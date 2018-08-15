Omarosa: Donald Trump ‘covets’ Ivanka, Ivanka ‘exploits’ his fixation on her

Omarosa Manigault’s book, UNHINGED, is the moronic gift that keeps giving. Most of Omarosa’s “revelations” are pretty obvious to even a casual observer of American politics in the past two years. You mean to tell me that Donald Trump is *gasp* mentally unstable? You mean to tell me that Melania is a spoiled, lazy trophy wife who tries to make life harder for her husband? You mean to tell me that Ivanka and Donald Bigly have a really creepy relationship. Wait, let me find my smelling salts, I’m about to faint from all of this brand-new information. Yes, Omarosa’s latest book excerpts apparently involve Ivanka’s relationship with her portly, orange, moron father.
Inappropriate behavior between father & daughter: “As long as I’d known Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka; the way she calls him Daddy,” Manigault Newman writes. “In my opinion, based on my observations, their relationship goes right up to the line of appropriate father/daughter behavior and jumps right over it. I believe he covets his daughter. It’s uncomfortable to watch them…. It appeared to me that Ivanka had gotten so used to his touching her in ways that made others cringe and either didn’t notice it anymore or purposefully allowed it to happen.”
Donald loves to hear his daughter sexualized by other men: She claims that during filming of his reality show The Apprentice in 2007, Trump “egged on” contestant and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons after he “leered at” Ivanka’s breasts and called her “sexy.” Manigault Newman says Trump asked Simmons in a room full of other contestants: “What do you think of Ivanka? How’s she doing?” “She’s a very, very sexy, desirable young woman who I’m looking forward to getting to know much better if you know what I mean, with all due respect,” Simmons replied, according to Manigault Newman. She adds that the other contestants were taken aback by “Donald’s obvious delight” in hearing his daughter being described in such a manner.
He did it again during a staff meeting during the 2016 campaign: Manigault Newman claims the then-candidate “insisted” that the attendees stop everything and admire his daughter in a tight-fitting skirt. “Ivanka came into the room wearing a fitted skirt. The entire meeting had to stop so (Trump) could gush about her body. ‘You look great! I like the way that skirt fits. Doesn’t Ivanka look great?’ He insisted we all agree that his daughter’s tight skirt was very flattering. I thought, ‘Why don’t the two of you just cut it out?’ ”
Ivanka exploits her father’s fixation on her: “I believe she exploits his fixation with her to get her way,” Manigault Newman writes, although she provided no examples of Ivanka doing so.
I feel the bile rising up but I’m also laughing because… Ivanka calls him “daddy.” After all of this, a 36-year-old woman calls her racist, white-supremacist father “daddy” as he man-handles her, talks about her body to strangers, tries to kiss her whenever possible and more. If we were talking about a girl of 14 or 15, I would definitely say “it’s time to call 9-1-1 because this sh-t is a crime.” But again, Ivanka is an adult woman with a family of her own. She’s making a conscious choice, over and over again, to allow her deranged father to treat her like his most prized “piece of ass,” his most coveted object of beauty, his favorite, his precious pet. And again, NONE OF THIS IS NEWS. We’ve known about this for years!
I’m 39 and I call my father daddy. Of course, he doesn’t leer at me or try to grope me. He definitely doesn’t encourage others to! In fact, if he caught anyone leering at me or trying to grope me, he’d put them in their place, possibly with a punch to the face.
I’m 38, and ditto. It’s not calling him daddy that’s the gross part.
Came here to say the same thing.
Of course Dump preens when someone says inappropriate things about Complicit Barbi: 1. He feels the SME WAY about her, and
2. Pride of “Ownership”
It’s appallingly disgusting. He even described his own daughter as a “beautiful piece of ass”. *shudder*.
Imagine growing up with THAT groping you all your life 🤢🤮
Nothing Omarosa says is surprising. File it away under “stuff we already knew.”
Yep. It is clear that trump has always been inappropriate with his daughter. There are plenty of pics to prove it. It has also been pretty obvious that complicit Barbie uses his fascination with her to get what she wants.
I’m convinced the real blackmail that Russia has on Trump is a video of him and Ivanka.
This isn’t brand-new information, but I’m glad that Omarosa is bringing this into legitimate conversation. So far, this has just been the kind of stuff that is discussed on the down low on websites. But his unhealthy fixation with his daughter deserves to be part of mainstream media conversation. It’s one of the grossest things about Trump as a human being.
This grosses out the Lannisters
I stopped calling my dad “daddy” when I stopped being a little girl, at some point I was able to pick up on the fact that it was no longer appropriate.
Meh, I think it’s fine to call your dad “daddy”. As long as he’s not staring at your boobs at the time.
If he’s staring at your boobs, then calling him “father” would also be vastly inappropriate. Just saying.
We’ve seen photos and video of how he “hugs” her. She’s his favorite, no doubt. Is it simply because she reflects his view of “success” as a woman (being desirable) – and she’s his spawn?
Great selection of pics!
Disgusting and gross. I remember seeing a picture of the both of them when she was a pre-teen. She was sitting on his lap outside of what I believe is his Florida estate. What caused alarm in me was that she didn’t seem uncomfortable at all doing so. Quite the contrary. She had almost a smug look on her. I thought, “Nothing good is ever going to come from this, and Trump is a disgusting human being for allowing this picture to be made.”
Was that the picture where she’s like fifteen and his hand is on her leg, and the statue they are next too is two parrots having sex?
And her hand is on his face? Yeah, that’s a disturbing photo, to say the least.
Gross, but completely unsurprising.
And again, this was behavior going on well before he was elected. If she had such a problem with it, she probably shouldn’t have gone to work for him and legitimized everything he said and did.
Not that it would have had much effect even if it was coming from a legitimate news source, but it’s too bad this is all coming from a fame whore trying to sell her book. Someone who didn’t have a problem with any of this until she was canned. Because now all this information is is salacious morning gossip that will lead to nothing.
I’m 40, and still call my father “daddy, ” often. Unlike Ivanka, I don’t talk to him in a phone sex operator voice, and he doesn’t touch me or stare at me with sexual desire.
