Jen’s mom, former model Nancy Dow, was the catalyst for a reunion. “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” says an insider.

[From Us Weekly]

I’m still struck by the same thing as before: this is a good story for both Jennifer and Brad, and they’re both going to play along, regardless of the real state of their relationship. Like, I think they probably are somewhat friendly, especially since Angelina Jolie dumped him. They went from checking in on each other every few months to checking up with each other more frequently. I don’t buy that it’s anything more than that… yet. But both Jen and Brad are happy to let people think that it could be more. Personally, I think Brad needs this more than Jen, but what do I know.

A source also told People Magazine this week: “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship. He would not have been asked to come [to her party] if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen.” CIVIL.