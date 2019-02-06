Chris Pratt’s wedding to Katherine will be a ‘fall, winter kind of thing’

Chris Pratt was in London last week to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He brought his new fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger along, and I think this was the first time she’s ever traveled with him for work. They got pap’d a few times and it was cute, but he didn’t bring her to the big London premiere. I wanted red carpet photos of them, but I guess we’ll have to wait. Come to think of it… maybe they’re saving their “red carpet debut” for the Oscars or the Vanity Fair Oscar party? That wouldn’t be the worst thing – it’s been a while since a couple made their red carpet debut at the Oscars.

Anyway, I predicted that Katherine and Chris would have a summer wedding and that she would be knocked by Christmas. Early reports of their wedding plans seemed to back up my predictions, but now “sources” say that they’re actually aiming for an autumn wedding:

Newly engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are just beginning the exciting process of planning their upcoming wedding. As Pratt, 39, attended the world premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in Los Angeles on Saturday, he told reporters that the pair hadn’t “really” figured out too many wedding details yet. Sharing a hint about their possible wedding date, he mentioned they were “maybe” thinking of a “fall, winter kind of thing,” before adding that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, still have “a lot to get done.” No matter what the couple decides on, they’ve already got the approval of the actor’s son 6-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. Asked how his son is taking the big news, Pratt said Jack is “so thrilled.” A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt’s son played a big part in the actor’s decision to propose to Schwarzenegger last month, after just seven months of dating. “Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” the source explained. While Schwarzenegger does not have children of her own, witnessing the Guardians of the Galaxy star bond with his young son factored into her decision to marry the star, added the source. “Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one,’” the insider remarked.

Yeah… I think it’s fine – Chris’s priority has always been his son, and of course he would never get serious about anyone if they weren’t prepared to be all-in with Jack. I’m glad that Chris and Katherine figured that out about themselves and their relationship so quickly. As for Chris saying that they would wait until the fall or winter… I doubt it. I bet Katherine is already planning a summer wedding.