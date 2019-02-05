Dane Cook, 46, treats his 20-year-old girlfriend ‘as though she’s his wife’

Last year, we learned that Dane Cook had started dating a teenager. He tried to explain the backstory, claiming that they first met several years ago when she was a plus-one at a Game Night party at his house. I tried to do the math and it sounded like she was only 16 or 17 years old when they first met. Cook also claimed that they were “friends” first, and then they started dating when she was 18 or 19 (she’s 20 years old now). Dane Cook is currently 46 years old. It’s not great. In most of their photos, he looks like her creepy uncle. Well, guess what? Creepy Uncle Dane now thinks his 20-year-old girlfriend Kelsi is the one. Or something.

What age difference? Dane Cook is committed to his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, despite the fact that the comedian is 26 years older than her. “Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.” The insider notes that Cook, 46, approached this romance differently than his past love connections. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source adds. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

This small article made me hork repeatedly. All of it so gross – a 46 year old man who swears he’ll never marry, how charming. A 46 year old man who only recently stopped having endless one night stands, give him a MEDAL! A 46 year old man who thinks the 20-year-old woman he groomed in her teenage years is worthy of commitment, let’s put a ring on it! Kelsi, blink twice if you want an escape route.