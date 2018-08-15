Page Six: Angelina Jolie’s new lawyers were hired to ‘attack’ poor, poor Brad

This month is only half-way through and already we’re knee-deep in Brangelina shenanigans. You know what started everything this month? It was Brad Pitt’s team running to TMZ to claim that Angelina Jolie’s warrior-mode bitchery had alienated her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Looking back on it now, I think Brad and his team knew that Angelina was tired of the status-quo pro-Brad leaking from his camp. Team Pitt knew that Angelina had added new lawyers to her team and they were freaking out, so they went to TMZ. For what it’s worth, I believed Jolie’s carefully worded denial – Wasser is still part of Jolie’s legal team, but Angelina felt like she needed some additional lawyers who specialize in bitter, acrimonious divorces and custody disputes. What’s funny is that Brad’s team is still trying to make it sound like… I don’t even know, that Bitchy Jolie Hired Bitchy Lawyers and Now Poor Brad Is So Overwhelmed. So overwhelmed that his team keeps running to every tabloid media outlet to talk sh-t about Jolie.
While Angelina Jolie has denied ditching her powerful divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, the “Maleficent” actress’ fiery new turn in her ugly divorce from Brad Pitt coincides with her beefing up her team with further fierce and formidable divorce attorneys.
Jolie’s aggressive [child support] filing states Joseph Mannis of top Beverly Hills family law firm LA Hersh Mannis LLP is on her team. His partners Neal Hersh and Judy Bogen (who now has her own firm) famously repped Kim Basinger in her bruising divorce from Alec Baldwin — which was rocked by the sensational leak of the “rude, thoughtless little pig” voicemail he left in 2007 for his then-11-year-old daughter, Ireland. Baldwin had accused Basinger and her lawyers of leaking the tape, which they denied.
Legal sources speculated — after a long period of relative peace between Jolie and Pitt as they put their public divorce on hold to discuss custody of their six children in front of a private judge — that Wasser may not have been onboard with Jolie’s decision to light a match under the proceedings. One source added, “So Jolie hired other lawyers who would attack Brad. This strategy doesn’t make sense. If Jolie went ahead, she must reveal her financial records.”
Other sources close to Jolie have explained that new “experts” were brought on to signal a “new phase” in the divorce. Jolie lawyers Wasser, DeJean, Mannis and Hersh didn’t respond to requests for comment. Reps for Pitt declined to comment.
Here’s my take, since I can’t stop giving my take on this years-long battle. My take is that at one point last year, Angelina probably hoped that they would be able to settle this quietly and somewhat peacefully for the sake of the kids. She held her tongue when Brad’s side sniped at her in the media over and over. She held her tongue during the Neri Oxman shenanigans. But I think what really opened her eyes was how Team Pitt made it sound like she was an alienating parent when she was following the temporary custodial arrangement she and Brad had worked out immediately following his drunken, abusive plane incident. Then all bets were off. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if she asked Wasser to push back on the mountain of bullsh-t Brad’s team was spinning and Wasser was like “take the long view, just let him say whatever.” And Angelina was like “no, I think I need to bring some additional people on this.”
Yes…this is the “You ain’t been paying for 50% of the expenses for taking care of our kids…so I’ma need you to run me my money” phase…
Happens in WAY too many divorce cases….unfortunately….
Rim me my money, lol 💀. It is so sad though I live for the comments here. Brads team has been gutting Angie in the tabs for months and she never sunk low with them now suddenly the witch is hurting poor Brad. Now he’s back to saying she should think about the kids😉. He think he knows that is her weakness. What a terd.
Page Six are Hypocrites they have been Pro Brat Pitt since 2016. Team Jolie! Angelina divorce this spineless so called man who will Not defend his family and pay his required child support.
I just hate Page Six and the Post.
I thought Brad was a good person, a flawed but fundamentally good person. Now he’s just becoming more despicable. I think back to that time he got a standing ovation after his divorce, as if he was the one who did a Katie Holmes to escape that witch Angelina. Brad you suck and you’re not cool!
Pitt has been playing it this way for years. He let Angelina take ALL of the heat for the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. I always say that anger at “the other woman” is often misplaced. Angelina didn’t take and break vows. Brad did. But Angelina was the villain and poor Brad just couldn’t resist. Look back at this time – even the Team Angelina crowd focused on Jennifer implying that she didn’t want children. Never was there any “Brad is just a d-bag who couldn’t keep it in his pants.”
Angelina just keep your head up high in the end the truth will come out. She has nothing to lose again bad press can only last for a while before it turns on the person dishing it out to the media.
Brad Pitt is clearly a d-bag.
I don’t like the new lawyers. The entire approach was a lot less heavy handed when Laura was taking lead.
Not because Brad is some innocent, definitely not. Legally, it seemed like they were, albeit roughly, working toward the same thing. Now it seems like their not even on the same planet. Angelina’s team has done almost a 180 and it just doesn’t seem like its going to end well.
Laura was too nice and got pushed over by Brad’s lawyer and Harvey. Now Angelina is finally fighting back legally and with the truth and poor little Brad is running scared.
Gone are the days where women had to be silent and just accept what the men do and say.
I’m not sure how to reply to your other comment so, I’ll just put it here. I don’t have all of this inside information that every negative Angelina write up is directly from Brad the same way that I don’t believe any negative brad write up comes from Angelina. I will strictly go by the legal documents instead of making those kinds of assumptions. Unless someone has some evidence otherwise.
So for that reason she should just let him continue to smear her while the kids see all the awful lies he puts out about their mom? That just just go unnoticed and she should play nice and roll over for him? This man needs to grow up and stop playing games and until someone, anyone in his life puts their foot down, that won’t happen. She’s putting her foot down once and for all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s talking about playing nice and rolling over?
She’s been rolling over and letting him smear her for 2 years. She hired new lawyers and that changed and that’s what you seem to have a problem with.
I’m confused about the lawyer stuff. Isn’t Wasser supposed to be ruthless? Why are they talking about her like she’s a softie? I think they (BP’s people/TMZ) are just trying to spin this into some kind of narrative.
Are people forgetting Brad also added new lawyers last week? Angelina added and didn’t fire Laura as people seem to claim.
Nonetheless, I am pretty darn happy that Angelina got these wonderful new lawyers who aren’t pushovers. They have also been voted best lawyer 7 years in a row and they know they stuff.
That is why Brad and team are panicking because something big must be coming. Something negative about him so they are out there preempting they negative by smearing Angelina and putting doubts in people mind. That way people will question whatever negative about Brad that will come out. That is out of Trump’s playbook and it is working.
Angelina picks her battle and right now her timing is spot on whenever Brad smears her.
One strike and people now knows he is a deadbeat dad who threw his children out of their home. Next, we will find out something equally awful he has done and doing.
Angelina only shows the truth while Brad lies and smears. That’s the reason Brad may win the battle but Angelina will win the war.
And bs to that person yesterday who claimed Angelina is hated in Hollywood. She had 3 movies coming out, 2 in production and 1 potential direction. She is friends with heads of Universal, Disney & Netflix. She will be fine because she is fighting for her children and herself.
If Brad got new lawyers, I can’t tell. That’s my point. You are free to like this new strategy, I’m free to not like it.
He did and that was buried underneath Brad’s smearing campaign.
So you are okay with Brad’s tactics of attacking Angelina for the past 18 months? Him going to his buddies at TMZ, Page Six and that owner of the most powerful pr company in the world (can’t remember the name right now).
So the woman finally replies back and people are suddenly clutching pearls.
His new lawyers names are on the documents they filed with the court.
@maya
ITA! It seems Angelina is content as well. And as she’s footing the bill, that’s probably the only opinion that matters.
Spot Maya spot on! I also believe something big is about to drop… She has played nice for too long I’m glad she’s got the best hands in the business they sure know what they’re doing!
I’ll wait for the financial aspects to come out before I conclude that 1.3 million isn’t 50 percent of the kids expenses. What are these kids doing that 2.6 million doesn’t cover 18 months?
6 children, massive security, tutors, chefs, drivers will be millions a year.
There was a report yesterday saying Brad & Angelina used to spend $10 million on their children every year.
Brad’s measly 1.3 is not even 15% and that is horrible.
Jesse James is currently paying $600000 a year for 1 child. Brad is not even doing that even though he is worth millions.
Thank you Maya!
A legal report or a gossip report? As I understand, the financials concerning the children haven’t even been submitted yet.
Angelina’s lawyers have not attacked Brad. They’ve simply pointed out facts. If facts are attacking Brad, then he needs to change the facts.
Totally not here for this “both sides suck” nonsense.
The low information and jealous people believe in the tabloids lies regarding Angelina.
I officially hate his face
Two of Kim Basinger lawyers…Brad is playing in the Alec Baldwin league. That says it all.
I’m really sad for the kids that this is getting so ugly in public.
Brad’s team running to the tabloids non-stop is really disturbing. I don’t blame Angelina for wanting to fire back, but I hope it doesn’t make the whole thing even uglier. Can they go to some kind of arbitration or something? Two years of this is too long for everyone involved.
He’s completely ruined any goodwill I had for him. Now he’s a Tom Cruise — used to be hot, showed his true colors, and now I can’t bear to watch anything with his stupid face.
