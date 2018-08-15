Page Six: Angelina Jolie’s new lawyers were hired to ‘attack’ poor, poor Brad

St Michael St George sevice

This month is only half-way through and already we’re knee-deep in Brangelina shenanigans. You know what started everything this month? It was Brad Pitt’s team running to TMZ to claim that Angelina Jolie’s warrior-mode bitchery had alienated her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Looking back on it now, I think Brad and his team knew that Angelina was tired of the status-quo pro-Brad leaking from his camp. Team Pitt knew that Angelina had added new lawyers to her team and they were freaking out, so they went to TMZ. For what it’s worth, I believed Jolie’s carefully worded denial – Wasser is still part of Jolie’s legal team, but Angelina felt like she needed some additional lawyers who specialize in bitter, acrimonious divorces and custody disputes. What’s funny is that Brad’s team is still trying to make it sound like… I don’t even know, that Bitchy Jolie Hired Bitchy Lawyers and Now Poor Brad Is So Overwhelmed. So overwhelmed that his team keeps running to every tabloid media outlet to talk sh-t about Jolie.

While Angelina Jolie has denied ditching her powerful divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, the “Maleficent” actress’ fiery new turn in her ugly divorce from Brad Pitt coincides with her beefing up her team with further fierce and formidable divorce attorneys.

Jolie’s aggressive [child support] filing states Joseph Mannis of top Beverly Hills family law firm LA Hersh Mannis LLP is on her team. His partners Neal Hersh and Judy Bogen (who now has her own firm) famously repped Kim Basinger in her bruising divorce from Alec Baldwin — which was rocked by the sensational leak of the “rude, thoughtless little pig” voicemail he left in 2007 for his then-11-year-old daughter, Ireland. Baldwin had accused Basinger and her lawyers of leaking the tape, which they denied.

Legal sources speculated — after a long period of relative peace between Jolie and Pitt as they put their public divorce on hold to discuss custody of their six children in front of a private judge — that Wasser may not have been onboard with Jolie’s decision to light a match under the proceedings. One source added, “So Jolie hired other lawyers who would attack Brad. This strategy doesn’t make sense. If Jolie went ahead, she must reveal her financial records.”

Other sources close to Jolie have explained that new “experts” were brought on to signal a “new phase” in the divorce. Jolie lawyers Wasser, DeJean, Mannis and Hersh didn’t respond to requests for comment. Reps for Pitt declined to comment.

[From Page Six]

Here’s my take, since I can’t stop giving my take on this years-long battle. My take is that at one point last year, Angelina probably hoped that they would be able to settle this quietly and somewhat peacefully for the sake of the kids. She held her tongue when Brad’s side sniped at her in the media over and over. She held her tongue during the Neri Oxman shenanigans. But I think what really opened her eyes was how Team Pitt made it sound like she was an alienating parent when she was following the temporary custodial arrangement she and Brad had worked out immediately following his drunken, abusive plane incident. Then all bets were off. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if she asked Wasser to push back on the mountain of bullsh-t Brad’s team was spinning and Wasser was like “take the long view, just let him say whatever.” And Angelina was like “no, I think I need to bring some additional people on this.”

Brad Pitt leaves The Metrograph Theatre after attending a screening of his Netflix movie 'War Machine'

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Page Six: Angelina Jolie’s new lawyers were hired to ‘attack’ poor, poor Brad”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Yes…this is the “You ain’t been paying for 50% of the expenses for taking care of our kids…so I’ma need you to run me my money” phase…

    Happens in WAY too many divorce cases….unfortunately….

    Reply
    • Coco for puffs says:
      August 15, 2018 at 9:05 am

      Rim me my money, lol 💀. It is so sad though I live for the comments here. Brads team has been gutting Angie in the tabs for months and she never sunk low with them now suddenly the witch is hurting poor Brad. Now he’s back to saying she should think about the kids😉. He think he knows that is her weakness. What a terd.

      Reply
  2. bap says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Page Six are Hypocrites they have been Pro Brat Pitt since 2016. Team Jolie! Angelina divorce this spineless so called man who will Not defend his family and pay his required child support.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I just hate Page Six and the Post.

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I thought Brad was a good person, a flawed but fundamentally good person. Now he’s just becoming more despicable. I think back to that time he got a standing ovation after his divorce, as if he was the one who did a Katie Holmes to escape that witch Angelina. Brad you suck and you’re not cool!

    Reply
    • Morning Coffee says:
      August 15, 2018 at 9:15 am

      Pitt has been playing it this way for years. He let Angelina take ALL of the heat for the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. I always say that anger at “the other woman” is often misplaced. Angelina didn’t take and break vows. Brad did. But Angelina was the villain and poor Brad just couldn’t resist. Look back at this time – even the Team Angelina crowd focused on Jennifer implying that she didn’t want children. Never was there any “Brad is just a d-bag who couldn’t keep it in his pants.”

      Reply
  5. Andrea1 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Angelina just keep your head up high in the end the truth will come out. She has nothing to lose again bad press can only last for a while before it turns on the person dishing it out to the media.

    Reply
  6. Jess says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Brad Pitt is clearly a d-bag.

    Reply
  7. JennyJazzhands says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I don’t like the new lawyers. The entire approach was a lot less heavy handed when Laura was taking lead.
    Not because Brad is some innocent, definitely not. Legally, it seemed like they were, albeit roughly, working toward the same thing. Now it seems like their not even on the same planet. Angelina’s team has done almost a 180 and it just doesn’t seem like its going to end well.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

      Laura was too nice and got pushed over by Brad’s lawyer and Harvey. Now Angelina is finally fighting back legally and with the truth and poor little Brad is running scared.

      Gone are the days where women had to be silent and just accept what the men do and say.

      Reply
      • JennyJazzhands says:
        August 15, 2018 at 9:32 am

        I’m not sure how to reply to your other comment so, I’ll just put it here. I don’t have all of this inside information that every negative Angelina write up is directly from Brad the same way that I don’t believe any negative brad write up comes from Angelina. I will strictly go by the legal documents instead of making those kinds of assumptions. Unless someone has some evidence otherwise.

    • Booie says:
      August 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

      So for that reason she should just let him continue to smear her while the kids see all the awful lies he puts out about their mom? That just just go unnoticed and she should play nice and roll over for him? This man needs to grow up and stop playing games and until someone, anyone in his life puts their foot down, that won’t happen. She’s putting her foot down once and for all.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 15, 2018 at 9:33 am

      I’m confused about the lawyer stuff. Isn’t Wasser supposed to be ruthless? Why are they talking about her like she’s a softie? I think they (BP’s people/TMZ) are just trying to spin this into some kind of narrative.

      Reply
  8. Maya says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Are people forgetting Brad also added new lawyers last week? Angelina added and didn’t fire Laura as people seem to claim.

    Nonetheless, I am pretty darn happy that Angelina got these wonderful new lawyers who aren’t pushovers. They have also been voted best lawyer 7 years in a row and they know they stuff.

    That is why Brad and team are panicking because something big must be coming. Something negative about him so they are out there preempting they negative by smearing Angelina and putting doubts in people mind. That way people will question whatever negative about Brad that will come out. That is out of Trump’s playbook and it is working.

    Angelina picks her battle and right now her timing is spot on whenever Brad smears her.

    One strike and people now knows he is a deadbeat dad who threw his children out of their home. Next, we will find out something equally awful he has done and doing.

    Angelina only shows the truth while Brad lies and smears. That’s the reason Brad may win the battle but Angelina will win the war.

    And bs to that person yesterday who claimed Angelina is hated in Hollywood. She had 3 movies coming out, 2 in production and 1 potential direction. She is friends with heads of Universal, Disney & Netflix. She will be fine because she is fighting for her children and herself.

    Reply
  9. JennyJazzhands says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I’ll wait for the financial aspects to come out before I conclude that 1.3 million isn’t 50 percent of the kids expenses. What are these kids doing that 2.6 million doesn’t cover 18 months?

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Angelina’s lawyers have not attacked Brad. They’ve simply pointed out facts. If facts are attacking Brad, then he needs to change the facts.

    Totally not here for this “both sides suck” nonsense.

    Reply
  11. bap says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    The low information and jealous people believe in the tabloids lies regarding Angelina.

    Reply
  12. D says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I officially hate his face

    Reply
  13. Eleonor says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Two of Kim Basinger lawyers…Brad is playing in the Alec Baldwin league. That says it all.

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I’m really sad for the kids that this is getting so ugly in public.
    Brad’s team running to the tabloids non-stop is really disturbing. I don’t blame Angelina for wanting to fire back, but I hope it doesn’t make the whole thing even uglier. Can they go to some kind of arbitration or something? Two years of this is too long for everyone involved.

    Reply
  15. Sparkly says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:26 am

    He’s completely ruined any goodwill I had for him. Now he’s a Tom Cruise — used to be hot, showed his true colors, and now I can’t bear to watch anything with his stupid face.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment