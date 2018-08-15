Sarah Sanders ‘can’t guarantee’ there will never be a tape of Trump saying the n-word

We are still living in the dumbest timeline. Omarosa Manigault is not going to be the one to “take down” Donald Trump. Like most people who are or once were in Trump’s orbit, she has zero credibility and she has a long history of covering up for unhinged nutjob white supremacist. All that being said, Omarosa’s book tour is providing a lot of fun, stupid, asinine drama. One of the big claims Omarosa has made is that there is a recording of Donald Trump using the n-word somewhere, and that he said it recently, in the White House. Omarosa claims that several staffers heard him say it and they were trying to figure out a way to explain it if the news ever got out. Omarosa even named names, and those people she named have all come out and denied ever being part of any conversation about the n-word coming out of Trump’s mouth.
Which brings me to Tuesday’s White House press briefing, where Sarah Sanders hemmed and hee-hawed her way through vaguely worded denials about whether her Fat Nazi boss has ever said the word we all know he’s said. This was Sanders being pressed about it in the press room:
Sarah Sanders says she "can't guarantee" Trump hasn't used the N-word https://t.co/TIlHd1uBuf pic.twitter.com/n8t3xbdbtk
— CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2018
When asked if Sanders could “guarantee” that the American people would never hear a recording of Trump saying the n-word “in any context,” Sanders actually said this: “I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly.” So there you go. Of course Sanders can’t guarantee it – she may be a smoky-eyed liar, but even she can’t get up there and tell such an obvious lie like “I’ve never heard my fat Nazi boss use any racist epithet.” There are no guarantees because Trump has been dropping the n-word constantly for years. Of course there’s a tape. There are probably fifty tapes of him saying it in different locations about different people. He probably used the word yesterday in a staff meeting. He probably used it again when he was ordering his breakfast cheeseburgers this morning.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Don’t know if there’s a tape but OF COURSE he has said it! Is water wet?
Is SHS preparing her departure that was rumored to be this fall?
She can’t go soon enough.
She will be replaced by another liar but I’ve had it with her.
But where will she go? Who will hire her? Fox News can’t hire all these people!
As for a tape, I can stand before the press and say that there will never be a tape of me saying the N word. It’s not hard to make that claim if you have confidence. She clearly doesn’t have the confidence in her boss to say that.
I think she’s one of those people who will have to lay low for a while.
I don’t see her on fox news either. She’s a charisma vacuum and not telegenic.
If I never see her again it will be too soon.
If she so much as dares to write a book like Spicer I will punch something.
What is happening to her face
Suckabees face looks like she’s exhausted, drunk, or melting
@Beth, SS looks like she’s trying to think if OMN has her on tape admitting she heard him using the “N” word. I bet a lot of the staff in the WH are having sleepless nights. Btw, OMN should be ashamed of herself because she knows what we always suspected and believed, yet she vouched for him, covers for this vile man just for a little power, and to say she works for a president, although a racist, lying 🤥 dotard.
Btw, I’m not even going to address Katherina Pearson, she’s beyond dispictable, she’s a disgrace to her race, I’ll leave it at that.
She just turned 36 this week. Just 36.
She’s looking more and more like a Picasso painting – from his Black period. All her verbal contortions are affecting her face!
She’s a bog troll wearing people skin.
This is my favourite answer
while this is also MY favorite answer, Skylark nailed it.
you get the face you deserve.
The stress of bare-faced lying round the clock. It takes a toll.
Exactly this ^^^ She’s winding up with the face she deserves.
Whoever does her eyebrows HATES her.
I think it’s collapsing in on itself in self-loathing?
Otherwise grabbyhand’s bog troll in people skin theory is the next most likely explanation.
She looks like the Spongebob chicken
Most people who work for the White House only make is 18 months – 2 years because it takes a toll. Not that I care about her wellbeing in the slightest, but girlfriend has served her time. It’s time to quit, spend a few months getting facials and massages, and move on to whatever horrible-for-America cushy job she will land post-Trump.
It’s her soul, trying to flee. Even that dark, cankered thing has had enough.
And nothing will happen bc we’re living in the dumbest timeline.
Agreed. I don’t know why this is getting so much attention. Chances are it’s helping him.
The deplorables wouldn’t care. They would love him more.
Oh, ha, I just said the same thing above. Should have scrolled down first. Great minds, right?
Yes, we have come to know his base well. 🙁
She’s already retracted part of her statement – not really true at all that Trump has created three times as many jobs for African Americans as Obama did: https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/14/politics/sarah-sanders-african-american-jobs-trump-obama/index.html
And her correction gives me new hope – she has promised that she and many others would not work in the White House if Trump used that kind of language. So when that inevitable tape surfaces (and you know it will) bye bye Sarah!
Why hedge about this when she’s always lied and denied for drump? You’re right, she must be ready to exit.
Or because the tape is about to come out. She probably thinks she still has a shred of credibility left so is trying to hold onto it, so when the tape comes out next week, she cant be called a liar. I mean she’s a liar anyway, but she’s prob trying to avoid it with this one.
I love how racists are the ones who get to decide what racism is. Refuse to rent to Black people? Not racist. Call Mexican immigrants rapists? Not racist? Call every Black person low IQ? Not racist. Attack only Black football players, celebrities, CEO’s and (a) President? Not racist. Ask police and the justice department target Blacks for harsher punishment? Not racist. Use the N-word? Now *that’s* racist. Massive eye roll.
That’s been my experience on twitter for the past couple of days. I listed off every racist thing he’s done that I could think of in 282 characters and they lack the critical thinking to see a pattern. I had one idiot respond with a picture of trump with Diamond and Pearl and basically used the “he can’t be racist, he has black friends” defence. Another person started responding in paragraphs on each point. “Have you been to Africa? It is a shit hole because we send humanitarian aid.” “Haitians do have AIDS.” “He did plenty for Puerto Rico because …..”
And when a tape comes out, it will be defended by “nobody’s perfect, we’ve all said things we regret.” Unless he promotes abortion and calls Jesus a “dog,” his base won’t care.
“Unless he promotes abortion and calls Jesus a “dog,” his base won’t care.”
Some of his base considers him a god already. If Trump came out and said abortion is no big deal and actually good to reduce the minority population, his cult will follow. Think of all the Republican orthodoxy that he has already overturned: tariffs, morality, sleeping with porn stars, prisoners of war hero’s are losers, pussy grabbing, etc.
His base is not pro Republican or conservative, it’s pro “own the libs” and White supremacy. As long as he continues to trash talk Liberals, minorities, etc. they will follow.
His followers, beyond their ignorance and seething resentment towards minorities, always sound desperate, ignorant and never bothered by superficial reasoning. They all fit a pattern of being defensive and are often crude and vicious in the name of their Christianity.
One Trumpster tweeted (this is the exact quote-kid you not): “So he’s a racist but married a different nationality. Hates women but gets married. You hate white people.”
The “you hate white people” or “you’re obsessed with race” are the newest deflections from Cult 45. My GOD these people are stupid. I don’t even bother explaining to them the difference between racism and prejudice anymore–I just block them–better for my mental and emotional health.
I went down a rabbit hole yesterday and ended up on this persons FB page. It was full of racists crap. Then there was one post with a picture of a POC and it said “repost is you are not racist”
That right there tells me the mentality of trumpsters. They can say and do racists things all day long and then make it all better by repost a pic of a POC??? WTF?!?
His base is something special. They’d probably like abortion if he endorsed it. They are like a cult. I pass a trailer with crazy rambling signs every day. Signs that say God backs Trump, Vote God Vote Trump. Obama and the dnc are communists. Sports are killing America and some other rambling about Trump firing Mueller. The man that lives there stands on the corner some days at an intersection waving his signs around. One day I was super pissed leaving work and he was out there with his sign. I rolled my window down and screamed f you. Not one of my finer moments, but whatevs. I’ve had it with these loons.
I ran across an account that is supposedly a parody, but sounds like how a true supporter would tweet. It’s called Walter(Owen’s Grandpa). I have to remind myself it’s probably a parody.
He had tweets a week or two ago about an “immicant” (his spelling of immigrant) cat who has shown up on his porch. The replies are equally hilarious (such as the immicant cat may be part of Meow-13).
Remember when Dump said the judge presiding over his Trump U case couldn’t be impartial because he was of Mexican heritage? I had a family member not get that, and I had to yell “THAT IS LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF RACISM!”
Did Trump say that word? Of course.
Will we get a tape of it? Probably Not.
Would it matter if we did? Absolutely not. We’ll just enter into a new Republican phase of “Why can rappers say that word but not a white person?!?!”
Also, The Onion continues to kill it:
https://twitter.com/TheOnion/status/1029500588516671488
Why has this Trump saying the n-word on tape only become a thing now?
It was talked about a lot before the election but Mark Burnett wouldn’t release tapes and likely some new scandal drowned it out. I read an interesting article about Mark Burnett getting a huge pile of money indirectly from the inaugural committee.
Thanks.
The story about the 26 million is the real meat of the story, I think. He seems to be staying very quiet as people threaten to boycott his programs.
He’s created 700k jobs in 1.5 years?? How is that true??
Oh wait it’s probably not.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/14/politics/sarah-sanders-african-american-jobs-trump-obama/index.html
Thank you!
The press secretary can’t confirm that the president of the United States didn’t say this word.
Let that sink in.
It has taken us less than two years to get to a place where not only does this not shock anyone, no one really expects anything to come of it – and they’d be right.
This is why a whole bunch of people need to grow up before the mid-terms and put their tantrums and purity tests aside and get out and VOTE, and vote rationally. His base loves this shiz and it is not going to hurt him. The GOP is not going to come to their senses. This is on everyone else now.
No. The press secretary cant confirm that there is not a TAPE of the president saying the word. that is somehow much worse in my mind.
ETA never mind – it seems she said both. But I think the issue of the tape is still worse, because it seems to acknowledge that he has said it.
This – if you know you’ve never said it, you know there’s no tape.
I saw another commenter that put it best:
They can guarantee there was no collusion, they can guarantee North Korea has stopped its nuclear program, they can guarantee there is widespread voter fraud, they can guarantee there is no human-caused climate change, they can guarantee Mexico is going to pay for a wall, they can guarantee there was no Russian meddling in the election, they can guarantee a trade war will be good for the economy, they can even guarantee the inauguration crowd was the largest ever.
They can’t guarantee there is no tape of the President of the United States using the N-word. That tape definitely exists.
That is the bestest picture evvvver! Almost on verge of feeling sorry for her. No idea why this woman doesn’t just quit. This HAS to be the absolute worst job in Washington right now.
I have zero sympathy for her. She’s free to leave anytime…was free not to take the job in the first place. She’s garbage.
She is so…unpleasant-looking.
Isn’t she leaving by the end of the year? I remember reading a few articles that said she’s been verbally conveying that to friends and colleagues, just hasn’t issued a formal announcement yet.
No. There have been lots of rumors but no official announcement and she has said NO, which in SHS-speak means she must leave in time to prepare for her dream job of ghoul on Halloween.
She denied the rumors (which means nothing). I wonder if some of these staffers float the rumor just to see if any job offers surface.
For the first thirty-five years of her life SHS had to preface her bigotry with, “I don’t mean to sound racist/sexist/homophobic, but…”
Now she works for Trump she can get down to the nub of treating people like garbage as quickly as possible, which is the raison d’être of every Huckabee.
If media outlets would stop following around Trump’s carnival barkers and just report his documented, decades-long racist behavior, and put it in the context of the struggle for civil rights in America, then we could get somewhere. We are in a national crisis, but CNN and even NPR are leaving it up to “complicit -in-crimes-against-the-US Omarosa” to explain everything to us.
I could hardly listen to her talking yesterday. She said UM so many times that it made her credibility sink below zero. None of this surprises me.
I don’t like O because she’s a sell out. I could say a lot of things about OMN, but I’ll never say she is untilligent. She maybe um and hawing because she has to be careful, she knows the dotard and his people will be coming for her with double barrels, jmo.
I think Swak was referring to SHS, no?
Because Sarah is always saying “umm” and it drives me CRAZY. “Look, um, um..”
Like, you’re a press secretary for the POTUS FFS, Sarah. If you can’t speak articulately and succinctly then you shouldn’t be doing this.
@kitten. How do you expect the press secretary to speak articulately when the president himself can’t? She fits the picture perfectly
@Kitten – yes, I was referring to SHS. And my ears burn hearing it just as much as Kim Kardashian saying “like” every other word. I’m a retired teacher and we were required to take a speech class and that was one of the things they stressed as to not to do. It makes SHS look like she doesn’t know what she is talking about.
Of course he has said it. And of course he is racist. The fact that people think we need a tape to confirm those two facts is mind-boggling to me.
Agree, EsMom. She is a repellent individual.
Oops, this was meant to follow Esmom’s comment.
I get the impression it is not that a tape of 45 saying the n word exists or not that is causing a uproar. But that Omarosa may have some recordings of Ivanka,Jared , Don Jr, etc saying some very embrassing and damaging things.
45 has been able to weather things that would have destroyed other politicians. But his family may not be as lucky.
Look at who their father is, also Don’t forget the Dotard’s father was arrested at a 3K rally. I don’t like to type those letters together, just like I would never type the “N” word. Btw, remember the dotard was a landlord who discriminated against renting to black people, and was fined for discrimination.
I hate this all so much.
Last night my husband said the N-word when referring to this whole mess. He said “well it won’t even make a difference if he did say “n*****” on tape”. I wasn’t expecting to hear it and I jumped in my seat and felt like I had been smacked and I said “don’t even say it!”. My husband was apologetic right away. He was angry, as a Hispanic man and as an American, that a tape of our president saying that would probably not make any difference anyway, so he said the word itself to me. It’s so shocking, I don’t agree with it being used even in that context and my husband knows that.
It’s such a shocking word because of its horrible horrible history and current usage. One of the worst moments of my life was standing in line for ice cream, outside on a pretty summer night, and there was a black grandma and grandson in line too. Some pieces of shit in a big loud pickup truck drove by and just screamed “n*****s!!”.
It was like a bomb went off in my mind. It was so horrible and I immediately burst into tears, and then felt like how dare I stand here and cry when this grandmother literally put her chin up and showed the most amazing grace to her grandson. And all I could do was wipe my tears and say “I’m so sorry” and… nothing. There’s really nothing anyone can do when that happens. I can’t tell you how much I hate that word. And this happened in effing NEW JERSEY. I can’t even imagine what people of color endure in other parts of the country.
And here we are… debating the very real possibility that our piece of shit President is the kind of lowlife abusive hateful scum that uses that word. I hate this. I’m so angry. Those horrible people in that pickup truck, who would abuse people of color just standing in line for ice cream, will surely be applauding if a tape does come out. This is hell.
Does it matter? If anyone needs a tape as proof that 45* is racist then they are willfully ignorant or just plain stupid. OF COURSE he is a racist. I don’t need to hear him say the N-word, because once it’s out there, it’s just another thing to be numb to, and to be honest, hearing him say it will validate the word’s use for a lot of people, because they will think he’s just man enough to not care about political correctness.
