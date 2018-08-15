“Please give Henry Golding all the kittens to cuddle from now on” links

Henry Golding and kittens! Yes, finally. [Buzzfeed]
Nicki Minaj is trying to spill some dumb tea about Safaree and his hair plugs, but he’s saying that she cut him so badly that he almost died. Yikes. [LaineyGossip]
Was Fan Bingbing banned from acting because of tax evasion? [Dlisted]
Oooh, Gemma Chan looks amazing here. [Go Fug Yourself]
What happens when you do everything on the internet? [Pajiba]
Thomas Ravenel is leaving Southern Charm. [Reality Tea]
OMG this is an amazing observation about What Lies Beneath. [Jezebel]
I completely believe Bella Thorne did this. [The Blemish]
Are you here for The Happytime Murders? [OMG Blog]
I. Love. Him. And I love kittens so this is pretty much a dream come true, lol.
He is without a doubt my new celeb crush – handsome, articulate, kind, good sense of self, loves kittens and puppies, hates crowds…perfection!
Jezebel is totally correct about What Lies Beneath. The house porn is real. Michele Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford. I think I’ll watch it again!
I own it. I might have to dust it off as well.
Truth! And actually I really like it as a chiller thriller.
I know I just rhymed cheesily. Let’s change the subject.
That is one exceptional looking man…..sighs
Awww, I love him and the kittens!
As much as he’s great – you guys can have him I’ll take the kittens.
Wait a second. No one said we have to choose, right? RIGHT???
#1 – LOVE the Crazy Rich Asians coverage. That is an adorable video of Henry.
#2 – This Nicki Minaj thing is crazy…is she spiraling? She’s endured criticism (as a musician) for a very long time, and it’s understandable to want to speak out about it. No one ever jumps to her defense, though. More criticism toward Nicki and less toward male rappers? Double standard. The hair plug thing was funny though. Tyga got dragged into it too haha. What’s not funny is the domestic abuse allegation. No one should behave that way.
#3 – Gemma Chan is statuesque!
#4 – The whole Thomas Ravenel drama at the reunion was crazy. His girlfriend is crazy. They were both abominable, but T-Rav has gotten away with so much for so long–even though he went to jail / prison … he still acted slick
The trailer for Widows dropped today and you know what, I’m ready.
That looks awesome.
Followed watching that with these kitten photos, today, at least the last 5-10 minutes of it, have been good.
he’s dreamy
Bella Thorne is so obnoxious. Whether she stole the patterns or not, that was such a classless response.
She really is. That is NOT how to handle something like that, and she probably made things worse for herself and her lawyers.
Hello handsome..
My province is burning and has just declared a state of emergency to match California. I remember saying this at this time last year. We have firefighters from across Canada, plus Australia, Mexico and New Zealand here firefighters here. They total about 1/3 of the help we need. Where the hell is the army?
I better not run into any climate change deniers in the next few weeks. I swear, I’ll feed them to the fire.
