Liam Neeson spent more than a week looking to kill any black guy he came across

Liam Neeson is currently promoting Cold Pursuit, his latest “revenge movie,” wherein he plays a character who goes on some kind of violent killing spree after someone close to him is killed or hurt or kidnapped. It’s a whole genre and Liam has been riding it hard for a decade. It’s weird that it’s only now, after doing a dozen of these kinds of revenge movies, that he’s only decided at this moment to reveal his own brush with real-life revenge violence. Liam was doing a junket interview with The Independent and he shared a terrible story about how, when he was much younger, he spent days hunting for any black man to hurt or maim or kill. I sh-t you not.
“There’s something primal – God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions,” he begins, hesitantly but thoughtfully. “I’ll tell you a story. This is true.” It was some time ago. Neeson had just come back from overseas to find out about the rape. “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson says. “But my immediate reaction was…” There’s a pause. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”
Neeson clearly knows what he’s saying, and how shocking it is, how appalling. “It took me a week, maybe a week and a half, to go through that. She would say, ‘Where are you going?’ and I would say, ‘I’m just going out for a walk.’ You know? ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘No no, nothing’s wrong.’”
He deliberately withholds details to protect the identity of the victim. “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he says. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”
“It’s awful,” Neeson continues, a tremble in his breath. “But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the f–k are you doing,’ you know? I come from a society – I grew up in Northern Ireland in the Troubles – and, you know, I knew a couple of guys that died on hunger strike, and I had acquaintances who were very caught up in the Troubles, and I understand that need for revenge, but it just leads to more revenge, to more killing and more killing, and Northern Ireland’s proof of that. All this stuff that’s happening in the world, the violence, is proof of that, you know. But that primal need, I understand.”
There are several levels of discomfort and awfulness. One is that… even now, Liam seems to think this story is just about how awful it is that he was so bloody-thirsty and hungry for revenge in general, not that he was also being racist AF? Two, of course it begs the question… would he have been so blood-thirsty if the rapist was a white guy? Would Liam have gone out every night and hunted for any random white dude to kill? I guess I should note that in Liam’s telling, nothing ever came of it and it’s difficult to get completely upset about someone merely *thinking* about racist revenge violence. But it’s still appalling. And it’s strange that he tells this story in this way and doesn’t really offer better context? I don’t know.
Awful all around!
This is the scary process of how we create “The Other”. It took him one incident (although indeed a terrible one) to explode.
If the perpetrator was white, he wouldn’t go out looking for a random white man, because he is one and can tell them apart. He would have needed another question (or more) to find the distinction between himself and the rapist. Was he tattooed (very popular Other)? Scottish? Protestant? Then off he’d go again.
Today, thanks to all the fearmongering, Muslim would probably be the first question of choice.
A lot of people were lucky nothing came out of this.
What a rough story to read. We can’t know that he would not have stalked the streets for any other man, though, because it didn’t happen. I’m not justifying his behavior, just acknowledging we cannot surmise what someone would have done in a situation that didn’t occur. We can’t say that in his rage he would have said, “white, with a long beard, you say? Ah, that’s not so bad. Let’s get dinner.”
Hypervigilance and rage kicked in, and it’s very possible he would have stalked the streets looking for any white guy with a beard to beat up. We can’t know. It’s also possible he was driven by race, and maybe that did give him extra fear or anger. He does look back with horror though, which shows a little growth, and I’ll give him that. There was family trauma, he reacted horribly, and with a steadier mind years later, recognizes it, and came clean.
I do see how this divides people though, and wanting to kill *any* person who looks like someone that wronged you or your family is plain wrong and scary, and keeps us divided. Hope things get better than this.
I disagree. He is speaking about it as the thirst for revenge, yet what he describes is NOT revenge. If he cannot discern that, and he can’t, then he doesn’t recognize anything.
A lot of innocent black men (and little boys!!) have died because of what he is describing. Honestly this is just inexcusable.
‘A lot of innocent black men (and little boys!!) have died because of what he is describing. Honestly this is just inexcusable.’
This this this this this.
Scores of black men and boys die in America – at the hands of people who view them as criminals/dangerous because of the colour of their skin. If Neeson’s participation in this racist BS isn’t problematic, I don’t know what is. There is literally no excuse. None.
Beat me to it – the problem is that it doesn’t sound like he is aware of it -
He realized what he was doing was wrong but not HOW wrong and why
I… don’t have words for this. It’s all so horrifying.
(Also, what the hell was he THINKING just volunteering this at some random press junket interview?!)
Is he an alcoholic?
It is without-a-doubt a very hard story to hear. As far as telling it now, under these circumstances, it seems a bit confessional, like he just needed to unburden his conscience of this shameful event that he’s been carrying around for so long and saw an “easy” opportunity? He’s been doing these revenge movies for years now and maybe it’s finally forced him to look at his past and come to terms with what he did (or thought about doing). I honestly don’t know, of course, but it sounds like it was a very traumatic & difficult time.
Not as traumatic as it would be if he found an innocent black man to kill. His words. All he is missing is the white kkk hat and a tiki torch. I mean really.
It is absolutely terrifying to think about this scenario taking place, and yes, also epically dumb of him to talk about it. He’s obviously not clicked on to how disgusting his line of thinking was in the time since this incident. Was he expecting any sort of understanding?!
I am so uncomfortable by this story that last night when I read it on HuffPost I told my brother to come home for the night. You know how many black men in history have been hunted and killed and wrongly prosecuted because of this? Because if it’s one black man it’s all of them.
When I say that black people aren’t able to be individuals this is what I mean. When I leave the house I represent every black woman any white person will ever come across. When my brothers leave the house they look like every black man you have ever come across. People of Color are punished as a group while white people are given the privilege of being an individual.
I feel terrible for her friend who was assaulted, unfortunately I’ve been close to the same boat. floating in a raft that was almost there, and I know how scary and traumatic the whole experience is. I’ve also been on the other side and watched my family and friends suffer from the trauma inflicted on them from other people, but I would never, in my wildest dreams, stalk the streets at night waiting for the first black man to walk by so I could harm them. Not only is that yes, historically racist but also my friend deserves real justice and closure. They deserve to see the person who caused them pain in handcuffs.
All this. As a black woman, I feel the same way. Our skin color makes us a target. I don’t know what is more disturbing, the fact that he was going to hurt an innocent man because of the crime of another or how casually he spoke about this. This is peak white privilege.
And I dont believe he would have stalked the streets had the perpetrator been white. He didn’t ask “How tall was he? Did he have facial hair?” All that mattered was that he was black. What’s more frustrating is that he will probably not suffer any consequences for this story because there are people out there who have the same mindset.
All of what you said.
One black man rapes someone and he spends a week wanting to kill *any* black man? that is just..wow. I guess black people aren’t individuals to him…
He probably should have just kept his mouth shut, this is a bad look.
You stated my feelings and thoughts almost word for word, that I said last night with my family and friends when we were talking about this.
I really did like older Liam and would have watched this movie after it had gone to Redbox, but now I feel actually ill when I think of his comment. I will not re-watch or see any of his films – even Love Actually which I really like- because I now won’t be able to not hearing those words as a running commentary of who his is.
After Jussie Smollett- these thoughts show how dangerous it is.
Liam is free to have these thoughts and I’m glad he wasn’t able to find a random black person he felt derserving of death. Yet for him to feel no shame about having those thoughts and feeling the environment is safe enough to express verbally without prompt is chilling.
If he/PR addresses this don’t couch it, don’t hedge it with if you were offended because he should be horrified that he was that type of person and just say I was trying to explain the mind set of how blind anger can rob you of all prospective and make you do crazy violent things. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to grow and time has allowed me to see the wrongfulness of that type of (disorders) thinking.
I wish he’d be able to cram something about how he understands and believes people are individuals and he would like to think he would not have these thoughts in the future. I hope he’s grown from being that person, but I personally can’t watch or support him again because it makes me feel physically ill.
I literally can’t believe people on this forum are expressing concern/excuses for him.
The gymnastics to somehow make his behavior and words less problematic (oh he’s finally shedding his guilt, he must have been sooooooooo traumatised…)…just…I don’t know.
I’d like to think he’d have felt the same if it was a white guy, but I’m genuinely unsure of that. I don’t understand why he thought this would be a story to re-tell.
He should have just answered “color is irrelevant” or “it’s not a skin color story it’s a revenge story”. “She gave me a generic description and I was hoping to run into anyone with that generic description”. Done!
Furthermore the follow up just to clarify should have been “do you think you instinctively still have that feeling towards Men with Black skin?”
No, that’s still shady AF.
No. He stated his intent pretty clearly.
“I asked, what color was he?”
WHY DOES THAT EVEN MATTER.
Go back and read it again.
The fact he is so specific and says “black bastard” makes me think he would not have been so blood thirsty is the rapist was white. Would he have beaten up all the white men who came out of a pub and started something? Or the first black man who bumps into him?
Stories like this scare me, there are way too many unstable people out there who are willing hurt someone just because of a accidental bump or wrong look.
But if he has been any other distinctive minority ethnicity people would’ve remember. What happens to hispanics in teh USA? They are usually bunched up as mexicans.
He was in a blind rage(understandable considering what happened to his friend) but he went around like this for a week. If some guy(who was black) came stumbling drunk out of a pub bumped into Liam, what would have happened? The man could have been innocent but Liam was blinded by rage. This is how innocent people get killed.
Whether Liam is racist is open for debate, but going around for a week in a blind rage looking to harm the first black man that crosses his path is just wrong.
Oh dear there goes another one…
Still, I liked that he shared the story, even badly told as it is. I grew up in a super racist environment and de-programming yourself from that frame of mind takes a lot of time and effort, and to this day I need constant vigilance not to slip back in old thought patterns.
If we are to progress beyond racism even a bit it helps to discuss this level of unconscious bias.
There needs to be more context. If I’d been the reporter, I would have hammered him until I was satisfied that he was beyond any doubt a) racist or b) expressing a set of emotions and feelings that he no longer thought was correct, where his original impulse had come from and what, if the same thing happened (hopefully not) to someone he cared about, whether he’d repeat his original actions or what he would do differently.
That said, I was carjacked in my driveway at knifepoint by a black man, and the two black men walking down the street helped out and stayed with me until the police arrived, and gave statements. I wondered whether I’d feel differently about every young black male I saw on the street going forward and went on internal PTSD watch so I could nip anything like that in the bud. It never happened, although I now back into the driveway.
I’m done with his movies.
He’s done. If the rapist was a redhead he would not have been out looking for any redhead to kill. Fck this guy.
I honestly do think he would have went out hunting for a white guy too. He seems like that type of guy. I like Liam, he seems solid and he does seem ashamed of the whole situation, his mindset, and the way he handled it. I think he should have been more specific and addressed how awful it was to resort to fascist thinking. Its a bad look for him. Is there a video where we can watch the whole clip? He needs to give more context…i don’t think it will help, but still.
Awful, but I like that he apologised, he could have just hidden it forever. I think that it relates to the current climate, and how that is not ok.
This story is so bad. What was he hoping to gain by telling it? It’s beyond stupid
This would have been a compelling story if he was the one who had been raped, and knew the exact person who did it, and spent weeks plotting his murderous revenge, but then decided that it would lead him down a dark path, so reported the perp to the authorities instead.
As told, it is actually a lynching fantasy, not revenge.
First his shitty comments on MeToo, now this? Really, Liam Neeson, you should stfu.
Cancelled
Well, this is horrific.
I can’t believe he thought this was a good thing to say. I could see sharing the experience of wanting revenge for someone, but for heaven sake, the racist part is just awful.
Not surprised Neeson is trash.
Using Neeson’s logic I hate my white middle aged neighbour for what Neeson said. Cause you know, every white man is THE SAME, impossible to tell the difference.
He should just retire and keep his racist white middle aged saggy privileged ass at home.
This is sickening. In his apology, I hope he clarifies that he can see his ignorance and is committed to righting his wrong; that when he hears about a POC getting shot, beaten or harassed by a white, privileged, racist police officer or civilian, he’ll use his status to go out every day until the culprit is brought to justice. Anything less than that, and he’s cancelled.
As a black man. I’m really glad he didn’t find one. Honestly it just gets worst and more warped. Can’t.
I’m currently packing up large quantities of vodka and tequila to send to Liam and the studio’s publicists. They’re going to need it.
Wow….just….wow.
I can’t believe people are actually saying well liam pologize he not a bad person I feel bad for the woman who was attack . But my god he talking about hunting the streets of Ireland for any black person to murder as if we are animals that need to be hunted down shame on some of you who are defending this monster . Just last week Jussie was attacked by white people and a lot of so called woke people on here were bending over backwards to dismiss Jussie stories accusing him of lying because they believe what Tmz a know site that is basically trump central. We’re saying but now we a have white actor basically admitted with pride no shame whatsoever that he hunting the streets of Ireland for a black bastard to killed and you guys are making excuses for him unbelievable.
WORD.
I agree. He is describing lynching, and he is a racist, ignorant bastard. There are no excuses for this or him.
White women: THIS IS LYNCHING. THAT IS WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT. LYNCHING.
double post
A couple of thoughts. One is that I hate when men make a woman’s rape about them. It’s not about you!! If he really wanted to support his friend or partner or family member he should be there in whatever way she needs, not be dreaming up some racist revenge fantasy where he gets to come off looking like the “hero.”
Second is that he wasn’t just *thinking* about violence as noted in the post, he was PLANNING it. He admits to carrying a weapon during he black man hunting. This is premeditated murder he’s talking about.
#cancelled
Yes, agree on everything here!
As y’all young people say “cancelled”. As a black woman do people understand how many people we know or have heard of being assaulted, killed by white people?. Yet we don’t go around wanting to beat the hell out of every white person we see or trying to start sh** with people.
Idiot.
File under Stuff You Should Have Kept To Yourself.
His publicist, if he has one, must have spent the day screaming after this came out. What on earth would have possessed you to reveal something like this??
Especially since all you’ve shown is that you feel bad about being angry, but not about targeting random black men to satisfy your revenge fantasy, that you specifically asked your friend what color her attacker was, as if it mattered. Not apologizing for participating in something (looking to murder someone based on their color) that people of color have to live in fear of every single day.
I wonder how long it will take to get to “I was misquoted” or “this was taken out of context” or “I’m going into rehab because I’m so confused”. Anything but admitting what you said was horribly vile.
Another frakked up white man. And clueless AF. If that line of thinking is weighing on him, he tells his therapist, not the whole world. And he knows it. Was it planned?