The Dumbest Timeline: Donald Trump obsessively tweets about ‘dog’ Omarosa

Donald J. Trump attends business affairs in the White House

We could be talking about how Donald Trump fired FBI agent Peter Strzok because he dared to say some honest things about Trump. But I’m not going to talk about it because it’s too depressing (and I honestly though Strzok had already been fired). No, instead we’re going to spend some time wondering why Donald Trump has been obsessively tweeting about Omarosa for the past 36 hours. Let’s take it chronologically. This happened yesterday:

Can you even imagine being so pathetic? Can you even imagine that the g–damn president is sitting on Twitter, claiming that he only kept someone on his staff because she said “great things about me”? And then there was this:

So what’s he going to do, sue her? These people and their petty tabloid beefs, my God. And remember, Omarosa has been telling everyone that Trump uses the n-word and that NBC has the tapes? Well, he had to tweet about that too.

I don’t understand why Mark Burnett had to call him to tell him that no such tapes exist if Trump is so convinced that he never said that word? And it’s absolutely hilarious that Trump is suddenly super-worried about someone else’s “credibility.”

And he called her a “dog” this morning.

Yes, all of this is a distraction, but seriously, just take a moment and consider this band of idiots, morons, traitors, racists and douchebags. They’re all so awful. How do people not see it?

President Trump meets with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

93 Responses to “The Dumbest Timeline: Donald Trump obsessively tweets about ‘dog’ Omarosa”

  1. Patricia says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’m becoming psychotic, every time he says or does something stupid and horrible (so… every day) I want to show it to my Trump/supporting family members and say “how can you support that?! How is this ok?!!” I have that daily internal fight.

    The family members who are trump supporters also happen to be the most effed up people in my whole extended family, so it’s not that surprising but it ENRAGES ME. How can they continue to do the mental gymnastics necessary to act like this is alright?! They are rich white mega-Christians who will never get off the trump train.
    I hate him so much. So much.

    Reply
    • Nacho_friend says:
      August 14, 2018 at 8:52 am

      I guess when you put “mega white” and “Christian” together, throw in entitled, it can be a bad combo, and that combo votes republican. So there’s your answer :(

      Reply
    • Tate says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:05 am

      There is no getting through to them if they are still supporting him at this point. I have one family friend who I have lost all respect for and don’t talk to anymore. The final straw was when she twisted herself into knots trying to defend separating children from their parents. I am done with trumpsters.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:06 am

      +100 same with me. Everything he does makes my blood boil, and I get more frustrated that Trumpsters (especially the ones I know ) don’t see the obvious disaster that Trump is. The Trumpsters in my life used to be sweet, intelligent, open minded people, which is why I’m so shocked about their diehard loyalty. My father doesn’t know what Twitter is, but when I read tweets to him, he says they’re wrong and stupid. …until I tell him Trump wrote them. I don’t understand how people can keep the blinders on. Trump has caused me to lose lots of friends and he’s the topic of all of the arguments in my family. I’ve never hated someone as much as I hate Trump!

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:41 am

      I hear you. I feel like someone should put his tweets on highway billboards or something to somehow better illustrate just how horrifying his tweetstorms are. Seems more effective than running up and down the streets screaming about it, which is what I sometimes feel like doing.

      As for Strzok, it’s outrageous that he got fired but it’s for the best, I think, because his presence just continued to give fodder to the GOP to accuse the FBI of being biased. I can’t with their constant, ongoing attempts to discredit Mueller and his investigation.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:50 am

      the answer is this:

      “owning” the “libtards” is more important to them than anything. no clean water, no clean air, kids in cages, on the brink of war with a few countries, tax giveaways to corporations and the 1% that will NEVER affect his base at all, except negatively, businesses going under due to his stupid tariffs, jobs moving overseas…all of that is A-OK as long as the libs and them danged minorities get owned and know their place.

      that’s it, that’s the extent of their reasoning. and yes, they will twist as much as they need to in order to NOT acknowledge that that’s the only reason. they can’t admit it even to themselves so they sure as hell aren’t going to admit it out loud.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:08 am

        But they do admit it…I can’t tell you how many gloating “liberal tears” comments I see. Including from Don F&^#ing Jr. Grr.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:25 am

        oh, I know they admit that is ONE of the reasons and yes they do relish it, but they won’t admit it’s the ONLY reason.

      • Christina says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:18 pm

        Owning “libtards”, but dwe by forget the racism. That’s the main thing. Even minorities who are in the U.S. support Trump for that reason. I’ve dumped friends over it. One supported Trump. Another, who I am still friends with, supported Jill Stein. The one who supported Trump is happy about the child separations and deportations (African American man), and the other is a Central American woman who blamed Hilary Clinton for all of the issues in Central America while she was Secretary of State. Sigh…

    • Layla says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

      Same exact daily feeling here. My parents and siblings are Trumpers and I spend wayyy too much time dreaming of ways to make them see the light. They won’t though and I know it. Just have to try to let it go.

      Reply
      • me46 says:
        August 14, 2018 at 11:25 am

        My husband’s extended family has been ignoring us and not inviting me to bachelorette parties,showers,family cookouts. They are actually making the invites secret on FB. They haven’t unfriended me yet but I know we are being ignored because I’m liberal and they are trump worshippers. Oh well their loss.

    • Snowflake says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:22 am

      My mom is a devout Christian and she supports him. Wtf?!

      Reply
      • Tate says:
        August 14, 2018 at 11:37 am

        My mom is a devout Christian also. Life long republican. But leading up to the 2008 election her eyes started opening up to what the republicans were really all about. She campaigned and voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012. She is horrified by trump and voted for Hillary. She is still very involved with the church but confirmed that 99% of the congregation are trumpsters. She doesn’t understand how they can’t see him for what he is.

      • Snowflake says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        I wish your mom could have a talk with my mom

  2. Maria says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’ve decided not to read anything about Trump. He is just too awful for words. Lots of good books out there and good stuff on Netflix.

    Reply
    • Rescue Cat says:
      August 14, 2018 at 8:52 am

      I can’t look away. When I saw that dog comment this morning it felt surreal. I mean this is the President talking like that FFS.

      Reply
    • cannibell says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:04 am

      I try to moderate my consumption – it’s important to me to be literate and aware of what’s going on in order to simply be a responsible citizen. On the other hand, I don’t need to be constantly rolling in the slime and dirt this administration manufactures and throws around on an increasingly frequent basis.

      Everything she’s saying isn’t news and everything he’s doing isn’t news – I think the most important reason to keep aware is because hopefully, at some point, something might happen to actually get this collection of human vermin out of the halls of power and back to a place where they’re only damaging each other instead of the entire planet.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      Same. I’m only here to answer the question “ how do people not see it?” … my mom said that people like this like others who do what they would do. They don’t see beyond themselves and their own narrow preferences. So, everyone who likes trump is outing themselves. For the rest of us, it’s good to know these people exist in such vast numbers I guess but it’s also alarming.

      Reply
  3. Loopy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    We all know what you really want to say when you call her a dog and low life.You BUM!

    Reply
    • notthisagain says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:33 am

      I hate reality television , Its crass unreal and uncivil and many years ago, I predicted that it would lead to the demise of modern civilization as we know it . and here we are the Great USA being run like the Apprentice , Survivor and Housewives of DC . This is the only explanation for this madness , people think governing the country should be entertaining and gaudy like a reality show.

      Reply
  4. Rescue Cat says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:47 am

    That’s a quick response, Kaiser. He tweeted that dog comment less than an hour ago. He’s in a tweeting frenzy this morning. I wonder what’s going on?

    Reply
  5. Darla says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I just reported 5 of his tweets about her as targeted harassment. I know they won’t do anything, but I am so sick of this.

    Reply
  6. Eric says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I’m guessing we are witnessing the point when racism and sexism (Omarosa) and conciousness of guilt (Strok) collide.

    Reply
  7. Belluga says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:49 am

    “I don’t understand why Mark Burnett had to call him to tell him that no such tapes exist if Trump is so convinced that he never said that word?”

    Very, very good point!!

    Reply
    • ChristineM says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      Oh, I’m pretty sure there ARE tapes but for whatever reason, Burnett isn’t releasing them. Perhaps a contractual agreement but who knows. At some point, I think that NBC is going to force a release of them. Not that it will make any difference as Trump’s base is full of a bunch of racist jerks who wont’ care!!

      Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Ugh, drump is so disgusting, so repulsive.

    Omarosa uses all drump’s bag of vile tricks so I don’t feel sorry for her. She seems to be the only one who can stand up to him because they both are such backstabbing, show boating, cruel people.

    The most hideous thing yesterday was drump refusing to mention Sen. John McCain’s name at the Fort Drum Military signing. drump is such a piece of garbage.

    And Grifter Ivanka was demanding via Twitter that everyone obey drump and be kind even though she and her despicable family have stolen millions and are tearing apart the country.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

    A commenter on CNN pointed out that 45 tends to only say uneducated or dumb when referring to poc who he is upset with.
    As for Mark Burnett is it possible that he has something to hide and called 45 to make sure Omorosa did not find out?
    Hmmn…
    Let’s see Mark makes sure certain tapes are never made public and 45 helps to solve any embarrassing situation in Mark’s past.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I don’t love Omarosa, but I kind of love this whole mess. She got fired, and sure she waited for her book deal, but she’s out there WITH RECEIPTS. They cant say she’s lying, they cant say she’s wrong. she has it all recorded. Its like she knew she was dealing with a bunch of crazies….

    Reply
  11. Elkie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:53 am

    In order to fire someone four times, one must first be stupid enough to hire them four times. The kind of stupid that openly admits to ignoring the advice of their chief of staff because their ego was flattered.

    The kind of ego that prevents them from saying the name “John McCain” out loud during a barely lucid, stream-of-consciousness monologue regarding a piece of legislation literally named in his honour.

    Reply
  12. Annie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Deliver us.

    Reply
  13. km says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:01 am

    All I can say is “Thank God I have therapy this morning!”

    Reply
  14. boredblond says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Evidently dr. trumpenstein doesn’t like the way the reality show celeb/monster he created turned out..she’s a hypocrite, but at least she’s got the balls to stand up to him..everyone else seems so scared ..like adolescents waiting to be part of the cool group..disgusting

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I think I’m out of outrage.

    Nothing will come of this. Nothing.

    His base LOVES that he does this and they’re going to love that he’s calling a black woman “a dog”.

    It escapes him and them that if he didn’t say any racial slurs, then he wouldn’t have to worry about Mark Burnett assuring him that there are no tapes and whether or not Omaraosa signed an NDA.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      What I don’t understand is why Trump would care if the tape was released of him saying the N word. His base would just come up with an excuse to continue supporting him. I think the true cause of his anger is attacked by a group he considers lower than dirt: Black Women. His racism is so deep that to him this is worse than a gun shot.

      If someone doesn’t give him a tranquilizer he is going to go completely insane and be carried out of the WH foaming at the mouth. Obama’s jokes lead him to run for office. Omarosa is going to make him jump over the edge. His presidency is going down in flames the next 3 months.

      Reply
  16. Sarah says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:05 am

    OK, I think this is going to get lost because it’s Omarosa we are talking about and she’s trash but there is something deeply unsettling about listenning to THIS president calling a black woman a dog. Especially when he was insulting two famous black men’s intelligence just last week.
    And remember: the majority of white americans still approve this shit.

    Reply
  17. Sam the Pink says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Weird story time – I have a colleague whose friend’s dad was a government official in NYC way back. His dad had dealings with both Donald (later on) and his father, Fred. The man’s dad noted that even though Fred has his own racist history, he personally never saw or heard Fred behave in an overtly racist way. Donald, OTOH, was openly and unbashed with it – he heard the word multiple times. I dislike Omarosa, but I believe her in full.

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I see Princess Nagini’s advocacy for women and Malaria’s #BeBest campaigns are really having a strong impact on Orange Voldemort. He also spelled “Counsel”as “Councel” twice this morning and his punctuation errors are a sight to behold.

    Reply
  19. Iknow says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I have such a grudging response for this monster. Omarosa knew that this crap show was not going to be a respectable endeavor and chances are, she knew she was going to need ammunition for her life post Trump administration. She TAPED them and she has them on their heels. I have to say, I watched every single interview she did and I swear, homegirl is prepared. She rehearsed in that mirror. Trumps unhinged (no pun intended) reaction to Omarosa shows just how afraid he is of her.

    Reply
  20. DizzyLizzy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Will piss myself laughing if Omarosa is the one who finally takes him down….

    Reply
  21. Esmom says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Holy hell were those tweets pathetic. I say this every day but I still cannot, cannot believe this man is POTUS. And the tape she had of him talking about how bummed he was that she was leaving pretty much directly contradicts everything he tweeted. He’s incapable of basic, normal human interaction.

    Reply
  22. Louisa says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:52 am

    You know, I can’t believe I’m actually shocked. But the president just openly called a black woman a “dog”. How is this real?

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:01 am

      Remember he called the black foot ball players “son of a Bitch”. I’m so disappointed with OMN for covering for him all these years and now he’s refering to her as less than human, a “dog”.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

        ITA but one teeny-tiny thing to give her a bit of credit for: she did openly admit that she is complicit. I know it’s not much, but it’s still more accountability than most of his former staffers have shown.

        She said she wanted to see the best in him so she excused a lot of his behavior. Sure, she could be attempting to cover for the past but she also *could* be sincere. He’s such a manipulative person; a crazy gaslighter and emotional abuser–anything is possible.

        That’s not to give Omarosa a pass BTW, just to say that it’s possible that she’s finally seeing the light. It’s also possible that she’s trying to sell her book. OR maybe a little bit of both.

    • Lightpurple says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:49 am

      The President, who is sworn to uphold the laws of the USA and enforce the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, just called a black female employee a dog.

      Reply
  23. Q T Hush says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Guess who’s approval rating isn’t at the bottom of the heap today? I can’t believe this very unpresidential behavior is now becoming the norm. It just seems to be a big game to Cheetolini and his cult. Who can say the most shocking, vile and ignorant comment is the winner. Our only defense is to vote him out of office and the sooner the better!!!

    Reply
  24. PlayItAgain says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:02 am

    You know, this whole thing sounds so ridiculous, it wouldn’t surprise me if the current Omerosa shtick isn’t another Trump-planned plot-line. That recording of him calling her after she was ‘fired’ sounds like they’re both reading a script. They’re two of the most insincere, narcissistic grifters on the planet. I can’t believe anything either of them say.

    Reply
  25. Sway says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:05 am

    So in his words, you can be an incompetent moron but you can still be in the White House as long as you say only nice things about Donald. You guys at USA, I really, really empathise with you, I feel really sorry for your situation with your POTUS and I live in one of the most corrupted coutries in Eastern Europe.

    Reply
  26. Kitten says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Of course he has to insult her intelligence because she’s black. People are acting like this is the first time that the rumor about Trump saying the n-word on the set of the Apprentice is new but it’s not. It was being talked about by people who worked with him prior to him winning the election. I fully believe it.
    And it wouldn’t be hard for me to believe that Trump’s phone call to Mark Burnett was just to confirm that the tapes had been destroyed or at least reassured that the tapes will never get out.

    He is so repulsive. I don’t care for Omarosa but who the f*ck talks like this? The POTUS, that’s who.

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:43 am

      How you like Kathrena Pierson, Saying he did not use the “N” word last night when she was on Fox 🦊 , and then, bam! this morning OMN dropped the proof with Katherine saying, yes “ he said it , he said it” and he’s embarassed. I cannot understand how he had the nerve to run for president and expect all these skeletons to remain in his closet. I guess, if you don’t have him on tape you are screwed. He and his people could care less of the embarrassment they elected.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:54 am

        He’s a narcissist with no shame. He knows his base will applaud anything he does, even more so if it’s a racial slur. Just disgusting, terrible people.

      • B n A fan says:
        August 14, 2018 at 11:08 am

        Thank God, his base is not the only ones who votes. OMN is playing this as an apprentice and she’s playing to win. btw, she learned from the the best lier in town. I hope she has more incriminating tapes to share about this illigimate government we have.

      • AnneC says:
        August 14, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        He’s on tape talking about assaulting women, saying many Mexicans are rapists, making fun of a disabled person and telling crowds he’ll pay their bail if they get arrested for violence. And 62 million people still voted for him. And 35-40 percent still support him. This whole nightmare has been a horrible wake up call to what part of this country is like.

    • Veronica S. says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      What would it even accomplish releasing them, anyway? It would just unmask everything he says in coded language, anyway. His base would love it. IMHO, he has always been racist, always been a narcissistic piece of shit. The only thing dropping the n-bomb in a video will do is make black people even more keenly aware of how afraid they should be and contribute to their constant sense of degradation.

      Reply
  27. Harryg says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Mark Burnett better release those tapes. I wish he was forced to do so.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 10:49 am

      Maybe the FBI will raid his office too, if what was mentioned above about campaign money is true.
      Either way, won’t matter. His base would love it.

      Reply
    • Louisa says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:00 am

      But do you really think it will do anything if they are released? We all know he says it. On daily basis I’m sure.
      Think of all the things that have happened in the last 2 years that this country now is either totally okay with or just accepts as the new norm that would have been unthinkable before. Tearing children from their parents with no intention of reuniting them, the insults, the treason, the election hacking….. on and on…. Hearing him on tape say that word would cause mild outrage for one day until the next bombshell hit.

      Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Now he’s using the terror attack on Westminster to deflect – thankfully no one died. It was too early in the morning so that area would not have been as busy as it normally is.

    Reply
  29. Murphy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Are we surprised? No

    Reply
  30. holly hobby says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    This giant ugly orange ulcer! On Twitter there’s news that Rick Gates (who was in charge of the campaign budget) gave millions of dollars to Mark Burnett using money raised for the inaugural celebrations. Some people are saying it’s hush money in exchange for those tapes. I am not going to support anything Burnett and his holier than thou wife does ever again. If Treason Weasel Miller wants to strip citizenship for US citizens, he can strip Burnett and his wife’s.

    Pete Strzok wasn’t just any old FBI agent with the questionable texts. He was the Russian mafia headhunter. Most likely that Orange Nazi got orders from Pudding to get Strzok off his back. This is a sad day for FBI. However Strzok’s gofundme legal fund raised $200K out of the $300K asked. Yeah he should sue the govt because HR only recommended demotion. Someone overrode that decision.

    I’m really pissed over this. I hope that orange nazi chokes on a Big Mac.

    Reply
  31. Lyla says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I loathe Mark Burnett. I refuse to watch any of his shows.

    Like the release of the tapes will even do anything. His base will love it. They probably will see it as liscense for them to use it (as if they already don’t).

    And yes, his tweet about Mark Burnett confirming there are no tapes is beyond stupid. If you never used that world, then why the f do you need assurances from someone that you weren’t taped using it? I certainly don’t need anyone to confirm that I never used a racial slur, cause I never have.

    Reply
  32. JRenee says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    A female dog is a what? Smdh

    Reply
  33. Lyla says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Oh and I read an article last night that said the dumbass dotard doesn’t get how time zones work and that he’s impulsive (duh), so when he wants to call world leaders, he’ll want to call them immediately. Never mind that it’s nighttime in another time zone and that he will be waking someone up in the middle of the night.

    Reply
  34. moo says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    HE SAYS “try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me”

    And THAT’S all he cares about! not us, not AMERICA, only HIM.

    Reply
  35. SparkleFan says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Past diseased presidents turning over in their grave. My commiserations.

    There is hope & progress in other countries like mine – NZ, our leader is the exact opposite of America’s D. Bag. So locally for Americans it’s bad so just think of other countries you can potentially move to whenever your dictator acts unprofessionally on the world stage & you’d feel a bit better.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment