Liam Neeson tries to explain his racist story by repeating it & claiming he’s ‘not racist’

Yesterday, Liam Neeson’s interview with The Independent went viral for all the wrong reasons. As we discussed earlier today, Neeson confessed to actively seeking out violence after one of his good friends was raped. His version of the story – and I still can’t believe he spoke about this in an interview, on the record – was that he was so undone and upset when he heard about his friend’s violent rape that he went out hunting for black men to assault or kill. Literally, ANY black man. Neeson told the story like it was a teachable moment about revenge, rather than a teachable moment about how he’s a f–king racist.
Well, Neeson’s junket continues and as you can imagine, it’s an absolute mess now. Liam appeared on Good Morning America this morning and poor Robin Roberts was the one to interview him. Just know that at first I chuckled out of discomfort – because he TELLS THE EXACT SAME STORY LIKE HE’S REVEALING NEW INFO – and then I barked with real laughter when he said “power walking.” Just wait for it.
"I'm not a racist." Actor Liam Neeson addresses past racist revenge plot in one-on-one with @RobinRoberts this morning on @GMA.
Obviously, “I was brought up in Northern Ireland” is not a good enough reason to look to violently assault, maim or kill ANY black man in the name of revenge. And no, power-walking and going to confession probably won’t cure you of racism either. But hey, it’s cool because Liam is here to tell us that he’s NOT racist, okay? I just don’t understand why his publicist didn’t sit him down and explain to him, “look, man, you really need to not tell that story again.” Because he tells the exact same story the exact same way to Robin as he did to the “lady journalist” of The Independent.
If you have to claim more than once that you are not racist, chances are you are extremely racist. Doesn’t matter who you are.
That’s just fact.
TRUTH…plain and simple.
If its speaks like a racist, and acts like a racist….
I don’t get why he didn’t want to kill any man. His friend was raped by a man. The fact that the man was black seems beside the point to me. Unless you are racist.
Yep.
Exactly.
And I guarantee he knows more women who have been raped and assaulted by white men than black men.
Honestly all of these actors are so dumb, it really kills my lady boner for any of them. I never had one for Neeson though anyway. Like how can you have a conversation with these dudes? You have your poisonous racism, plenty of them are totally sexist, and pretty much all of them are straight up dumb.
You see this a lot with actresses as well. They play “smart” characters so people assume they must also be smart in real life.
Ugh, one thing that irks me is when an actress is dating/married to someone that’s clearly an asshole, there’s a bunch of “what does she even see in him? She’s too good for him!” reactions. People rarely ever consider the possibility that the actress might not be such a great person herself. Charlize and Sean, Sandra and her Nazi ex-husband…
Yeah that is true. I have never really figured out how SB didn’t know her husband was a nazi cosplayer. I don’t know how she coasted out of that one.
@Beach Dreams
Still haven’t been provided any evidence of Sandra Bullock being a terrible person. She didn’t coast through anything, no one could find anything negative about her so people moved on. If we cancelled people by proxy everyone would be cancelled.
Charlize Theron is known as having a stank attitude.
No one brings up Angelina being married to an alcoholic as her being a bad person. Why because it isn’t fair or accurate.
Darla, You are absolutely right. He is both racist and dumb. Not a good look at all.
I grew up in a very very white part of northern Ireland. Unless you grow up there it is difficult to understand. I’ve had to reprogrammed certain thoughts, that I was brought up with over, the years. There is still very much a sense of other. Look at the troubles. Their is still almost a mob mentality. My friend is Catholic. He was assaulted because some lads were looking for a Catholic to fight as one had offended them. My friend was innocent. If someone from a certain group, whether that group is a religion, skin colour or hair colour offends you some people will just target the group. I hope this makes sense. Liam clearly still doesn’t feel that way about black people.
And how exactly do we know he “clearly doesn’t feel that way about black people”?? What indication do we have of that? None.
Because he clearly said in the interview how awful and wrong it was.
@Rea actually he was referring to the revenge aspect. At no point does he mention how racist it was to do that and that he feels bad about. He is commenting on how bad it was to stalk the streets looking for revenge. It’s literally the same story he told in the original interview. He’s had TWO opportunities to elaborate on the racist aspect of his story and both times chose not to do so.
He is a racist, plain and simple. Please don’t excuse away his abhorrent and violent behavior.
I get what you’re trying to get at but… NO. Race vs religion is different. In many respects, it is easy or doable to “turn off” (for lack of a better term) your religion. You can’t just turn off your skin color. I am a mixed race woman who was raised Roman Catholic, but I think when people look at me they don’t see a Catholic (more accurately a lapsed Catholic who is borderline Agnostic), they see a WOMAN, a MIXED RACE WOMAN with a huge Afro. Those are things I cannot turn off.
I hope THAT makes sense to you.
Yes – it makes perfect sense. What you are describing is bigotry – racism, specifically in Liam’s case. It is not unique to northern Ireland and it is not at all difficult to understand. What seems difficult for many, I think, is to call it what it is: Bigotry.
Except…clearly he does. The “moral” of his story was that seeking vengeance was wrong and would lead you down a dangerous path. Not that lumping every single man of colour together as a target for vengeance was wrong.
I mean, I get what you’re saying about reprogramming our thoughts. My family is racist and homophobic (not in the overt Pence/Trump way but still) and I grew up echoing their words without even thinking about it. It wasn’t until I was in college that I had a light-bulb moment and realized that everything I’d grown up thinking was wrong.
If he’d used the story to speak out against racism, about how wrong he’d been, I might have cut him a break but he didn’t.
And his response to the well earned criticism is “I’m not racist”? He’s a racist and an a**hole and he’s still cancelled.
I am quite literally lost for words regarding this story.
power walking
white power walking
Power walking cures racism. Who knew??
Ffs, stop talking. 🤦♀️
You’re permanently cancelled! Wanting to maim/murder an innocent person because they are black is the height of racism. If the alleged perpetrator was Irish, would he have been prowling the streets? Probably not, because that would be ridiculous. Racist douche bags are so worried about minority’s, when we should be the ones to worry about crazy folks with an agenda. Hope your white supremacist movie fails!
Just go away forever. His initial remorse about the revenge aspect and not the racism said volumes already.
Exactly. He keeps making about revenge while side- stepping the glaring racism of his story
It’s like he totally does not understand how racist this is. It’s like he’s told this story before and no one sat him down to educate him about how upsetting this is to POC.
He’s an idiot and he’s cancelled.
And he still continues to dig a hole for himself. Idiot.
The reaction to this on social media has been so disheartening. So many people are applauding this man for being “brave enough to tell his story” – and tying themselves into knots to explain why a white man that spent a week looking for a random black man to assault ISN’T a racist…
It’s really rough. Some of us have black husbands, sons, etc – we worry about them every day because of shit like this.
I’m not surprised. A lot of people relate to this story and probably have the exact same views. There would not be this much sympathy if this was a POC saying they were out hunting white people to beat up.
Oh dear god
He’s not racist but I’m sure lots of other not racists will be patting him on the back in private and telling he did the right thing because all black people should shot on sight *wink-wink*.
He’s irresponsible af choosing now and this political climate to unload his story, likely because he knew plenty would respond to the dog whistle and defend him. So he knows what he did.
Also, if he doesn’t unpack that he went after any black man because as a celebrity white guy the power and social differential is heavily in his favour, his denials of racism are full of bs.
What indication do you have that he’s not racist??
Lmao I never would have guessed Liam Neeson was SO stupid. Lmao. I hope Helen Mirren is sat at home also laughing at him
How he can tell a story about a time when he was out to kill any black man he saw to get revenge for the actions of one black man, but when criticized for it insist that he’s not racist makes no sense. Even if he wants to frame it as, “But I’ve changed. I wouldn’t do that now”, that’s too serious for him to say he’s not racist. Everyone can probably say they’ve said or thought something problematic or unacceptable about some group of people at some point, but not everyone can say anger once made them okay with hurting or killing random innocent members of that group out of revenge for something another member of that group did. I think the truth is that if someone’s thoughts ever got that bad, they need to be open to the fact that this is a lifelong issue with them, instead of claiming that they’re not racist.
Did he think that by repeating the exact same story again that we would finally get it? That this time we would understand? What do you say to someone so offensive? Hush. Be quiet. Go away. FFS SHUT UP! There is nothing he can say to make us understand his point of view, nothing he can say to excuse his innate racism. Time to retire.
Aaaand there we go. I knew he’d get around to this sooner or later.
And unsurprisingly, many people are falling over themselves about how we need to forgive him and how he’s not racist and his reaction was totally normal and it was so long ago!!
As usual, white men do the absolute least and everyone wants to give them a medal for it.
He isn’t very smart is he?