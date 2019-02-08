Duchess Kate threw a palace party for her mysterious new mental health campaign

Earlier this week, I wondered aloud about the Duchess of Cambridge’s “keen-baiting” on her alleged big-time children’s mental health initiative, which we’ve been hearing about for months. It’s hard to even keep track of all the claims that were made about this “initiative,” but the basic gist was that Kate is very, very keen to have a solo venture, something big which will focus on lower-income and lower-middle class kids. It’s something about early childhood development and mental health. We knew she had a steering committee and we knew she had been doing a lot of private meetings with very important people. We also knew that whenever anyone was like “wow, Meghan is doing so much so soon,” Kate defenders pointed to this big, mysterious initiative, which everyone said would be launched at any moment. So… what do you make of Katie Nicholl’s exclusive for Vanity Fair this week?
There was no Palace announcement or photo-call, but on Wednesday night, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge hosted a very grown-up dinner party at Buckingham Palace. The guest list comprised a number of experts who have been working with her on her latest campaign focused on the well-being and mental health of schoolchildren in Great Britain. Kate personally secured permission from the Queen to use the monarch’s London residence.
Behind the scenes, Kate has spent the past year working closely with experts and academics to investigate the correlation between vulnerable young children and those who experience mental-health problems, addiction, and anti-social issues in later life. The duchess launched the campaign in September and has since formed a steering group of health-care experts, charity officials, and academics. They are working together to research whether earlier childhood intervention could make a difference to the lives of the population Kate cares about the most. The findings of the study will be revealed later this year.
While Wednesday’s dinner was less high profile, it was equally important to Kate. “It was a dinner for some of the specialists from the steering group meetings the duchess has been organizing, along with some other senior people who have been identified as having potential to make an impact,” says a royal aide. “The night was a great success, and a sign of the gathering momentum of this campaign.”
Kate [came up with] the campaign before she became pregnant with Prince Louis. According to the royal aide, her visits to charities and support organizations like Place2Be helped her realize that many mental-health problems stem from early-childhood trauma. “The duchess has seen how so many problems in adult life can stem from the early years,” the aide said. “She has been working with a group of people and looking at scientific-based evidence that shows that any trauma in the first two years can have a serious, lasting impact in later life.”
Last year, she attended a symposium of leading academics and charities who champion early intervention into the lives of children. Now, she has formed her own committee, which meets once a month and is in the stages of drawing out a long-term plan. “She is really crystallizing her idea, fleshing it out, and drawing on the support of many individuals to make this happen,” said the aide. The aide added that Kate has attended nearly all of the monthly meetings, which have taken place at the Royal Foundation and Kensington Palace.
There is enthusiasm about the idea in the Palace, and Kate is very committed to the work. “The ideas are really developing with the duchess at the helm. People will see a gradual increase in the sort of engagements the duchess has been doing crescendo to more specific events. We are in the process of piecing things together,” the aide said. “This is not a project the duchess is going to dip in and out of, it’s something that will define her over the coming decades. This is very much a personal mission and one Kate wants to drive.”
I have a lot of thoughts, obviously. For one, the subject matter: do we really, truly need two full years of “study” and “research” and a group of academics meeting monthly with a duchess to understand some fundamental things, like “early childhood intervention is important” and “when kids go through a trauma, they will be traumatized” and “if traumatized kids don’t receive help, their issues will compound into adolescence and adulthood”? I’m really asking – aren’t these basic things that everyone understands?
Secondly, the shifting timelines and expectations for what will actually be done or announced – is it an initiative or a study or a new program or a charity? Will she actually launch anything or will a study be published in an academic journal? Will this be the excuse given for the rest of 2019, whenever questions are asked about what Kate is doing? Or is this all just some big keen-bait?
Is it just me, or is there a little shade in Nicholl’s article? “hosted a very grown-up dinner party”- lol
I have mixed feelings about ‘obvious’ studies. I’m constantly seeing big roll outs in the news like “Don’t let your kids use technology while they eat!” “employees hate meetings!” “climate change leads to very wet, warm year!” “Not sleeping well is bad for your health!”
I’m just sitting here twiddling my thumbs with a migraine knowing that they can’t even tell me WHY I get migraines because – hey, why push money into studies that affect mainly women? So I’m a bit bitter about that sort of thing, I guess. I suppose at the end of the day, you can make obvious deductions about things, but without the full on study to back it up, there’s no real paperwork or literal ‘proof’.
The important thing is really more in what can be done to mitigate the things that come up in studies. I guess we’ll see what this turns into – honestly, they’d be wise to be offering more mental health services in schools and to new parents – make things like that readily available and really focus on ending some of the taboo around asking for help. I think this whole thing can either be a HUGE flop, or something that could genuinely make a difference, but so far we don’t have anything to show for it. I will cut her a little slack as she was on mat leave during some of the time – and I’m not going to expect Meghan to be taking meetings while she’s on her leave. Offering women appropriate leave is something I genuinely do think is incredibly important, so anyone who’s given birth will get a pass from me on work. I hope Meghan doesn’t feel pressured to rush back to work unless she TRULY wants to.
Lordy lord,I really can’t stand when she smiles like that. It just looks so weird and cringe. Also, that Eponine dress is such a godawful shade.
It’s so…bizarre. The way the aide describes it, there is no central vision or objective, it shifts around according to what she “learns” from the assembled team; she hasn’t even attended every meeting (and they’re only once a month, at her own residence!); and the only way we’ll know anything is “launching” is by subtle changes in what types of events she’s doing. Like, there will be no announcement for this amorphous undertaking, instead, if we read the tea leaves just right, we’ll see that she’ll start doing more 15-minute appearances with a more curated group of charities already undertaking work on the idea that trauma begets trauma, vulnerable children once traumatized remain traumatized without intervention, and then at some point the palace PR will connect the dots for us: see? See how charities x, y, and z do this work, on this premise? This is because of Kate. You can tell because she’s made a few scattered 15-minute appearances with them. That’s her work, not theirs. Thus Kate will (attempt) to take credit for rescuing a generation of children from childhood trauma.
I was on Royal Dish the other day (I know I know I shouldn’t have) and one of the posters predicted something and I believe this is true: there is a pattern to Kate’s pregnancies and she’s going to announce another one in June. Be sick because of HG, then late summer break (with the rest of the royals) a rush to get numbers up at the end of the year and ghosted for most of 2020. I believe it. We are getting played. But hey, there will be another cute baby which is fine by me as long as William shuts his mouth about population control and having less kids!
I’m confused about the project like you – is it going to be an active campaign or a study after which the results will be used to make change?
Not mad at the idea of a study. To get studies with good dependable results you can base change on you have to have long running studies with a large population that can look into follow-up, the children over the years etc., so the 2 years seems reasonable.
And then a strong study can be used to make change at higher levels like parliament and not just through individual organisations.
If the idea is to make change on a national level, then yes, a study has to be done to show there is a reason for investment.
Gosh this site really is pro-Meghan. From the way the articles are written to the comments. I dont like either women but the obvious bias is a little too much sometimes.
Yet another attempt at hiding Kate’s laziness.
Baby number 4 may be announced later this year!!!
