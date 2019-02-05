Duchess Kate in green boucle Eponine in London: super-cute & bright?

This is Children’s Mental Health Week in the UK, and the Duchess of Cambridge arranged for two events today at elementary schools. The first stop was to a North London school, Lavender Primary School. Kate decided to actually wear a bright, cheerful colorful while visiting children, which is a shock! Perhaps she’s continuing to subtweet her sister-in-law’s fashion choices – the more Meghan wears new, expensive couture, the more Kate repeats, and the more Meghan wears neutrals and dark, almost neo-goth looks, the more Kate wears bright colors.
Kate’s look today was Eponine and it was not a repeat from what I see. The Daily Mail isn’t calling a repeat, and I don’t remember her ever wearing this before, although it does have a familiar vibe. I enjoy the fact that the boucle dress isn’t smothered in buttons, and I also like how she styled this, with almost a mod touch. The black tights and the black high-heeled booties are great with the dress. This look is…shockingly cute from Kate. It also passes the “not too young and not too old” test. She looks like a pretty 30-something school teacher.
I’m not sure if everyone caught this, but over the weekend, People Magazine published a piece called “How Kate Middleton Is Turning Her Own ‘Struggle’ as a Mom into a Defining Mission.” The article featured quotes from the CEO of Family Action (“a member of her steering group”) and unnamed sources from the Royal Foundation. The point of the piece is that Kate is keen to “do something really significant over multiple decades. This is something potentially for her working lifetime.” Which is just a reminder that Kate still hasn’t launched her big mental health initiative. Remember that? That was all these “royal sources” could talk about for months last year. There were even people saying that Kate was mad that Meghan was stealing her thunder because Kate wanted to do her big launch late last year. People, we got keen-baited. She’s never going to launch that big initiative.
I like it.
I also like how i almost always learn about the various things the ‘royals’ are up to from Celebitchy lol – who even knew it was Children’s Mental Health Week? Not I. And I read the news (various outlets) every morning. (Although not the Fail, never the fail, which might explain why I never know what the royaleeches are up to).
She is definitely looking more modern these days…I know if I mention it’s all thanks to Meghan, some will argue, but she wouldn’t be caught dead in these cute booties a year ago! Also, fantastic cause and glad to see countries shedding light on such issues!
A very brief look at her style shows very similar boots, like, 8 years ago so…
Not to a royal event. We have seen her in several Aquatalia booties, but not lace up booties like this to a royal engagement. She wore those combat boots a month ago, and she has worn a few other boots that are more hiking boot-esque, but not boots like these.
This look is actually a signature Kate style. And the boots she’s wearing are LK Bennett which is her signature shoe brand! Kate has worn ankle boots before over the years to official events & a quick search on the internet will show you this.
I don’t understand when people say Kate never dressed modern. She has worn lots of clothes that are modern & sometimes even daring. It hasn’t always been coat dresses & lace!
Cute and appropriate for the event.
She should wear this color every day for the rest of her life.
The dress is awful. It’s the colour of slime that children like to play with
Maybe that’s why she chose it!
Sorry but I hate this shade of green on her. Gosh those boots are fine but enough with her greyish tights or whatever. As always there is something off about her.
What’s wrong with “her greyish tights or whatever”? Serious question, I’d like to know
I agree, I don’t like the color. I also don’t think the boots go with the style of the dress, but I do like the boots. I think her tights here are black and I think they are fine
Love it! The boots are so cute and modern!
I really don’t like the colour but hey, it’s for the kiddies and bright colours are an improvement there. Good to see she’s started changing up her shoe game over the last few months too.
Like you Kaiser, I’m still waiting for that much-hyped announcement of Kate’s lifetime initiative.
It looks like she has angry eyes on her hips with those pockets.
The boots are fantastic!
Scal, I thought the same thing! Also, although I do love the overall look and dress color, the material is wrinkled.
The colour is great but the dress itself is not my favorite on her – the shoulder pads are overwhelming her figure
Agree. Facially and hair-wise she looks good though.
Not a colour I would wear (but I could see the Queen wearing this colour!), but Kate looks good!
Pregnancy vibes?
Or am I just the asshole jumping to a conclusion because a skinny woman dares wear something not cinched at the waist ?
The original story about Kate’s new initiative was written by Rebecca English of the DM. All the other stories written afterwards is just a repeat of the original DM article. KP haven’t released any official information about the initiative, or what it will be called and when it will launch. However Rebecca’s report said it will launch in early 2019, so there’s still time!
Also the bit about ‘broken britain’ came from the journalist & not KP and I seriously doubt this is what they’ll call it.
Excellent comment! 👍
I love it. Envious of women with skinny hips that can wear that style.
Finally she wears heavy tights with appropriate shoes. If I saw one more thin-heel/thick stocking look…
This is nice.
Don’t like the color green of the dress because she looks good and happy.
I think she looks great. I like that shade of green, and I like that it is one of her classic styles (she has a fair amount in that sort of style, although she usually styles them poorly) but it is in a different fabric to make it more interesting. and I LOVE the boots. I love them for themselves and I love that Kate is wearing them. Without them, the outfit is nice but boring. the boots definitely take it up a notch.
Now, I will say that I do think Kate is taking “style tips” from Meghan, but not in a conscious way. We have often said on here that part of Kate’s “issue” when it comes to clothes is that she never really worked, and she has no real concept of what professional women wear. I think that’s part of why she has always defaulted to styles that are more similar to her mother, Camilla, or the queen. I think with Meghan, she is seeing that you can dress professionally, and still in a fairly classic manner, but with some trendier pieces to liven up an outfit, and still look like a “royal.” I feel like pre-Meghan we would not have seen Kate in these booties. (yes I know she wore booties on occasion, but they never quite seemed to work IMO.)
I also always get REALLY Excited when Kate steps out of her comfort zone, even a little bit, lol.
Those boots! So cute! I dont know about that shade of green but I think a part of it is that wore it as part of doing things for kids
The skirt of the dress goes outwards like a bell, seen in the second photo. This is not good for a bespoke dress. Sorry, at the moment I cannot with her, everything seems so exaggerated. Maybe I will change again sometime soon.
A bit too loose fitting. A positive note:. She has on boots instead of her normal black tights/pumps look.
This ensemble isn’t too bad. It looks the best though when her arms are covering up those weird pockets……. I like the color, the style (except the pockets), the black tights and boots. Cute! Her hair and makeup are good too. The only thing “off” is her posture.
She looks good in bright colours, but the pockets make the bottom half of the dress look like a green muppet (cover up her top half in the photo there’s a whole cartoon character there..I can’t unsee it now ). Because she’s so slim, she can literally wear anything but this look is a miss for me.
She really has bad posture. Good reminder to me to stand up!