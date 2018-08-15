Lena Dunham (over)shared a list of baby names she created with Jack Antonoff

Here are some pics of Lena Dunham a few weeks ago in New York. These photos just remind me of the fact that no matter how much weight Lena Dunham gains or loses, she’ll never know how to dress for her figure. Ever. Of course, I’ve always believed that Lena’s fashion sense is less about comfort or trends or even stuff she just genuinely likes. I’ve always believed that she dresses so horribly because she wants to be criticized, so she can assume a victimized posture and claim that we’re all terrible bullies for noticing that her clothes don’t fit and she looks like ten kinds of hell.
Anyway, because Lena needs attention and since we’re coming up to, like, the nine month or ten month anniversary of her split from Jack Antonoff, she thought it would be a good idea to overshare on social media. Because why not? Apparently, she just found a list of baby names she and Jack made in 2015, when they were together. She posted the list on Twitter:
Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested “Carrot” over and over… Love u!!! pic.twitter.com/ATWAV7KIC9
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 13, 2018
It’s Peak… something. I was going to say Peak Hipster, but this isn’t hipster. It’s Peak Special Snowflake, really. That’s what Lena is – she thinks every single she does and says is brilliant and funny and notable and that’s why she shares this kind of thing. I mean, it would have been MAYBE cute and bittersweet to share this with an ex-boyfriend – if you were still on good terms – privately, and absolutely not on social media. But now all I can think about is how Jack Antonoff and Lena’s relationship fell apart when she was undergoing a hysterectomy, and this just feels emotionally manipulative. And again, why share it on Twitter?? (Also, most of the tweets at Lena on this tweet are variations of “leave that poor boy alone.”)
Also, the actual names… OZ. Na. Carrot. Shogo. RAH. Gracious. OMFG.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because she always wants attention, so I’m sure she doesn’t like that her and Jack broke up and he’s seemed to move on. Plus she just has to overshare everything. And it’s been awhile since her name has been in the headlines! I don’t know, she’s real gross to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Attention and emotional blackmail. If she really wanted him to know she would have not made it public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone wants sooooo much attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cringe every time I read something about this woman. She is so cringe worthy and embarrassing. A shame she is labeled as “the voice of our generation” heck no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope nope nope nope nope nope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to go away and never come back. Not interested in anything she has to offer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much like the Markles, I can’t wait for this person to go away. You’re not cool, you’re not edgy and you’re not funny. Ugh. Jack dodged a bullet in this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good god, what is she wearing? She’s her own personal troll. She looks like she rolled out of bed and walked out the door. The baby name thing is just another example of her extreme thirst and the fact that she’ll never let her ex get on with his life. This is something you’d possible share privately, but of course she had to do it on social media. Imagine her antics when he actually get serious with someone else? I can’t stand either of them, but she’s never going to let the man move on and I find her pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is she digging for in that picture?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I thought the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way about her “outfits”
Which are neither cool nor trendy and certainly look anything BUT comfortable. I think she wants to be criticized.
I mean – we should all be free to dress how we want, but she’s got to be trolling hard core with her clothes. I mean – ill fitting polyester in the hottest summer known to man? That just isn’t a thing people do who are looking for comfort OR style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is the crazy ex who won’t go away. She can’t dress for sh!t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looks like she smells, even on the red carpet when you assume everyone’s well groomed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously dude? Wtf is that? I’ve been trying to figure that out omg. Both my brother and his friend said the exact same thing. My brother said she looks like she stinks and on purpose lmfao wtf
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have thought the same thing. Every time I see a picture of her, I want her to take a shower. Or I want to take a shower because I feel greasy and slimy just looking at her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I may not have a good body, personality or attitude but I can always find a boyfriend!!!” -Lena Dunham, August 15,2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honey, how can we miss you if you won’t go away? (No but srsly-leave and don’t come back).
She definitely missed the chapter in the book of life titled “Some Things Should Be Kept Private”.
Not only is it grossly obsessive and creepy and attention seeking, it feels like she is doing it as a form of public punishment to him “See?? I can’t have kids now, but remember when we talked about kids??? Remember? But you dumped me. But it’s totally okay!! ::insert crazy laughter:::Love U!!”. Like, how do you respond to that. He can’t, except with something that is the Twitter equivalent of a nervous laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL….i think we need a nervous laughter emoji!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cringe. Did her ex respond? This is so creepy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only her clothes but her hygeine in general just doesn’t seem up to par. What is that nasty little top knot? Like come on, try a tiny bit. I manage to do better than this when I’m playing with my kids in the back yard ffs.
And this tweet is so so embarrassing and so immature. It seems like a fourteen year old would do this.
Does he have a current girlfriend? Because I’m sure she doesn’t appreciate Lena needing to randomly share pointless momentos of her former intimacy with Jack for the whole world to see and decipher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She “found” it on her computer. Dude, she hunted for it. And then shared it publicly. For all her haphazard clothes and hair, her actions are nothing but calculated.
I get that she’s probably still hurting over their break up. They were together for a long time. But she did this for a reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She strikes me as the kind of girl who claims she’s “best friends” with her ex, when she’s really just desperate and jealous and manipulative. She has probably heard he’s dating someone new, and so she posts stuff like this. It’s a message to the new girl: you’re never going to replace me, I will always have the strongest bond with him even though we’re not a couple anymore, bla bla. Standard crazy ex behavior camouflaged as “friendship”.
I bet Jack Antonoff don’t give a toss about Lena or the baby names they once wrote down, this is just cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’m imagining whatever relationship they still have is very one sided.
Breakups can be hard, I get it, and they were together a long time, but that kind of manipulative nonsense is just bad for everyone. AND to make it public, knowing they’re both famous and it would go REALLY public???
Holy hell, Lena, get thee to a therapist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just when I think she can’t get more annoying.
Also, aren’t they both seeing different people now? What a shitty thing to do to everyone involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe just me …but this just screams emotional abuse to me. Whotf posts bs like this? Lena has always been annoying but now I’m starting to believe she’s an abusive, calculating narcissist. Emotionally healthy people don’t hold their loved ones hostage like she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not be this person’s friend under any circumstance. What a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She posted a nude pic to celebrate her surgery. She could at last comb her hair. She seems unkept. There is no reason for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my…. This is so, so, so cringey. Just the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how everyone here is giving her what she wants:
- saying nasty things about her appearance (seriously WTF?!)
- calling out her borderline behaviour
Thus giving this narcissist loads of attention and her own post.
She clearly brings out the worst in us.
PS: what is this obsession with hygiene based on appearance? Regularly, I read the most appalling comments about Stewart, Dunham, Norman Reedus… There are loads of people who do not care about our mainstream notion of “looking good” but still shower and smell good. I actually liked that about her (before I found out what she was). Obviously someone unfortunate looking can also tie a bun and leave the house with no make-up without offending anyone right? If his was Gigi she’d look gorgeous anyway… So we are basically saying here that less attractive people need to compliment the way we think humans should look or else… They’re not clean.
I undertsand people not liking her but based on this Tweet she is far more eligible to be the object of pity than of contempt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the way she dresses, maybe she’s comfortable with how she looks and doesn’t care to “dress for her body type”. I think the way she dresses is refreshing, and I enjoyed seeing her body on the show Girls, not many women her size are willing to strip down like that, even if it is attention seeking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse