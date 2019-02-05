Dane Cook, 46, treats his 20-year-old girlfriend ‘as though she’s his wife’
View this post on Instagram

Clearly this isn’t working out for us.

A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook) on

Last year, we learned that Dane Cook had started dating a teenager. He tried to explain the backstory, claiming that they first met several years ago when she was a plus-one at a Game Night party at his house. I tried to do the math and it sounded like she was only 16 or 17 years old when they first met. Cook also claimed that they were “friends” first, and then they started dating when she was 18 or 19 (she’s 20 years old now). Dane Cook is currently 46 years old. It’s not great. In most of their photos, he looks like her creepy uncle. Well, guess what? Creepy Uncle Dane now thinks his 20-year-old girlfriend Kelsi is the one. Or something.

What age difference? Dane Cook is committed to his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, despite the fact that the comedian is 26 years older than her.

“Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

The insider notes that Cook, 46, approached this romance differently than his past love connections. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source adds. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

[From Us Weekly]

This small article made me hork repeatedly. All of it so gross – a 46 year old man who swears he’ll never marry, how charming. A 46 year old man who only recently stopped having endless one night stands, give him a MEDAL! A 46 year old man who thinks the 20-year-old woman he groomed in her teenage years is worthy of commitment, let’s put a ring on it! Kelsi, blink twice if you want an escape route.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Dane Cook, 46, treats his 20-year-old girlfriend ‘as though she’s his wife’”

  1. I'm With The Band says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Whoah, easy on the botox, Spock! His eyebrows are chasing his hairline 🙄

    Reply
  2. CooCooCatchoo says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:58 am

    What has he done to his face?!?
    And those Spock eyebrows…
    No to this ManBaby in midlife crisis mode. He is creepy.

    Reply
  3. Nev says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Can’t.

    Reply
  4. jessamine says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Normally not one to comment on Dane Cook because ewwwwwww, cooties, but WTF does “treats her as though she’s his wife” even mean?? Yack.

    Reply
  5. galant says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:07 am

    C’mon. She’s getting what she wants out of it. I doubt if it weren’t for him she’d be with a 22-year-old.

    Reply
  6. Dana marie says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Creepy.

    Reply
  7. KJ says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Has he also possibly gotten hairplugs?

    Reply
  8. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:14 am

    He’s gross. And wtf with his brow lift gone wrong? Lol…ridiculous! Girl – GET OUT!

    Reply
  9. Redgrl says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:15 am

    He’s just nasty. And creepy bad face work.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment