“Please give Henry Golding all the kittens to cuddle from now on” links
  • August 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Henry Golding and kittens! Yes, finally. [Buzzfeed]
Nicki Minaj is trying to spill some dumb tea about Safaree and his hair plugs, but he’s saying that she cut him so badly that he almost died. Yikes. [LaineyGossip]
Was Fan Bingbing banned from acting because of tax evasion? [Dlisted]
Oooh, Gemma Chan looks amazing here. [Go Fug Yourself]
What happens when you do everything on the internet? [Pajiba]
Thomas Ravenel is leaving Southern Charm. [Reality Tea]
OMG this is an amazing observation about What Lies Beneath. [Jezebel]
I completely believe Bella Thorne did this. [The Blemish]
Are you here for The Happytime Murders? [OMG Blog]

Henry Golding arrives at the Build Series in New York

17 Responses to ““Please give Henry Golding all the kittens to cuddle from now on” links”

  1. Esmom says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I. Love. Him. And I love kittens so this is pretty much a dream come true, lol.

  2. Jamie42 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Jezebel is totally correct about What Lies Beneath. The house porn is real. Michele Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford. I think I’ll watch it again!

  3. Lynne says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    That is one exceptional looking man…..sighs

  4. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Awww, I love him and the kittens!

  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    As much as he’s great – you guys can have him I’ll take the kittens.

  6. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    #1 – LOVE the Crazy Rich Asians coverage. That is an adorable video of Henry.
    #2 – This Nicki Minaj thing is crazy…is she spiraling? She’s endured criticism (as a musician) for a very long time, and it’s understandable to want to speak out about it. No one ever jumps to her defense, though. More criticism toward Nicki and less toward male rappers? Double standard. The hair plug thing was funny though. Tyga got dragged into it too haha. What’s not funny is the domestic abuse allegation. No one should behave that way.
    #3 – Gemma Chan is statuesque!
    #4 – The whole Thomas Ravenel drama at the reunion was crazy. His girlfriend is crazy. They were both abominable, but T-Rav has gotten away with so much for so long–even though he went to jail / prison … he still acted slick

  7. Tiffany says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    The trailer for Widows dropped today and you know what, I’m ready.

  8. lovesot says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    he’s dreamy

  9. Kitten says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Bella Thorne is so obnoxious. Whether she stole the patterns or not, that was such a classless response.

  10. JRenee says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Hello handsome..

  11. Lady D says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    My province is burning and has just declared a state of emergency to match California. I remember saying this at this time last year. We have firefighters from across Canada, plus Australia, Mexico and New Zealand here firefighters here. They total about 1/3 of the help we need. Where the hell is the army?
    I better not run into any climate change deniers in the next few weeks. I swear, I’ll feed them to the fire.

