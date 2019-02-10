Prince Philip will ‘voluntarily’ give up his driver’s license, one month after his crash

Last month, Prince Philip, a 97 year old man who really appears to be hard of hearing and half-blind, caused a a very bad car accident. He crashed into a Kia which was carrying two women and a baby, and all of the Kia’s passengers got medical attention to varying degrees. The Duke pulled through rather easily with just cuts and bruises, and he was back at home at Sandringham within an hour, and a shiny new Land Rover was delivered to Sandringham immediately.

An utter PR catastrophe commenced around the accident in the weeks that followed – one of the crash victims kept giving interviews about the heartless, silent royals, and Philip kept being seen driving around without a seatbelt. People kept talking about Philip’s history as an unsafe driver too. Finally, Philip sent a personal letter of apology to the other driver, in which he insinuated that she was at fault too. I’m telling you, a complete PR disaster. Anyway, it’s only just NOW that Philip has finally decided that he has no business behind the wheel. He’s “voluntarily” giving up his driver’s license.

The Duke of Edinburgh is to voluntarily give up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace has said. It comes after the 97-year-old duke apologised over a car crash near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in which his Land Rover Freelander landed on its side after a collision with a Kia. Two days later Norfolk Police gave him “suitable words of advice” after he was pictured driving without a seat belt. Buckingham Palace said that he surrendered his licence on Saturday. In a statement, the palace said: “After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence.” Norfolk Police confirmed that the duke had surrendered his licence to officers and it would now be returned to the DVLA.

[From BBC]

I don’t really know how it happens across the pond, but the whole “voluntarily giving up one’s license” thing is a bit more metaphoric. It involves a conversation with an elderly person about how they have no business behind the wheel, and most importantly, it involves taking away someone’s keys. I mean, sure, Philip doesn’t have a physical, tangible license anymore. But he still has access to a fleet of Land Rovers, Jaguars and Bentleys, and I’m guessing he’ll still slip away and drive sometimes.