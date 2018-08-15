DM: Thomas Markle could always contact Meghan through Doria Ragland

The pattern for two months has been for Thomas Markle to give one or two interviews in a weekend, then for the British press to spend the next week analyzing what he said and writing thinkpieces about how the Duchess of Sussex is a terrible person for not engaging with someone hellbent on emotionally abusing her. Rinse and repeat. And we will be getting more repeats of this pattern unless the British press finally decides that it’s actually not worth it to pay Markle for his awful, toxic, abusive interviews. A source tells The Sun that it’s not like Meghan’s absence of communication with her father is something new, she’s had to deal with his toxic behavior all her life:
Thomas Markle recently claimed she had cut him off completely. But a source said: “Nothing could be further from the truth. His behaviour is something she has had to deal with for most of her adult life. There has been a long history of ‘dad disappointment’ with her life being splattered with upset because of her relationship with him. She isn’t shocked or surprised by his behaviour and dealt with it all with a lot of grace.”
Yeah. I can see that. As I’ve been saying for a while, Thomas’s behavior has caught the royals off-guard and the press off-guard, but Meghan was unsurprised. It’s not like he woke up one day a month before the wedding and decided to make her life a living hell. No, she’s been dealing with his bullsh-t for most of her life, but now Thomas has an entire press establishment riding shotgun to his abuse of his daughter. As for cutting off contact… well, the Daily Mail has an exclusive:
Meghan Markle will not speak to her father Thomas until he makes contact in a ‘respectful manner’ and stops airing his grievances in public, DailyMail.com has learned. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, has not spoken to Markle Sr since shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Since then, the 74-year-old has gone on to give a series of interviews in which he claimed Meghan would be better off ‘if I was dead’ and said he had been cut off by Kensington Palace and has no way of contacting his youngest daughter. But a close friend of the 37-year-old has now told DailyMail.com that Markle Sr does have a means of contacting Meghan – via her mother Doria Ragland, 62.
The couple, who divorced when their daughter was six, have remained in touch and, shortly before the royal wedding in May, Markle Sr was seen delivering pots of Mother’s Day flowers to his ex-wife’s home in Los Angeles, California.
‘The only reason Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father yet is because she’s yet to hear from him in a respectful manner,’ the source told DailyMail.com. ‘Thomas is speaking to the press more than he’s reached out and spoken to his own daughter. Despite Thomas’s claim that he has no way to reach Meghan, he knows that her mother Doria is in touch with her and Thomas knows how to reach Doria. If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along. Unfortunately that wouldn’t sell papers or fit into his fabricated and salacious narrative.’
This is part of Thomas’s gripe too, that Meghan is her mother’s daughter, that Doria was completely accepted by the Windsors because… she’s graceful and classy and hasn’t sold out her daughter at all. Thomas could contact Doria, but I suspect the minute he did that, it would be a lot of divorced-parents bulls–t and old petty grudges and new grudges too. Doria is probably not happy at all about the way her ex has been treating their daughter, and Thomas doesn’t want the guilt trip. So that’s why he hasn’t spoken to Doria and that’s why he’ll probably give another interview this weekend.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, The Sun.
I am so sick of white men using the media to attack women.
Trump, Thomas Markle, Brad Pitt etc – these are vile men who are the ones who committed mistakes. And yet, they have the media on their side and are using that to smear the women.
Maya I really feel for Angelina because she had a crappy father figure and now her kids also seem to have the same fate. I really hope Harry treats Meghan right cos it seems the men in her life have disappointed her.
Me too – never thought Brad will turn out to be like this and Angelina probably didn’t as well.
Hopefully Harry isn’t like that and will take care of Meghan.
The British media needs to stop this already. There is a reason why Doria separated with Thomas Markle Sr. after just 2 years of their marriage and divorced him after 6. This man was and is still abusive, emotionally, verbally and probably physically. Why are the media now siccing him on poor Doria? He needs to stay away from BOTH his daughter and his ex-wife, they don’t owe him a thing and they shouldn’t communicate with him in any way shape or form. TM Sr. was living a recluse life before Meghan started dating prince Harry, there was minimal to no communication/contact between the 2 for most of Meghan’s adult life (which I think is the same case between TM Sr. and Doria) and he wasn’t whining about not speaking to either of them. When Meghan married Trevor, this POS never whined about not being in constant contact with her because he probably never perceived Trevor to be loaded. Now suddenly he can’t live with no communication with Meghan because of what reason exactly…….? I mean this has been the case for most of Meghan’s life, why is it so important thatch communicates with her NOW? C’mon now this is, once again, tabloids pushing and promoting for this being to continue with his abusive behavior towards these 2 women. Doria and Meghan BOTH need to file restraining orders against this being and his daughter Vonnie and also have lawyers send the BOTH of them “cease and desist harassment” letters and threaten them with legal action if they don’t comply. TM Sr. should never contact either of them in any way shape or form, he is capable of a lot of bad things and severing contact is the only way to go.
It’s long past time for the Royals to use their clout and shut this down. Or play even dirtier, because we all know they can do that too.
Continued Dead silence from both Doria and Meghan is the best way to handle this. Heads high, no reaction and continue living their best lives while ignoring the trolls in the corner.
Goes back to what I said yesterday, this isn’t new behavior. It way be elevated behavior, but certainly not new.
I would not say one word to him if I were Doria. This is a person who clearly should be negotiated with due to how much trauma and drama he continues to bring. When a toddler throws a temper tantrum one doesn’t give in, you ignore it. And I’m sure MM is thinking that although she isn’t surprised she may be taken aback that he is hell bent on sabotaging her happiness in a deliberate and mean spirited way.
Boy…Thomas’ behavior REALLY brings back not GOOD memories regarding my own Father…ain’t NO WAY Thomas wants to deal with Doria…HECK…he doesn’t even REALLY want to DEAL with Meghan…because DEALING with Doria or Meghan would involve WORK…AND ACCOUNTABILITY…and he’s not ABOUT that life…so he’d rather get cheap comfort from the public as he tries to climb on the cross next to Jaysus….
Absolutely. In any case, he’s clearly eaten up with rage, jealousy and resentment at the stark contrast between how he and Doria are viewed – which he probably blames her for! – so that alone would preclude any reaching out or contact with her.
He’s such a pathetic specimen.
I think you make an important point in that all of his interviews with the media have nothing whatsoever to do with any genuine desire to connect with Meghan. This is not his motivation at all. This is about him and being seen by the public in a sympathetic light. What amazes me is the number of people who don’t see this for what it truly is and think Meghan is neglecting him. It is very clear to me that TM doesn’t truly love Meghan and is actively trying to harm her. People like this exist and many of them are parents yet it seems so difficult for many to accept this reality.
I have lots of sympathy for Meghan. And it is up to her how she handles this situation. But the idea of publicly telling TM to send a letter through Doria to contact Meghan makes no sense. For tons of reasons. If this “source close to Meghan” talking to DM is really KP, those folks really are clueless.
I hope Doria would say this:
Doria: New phone who dis?
Exactly why I never felt bad for Thomas.
Doria had the press in her face, just like Thomas, but she didn’t feel the need to engage and “change the narrative” on how she was viewed. Thomas was actually well hidden from the press until his brother and Tom Jr. sold his location out in Mexico.
Doria should not be the go between for Meghan and her father. Anything she says or does will give him more fodder for the press and it will not be pretty. Markle needs to STFU and stay away from the press as the first step if he ever wants to have a relationship with his daughter and future grandchildren.
I can’t see him calling Doria.
I don’t believe, even for a moment, that anyone connected to the RF would EVER speak to the Daily Mail. They just make this crap up and credit a “source”.
Oh, I know. It’s just fiction.
My favourite Thomas markle quote…”I felt like I was being blamed for my own mistakes.” This tells me everything I need to know about this vile man
I wouldn’t respond to him at all, Doria! Can you imagine how quickly we’d be reading about every detail?
So who had the big idea to put Doria in the middle of the TM clusterfu$k? All we will see now is the parental alienation playlist rolled out and Doria does not have the level of protection Meghan does.
Exactly @Zapp B. I hope it’s just DM making things up for clicks. If this is palace strategy, more trouble ahead I expect.
They will leave Doria very vulnerable to being doorstepped by the press and if she reacts she is “angry black woman” in Compton like the Daily Mail wrote.
They have put a great big target on her. If smart they will use this as an excuse to house her in one of the palaces for “safety” (bonus points for further annoying TM)
So after the way Thomas has been speaking about Meghan in the press, why on earth would Doria want to hear from him or help mend fences with their daughter?
Before contacting Doria he should stop with the interviews and rein in his other children. Maybe then it would prove he wants to mend fences with Meghan
Of course this has been going on Meghan’s whole life. She didn’t suddenly stop talking to him when she got engaged to Harry. She probably talks to him, visits him, and then remembers why its better to stay away. Rinse, repeat for years. so much is made of the fact that Thomas hasn’t met Harry but…..there is obviously a very good reason for that.
As for going through Doria – I can believe someone suggested that who is NOT associated with KP or a friend of Meghan (i.e. the Mail just thought they would put it in there as a “suggestion” for Meghan). But I cant imagine that Meghan would want to involve her mother in this whole mess any more than she already is.
Doria, change your phone number.
If Thomas behaves this way with his daughter I dare not imagine what kind of husband he was. He’s so awful.
There is no way in all 7 hells that Evil Papa Smurf would go to Doria for access to Meghan – he’d rather die from a McDonalds overdose first. He would rather choke on a big Mac than beg Doria for access or allow her/Meghan/the RF to control the situation.
Plus I don’t think Doria wants to get involved, this is between Evil Papa Smurf and Meghan.
The media is making this a bigger deal than it is. I’m sure majority of the public do not care about the Markles. We all have family drama, and the royals have their own share of scandal. The Daily Mail is obsessed with the new Duchess, and the Royal Reporters are coming off as stalkers with an insane fixation. Meghan is not the head of the monarchy, so why are there so many articles about someone with so little power?
Hahahah shes obviously got a TON aid power that’s why they’re writing and just because you may be fine being treated like crap she’s not! Wonderful example of loving ones self. She’s Royalty now no need to bother with lowlifes
Just ignore the man, he is not worth the attention he is getting!
Raise your hands if you saw this one coming. This is just the DM’s way of cycling back and trying to include Doria in this clusterfuck. They’ve had it out for Doria and Meghan since day one and now they can throw shade and attack Doria for not helping poor Thomas contact his daughter who he is emotionally abusing in front of the whole world. As if Doria, would help him continue to abuse Meghan.
It will take a long time for Meghan to forgive her father cause of the way him and his older evil children have made her life a living hell,I know I would do the same if I was her,they are not a good family, but I think her mother’s side of the family is good
Calculated omission by Thomas. Sounds like his attempts to reach her were not exactly messages of love from an adoring daddy.
Everyone now knows he can get in touch with Doria anytime. Meghan having mom as a buffer is reasonable as long as mom is up for it.
And he really can’t keep crying in the papers that he can’t reach her.
Putting her side out is one way to handle this. And she has done an incredible job.
She shot down his claims about being cut off.
Anyone can now ask him, why not call Doria?
And she stayed on the high road. No name calling. No overblown pleas for sympathy. When her friend said she had the tools to deal with emotional blackmail, she was right. This lady has the tools to get the job done.
She is choosing to not let this guy make her a victim. Her boundaries are firm and she is going to solve this problem without letting go of them.
After thinking about this for a few days, my gut came to the conclusion that Meghan herself was the person who could best fix this.
Way to go Meghan
Clearly her father has issues. Most people’s families have issues. At the same time, I think Meghan Markle is not exactly Saint Meghan either. I have read some pretty nasty things on here about Kate and honestly Meghan Markle strikes me as a pretty adept social climber as well. They both have landed where they are by playing the game well.
@Nina I honestly do not see the parallel here. Kate, for all intents and purposes, was groomed at a fairly young age for the royal life. Her parents sent her to the same schools as William and they hung around the same crowd.
Meghan was a Hollywood actress but not considered A-list by any means, she worked on game shows and other minor projects before landing a (not starring) role on a network cable show. That is literally the path that many aspiring actors take, I doubt any of them (or she) thought in a million years it would lead to royal life! It certainly isn’t the usual path to royal life, that is for sure. And it is natural of course that she would meet contacts and make friends and immerse herself in that world, one of them happened to lead to Harry. So I do not see how this makes her a social climber.
So who’s the trashy low life’s in america?! Yeah racists this must hurt. Too bad. What’s funny is acting like Mr. Markle is some unicorn horribleness. Looks like a ton of white racist dude bros I’ve known my whole life bucha entitled narcissists . So while we have a racist president and base we also have the world seeing classy people of color. So there’s that. Thanks Markles. People are people and how they act determines their class not their color. Played out period.
And how many times has he said this is going to be his last interview?
He makes me screechy. The Mother’s Day flower delivery was a staged photo op arranged by TM not his normal behavior (well the narcissism is normal). The paps lingered to take a photo of Doria looking at the flowers and her face was not pleased.
I think the tide is going to turn with the information Meghan just put out. She used the Daily Mail to do it. If he and Daily Mail put out another load of i can’t reach her wailing, it is not going to sound quite the same.
And she can follow up with the same dignified response. She may have to put a bit more of her story about the period before the wedding. I have no doubt the woman could write a crazy filled book about her dealings with dad.
I think at some point soon media outlets will find Thomas too stinky to keep interviewing. The claim he had utterly lost his daughter was stupid but apparently newsworthy enough for reuters to report on him Monday.
The real story is his calls are not being answered by palace aides. He has always been able to reach out to his ex wife concerning their child. It is sad he cannot call his daughter directly. But he has beyond a doubt lost that privilege.
He is beyond lucky Doria is there to keep that bridge open. Her willingness to do this protects her daughter from Thomass destructive behaviors as well as protects Meghan from the pain of fully cutting ties with her father.
Perhaps Thomas will change his ways and stop giving interviews. But the ball is now in his court to do so. In the meantime, the public know he can get in touch with Meghan through Doria.
