“Amy Adams looked pulled together & gorgeous in Paris” links

Amy Adams wore a va-va-voom Andrew Gn gown to the Paris premiere of Vice. Yet another reminder that 2019 is not Amy’s year for an Oscar. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Am I the only person who loathes My Best Friend’s Wedding? [Dlisted]
Is Serena Williams one of the five anonymous friends who spoke to People Magazine about the Duchess of Sussex? [LaineyGossip]
Chris Brown is still the worst. [The Blemish]
Tom Ford’s hats look so late 1990s to me. [Tom & Lorenzo]
But who sat front row at Tom Ford? [GoFugYourself]
[Pajiba]
I hate Burger King’s “king” mascot or whatever, he’s creepy. [Seriously OMG]
Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner look like goth cowboys. [Just Jared]
Please check out our podcast if you haven’t yet! If you rate, review and subscribe, it will help us out a lot. This week we talked about how much we disliked A Star is Born, how much we liked The Wife, and then we couldn’t stop laughing about Celine Dion’s angel-faced (possible) lover Pepe.
You can listen above! We’re on Spotify, Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play Music, Castbox and Google Podcasts. You can leave us a voicemail with questions or comments at 434-218-3219, email us at info-at-celebitchy.com or leave a comment below. Our next episode will be out Monday.
I thought she was pregnant recently (maybe last year?), but at a recent award show she only mentioned her daughter. I hope nothing bad happened and she’s just keeping quiet about the new baby.
Re: My Best Friend’s Wedding — I didn’t loathe it as long as the intention was the Julia Roberts was SUPPOSED to be an awful person and the villain of the story. I just watched it recently for the first time and can’t imagine they meant the audience to interpret her as the heroine by any stretch. And I like that. It flips the typical rom-com formula on its head and calls out some of the awful behavior that goes on in those types of films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was pregnant during the sharp objects promo tour. She had the baby early in the year, and has just kept quiet about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops! Wrong spot.
Ummm, I love the dress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse