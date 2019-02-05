“Fiddle-de-dee, ‘Gone with the Wind’ is getting a theatrical revival” links
  • February 05, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

56th New York Film Festival - 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' - Premiere

Gone with the Wind will be getting a revival in movie theaters. I agree with Pajiba, can we not do this? [Pajiba]
Bow Wow was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. [Dlisted]
I really hope J-Lo & A-Rod go to the Oscars together. [LaineyGossip]
Lucy Boynton attempts the awful pink eye makeup trend. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a liar and an idiot, part bajillion. [Towleroad]
I didn’t even know a Robert Mapplethorpe bio-pic was happening. [OMG Blog]
Cardi B’s former history teacher comes to her defense. [Jezebel]
Lisa Vanderpump gets shade, and delivers her own. [Reality Tea]
Ryan Edwards will remain in jail, probably the best place for him. [Starcasm]

5 Responses to ““Fiddle-de-dee, ‘Gone with the Wind’ is getting a theatrical revival” links”

  1. Megan says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Do we need a revival of a movie that glorifies slavery, forced prison labor, and the KKK?

    Reply
    • Moneypenny says:
      February 5, 2019 at 12:48 pm

      Seriously. Will it be a double feature with “Birth of a Nation”?

      Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      February 5, 2019 at 12:50 pm

      exactly. I had a friend in college back in the 90′s who thought she was scarlett reborn so I watched the movie and I could see that it was well done but it’s 2019. Eff that trick and her whole storyline.

      Reply
  2. Lulu says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    I was hoping for a thread on the AJ Finn/Dan Mallory story in the New Yorker?
    Has anyone read it? It’s BATSHIT

    Reply
  3. Scarlett says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    GWTW is my all time favorite movie ( yes, I know, don’t judge me ). That movie should NOT be remade, no no no, oh honey no….bless their hearts, they have to cancel the revival of that movie.

    Reply

