Dane Cook, 46, met his 19-year-old girlfriend at a ‘game night’ at his house, ugh

In January of this year, we learned that Dane Cook is dating a teenager. He was 45 years old at the time, and now he’s 46. His girlfriend Kelsi Taylor is 19. It’s a 26-year age difference, and an absolutely enormous gap in life experience. It’s gross and I feel sorry for Kelsi – not only is she dating a guy who is so much older, she’s dating… Dane Cook. Poor Kelsi. Anyway, Dane and Kelsi are still together and Dane did a Q&A with fans on Instagram Stories this week. He ended up answering some questions about his relationship:
When one follower asked to share his advice for those in age gap relationships, Dane joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”
As for how these two met? It all started with a friendship at an unexpected place. “We met at a game night I host at my place,” he revealed. “We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each and then upgraded to love.”
In their free time, the couple enjoys watching The Handmaid’s Tale. Kelsi is also more than happy to travel with Dane when he is on tour. And when the singer hits the road to perform songs from her EP, Dane promises he will be there to support.
“Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest,” Dane shared during the Q&A. “As for me, I think Kelsi would says I’m tolerable. LOL.”
And for those wondering what the couple’s family thinks of the romance, they are totally on board.
“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” Dane revealed. “My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like Kelsi a lot.”
So… he invited a teenage girl to his Game Night and then they were “friends for a while.” Sounds like he met her when she was, like, 16 or 17 years old. Was he grooming her? Ew, I just dry-heaved a little bit. And why was a teenage girl at a 40-something man’s Game Night?
Also: Kelsi is drop-dead gorgeous. Um, she could definitely do better. I’ll just leave it at that. No, I’ll say this: when I was 18-19, I probably wouldn’t have seen it as a big deal to date someone that much older than me, but that’s because when you’re that age, you aren’t thinking about forever or “will I still be with this person in ten years?” You make terrible dating mistakes at that age. And that’s what this is. Kelsi’s terrible dating mistake at 19.
My first thought was she was the babysitter someone brought along for their kids.
Lotta ughh here, but I was caught by that bit about his family being mostly dead? I know his parents are gone and he has drama with his half-brother, but Wiki tells me he has five sisters…so what’s up with the rest of them?
Yeah, the “pretty much” makes me think there’s some estrangement in addition to death
This…isn’t kind, but that last picture. Is horrifying. He looks like Beelzebub trying to disguise himself as a regular dude.
Fat old pervert. She looks like she’s trying to get away from him in both of the pictures.
I came to say the same thing. That body language speaks volumes.
Where are her parents?
He’s gross.
His eyebrows look evil. He’s gross.
I used to think he was hot, but that was 15 years ago. Now I think he seems gross and creepy.
He is starting to look like Bryan Singer, and you know acting like him too.
She’s an adult, her parents can’t control who she dates.
I have a weird take on this. She’s 19 and thinks being with him is better than working. It’s not like he’s Leonardo DiCaprio who is a mega-superstar and has Titanic and Romeo & Juliet on his resume. I could see how a young woman would be momentarily dazzled by DiCaprio. But Dane Cook is a crappy comedian who was popular 10 years ago – when she was in the third grade. He’s a loser. I don’t know why, but I have a feeling this Kelsi girl knows this and is just like, “Whatevs. He’s got money.” She is legit leaning away from him in the photos.
Yeah, I think she’s aware he’s not at his peak. She probably enjoys traveling with him for free, and hopes what little connections he has can get her music career started. Then she’ll dump him. I mean, we know more about her now than we would have if she wasn’t dating him. For Dane, it’s so disturbing that he was befriending her so young. So gross.
Oh, ITA. It’s totally gross. But Dane Cook has been such a joke for so long that weirdly I feel like she’s going into this eyes open. At least, I hope she is.
@KNY It is not that weird at all. Throughout my late teens and early twenties, I knew a few girls that were really into well off older men. I remember being very secretly jealous at the time of one girl who was a friend at school who did not have to worry about the cost of books or tuition and even got a new car, as mine was always breaking down so she often gave me rides and did not have to work. I believe some of them were truly dazzled by the men and it was not hard to see why, they were often charming, successful and established. But I worked with another girl who was very open about having a “Sugar daddy” and he took her to fabulous places. Most of them grew out of it, I think.
Holy Botox!
Dudes with short legs should skip the skinny jeans.
That’s all I’ve got.
Ew ew ew ew ew.
Yeah I find the “it’s Dane Cook” thing grosser than the age thing. And the age thing is pretty bad.
I like the way he slips in supporting her when she is singing songs off her EP. She is an aspiring singer and he talks about it a lot.
Could she be using him to jumpstart her singing career? Hmmmmmm…
I was just telling my husband that this is gross that Dan Cook is 46 and dating a 19 year old and it is gross. I asked why do men date such younger women? He said, “Because they can and it takes two to tango. She could walk away from the whole thing if she wanted.” I guess people stay in these relationships because both of their needs are being met right now, even if it maybe an unhealthy relationship.
I don’t know if the “because they can” thing is always true though. Like, I know Hugh Jackman is a unicorn in Hollywood but he could EASILY date younger and he doesn’t. There are plenty of examples of age-appropriate relationships in Hollywood: most of the famous couples have 5 years or less age-difference.
I just can’t get away from the idea that there’s something *off* with men who date women who are 20-25 years younger than them and I will forever side-eye them.
just because they can doesn’t mean they will though, I’m sure he didn’t mean every guy would. Hugh jackman seems like a good man, who adores and appreciates his wife. Dane seems like the kind of douche bro who will continue to go out with very young women to look cool or something. Not every guy is an asshole
Yuck. She looks even younger than 19 in that photo. Old rich dude and young pretty girl. Tale as old as time.
Holy Botox, Fatman.
He looks so bloated, weirdly plastic and perverse. Hopefully that kid realizes soon that he’s a dead end for a career boost and goes on to find someone else a little less creepy. That’s going to be the ex she shudders over seeing naked.
New EP? Don’t act like this is an innocent child. She knows what she is doing and is probably using him for any publicity and star access she can get.
This disgusts me. My eldest son is 20 and I’m pretty sure it would take all the weed for me to not flip my shiz if he were to take up with a washed up 46 year old. Of any gender.
An ex of mine from high school recently started going out with a 45 year old woman who has three kids. 15 year difference and his family are not happy about it. It’s a really weird situation, I feel like he’s looking for a mommy to take care of him
I’ve always thought Dane Cook gave off bad vibes
At 19 even I could have done better than Dane Cook. She’s shooting for a singing career and he has the money to finance it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she hooks up with someone younger and hotter or if she hasn’t already.
