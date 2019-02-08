Jeff Bezos has proof that David Pecker is trying to blackmail him for shady purposes

Jeff Bezos snapped! A month ago – which feels like years ago – the National Enquirer was set to publish their exclusive on Jeff Bezos’ affair. Bezos was, by all appearances, a man who had been happily married to Mackenzie Bezos for 25 years. The Enquirer had spent four months and untold man hours tracking down information on Jeff Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez. They had details about when their affair started, where Jeff and Lauren met up, and most importantly, they had a cache of texts and photos sent between Sanchez and Bezos. Jeff and Mackenzie ended up announcing their split before the Enquirer’s exclusive came out.
In the weeks to follow, it was said that Jeff Bezos was very curious about how the Enquirer got their hands on all of those texts and photos. One theory was that Lauren Sanchez had been incredibly indiscreet. The other theory was that Jeff and Lauren were hacked, possibly as some kind of political retribution for Donald Trump’s belief that Bezos is his enemy, especially given that Enquirer CEO David Pecker is so ride-or-die for Trump. Last week, we learned that Bezos had hired investigators to go deep into his life, Sanchez’s life and more and try to determine just how the Enquirer got their exclusive. The early reporting around the investigation was that Sanchez might have been indiscreet, but not THAT indiscreet, and there definitely seemed to be a political motive behind the Enquirer’s moves.
Last night, Jeff Bezos dropped an essay called “No Thank You, Mr. Pecker” on Medium – you should read the full thing here, because I’m just going to summarize. Bezos’ central claim is that David Pecker is very disturbed about what Bezos’ investigation might uncover, and Pecker has attempted to blackmail Bezos into dropping the investigation. Pecker’s blackmail involves nude selfies of Bezos, and other selfies and photos of Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Pecker told Bezos – IN WRITING – that he would publish the photos unless Bezos dropped the investigation. Bezos is like “lol, no.” Bezos included the email sent by Pecker in the Medium essay
That’s just the bare bones summary though – Bezos clearly believes that the Enquirer’s investigation into his affair was politically motivated, and even more than that, he thinks he has a line on one of the motives: he owns the Washington Post, which employed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by Saudi operatives, on the say of Saudi princes. David Pecker is deeply involved with Saudi operatives too, as it turns out. Also keep in mind (as Rachel Maddow pointed out last night) that David Pecker, the Enquirer and AMI are still part of some ongoing criminal investigations with relation to the Trump-Russia mess, AND Pecker is already part of a plea deal in connection with the Michael Cohen part of the mess. This whole Bezos thing might be a glaring violation of Pecker’s plea deal: the attempted extortion of the richest man in the world for shady and nefarious political purposes. This whole thing is crazy.
Trump will pardon Pecker which is why he dares to blackmail the richest man in the world.
You may be right about that. Or, he may have just grown so arrogant because this has worked many times in the past. Probably with some of our esteemed elected officials. I guess we are going to find out.
Bezos showing Mr. Pecker his balls. Bold af move, and Ronan Farrow is now saying he got similar threats when doing a story.
When these investigations tank Pecker, Trump, the Enquirer, and AMI, and Bezos gets a hefty settlement for their shenanigans, I will drink a toast.
Odds on a Bozo Bezos Tweet from Old McDonald this morning for distraction?
It really is bold as heck! Brilliant and bold. Trump is no doubt being kept busy by handlers, but let’s be real, anyone who bets he can make it to noon before his fingers start nonsense Tweeting is losing $$. Rick Wilson calls him Hair Furor. I think we will be hearing from Hair Furor all day.
I believe Don the Con is going to stay quiet about this today. I believe Don the Con and his friend Pecker believed Bezos would want to keep this quiet, but he turned the table on them and they may be in big trouble with the SDNY. Pecker did make a deal with SDNY. Now, if it’s proven they tried to blackmail Bezos they are in big trouble. This is a big deal imo.
The fact that the emails exist is a classic Trumpian move. Do the thing as ineptly as possible. And then gaslight, gaslight gaslight when it blows up in your face.
Good for him for refusing to be blackmailed. I hope this stops what the Enquirer is trying to do.
Pecker and Wiener and Dick Picks. The writers for the last seasons of “Reality” really need to step up their game.
They’re really making it too easy. You’d think with names like that you’d do your best to avoid taking or focusing on the pictures hahaha.
Besos is everything Trump wishes he was….
It may end up that it is not Russia involvement that takes down 45 but this scandal between Bezos and the National Enquirer. This will get interesting and bears watching.
As for David Pecker, he might want to watch his back. A man like Jeff Bezos doesn’t become the wealthiest man in the world by being nice.
I think there is a Saudi involvement here, and this is going to grow huge. It may take out trump, I don’t know, but this story is explosive and there is a lot more to it.
Saudi involvement would be very significant. And that takedown would be deserved after what they did to Khashoggi. #RIP #Neverforget
I agree with you. Plus with Bezos wealth and influence( also hatred of 45) he is not going to let this go away
Really stupid to blackmail the richest man in the world. I was SHOOK when I read his eassy.
You know Don the Con hates Bezos because he’s a real billionaire and he’s a pretend one so he got his friend Picker to go hard on him but it backfires, lol.
Imagine their faces when he published that lol I would pay to see it.
He….tried…to blackmail someone with a worth over $100 BILLION? Hahahahaha!!! I’m no fan of Bezos, but I hope he absolutely slaughters the whole lot of them. No survivors. And take President Cheeto with them. Good lord, criminals really have taken over the White House.
This whole thing is crazy. At first I thought that Bezos was being blackmailed over the affair itself (like Pecker was saying “I’ll leak the story of your affair if you dont do what I want” ) so I was a bit confused over why Bezos was just releasing the story of the blackmail now. Then I got what was happening.
Anyway – crazy. Just a total nutso story. And Ronan Farrow as well. Obviously Bezos is the richest man in the world, but its not like Farrow is without connections or clout.
I would love for this to be what brings down the whole circus. Blackmailing Bezos.
The corruptness of Trump and company is unending.
That’s my thought, too. Even as these mofos are in plea deals (Manafort, Pecker) they continue to commit felonies.. It’s amazing.
“(…) nude selfies of Bezos.”
No. Please, no.
Come now, JB seems to be in pretty good shape. If it were Trump’s naked pics we were threatened with, I would buy stock in cyanide pills.
Could be worse, there are rumoured to be nude selfies of 45 floating around.
This story seems to have many facets: Michael Sanchez, Lauren’s brother, is a Trumpist, has business ties to David Pecker, Roger Stone, and Carter Page, and is friends with Pecker and Stone, according to MSNBC and Business Insider.
Then there’s the Saudi angle, Khashoggi worked for the Washington Post and Pecker knows Mohammed Bin Salman…, and then there’s the Trumpelstiltskin’s hatred of all things Washington Post, people being richer than him…
Just to add to how evil these people are: Terry Crews has also confirmed that AMI people threatened him with a false story to be put on Radar Online (NEVER click on radar online).
Oh and AMI’s chief content officer? One Dylan Howard, former media fixer of a name you might know…. Harvey Weinstein.
Slaughter them Bezos. Destroy them. Oh and I would hope the FBI are reading carefully.
Bezos was obviously having an affair wedding ring and all in those dick pics but this is really the best thing he could have done.
