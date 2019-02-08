Duchess Meghan gave off Carolyn Bessette vibes in a classic Givenchy look

The Duchess of Sussex really has made subtle changes to her styling since becoming a royal. I’m not even sure why – the UK tabloids are going to climb up her butt about literally anything she does, says or wears, so she might as well make herself happy and style herself the way she feels comfortable. Example: for a while, Meghan was doing messy updos – she would pull her hair back into a messy bun or a chignon, and she would leave a few pieces of hair out to frame her face. The UK papers were in meltdown about it last year, and they accused her of breaking the most sacred Royal Hair Protocol. It seems to have bugged her, because she hasn’t done a messy updo in a while. Case in point: last night at the Endeavour Awards, Meghan did a sleek updo with a center part. I hate it.
Meghan and Harry attended the awards as part of Harry’s continued work with veterans’ groups. The Endeavour Awards recognize veterans who “have used new challenges to aid their recovery.” It’s a sober event where Meghan is more of a “plus-one,” although she has been joining Harry at veterans-events for more than a year. So Meghan chose a look that wouldn’t pull focus – a bespoke black silk skirt and a white blouse. The Givenchy clutch was a repeat. The ensemble is what it is – sophisticated, low-key, simple, classic, a tad boring. It actually reminds me a tad of something Carolyn Bessette might have worn had she ever been pregnant. My least favorite part of this look, besides the center part hair? The Aquazzura heels, which look very cheap with the rest of the outfit.
Also: it’s a friggin’ joke that we’re supposed to believe that Meghan is due in April. They cannot be serious with that.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s either twins or a March baby.
Also Carolyn Bessette wore this same outfit to black tie gala.
Simplicity suits Meghan, highlights her beauty…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks fine, she’s a small built woman, no where to go for the baby but forward. It’s perfectly reasonable that she’s due in april
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Bryn. I am 100 pounds and put on 40 pounds with each pregnancy. I was as wide as I am tall. Everyone thought I was having twins, and would shake their head in disbelief when I said I wasn’t. I had to wear a harness to help with the back pain. The jokes wrote themselves.
I think she looks great and kudos to her for being on her feet at this stage of the pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just see Carolina Herrera. The open collar, the rolled sleeves, the black and white clean lines.
Except CH would be impeccably tailored. I love Queen Letizia in her stuff; it’s pretty much the only things she wears I’m like ooo what’s that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks rather polished and I dare say, HOT!
You’re right, Kaiser, Meghan’s outfit reminds me of Caroline Bassett’s Kennedy. If I remember correctly Sharon Stone wore something similar to an award show. Oh, oh Carolina Herrera and Julia Roberts!
Is it a two piece, she can be seen adjusting the skirt before entering the event and the top was twisting around?
I love the outfit but it is lacking in the execution department.
The shoes are nice but not with this dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This might be my least favorite look on her. While her face is beautiful as always I think small diamond stud earring would have made the look less plain
The shoes however are interesting and pretty though I am not sure they really go with this dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some sparkle would definitely have made it more interesting. Where it’s just basic casuals it’d have really jazzed it up, I think.
I love the shoes. I think they’d look better with a different top half – not a huge fan of the shirt. But she probably just went for something somewhat comfortable and I’m not going to fault her on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, she looks like shes in the home stretch and not too comfortable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike this.
The shirt is too big and it fits her weirdly, the rolled up sleeves don’t work, and even though the skirt is good, it looks too cheap to be bespoke Givenchy. The shirt looks even cheaper.
The shoes are gorgeous, and so is Meghan of course. I wish she had worn her hair in a less severe hairstyle, it would have helped softening her look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a CBK style devotee and I can see what Meghan was going for, but I don’t like the execution. I don’t mind the hair or the top but I don’t care for the skirt. Around the waist just reminds me of those elastic bands on maternity jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why everyone is so insistent that she must be further along than she is…? Every woman carries differently, every baby sits in the womb differently (firstborn loved hugging my spine but my son likes hanging out as far from it as he can). Her bump looks “appropriately” sized for anything from a mid-March to mid-April due date
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like this overall look; I think the blouse looks a bit uncomfortable (I hated button down shirts during pregnancy, ha) but overall this is a very chic and elegant look. I even like the shoes.
My guess with her hair is that it is changing due to the pregnancy (or she isnt getting treatments done, as some posters here have said) so it is easier to pull it back like this. She wore it a bit messier a few weeks ago (in the red and purple outfit) so I’m hoping its not a permanent change.
Re: due date – I always assume the royals lie about their due dates. It was hard as a regular person when my due date came and went and I was still pregnant. I can only imagine if they even said her EDD Was “mid april” (and it actually was) how the press would camp out waiting. I think its easier to say “April” if she is due mid to late March (which would only give her another 5 weeks, and she looks about right for 35 weeks for her shorter torso). I figured the same way about Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s genius to push the due date back a bit to throw off the anxious inquiries from the family and friends. Especially with a first child! I think that’s something I’d genuinely have to do if we decide to have a child in the next couple of years. Just being able to cut yourself a little extra piece of sanity would be so much better than having everyone calling you constantly and asking. There’s a certain point that they won’t let women go past in most places, isn’t there? Like a certain amount of days or weeks past a due date? I think I’d push it out at least by that amount just to be safe.
I like her hair fine here, but I do like it a bit looser a little more. I think she looked stunning with her natural hair as well, though – she’s just an incredibly pretty woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering how expensive her outfit must be, I think it looks really cheap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like the shoes! They’re a bit different and a nice complement to an otherwise very classic look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Bespoke” black skirt? It’s just a black skirt. Nothing unusual or special about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also bespoke white blouse.
It just means they made it for her instead of off the rack. We all talk about Kates bespoke McQueen watering down his brand. I think Givenchy just makes whatever Meghan needs regardless of if it’s their “brand”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s flying to Morocco at the end of the month. I don’t think she’d take the risk flying just before her due date.
She’s a petite woman, some just pop early. Id say early April is the earliest she’s due if fudging the date.
If she has a 8lb, 2 month preemie we know for sure if they’ve lying about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe a chunky necklace could have glammed it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is totally Carolyn! I like the top but not the skirt. It looks like my stretchy skirt from the Limited
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bespoke Givenchy really should look better than this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just saw that her and Harry are heading to Morocco later this month? Surely if she was due in March they wouldn’t chance it. I’m not sold on the outfit – I love the idea but for bespoke Givenchy I just think it could have been executed much better. Sharper and cleaner. Did anyone see on Twitter Duchess Kate had a dinner party for her keen-baiting Foundation? It’s in the Court Circular apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it quite entertaining that there is a pic of Allison Janney in a similar outfit (http://cdn01.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/janney-oscarsa/allison-janney-vanity-fair-oscar-party-01.jpg) in the Featured Links box right under this article and she looks stunning.
That style seems to have been the wrong choice for Megs and the current shape of her body. Some looks just translate poorly into maternity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan and Harry are beaming with happiness, I love how that they hold hands when they walk out together.
Meghan looks Stunning, wow!
I just saw that at the Queen s request Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan , are going on tour to Morroco this month.
Yeah! Work it Sussex’s. Her speech and Harry’s speech at Endevour Awards was wonderful.
Also I loved the People cover and article, it was amazing. Well done.
So Tired of the British tabloid lies.
Gorgeous!
P.S. I miss Caroline Bessette. So sad to think she and JFK Jr. Taken away from the world so young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely and I would be hard pressed to decimate a pregnant woman’s look. She is gorgeous and is doing what works for her in her third trimester. The heals I love and there is no back to them which is probably way more comfy than your regular stiletto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hated this combo especially from the side. I don’t mind her ‘messy up dos’ but I don’t like it combined with oversized clothes. On a public engagement it tends to look a bit too much like it’s all thrown together. it’s the oversized belted coats I have issue with rather than her hair. She has difficult hair so let’s not micro manage that. If she’s happy with it that’s enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has WHAT hair? Please tell us what you mean exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bispoke Givenchy for a simple crisp white shirt and simple black skirt?…really? 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Making me self-conscious over here. I’m due first week of May and I feel like I look that big. I am only 5’ 2” though and my daughter was 8 pounds 2 ounces and very very long when she was born. Meghan is tiny and might be carrying a big baby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no correct belly size. Plenty pop early, some later. No matter how much weight you do or don’t gain your uterus grows the way it does in the body. It’s unique.
I think people are excited for baby Sussex so they’re grasping at anything for him/her to come sooner healthfully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a great style but i think it’s a hard one to pull off when you’re pregnant. It looks like with every step the outfit shifted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t the most flattering to her figure right now. This looks like a more streamlined look, when she’s no longer pregnant she could rock.
I wish she went w a look totally rockin for her figure now. My friend face is shaped like Megan ‘s is w the pregnancy weight. It’s beautiful but she is always like DO NOT let me do a severe pulled back look, it makes my face look like a round basketball.
That’s running thru my head but I would kill to look as bad as Meghan does any day. I mean what a face! What gorgeous glowing skin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her outfits it’s ok she looks happy and i think a lot of the rumors regarding her due date is ridiculously a lot of woman carry differently. And I don’t remember people going this hard on Kate during her pregnancy I think some of the speculations on Meghan due date is because some people wanted to proved that she got pregnant before the marriage or she not really pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am old enough to remember Sharon Stone doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just gets more and more gorgeous, Wow. Love and happiness shines through in both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people carry large, especially shorter people. I was bigger than that with each of my three children. It’s pretty annoying, because all day every day you hear over and over and over and over again: “You ain’t had that baby yet?!” (at least 10 people per day starting at 4 months) or “Wow, you’re so huge, you must be having twins!” (dozens, every day).
However, a smart pregnant woman will give a date past her *estimated* due date. Full term is technically from 37-42 weeks, and most first time moms go past their EDD (up to 42 weeks/2 wks past EDD is not ‘overdue’ like many believe). There is literally a barrage of daily “Have you had the baby yet?” starting the moment, if not before, you hit 9 months, so the smart thing to do is give a generic month (not day) or add a few weeks on to your ‘due date’ so you are not being harassed by well-meaning friends and family (and in her case, press) every single day of your last trimester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I things she looks stunning with her hair simply pulled back with the centre path. I also love the shoes as it adds a feminine and glamorous touch to such a monochrome outfit. Not a fan of the skirt but she is rocking the style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just be or is her eyebrow color off? It almost looks reddish
Meghan def needs better makeup people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I had this outfit and looked this good! While pregnant. I’m a fan of the heels with this outfit. I agree with the change in her hair. I hope she’s not changing her style due to pessure. This outfit would have been great with her messy bun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought when I saw the photo. Classic CBK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CBK was the definition of understated perfection, I really don’t think Meghan is. Last night’s combo is difficult to wear for most women, even more so when pregnant and not very tall. OT, my favorite CBK look was that ivory zip-front Versace gown. So beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shirt is to big and wrinkly and the skirt is uneven (the front is awkwardly higher than the back). You could see when she was walking she kept tugging on the back of it.
I like her-but this is my least favorite thing she’s ever worn. Maybe if that shirt was more fitted…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse