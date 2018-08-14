Brad Pitt thinks Angelina is ‘disgusting’ for… filing legal papers asking for child support

It feels like there are many loyal Brad Pitt fans who know, deep in their hearts, that Brad has made some big mistakes. So instead of canceling him or calling him specifically, the new Pitt party line is that both Brad and Angelina Jolie are EQUALLY awful, equally at fault, equally toxic, etc. Obviously, I disagree. I’ve been following the divorce drama pretty closely for going on two years now. While Angelina’s side has gone to the press, Angelina puts her name on it (more often than not), puts her spokesperson’s name on it, or puts her lawyer’s name on it. Angelina’s not hiding, and the majority of the time, Angelina is RESPONDING in some official way to Brad’s PR shenanigans, the unnamed Pitt-sources who have been bitching and moaning about her every little move.
Brad has been waging a war against his estranged wife in the tabloid press (Us Weekly, E!, Page Six, TMZ and People) since the very beginning. And when Angelina releases a statement through her lawyer or her spokesperson responding to his shenanigans, that’s not the same thing. It’s a lopsided tabloid-press war. But Team Pitt wants you to think that it’s the same thing. Team Pitt wants you to think that Brad – who spent the last week running to TMZ to call Jolie a golddigger because she wants him to pay child support – is really worried about all the press attention that ANGELINA has brought to this case. Seriously.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were hammering out their differences in private … until she decided to switch tactics and go public with their child support battle, which Pitt believes is doing harm to their children. According to our sources, Brad and Angelina had been quietly working through custody and support issues for months and both sides had agreed to keep things quiet and work with a private judge on the specifics.
But we’re told once Angelina parted ways with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, her new legal team began a “full court press” in the media and made everything public. Our sources say Brad Pitt felt he was forced to respond to their attacks, even though he thinks a public battle is “terrible for the kids,” some of whom are now old enough to read about these kinds of things on social media.
We’re told Brad believes the whole thing should remain private and finds the public battle to be “disgusting.” Our sources say Brad is hoping Angelina sees how this is hurting the kids and stops the public fighting.
Angelina’s lawyers filed paperwork saying they wanted a child support payment structure last week. Brad spent the entire week running to TMZ and Page Six to slam her repeatedly. Face it: Brad is only worried about the negative effect the tabloids have on the kids when he’s the one who looks like a deadbeat dad. If he’s painting Angelina as a “disgusting” golddigger and “difficult” bitch, then the tabloid media is A-OK with him. As for Brad’s “what about the children who can read all about this?!” argument – the kids are reading about their dad throwing a tantrum about child support. Let them read it. (And let’s not forget the Brad Finally Sees His Kids narrative that he played out for months too, but sure, Jolie is the one who broke the sacred privacy.)
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Brad wants to be a father, but not when it comes to paying for his kids expenses? What a man.
it’s crazy to me that someone that feels this way would so readily adopt. But, he has always molded himself around and to conform to his significant other’s style and interests, so I guess he was just being himself
He also wanted to be an entrepreneur and a businessman without paying his partners and contractors, so… Yeah.
Another woke dude revealing himself as a douchebro, what a surprise
I feel like that is the game a LOT of men play. I used to have a majority male group of friends, but as we all got older and children and families came along I couldn’t just be friends and stay silent. So many of them would get bent if/when their ex would want to make child custody or support official through the courts. They generally believed that the little they may or may not do here or there should be enough. Eventually I walked away or pissed them off by being reasonable and pointing out that they should WANT to help raise their children or that you can’t “gold dig” a lower middle class douche which is what they were acting like. In the end I am still friends with two of them – one has no children, the other is a stellar father to his children and the children he gained when he began dating his new girlfriend.
@Lucky – Good on you! And how sweet , these words “children he gained”
His narrative is so messed up. If he was really worried about his kids reading about this in the papers he should stop running to the media all the time and go through his lawyer like a normal person going through a separation.
THANK you! I read so many pro-Brad comments when I just want to say exactly what you did!
Brad Pitt is a mess. I hope that the Tarantino movie will be a flop. It’s what he deserves.
I hope that movies flops for both Brad & Tarrantino – both horrible men.
Fingers crossed.
Unfortunately, I don’t think it will flop, not because of Brad or Tarantino, but because of Leo. Seriously, when was the last time one of Dicaprio’s movies truly flopped?
J. Edgar
The Great Gatsby.
I had completely forgotten the J. Edgar movie but I thought The Great Gasby had earned money.
@Sarah. It earned around $300 million, but only ended up making a profit of $50 million or so which isn’t that great of a return considering the studio’s expectations. It was also a critical flop and didn’t receive any major nominations, so it was a disappointment in that way, too.
Gatsby made money.
I just watched it for the first time recently. It was a bit much.
The Great Gatsby made over $350 million at the box office, Deadline estimated it cleared a profit of almost $60 million.
Leo hasn’t had a genuine flop in decades. What people consider flops for him would be considered successful for other actors.
Pitt jump on the QT film to tag along on the shoulders of Leo to have a hit movie on his resume that he badly needs. He can not carry a movie by himself any longer and needs Leo to put people in theatres for him.
And I find Brad Pitt disgusting for the way he has conducted himself since this whole thing started.
I hope his PR minions are reading this: you will lose this one in the long game. Brad Pitt will be left with the legacy of having used his kids in a PR war against their mother. No amount of public image rehab will change it. The internet is forever.
yeah right? His pr people need to tell him to suck it up and pay the money. Like he doesn’t have so much more than the average person. He needs new pr people
Same with me – him confessing to alcoholism and what let to the divorce didn’t fully make me lose respect. It’s the way he conducted himself right after that did.
The sad thing is that he knows his children will read everything and yet he still doesn’t care. He just wants to protect his golden boy image as much as possible – even at the expense of his children’s happiness.
I don’t get why he just doesn’t pay what she wants, why put up a fight about it. If he’s so worried about his image you would think he would be happy to pay up, makes him at least look a bit responsible for his own children.
Exactly. Surely it plays into the SuperDad image he wants to pay his share for the kids. Better yet, to pay even more than Angelina towards their upkeep.
He wants to punish her, in every way he can, for leaving him.
He is such whiner and a weak man. Angelina Thank you for standing up for your children rights to have their child support. I know much you love your children.
He looks really bad with this tantrum and she hasn’t even dropped the receipts on why he can’t see his kids without supervision. He’s playing a fool’s game but male arrogance makes it all so predictable.
^
This!
I cannot believe how deep he is digging his own hole.
He’s really a fool. If she wanted, Angelina could shut him up for good saying what th happened on that plane.
I don’t believe we are readying the complete story about either one of them. They both need to keep this private for the sake of their kids. Calling someone a deadbeat dad or evil bitch is not going to help anything.
I am equally disgusted by both parents, they aren’t looking out for those kids.
Agreed. I don’t think we will ever get the full story on what happened, I think both sides aren’t telling the complete truth. But either way, it’s time for them to shut up, keep it private, and for Christ sake, pay child support, Brad!
*points to Kaiser’s first paragraph*
Sorry, but I really don’t see how the two sides are remotely equitable here.
They’re not. They’re not even close, but the golden boy’s image must be protected at all costs. His looks are far and away more important that treating women with respect or being a loving involved dad. Millions of women and some men would agree with everything he says and does, because of his looks ffs.
These kids certainly deserve much better. Several are old enough to access the news in real time and read what’s going on.
Of course we don’t know the whole story, but going as far as saying they’re equally guilty?? She didn’t do anything wrong, she didn’t even say what happened on the plane (to protect the children while indirectly protecting Brad’s image too), while all he’s doing is spreading bad rumors about her.
Didn’t his team leaked the seal the custody documents? Angie filed a document that asked him to pay his CS he owed to his children. The filing is hurting him not the children.
Had Brad not leaked,selective portions of the custody agreement,I doubt Angie’s filing would have been public as well.Shes simply has enough of the “Pitt/y party” & good for her.Brad has a movie out in a few months so he’s he’s trying to clean his image,apparently he didn’t think Angie would fight back.
He is really coming across as a spoiled child lately, stomping his feet when he doesn’t get exactly what he wants.
Same behaviour as Thomas Markle, is it not?
He is so not used to not getting what he wants when he wants it. He is meltdown. He’s like a child who’s being told no for the first time.
But let’s remember this is the man who cheated on his wife with his costar and manage to have the wife and the costar blamed for his own actions and pitted against each other for more than a decade while coming out of the scandal smelling like roses. Of course, he is spoiled and bratty.
This! Aniston was painted as the boring woman and Jolie as the evil woman who steals men. His image was kept untouched. He is trying to do the same now.
The truly disgusting thing is that he is hurting his children. At least, Jolie and Anniston were adult women who chose to live a public life as actresses.
But after the plane incident, people were all over the Internet not only blaming Jolie, but also Maddox. Naively, I really thought that he would came out with a press release to clarify the situation and take responsibility, you know so that people would stop blaming his teenage son but how wrong was I!!
You know what — I’ve never liked Aniston because she comes across as a complete airhead and it’s a type that has never appealed to me, but I regret now taking Brad’s side against hers in the divorce. The way the media piled on both her and Jolie was sickening. Brad should have manned up and told the media back off, I was the one who broke my vows. I was the one who destroyed my marriage. This was on me. Instead of which, he sat back and let Jolie and Aniston take all the heat. I’m kind of pissed at Angie for not realizing what a wuss Brad was in the first place, but I guess love can be blinder than a bat.
100%-I said this yesterday-he’s freaked out because he has never had bad press before and even managed to get his infidelity spun into a love story. He has no idea what his image is now that he has no significant other to follow. I do feel bad because I don’t think he’s a bad father and this break up is clearly very hard on him, but on the other hand, he is doing his mid-life crisis in public and making himself look worse and worse. AJ is just sitting back and letting himself dig in deeper and deeper.
Brad Pitt is H-Wood’s #1 Relationship Chameleon, though. It’s sort of sad.
And got away with being an adult man dating a sixteen year old, but everyone forgets that, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard recently Paul Walker also dated 16-year-olds. How easily people turn a blind eye to a handsome white guy.
Mitigated only slightly by the fact that Juliette Lewis had already been legally declared an emancipated minor.
10 year age difference too. Lewis was 16, Pitt was 26. But excuses are always made for him.
I thought the official party line here was that BP and AJ didn’t begin their relationship until after BP’s marriage was over?
Neeeever ever forget, ladies. Insure yourself and your own future and especially so if you have kids, BEFORE a marriage, BEFORE a child arrives and BEFORE any potential divorce. This is a key showcase that no matter how lovely things might seem, everyone turns into an ugly ape when a divorce or breakup starts. And not even rich people want to pay for their own children!!
Get that job get that money get that insurance get that signed piece of paper declaring who owns what and shall do what. Marriages and divorces are just legal proceedings and have nothing to do with the feelings surrounding them.
Yep. That’s what my dad taught me. Saved my life to be honest.
I love the photos in these posts. Angelina was always too good for him. These doofus pictures of Brad seem accurate.
“I’m so worried about the kids getting upset by reading about this on social media that I’m going to run to the tabloids to call their mother disgusting, which they’re bound to read! What do you mean, I can’t see my children unsupervised and they need therapy every time they see me?! I’ve already told you I didn’t hit my son ‘in the face’, isn’t that enough?!”
Wow. Brad gets more disgusting by the day with the way he’s handling this. And most of his kids are old enough to see what he’s doing and they’re not going to like it. Between this and the Neri Oxman sham it’s clear he’s just an insecure, spiteful middle aged man who’s all surface – no substance. And I really hope that movie he’s doing fails because I can’t stand him, Quentin, or Leo at this point.
Projection much?
Why does he not stand up for his family and send a statement to the tabloids stop bashing my family. Defend your family for once and Not Your Image. Pay your child support your children entitled to it.
That’s what makes me think it’s coming from his camp. If it weren’t, he could do what you are suggesting.
Because his image means more to him than anything else, including his children. I can’t even watch his movies any more.
But he *has* paid child support. Now, it may be that he *should* pay more, but since they don’t yet have a legal agreement in place, that is merely speculation at this point (and yes, you can talk about the Jolie-Pitt children’s lifestyle and expenses, but again, that’s *speculation*.)
He gave her a loan which he expects to be repaid with interest. A loan is not child support and there is no way you can pretend it is one.
Yes, @Carmen, but as many more knowledgeable (than me) posters have pointed out, that $8 million may be structured as a loan for tax reasons or because it will ultimately end up as part of the final settlement. Or maybe he *is* “loaning” rather than “giving” money for personal reasons.
Regardless, he has also already paid more than $1 million *in child support*. Again, a judge may decide he can and should be paying more, but it is *not* the case that he hasn’t been supporting his children and it’s disingenuous at best to say otherwise.
Given his resources and the children’s expenses, do you really think he has been paying a fair share?
I seem to be one of the few on Brad’s side….I have to say I don’t know all of the facts, money and otherwise, but it has always seemed to me that Brad is merely protecting himself and wants to pay his fair share of child support, which would be decided by law. Other than a fair share, which would be quite a bit considering how many children are involved, perhaps Angie wants even more. She has money in her own right as well. She’s certainly not scraping for funds. She boldly travels the world with her brood and spends more than any normal person would spend. It seems it was always her desire to have a brood of children rather than keep it simple. How did she plan to support the family back then? As I said, I don’t know everything, certainly not, but Brad has a right to protect himself from her demands. If the tables were turned, you can bet that Angie would fight him to the full extent. Angie is not well liked in Hollywood for good reason, so we must consider we do not know all of the story, only the few things we hear in the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina is a petty b###h. But she has and needs to be with his childish behind.
And the same goes for his PR rep and fixer. Grow some and fight like a man. Oh wait you can’t cause you are the reason this is going .
STFU! Please
Notice- it’s always Poor Brad stories. He has a new publicist and I think he’s going to end up finishing Pitt. Michale hiltzik is an idiot and usually works with b listers. He’s working on fixing Brad’s make it right foundations image by making neighbors sign NDA’s. Can’t wait for the lid to pop off of that one but none of the serious papers seem to want to touch that likely because of CAA!
I think the problem/issue with Angelina not having 100% sympathy and Brad still getting sympathy is that Angelina was perceived to be a little cray cray in her younger years, the drug taking, the estrangement from her dad; perceived issues with men, “husband stealer” blah blah blah. All these type of things add up to people thinking she would be more than capable of being a b**ch even if if was a million years ago. Unless it was Mother Teresa fighting Brad, Brad is going to get sympathy right or wrong.
almost everyone commenting at the daily mail believes that she is the evil one in this scenario. of course, most of their commenters are horrible, suggesting that Brad keep his “real” (ie: biological) children, and leave the “PR kids” to Angelina. Many people just refuse to see what is right in front of them.
Including Brad, apparently
Oh good heavens, who cares what those horrible people commenting at the DM believe? When I read some of their comments on the latest Thomas Markle article I wanted to rip out my entire hard drive and plonk it in the washing machine.
Honestly, there is no winning a PR war against Brad Pitt, even if you have a super clean reputation. Look at the way his first divorce played out in the press and he was divorcing America’s sweetheart, the one and only Rachel Greene! But even then, he came out smelling like roses while Jolie and Aniston were ripped to shreds by the tabloids.
I really think he thought he’d get away with it again. And he’s trying to.
I think he’s trying it too, but this time there are six children in the mix that he doesn’t seem to have taken into consideration. He’s choosing publicity over his kids. Decent people won’t like that, or him for it.
I don’t know about that. Angelina doesn’t back down from a fight. She’s one tough cookie plus she was went him for 12 years, I’m sure she picked up some pointers. Lol. Angelina a mom too, so she’s fighting for her babies as well.
Brad’s getting old and played out. He’s a 54 year old behaving like a child now. He looks really bad and desperate right now and more people are catching on to this sad smear campaign he’s doing to the mother of his kids. It’s just sad, HW knows the truth about him but CAA, the same agency that kept Harvey Weinstein secrets is doing the same for him. SMH. He’s hanging on to the coat tails of others. This next movie is a flop for sure and the perverts film will need a lot of damage control done for it to succeed. I think he held onto Angie b/c she’s still hot and wanted by many. Her fan base is all over from young people to old people. Just like if there’s a news article w/ just his name, it doesn’t get many clicks but w/ her name attached, it gets many clicks. Even those that love to hate her, she’s always gonna be in the spotlight no matter what she does.
I think Brad is jealous of her actually, at everything she can do. People forget Angie was directing a film while going through the cancer stuff, raising children and dealing w/ his craziness apparently. She did all that with grace and class. She’s been covering for him for awhile now but he isn’t as smart as she is. I remember when he was trying to learn how to fly planes, he couldn’t do it but look at her, flying and soaring through the sky. The woman’s quite remarkable.
You are right Louise, but does AJ care? Nope she does what is right & best for her kids. Good on her, even if the world is against her she is ready for a fight for the right reasons. I admire her resilience. There is no doubt there are a lot mostly intelligent people who are on her side. Bless her.
Please can we just start referring to him as Brat Pitt?
Sure. It’s my pet name for Brad Marchant, too. He’s the same kind of asshole. (when he’s not licking his opposition on the ice.)
Good grief. He needs to pay child support, no matter how much money she makes. They are his children. And she needs to do everything possible to ensure the kids have a relationship with their father. If he doesn’t have a relationship with them, then it’s on him. Are either of these people actually adults? I think I’ll never see anther movie either one of them does. Cancelled.
Read the first paragraph why this is not equal and just like Trump vs Hillary mentality.
Hillary’s mistakes were the same horrible level as Trumps. Angelina’s mistakes equally aren’t horrible as Brad’s.
Maya his movie Astra is coming out in December he needs the public to feel sorry for him and go see it.
Sorry meant Hillary’s mistakes weren’t..
Angelina’s the one who should be disgusted with him. This guy’s a joke.
Why doesn’t he own his part in the whole mess? Not man enough? Oh and please stop posing for pics with that stupid look on your face.
He thinks that GQ article was enough. He’s selfish and only cares about his image. That’s the thing people aren’t getting even if the judge gives him half the custody (which I don’t think he should get), those kids will always be with Angie. He may love those kids but he loves himself more. He, Angie and those kids know that. Angie fans and sane people reading about this know it too. His fans are going to believe he won if he gets 50% of the custody but he didn’t win b/c those kids know the truth. He lost his family a long time ago by his own doing no one else’s.
As someone who has reconciled with a very difficult parent, I imagine over time some of the kids will do the same with him and some won’t. The worst thing she could do would be to bad mouth him, to dump her adult relationship awfulness with him, onto the kids. And same with him.
Did an LA judge give Charlie sheen 50/50? Lmao
Thank you sidewithkids I enjoy your truth comments. Yes, that stupid smile like he got a homemade face lift.
Who seems more to blame in the PR war between them is a matter of perspective I think. But they are both leveraging the media to accomplish…something. I don’t know what the point is really, and that is why to me they both come across as more than a tad thirsty. Resolving the issues between them should be handled privately. They had this informal support arrangement — and I have to say 1.3 million in support doesn’t qualify as “deadbeat”, sorry — that she very reasonably wants to formalize. Nothing wrong that.
I read this morning she’s thinking of a palimony suit, that will be major PR meltdown if true.
Fake rumours from Brad to claim she is seeking spousal support.
Angelina already confirmed in the court documents she is not seeking spousal support and is only seeking child support and that too only for him to give 50% of the children care.
I thought it was a bit odd, like, why seek support now? But then, once divorces turn ugly, they’re ugly all the way around, unfortunately. They don’t seem anywhere near done with this one.
That’s not true Leapin, that’s his side saying that. Angie was doing everything privately then he came out with the false statement of her alienating. She then decided to tell the truth. How much can one person be attacked before attacking back. He attacks and lies, she just counters and tells the truth. Like someone said, she always puts a name behind hers like her spokesman said. He doesn’t, it’s always a nameless source which is very telling, it’s coming from his camp. He wants to hurt her. Why a grown white privileged rich man wants to hurt the mother of his children is the real question?
The only thing I know for sure is his drunken blow up on the plane, and surely that wasn’t the first time. But after that, everything I’ve read boils down to mutual insinuations of archvillainy. They still seem to be very angry with each other and that’s why each of them wants the “public” to hear their side and judge the other as 100% at fault. It’s an ugly breakup and a 180 from the image they projected as a couple. That part is what fascinates, at least for me. It suggests how manufactured their image as a couple may have been, and why those periodic Pitt family member drama that would show up in places like the Enquirer were quickly “disappeared”.
Sorry for the ramble!
That’s what fascinates me the most too. What was their life together actually like? It looks less and less likely that the cuddling at the Golden Globes and making out on red carpets was real. By The Sea seems more like their reality than the image they projected and marketed.
It might have been good at the beginning, before he started drinking like a lush.
kB, the cops were always called with the occasional excuse that the kids accidentally hit the emergency button. Lots of paparazzi pix showing emergency vehicles entering the gated community.
Brad used the media to trash Angelina for using the media. 🤨
Angelina comes out with statements only to defend herself against the lies and she gives the statements to NBC or ABC Not tabloids.
Totally agree with you Brad!
🙄 trolls gonna troll I guess.
PAY YOUR CHILD SUPPORT, BRAD.
He has a goofy smile.
More like creepy in that photograph.
I totally understand why she doesn’t even want to see his face, I would have smacked him for all the BS he’s spreading.
I’m so tired of the never-ending Angelina is an evil bish tabloid stories. I think what drives the tabloids so crazy, is that no matter who much shizz that they fling at her, she doesn’t care. You can tell, she could care less about what anyone says about her–she’s gone on and done the things in her life she has wanted to do regardless of the regular nancy naysayers.
On a different note, even if AJ WAS the unholy bishes of all bishes, so what? Hollywood is full of men with disgusting, despicable, abusive behaviors, but that is never played up is it? Unless it’s a Weinstein situation where it becomes overwhelmingly against the man, they spin their lies and cover for these a**holes year after year after year. . . but AJ is the bish. Okay.
So true. No one is asking the big red flag. His children’s information was leaked a few weeks ago and he was silent. That wasn’t disgusting, Brad? It wasn’t harmful for people to know exactly where they would be ? Oh yeah , it was beneficial to Brad because people knew he was gonna visit with those kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But on another note – omg, I always thought he was over-rated lookswise, but holy sh!t I hate his face right now, he looks awful!
I agree. His face looks especially cringe-worthy lately.
Lol. I’m w/ you fluffy princess. Totally agree.
Funny how he picks and chooses what’s disgusting and harmful. If it doesn’t benefit his image it’s bad bad bad.
And if he said anything about it team Angelina would’ve came out and said “you’re the one who leaked it, a-hole!!”.
The early June “leaked” order was not leaked, but was public record, this is how the many media outlets obtained it. That was confirmed by CNN and other news outlets of note at the time. Neither Brad nor Angelina or their reps ‘leaked’ anything. The final court order setting forth pendente lite custody orders pending review, signed by the couple’s private Judge, John Ouderkirk, was publicly filed in LA Superior Court on June 6th.
It was public because it was the result of a seven day contested hearing (Pitt was the contester), from May 16 -17 and May 21-25. The rules required that those hearings and results be open to the public.
If you are to believe legal experts (I’m not from CA so am not highly familiar with that state’s laws or processes, take the following with that in mind) – parts of the actual hearing itself was open to the public and a few seats available at the hearings, which were in the judge’s private offices. Any private evidence (children’s therapy records, etc) would have been presented under seal in private, protecting that data.
Hey, Brad, you know what’s also terrible for the kids? THEIR FATHER NOT PAYING CHILD SUPPORT.
This is such a weird case. I’ve always denied it, but perhaps she believed in the beginning that there was a chance for reconciliation. Because despite Wasser being the conciliation Queen, she still always gets a emergency child support order. Always. Private judge or not. AND why did the judge not bring it up. It’s always handled in the beginning. It’s always ordered formally. I don’t get it. Now she’ll get her order and it will be represented by a Dissomaster report which is a software program that is pretty sophisticated and calculates support. Not sure if she will be paid retroactively minus the money paid but she should. He can afford it.
PrettySure the only people that would still be standing next to this narcissistic Drunk a deadbeat dad are the same people that voted in the dotard
Also this is all making Jennifer look really great after years of being made the pitiful pitiful cast aside , she is is looking like the smartest women alive in my book! SHe’s not having to deal with this nonsense, So I bet she’s thinking the lucky stars for whatever kept her from having kids that she alluded to in the last interview.
