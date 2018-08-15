Dane Cook, 46, met his 19-year-old girlfriend at a ‘game night’ at his house, ugh

In January of this year, we learned that Dane Cook is dating a teenager. He was 45 years old at the time, and now he’s 46. His girlfriend Kelsi Taylor is 19. It’s a 26-year age difference, and an absolutely enormous gap in life experience. It’s gross and I feel sorry for Kelsi – not only is she dating a guy who is so much older, she’s dating… Dane Cook. Poor Kelsi. Anyway, Dane and Kelsi are still together and Dane did a Q&A with fans on Instagram Stories this week. He ended up answering some questions about his relationship:

When one follower asked to share his advice for those in age gap relationships, Dane joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.” As for how these two met? It all started with a friendship at an unexpected place. “We met at a game night I host at my place,” he revealed. “We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each and then upgraded to love.” In their free time, the couple enjoys watching The Handmaid’s Tale. Kelsi is also more than happy to travel with Dane when he is on tour. And when the singer hits the road to perform songs from her EP, Dane promises he will be there to support. “Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest,” Dane shared during the Q&A. “As for me, I think Kelsi would says I’m tolerable. LOL.” And for those wondering what the couple’s family thinks of the romance, they are totally on board. “I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” Dane revealed. “My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like Kelsi a lot.”

[From E! News]

So… he invited a teenage girl to his Game Night and then they were “friends for a while.” Sounds like he met her when she was, like, 16 or 17 years old. Was he grooming her? Ew, I just dry-heaved a little bit. And why was a teenage girl at a 40-something man’s Game Night?

Also: Kelsi is drop-dead gorgeous. Um, she could definitely do better. I’ll just leave it at that. No, I’ll say this: when I was 18-19, I probably wouldn’t have seen it as a big deal to date someone that much older than me, but that’s because when you’re that age, you aren’t thinking about forever or “will I still be with this person in ten years?” You make terrible dating mistakes at that age. And that’s what this is. Kelsi’s terrible dating mistake at 19.