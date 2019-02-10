Tom Hiddleston celebrated his 38th b-day by doing a lot of BAFTA events

This weekend was BAFTA weekend in London, and there seemed to be tons of parties and events ahead of tonight’s BAFTAs. Which reminds me – Harvey Weinstein used to host a big pre-BAFTA party and it used to be one of the biggest events of the London social calendar. Weinstein isn’t doing that anymore, for obvious reasons. So there was a vacuum in the BAFTA social scene, and this year that vacuum was filled by… James Bond-franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. She hosted a big pre-BAFTA party on Thursday night and tons of celebrities came out for it, like Rami Malek, Florence Welch, Mark Strong, Andrew Garfield, Helena Bonham Carter, Ron Howard and… Tom Hiddleston. In the photo above, Tom is seen outside the party. Is he still on the “Bond shortlist”? Eh.

Tom also came out on Friday night in London for the Film Gala, which helps raise money to benefit actors trying to break into the industry. This year’s honorees/attendees were Eddie Redmayne, Patrick Stewart, Michelle Yeoh, Jeremy Irons, Anna Friel and… Tom Hiddleston. Tom spoke to the Hollywood Reporter at the event and he memorialized Albert Finney – you can read what Tom had to say here. Tom also talked up BAFTA’s work, saying they do “so much work, often unsung work, about leveling the playing field for everyone, keeping the doors open for everyone no matter where you’re from, whatever background. If you have a story to tell, BAFTA want to hear from you.”

Tom also turned 38 years old on Saturday. I hope he spent the day doing everything he wanted – going for a run, maybe, and hopefully eating a good piece of cake. I would assume that Tom will attend tonight’s BAFTAs, especially considering how active he’s been all weekend. How much would I love it if he chose to debut a new girlfriend at the BAFTAs? I would die.

The blonde in these photos is Kelly Barel di Sant’Albano, and she’s listed as a “supporter” of BAFTA. I would assume she’s a socialite/fundraiser type. I would also assume that Tom is not banging her.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images