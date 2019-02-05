Brooklyn Decker: ‘Children sucked the life out of me and left a bag of bones’

Embed from Getty Images

I’m mainly reporting this story because of the quote I put in the title, which is clever and to-the-point. Brooklyn Decker should be a writer. Brooklyn, 31, has been married to former tennis star Andy Roddick since 2009 and they have two kids together, a three and a half year-old son, Hank, and a 14-month-old daughter, Stevie. Someone on Twitter called Brooklyn too skinny. The original tweet has been deleted but I saw it, they tagged her and People reports that they wrote they were “confused” because Brooklyn “looked so good” in Just Go With It, which came out in 2011, but now “looks gangly.” Instead of telling the person to mind their own business, Brooklyn explained that her kids have taken all her body fat. She also commiserated with other women who said they too lost their boobs after nursing.

For the umpteenth time- because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones. I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too- I don’t even know what to call them now. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/sQJRaQ2djY — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) February 1, 2019

did it ever change?! did you go back to "normal"? or did that become your new normal? That's how i feel.. This is just who I am now! — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) February 1, 2019

The funny thing is I haven't had the time to buy new bras, so they are like empty shells of their former life. A daily reminder of what once was! 😂 — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) February 1, 2019

I like how Brooklyn didn’t get offended and just started a conversation with other women. I didn’t lose weight after I had a baby, I gained it due to stress eating. It wasn’t until later that I was able to focus on myself and lose it again. However I can definitely relate to losing my boobs. I did have much to start with but mine deflated significantly after nursing. Also the side that I mostly nursed on ended up bigger than the other. (I don’t want surgery but I wouldn’t mind getting those fat injections that make you look fuller and perkier without implants, but I digress.)

Also I think I need to start watching Lip Sync Battle, which Brooklyn was on recently with her husband. (I also need to watch The Masked Singer, which is only tangentially related.I feel like I’m missing out somehow because everyone is talking about those shows.)

Here’s Andy Roddick doing Finesse by Bruno Mars with Serena Williams, I love it!



Here’s Brooklyn and Serena doing Beyonce’s Sorry. Apparently Brooklyn did Cypress Hill too. I need to tape this.



Brooklyn and Andy’s home was in Architectural Digest. I don’t know if this is the same place, but People had a photo feature with their home in Austin too.

Embed from Getty Images