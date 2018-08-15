Sarah Sanders ‘can’t guarantee’ there will never be a tape of Trump saying the n-word

We are still living in the dumbest timeline. Omarosa Manigault is not going to be the one to “take down” Donald Trump. Like most people who are or once were in Trump’s orbit, she has zero credibility and she has a long history of covering up for unhinged nutjob white supremacist. All that being said, Omarosa’s book tour is providing a lot of fun, stupid, asinine drama. One of the big claims Omarosa has made is that there is a recording of Donald Trump using the n-word somewhere, and that he said it recently, in the White House. Omarosa claims that several staffers heard him say it and they were trying to figure out a way to explain it if the news ever got out. Omarosa even named names, and those people she named have all come out and denied ever being part of any conversation about the n-word coming out of Trump’s mouth.

Which brings me to Tuesday’s White House press briefing, where Sarah Sanders hemmed and hee-hawed her way through vaguely worded denials about whether her Fat Nazi boss has ever said the word we all know he’s said. This was Sanders being pressed about it in the press room:

Sarah Sanders says she "can't guarantee" Trump hasn't used the N-word https://t.co/TIlHd1uBuf pic.twitter.com/n8t3xbdbtk — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2018

When asked if Sanders could “guarantee” that the American people would never hear a recording of Trump saying the n-word “in any context,” Sanders actually said this: “I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly.” So there you go. Of course Sanders can’t guarantee it – she may be a smoky-eyed liar, but even she can’t get up there and tell such an obvious lie like “I’ve never heard my fat Nazi boss use any racist epithet.” There are no guarantees because Trump has been dropping the n-word constantly for years. Of course there’s a tape. There are probably fifty tapes of him saying it in different locations about different people. He probably used the word yesterday in a staff meeting. He probably used it again when he was ordering his breakfast cheeseburgers this morning.