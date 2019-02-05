Brooklyn Decker: ‘Children sucked the life out of me and left a bag of bones’

I’m mainly reporting this story because of the quote I put in the title, which is clever and to-the-point. Brooklyn Decker should be a writer. Brooklyn, 31, has been married to former tennis star Andy Roddick since 2009 and they have two kids together, a three and a half year-old son, Hank, and a 14-month-old daughter, Stevie. Someone on Twitter called Brooklyn too skinny. The original tweet has been deleted but I saw it, they tagged her and People reports that they wrote they were “confused” because Brooklyn “looked so good” in Just Go With It, which came out in 2011, but now “looks gangly.” Instead of telling the person to mind their own business, Brooklyn explained that her kids have taken all her body fat. She also commiserated with other women who said they too lost their boobs after nursing.

I like how Brooklyn didn’t get offended and just started a conversation with other women. I didn’t lose weight after I had a baby, I gained it due to stress eating. It wasn’t until later that I was able to focus on myself and lose it again. However I can definitely relate to losing my boobs. I did have much to start with but mine deflated significantly after nursing. Also the side that I mostly nursed on ended up bigger than the other. (I don’t want surgery but I wouldn’t mind getting those fat injections that make you look fuller and perkier without implants, but I digress.)

Also I think I need to start watching Lip Sync Battle, which Brooklyn was on recently with her husband. (I also need to watch The Masked Singer, which is only tangentially related.I feel like I’m missing out somehow because everyone is talking about those shows.)

Here’s Andy Roddick doing Finesse by Bruno Mars with Serena Williams, I love it!

Here’s Brooklyn and Serena doing Beyonce’s Sorry. Apparently Brooklyn did Cypress Hill too. I need to tape this.

Brooklyn and Andy’s home was in Architectural Digest. I don’t know if this is the same place, but People had a photo feature with their home in Austin too.

13 Responses to “Brooklyn Decker: ‘Children sucked the life out of me and left a bag of bones’”

  1. Debby says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Brooklyn is smart to not get offended because it will get you nowhere with people who make these types of comments. She has a sense of humor about it and moves on.

    Reply
  2. Shrute’s beet farm says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Some people have no sense of decency.

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:50 am

    She is great in Grace and Frankie – and why do strangers feel welcome to point out someone’s body “flaws” to them? Women’s bodies are way too closely policed, leave us alone.

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:52 am

    I’m still nursing and I’m anxiously awaiting the decrease. They’re huge and nothing I wear fits and I have no idea how to dress; i just feel bulky. But I’m sure it’ll be a grass is greener situation and I’ll miss them when they’re gone.

    I lost my pregnancy weight, but i look so much bigger. I may not be skinny, but i relate to the sucking the life out of you remarks (i have little energy) and relate to her wondering if this is your new normal.

    Reply
    • StartupSpouse says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:02 am

      Same. I went from a 34B to 36C while nursing down to 32A now. And my waist got bigger. And my energy plunged. It’s my new normal. I was upset about it at first, but then someone told me that I would look back and long for these years. At the time I thought, “GTFO!” But I think it’s true – they are growing so fast. So I am trying not to sweat the small stuff and focus on what’s important. (Sometimes easier said than done when I have to get dressed!)

      Reply
  5. SM says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:53 am

    I can relate. I am small and I kept on losing weight while breastfeeding (a year and a half in total) and seems like there was nothing, not healthy eating, nothing could have helped it.

    Reply
  6. Ifeoma says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:58 am

    I think she’s the cofounder of Finery, an app for picking clothes to wear. She’s also friends with Chrissy Teigen so I love her by association. Lol

    Reply
  7. Jennifer says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Lmaooooo @ “I don’t even know what to call them now” in reference to her boobs. Love her response.

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Wait, I dont understand? Was Andy surprised Serena was there? Or was she meant to be in both his and Brooklyn’s songs? Someone explain this to me!

    Reply
  9. Lindy says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I gain weight when I breastfeed because it’s the only time I’m my life when I get soooooo hungry. Like, hangry give me all the food now!

    I finally had to stop breastfeeding my 9 month old this month (it was too much with work and all I did all day was pump) so now I’m trying to get the weight off. Ugh.

    And my boobs after nursing two kids… I wish I could just accept them but they’re deflated. My least favorite body part.

    Reply
  10. Slowsnow says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Happened to me. My boobs looked like two fried eggs. Big leap to now, 43 years old, probably pre-menopausal and my boobs are almost as big as when I breastfed.
    So I’d just say: wait. They’ll come back. (I also lost a bunch of weight with my first two. The other two, not so much.)

    She is great in Frankie and Grace!!

    Reply
  11. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:17 am

    She is really funny!

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Huh. I had no idea she was married to Andy Roddick. This is why I keep coming back to CB – I learn something new every day!

    I love her on Grace and Frankie so I love her response to this, because it seems like something Mallory would say lol.

    Reply

