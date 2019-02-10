Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s big 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower

It’s no secret that Brad Pitt doesn’t know what to do with himself, and that he doesn’t know which media narrative to embrace. Should he go with “sad sack father desperate to see his kids”? Should he go with “twice divorced Hollywood heartthrob desperately seeking MIT professor” Should he go with “single father dating blonde bombshell Charlize Theron”? None of those narratives have stuck. So he’s going back to his comfort zone: PR shenanigans with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer threw herself a huge 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday night. And Brad was there.

Have Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited? Pitt was spotted outside the actress’ 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms. Pitt, 55, made a casual entrance at the hotel, where his ex-wife, who turns 50 on Monday, held her big bash. The actor arrived at the hotspot with his long hair slicked back underneath a cap, photos show. A source tells PEOPLE party guests included Pitt’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Aniston’s ex John Mayer and his ex Katy Perry, who was joined by boyfriend Orlando Bloom. George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Jennifer Meyer also attended, the source says.

Jennifer Aniston AND Gwyneth Paltrow were there? Damn, I’m feeling the ‘90s nostalgia. All I need now is a Winona Ryder sighting and I’ll be so happy. As for The Brad and Jennifer Reunion, f–k it, I’m on board. If they want to get back together, so be it. It would actually be a good narrative for Brad – returning to his first wife, who also just went through a high-profile (ish) breakup (with Justin Theroux). He could get his career back on track and they could stay at her mansion and look after the dogs. But we’re probably getting ahead of ourselves.