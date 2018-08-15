Lena Dunham (over)shared a list of baby names she created with Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham chats away outside of her hotel in Tribeca

Here are some pics of Lena Dunham a few weeks ago in New York. These photos just remind me of the fact that no matter how much weight Lena Dunham gains or loses, she’ll never know how to dress for her figure. Ever. Of course, I’ve always believed that Lena’s fashion sense is less about comfort or trends or even stuff she just genuinely likes. I’ve always believed that she dresses so horribly because she wants to be criticized, so she can assume a victimized posture and claim that we’re all terrible bullies for noticing that her clothes don’t fit and she looks like ten kinds of hell.

Anyway, because Lena needs attention and since we’re coming up to, like, the nine month or ten month anniversary of her split from Jack Antonoff, she thought it would be a good idea to overshare on social media. Because why not? Apparently, she just found a list of baby names she and Jack made in 2015, when they were together. She posted the list on Twitter:

It’s Peak… something. I was going to say Peak Hipster, but this isn’t hipster. It’s Peak Special Snowflake, really. That’s what Lena is – she thinks every single she does and says is brilliant and funny and notable and that’s why she shares this kind of thing. I mean, it would have been MAYBE cute and bittersweet to share this with an ex-boyfriend – if you were still on good terms – privately, and absolutely not on social media. But now all I can think about is how Jack Antonoff and Lena’s relationship fell apart when she was undergoing a hysterectomy, and this just feels emotionally manipulative. And again, why share it on Twitter?? (Also, most of the tweets at Lena on this tweet are variations of “leave that poor boy alone.”)

Also, the actual names… OZ. Na. Carrot. Shogo. RAH. Gracious. OMFG.

Lena Dunham out and about in New York City

Lena Dunham spotted talking on the phone sitting on a park next to her hotel

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

31 Responses to “Lena Dunham (over)shared a list of baby names she created with Jack Antonoff”

  1. RBC says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Why?

    Reply
  2. Jane says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Someone wants sooooo much attention.

    Reply
  3. OSTONE says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I cringe every time I read something about this woman. She is so cringe worthy and embarrassing. A shame she is labeled as “the voice of our generation” heck no.

    Reply
  4. TaniaOG says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:27 am

    She needs to go away and never come back. Not interested in anything she has to offer.

    Reply
  5. Ides of March says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Much like the Markles, I can’t wait for this person to go away. You’re not cool, you’re not edgy and you’re not funny. Ugh. Jack dodged a bullet in this one.

    Reply
  6. Deanne says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Good god, what is she wearing? She’s her own personal troll. She looks like she rolled out of bed and walked out the door. The baby name thing is just another example of her extreme thirst and the fact that she’ll never let her ex get on with his life. This is something you’d possible share privately, but of course she had to do it on social media. Imagine her antics when he actually get serious with someone else? I can’t stand either of them, but she’s never going to let the man move on and I find her pathetic.

    Reply
  7. Queenb says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:46 am

    What is she digging for in that picture?

    Reply
  8. onerous says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I feel the same way about her “outfits”
    Which are neither cool nor trendy and certainly look anything BUT comfortable. I think she wants to be criticized.

    I mean – we should all be free to dress how we want, but she’s got to be trolling hard core with her clothes. I mean – ill fitting polyester in the hottest summer known to man? That just isn’t a thing people do who are looking for comfort OR style.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:52 am

    She really is the crazy ex who won’t go away. She can’t dress for sh!t.

    Reply
  10. Sueñarita says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    She always looks like she smells, even on the red carpet when you assume everyone’s well groomed.

    Reply
  11. Pamm says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    “I may not have a good body, personality or attitude but I can always find a boyfriend!!!” -Lena Dunham, August 15,2018.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Honey, how can we miss you if you won’t go away? (No but srsly-leave and don’t come back).

    She definitely missed the chapter in the book of life titled “Some Things Should Be Kept Private”.

    Not only is it grossly obsessive and creepy and attention seeking, it feels like she is doing it as a form of public punishment to him “See?? I can’t have kids now, but remember when we talked about kids??? Remember? But you dumped me. But it’s totally okay!! ::insert crazy laughter:::Love U!!”. Like, how do you respond to that. He can’t, except with something that is the Twitter equivalent of a nervous laugh.

    Reply
  13. Missy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Cringe. Did her ex respond? This is so creepy

    Reply
  14. Patricia says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Not only her clothes but her hygeine in general just doesn’t seem up to par. What is that nasty little top knot? Like come on, try a tiny bit. I manage to do better than this when I’m playing with my kids in the back yard ffs.

    And this tweet is so so embarrassing and so immature. It seems like a fourteen year old would do this.
    Does he have a current girlfriend? Because I’m sure she doesn’t appreciate Lena needing to randomly share pointless momentos of her former intimacy with Jack for the whole world to see and decipher.

    Reply
  15. KNy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:29 am

    She “found” it on her computer. Dude, she hunted for it. And then shared it publicly. For all her haphazard clothes and hair, her actions are nothing but calculated.

    I get that she’s probably still hurting over their break up. They were together for a long time. But she did this for a reaction.

    Reply
  16. Karen says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She strikes me as the kind of girl who claims she’s “best friends” with her ex, when she’s really just desperate and jealous and manipulative. She has probably heard he’s dating someone new, and so she posts stuff like this. It’s a message to the new girl: you’re never going to replace me, I will always have the strongest bond with him even though we’re not a couple anymore, bla bla. Standard crazy ex behavior camouflaged as “friendship”.

    I bet Jack Antonoff don’t give a toss about Lena or the baby names they once wrote down, this is just cringe.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Exactly. I’m imagining whatever relationship they still have is very one sided.
      Breakups can be hard, I get it, and they were together a long time, but that kind of manipulative nonsense is just bad for everyone. AND to make it public, knowing they’re both famous and it would go REALLY public???
      Holy hell, Lena, get thee to a therapist.

      Reply
  17. Marty says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Just when I think she can’t get more annoying.

    Also, aren’t they both seeing different people now? What a shitty thing to do to everyone involved.

    Reply
  18. GigiC says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Maybe just me …but this just screams emotional abuse to me. Whotf posts bs like this? Lena has always been annoying but now I’m starting to believe she’s an abusive, calculating narcissist. Emotionally healthy people don’t hold their loved ones hostage like she does.

    Reply
  19. Miss Margo says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I could not be this person’s friend under any circumstance. What a mess.

    Reply
  20. Toc says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

    She posted a nude pic to celebrate her surgery. She could at last comb her hair. She seems unkept. There is no reason for that.

    Reply
  21. Lindy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Oh my…. This is so, so, so cringey. Just the worst.

    Reply
  22. Slowsnow says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

    It’s funny how everyone here is giving her what she wants:
    - saying nasty things about her appearance (seriously WTF?!)
    - calling out her borderline behaviour
    Thus giving this narcissist loads of attention and her own post.
    She clearly brings out the worst in us.
    PS: what is this obsession with hygiene based on appearance? Regularly, I read the most appalling comments about Stewart, Dunham, Norman Reedus… There are loads of people who do not care about our mainstream notion of “looking good” but still shower and smell good. I actually liked that about her (before I found out what she was). Obviously someone unfortunate looking can also tie a bun and leave the house with no make-up without offending anyone right? If his was Gigi she’d look gorgeous anyway… So we are basically saying here that less attractive people need to compliment the way we think humans should look or else… They’re not clean.
    I undertsand people not liking her but based on this Tweet she is far more eligible to be the object of pity than of contempt.

    Reply
  23. Jess says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I don’t mind the way she dresses, maybe she’s comfortable with how she looks and doesn’t care to “dress for her body type”. I think the way she dresses is refreshing, and I enjoyed seeing her body on the show Girls, not many women her size are willing to strip down like that, even if it is attention seeking.

    Reply

