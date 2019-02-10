Tom Hiddleston celebrated his 38th b-day by doing a lot of BAFTA events

This weekend was BAFTA weekend in London, and there seemed to be tons of parties and events ahead of tonight’s BAFTAs. Which reminds me – Harvey Weinstein used to host a big pre-BAFTA party and it used to be one of the biggest events of the London social calendar. Weinstein isn’t doing that anymore, for obvious reasons. So there was a vacuum in the BAFTA social scene, and this year that vacuum was filled by… James Bond-franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. She hosted a big pre-BAFTA party on Thursday night and tons of celebrities came out for it, like Rami Malek, Florence Welch, Mark Strong, Andrew Garfield, Helena Bonham Carter, Ron Howard and… Tom Hiddleston. In the photo above, Tom is seen outside the party. Is he still on the “Bond shortlist”? Eh.
Tom also came out on Friday night in London for the Film Gala, which helps raise money to benefit actors trying to break into the industry. This year’s honorees/attendees were Eddie Redmayne, Patrick Stewart, Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Irons, Anna Friel and… Tom Hiddleston. Tom spoke to the Hollywood Reporter at the event and he memorialized Albert Finney – you can read what Tom had to say here. Tom also talked up BAFTA’s work, saying they do “so much work, often unsung work, about leveling the playing field for everyone, keeping the doors open for everyone no matter where you’re from, whatever background. If you have a story to tell, BAFTA want to hear from you.”
Tom also turned 38 years old on Saturday. I hope he spent the day doing everything he wanted – going for a run, maybe, and hopefully eating a good piece of cake. I would assume that Tom will attend tonight’s BAFTAs, especially considering how active he’s been all weekend. How much would I love it if he chose to debut a new girlfriend at the BAFTAs? I would die.
The blonde in these photos is Kelly Barel di Sant’Albano, and she’s listed as a “supporter” of BAFTA. I would assume she’s a socialite/fundraiser type. I would also assume that Tom is not banging her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Oh man, it’s really lovely that we’re finally getting pictures of Tom out and about again, but I’m sorry, I WISH he’d cut his hair and shave. I wish it SO MUCH. I think I’m probably the only one on the planet who might feel that way, looking at plenty of the comments about it, but this look on him just doesn’t do it for me, not at all.
(Of course if he likes the look himself that’s the main thing, I know! It’s just a selfish wish!)
I think the hair and beard are with us through the duration of Betrayal.
Oh groan. I hadn’t even thought of that, but you’re probably right. I REALLY hoped this was just his “me-time” look while he was taking a break, and then once he was back to work he’d pay a visit to the barber. Sighhhh.
I feel like he looks so much healthier (? Rested? Not sure) than he did in late 2016 and 2017. Compare these pics with the Emmys – you don’t notice at the time but the difference is striking. I hope his time off did him some good.
We are serving champagne and an assortment of birthday cakes in the music room as it is too windy on the veranda today.
My husband Tom begins rehearsals on Betrayal this week. He has a play to promote so expect to see more of him over the next month.
He needs to shave and cut the hair.
On a side note. What was up with the Russo brothers Twitter BD wish for TH?
Maybe it was all in fun but that aged pic of TH was not flattering. Hope it was an inside joke between bros. If not it was mean.
I think they were picking up on Mark Ruffalo’s birthday joke about 50 being Hell. Yes, I think it’s an inside joke.
Great to see Tom out and about. But I would also love new girlfriend debut. Hopefully we will at least get a story that he flirted or danced with somebody interesting all night.
I never got the hype around him but I have to admit he looks yummy in these pics.
