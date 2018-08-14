The Dumbest Timeline: Donald Trump obsessively tweets about ‘dog’ Omarosa

We could be talking about how Donald Trump fired FBI agent Peter Strzok because he dared to say some honest things about Trump. But I’m not going to talk about it because it’s too depressing (and I honestly though Strzok had already been fired). No, instead we’re going to spend some time wondering why Donald Trump has been obsessively tweeting about Omarosa for the past 36 hours. Let’s take it chronologically. This happened yesterday:
Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
Can you even imagine being so pathetic? Can you even imagine that the g–damn president is sitting on Twitter, claiming that he only kept someone on his staff because she said “great things about me”? And then there was this:
Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
So what’s he going to do, sue her? These people and their petty tabloid beefs, my God. And remember, Omarosa has been telling everyone that Trump uses the n-word and that NBC has the tapes? Well, he had to tweet about that too.
.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018
….such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018
I don’t understand why Mark Burnett had to call him to tell him that no such tapes exist if Trump is so convinced that he never said that word? And it’s absolutely hilarious that Trump is suddenly super-worried about someone else’s “credibility.”
And he called her a “dog” this morning.
When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018
Yes, all of this is a distraction, but seriously, just take a moment and consider this band of idiots, morons, traitors, racists and douchebags. They’re all so awful. How do people not see it?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m becoming psychotic, every time he says or does something stupid and horrible (so… every day) I want to show it to my Trump/supporting family members and say “how can you support that?! How is this ok?!!” I have that daily internal fight.
The family members who are trump supporters also happen to be the most effed up people in my whole extended family, so it’s not that surprising but it ENRAGES ME. How can they continue to do the mental gymnastics necessary to act like this is alright?! They are rich white mega-Christians who will never get off the trump train.
I hate him so much. So much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess when you put “mega white” and “Christian” together, throw in entitled, it can be a bad combo, and that combo votes republican. So there’s your answer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no getting through to them if they are still supporting him at this point. I have one family friend who I have lost all respect for and don’t talk to anymore. The final straw was when she twisted herself into knots trying to defend separating children from their parents. I am done with trumpsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 same with me. Everything he does makes my blood boil, and I get more frustrated that Trumpsters (especially the ones I know ) don’t see the obvious disaster that Trump is. The Trumpsters in my life used to be sweet, intelligent, open minded people, which is why I’m so shocked about their diehard loyalty. My father doesn’t know what Twitter is, but when I read tweets to him, he says they’re wrong and stupid. …until I tell him Trump wrote them. I don’t understand how people can keep the blinders on. Trump has caused me to lose lots of friends and he’s the topic of all of the arguments in my family. I’ve never hated someone as much as I hate Trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a cult at this point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you. I feel like someone should put his tweets on highway billboards or something to somehow better illustrate just how horrifying his tweetstorms are. Seems more effective than running up and down the streets screaming about it, which is what I sometimes feel like doing.
As for Strzok, it’s outrageous that he got fired but it’s for the best, I think, because his presence just continued to give fodder to the GOP to accuse the FBI of being biased. I can’t with their constant, ongoing attempts to discredit Mueller and his investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the answer is this:
“owning” the “libtards” is more important to them than anything. no clean water, no clean air, kids in cages, on the brink of war with a few countries, tax giveaways to corporations and the 1% that will NEVER affect his base at all, except negatively, businesses going under due to his stupid tariffs, jobs moving overseas…all of that is A-OK as long as the libs and them danged minorities get owned and know their place.
that’s it, that’s the extent of their reasoning. and yes, they will twist as much as they need to in order to NOT acknowledge that that’s the only reason. they can’t admit it even to themselves so they sure as hell aren’t going to admit it out loud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But they do admit it…I can’t tell you how many gloating “liberal tears” comments I see. Including from Don F&^#ing Jr. Grr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh, I know they admit that is ONE of the reasons and yes they do relish it, but they won’t admit it’s the ONLY reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Owning “libtards”, but dwe by forget the racism. That’s the main thing. Even minorities who are in the U.S. support Trump for that reason. I’ve dumped friends over it. One supported Trump. Another, who I am still friends with, supported Jill Stein. The one who supported Trump is happy about the child separations and deportations (African American man), and the other is a Central American woman who blamed Hilary Clinton for all of the issues in Central America while she was Secretary of State. Sigh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same exact daily feeling here. My parents and siblings are Trumpers and I spend wayyy too much time dreaming of ways to make them see the light. They won’t though and I know it. Just have to try to let it go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband’s extended family has been ignoring us and not inviting me to bachelorette parties,showers,family cookouts. They are actually making the invites secret on FB. They haven’t unfriended me yet but I know we are being ignored because I’m liberal and they are trump worshippers. Oh well their loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom is a devout Christian and she supports him. Wtf?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom is a devout Christian also. Life long republican. But leading up to the 2008 election her eyes started opening up to what the republicans were really all about. She campaigned and voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012. She is horrified by trump and voted for Hillary. She is still very involved with the church but confirmed that 99% of the congregation are trumpsters. She doesn’t understand how they can’t see him for what he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish your mom could have a talk with my mom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve decided not to read anything about Trump. He is just too awful for words. Lots of good books out there and good stuff on Netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t look away. When I saw that dog comment this morning it felt surreal. I mean this is the President talking like that FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t look away either. It’s almost like an addiction
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I threw up in my mouth when I saw that…..I would NEVER compare him to dog….it would be insulting to the entire canine community….noticed too, he called her a dog, not a bitch. Hmmmm, does this mean he cannot tell the difference between male and female????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If someone had an unknown number of recordings of me saying embarrassing and possibly criminal things, I would avoid instigating them with Twitter insults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I try to moderate my consumption – it’s important to me to be literate and aware of what’s going on in order to simply be a responsible citizen. On the other hand, I don’t need to be constantly rolling in the slime and dirt this administration manufactures and throws around on an increasingly frequent basis.
Everything she’s saying isn’t news and everything he’s doing isn’t news – I think the most important reason to keep aware is because hopefully, at some point, something might happen to actually get this collection of human vermin out of the halls of power and back to a place where they’re only damaging each other instead of the entire planet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s where I’m at too. I want to be informed, but I also need to save my sanity, so I need a break now and then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lucy2 – I’ve found that a combination of Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee with some Trevor Noah thrown in keeps me more or less up on what’s going on – and the facts mixed in with the humor and sarcasm help it go down – if not easier, at least knowing that I a) am still able to laugh and b) am not alone in my take on what’s happening. (Although on that score, the lot of you CB’ers goes a long way and I remain ever grateful to everyone here.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@cannibell, sounds like we are on the same TV show diet! You have to laugh or else you would be uncontrollably sobbing all the time I think…
Samantha Bee gives me life though and I wish her show was on more than once a week!
I also add John Oliver to the mix. His ‘stupid watergate’ reports are hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Oliver, Trevor Noah, Colbert, and Ms. Bee are keeping me a little less crazy. Or maybe that isn’t the right word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All hail Samantha Bee. My son said my laugh sounds different when I watch Samantha Bee. He says it sounds hard, and not like me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I’m only here to answer the question “ how do people not see it?” … my mom said that people like this like others who do what they would do. They don’t see beyond themselves and their own narrow preferences. So, everyone who likes trump is outing themselves. For the rest of us, it’s good to know these people exist in such vast numbers I guess but it’s also alarming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know what you really want to say when you call her a dog and low life.You BUM!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate reality television , Its crass unreal and uncivil and many years ago, I predicted that it would lead to the demise of modern civilization as we know it . and here we are the Great USA being run like the Apprentice , Survivor and Housewives of DC . This is the only explanation for this madness , people think governing the country should be entertaining and gaudy like a reality show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a quick response, Kaiser. He tweeted that dog comment less than an hour ago. He’s in a tweeting frenzy this morning. I wonder what’s going on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prosecution rested in the Paul M trial yesterday, but that was drowned out by the firing and the tweetnado.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s freaking out because she brought proof that he did used the “N” word when he was running 2016, there was a conference call and they discussed how they can “spin this”. The interview this morning on CBS proved that yes, he called Blacks the “N” word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just reported 5 of his tweets about her as targeted harassment. I know they won’t do anything, but I am so sick of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good idea. I’m doing that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t find the tweets. Did he take them down?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the dog tweet is there from 1 hour ago, the other Omarosa tweets are from yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing we are witnessing the point when racism and sexism (Omarosa) and conciousness of guilt (Strok) collide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t understand why Mark Burnett had to call him to tell him that no such tapes exist if Trump is so convinced that he never said that word?”
Very, very good point!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I’m pretty sure there ARE tapes but for whatever reason, Burnett isn’t releasing them. Perhaps a contractual agreement but who knows. At some point, I think that NBC is going to force a release of them. Not that it will make any difference as Trump’s base is full of a bunch of racist jerks who wont’ care!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, drump is so disgusting, so repulsive.
Omarosa uses all drump’s bag of vile tricks so I don’t feel sorry for her. She seems to be the only one who can stand up to him because they both are such backstabbing, show boating, cruel people.
The most hideous thing yesterday was drump refusing to mention Sen. John McCain’s name at the Fort Drum Military signing. drump is such a piece of garbage.
And Grifter Ivanka was demanding via Twitter that everyone obey drump and be kind even though she and her despicable family have stolen millions and are tearing apart the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those tweets didn’t go well for Princess Nagini.b
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, they didn’t. And I was there for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A commenter on CNN pointed out that 45 tends to only say uneducated or dumb when referring to poc who he is upset with.
As for Mark Burnett is it possible that he has something to hide and called 45 to make sure Omorosa did not find out?
Hmmn…
Let’s see Mark makes sure certain tapes are never made public and 45 helps to solve any embarrassing situation in Mark’s past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And to go all conspiracy theory, Seth Abramson’s feed has a story about a shady payment to Burnett from the inauguration fund. $26 million was funneled to Burnett through a company incorporated 6 weeks before the inauguration. I could believe they mutually help each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He usually throws out that insult to women too, surprised he’s not calling her a double dog
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Burnett didn’t call him at all. He’s lying about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love Omarosa, but I kind of love this whole mess. She got fired, and sure she waited for her book deal, but she’s out there WITH RECEIPTS. They cant say she’s lying, they cant say she’s wrong. she has it all recorded. Its like she knew she was dealing with a bunch of crazies….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the point, isn’t it? She’s as untrustworthy as any other trumpster, except she has audio. So long as it’s unedited, audio doesn’t lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In order to fire someone four times, one must first be stupid enough to hire them four times. The kind of stupid that openly admits to ignoring the advice of their chief of staff because their ego was flattered.
The kind of ego that prevents them from saying the name “John McCain” out loud during a barely lucid, stream-of-consciousness monologue regarding a piece of legislation literally named in his honour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Her employment in the WH speaks volumes about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone on Twitter pointed out to Don the Con, he fired her three times from a reality TV show, not a real job. Another example of how much his lies twist the facts to suit his ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deliver us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say is “Thank God I have therapy this morning!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How big is the couch? Asking for a friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evidently dr. trumpenstein doesn’t like the way the reality show celeb/monster he created turned out..she’s a hypocrite, but at least she’s got the balls to stand up to him..everyone else seems so scared ..like adolescents waiting to be part of the cool group..disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
gotta agree. I have no love for Omarosa but I do love the way she A) isn’t afraid of the orange menace and B) she’s brought even MORE chaos to an already chaotic admin…WITH RECEIPTS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’m out of outrage.
Nothing will come of this. Nothing.
His base LOVES that he does this and they’re going to love that he’s calling a black woman “a dog”.
It escapes him and them that if he didn’t say any racial slurs, then he wouldn’t have to worry about Mark Burnett assuring him that there are no tapes and whether or not Omaraosa signed an NDA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I don’t understand is why Trump would care if the tape was released of him saying the N word. His base would just come up with an excuse to continue supporting him. I think the true cause of his anger is attacked by a group he considers lower than dirt: Black Women. His racism is so deep that to him this is worse than a gun shot.
If someone doesn’t give him a tranquilizer he is going to go completely insane and be carried out of the WH foaming at the mouth. Obama’s jokes lead him to run for office. Omarosa is going to make him jump over the edge. His presidency is going down in flames the next 3 months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, I think this is going to get lost because it’s Omarosa we are talking about and she’s trash but there is something deeply unsettling about listenning to THIS president calling a black woman a dog. Especially when he was insulting two famous black men’s intelligence just last week.
And remember: the majority of white americans still approve this shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One third of the country voted for him. That’s all. The majority of white Americans do not approve of this shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, a majority of white Americans are not this stupid or racist. His base, the mindless scum, are about 22% of the country. That is still too much, but that’s not most of us.
But it’s still too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird story time – I have a colleague whose friend’s dad was a government official in NYC way back. His dad had dealings with both Donald (later on) and his father, Fred. The man’s dad noted that even though Fred has his own racist history, he personally never saw or heard Fred behave in an overtly racist way. Donald, OTOH, was openly and unbashed with it – he heard the word multiple times. I dislike Omarosa, but I believe her in full.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Princess Nagini’s advocacy for women and Malaria’s #BeBest campaigns are really having a strong impact on Orange Voldemort. He also spelled “Counsel”as “Councel” twice this morning and his punctuation errors are a sight to behold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow, I had already forgotten about Mel’s BeBest (seriously, who came out with that name??!!) nonsense. As for Nagini, the less said, the better because I have nothing polite to say about this… woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have such a grudging response for this monster. Omarosa knew that this crap show was not going to be a respectable endeavor and chances are, she knew she was going to need ammunition for her life post Trump administration. She TAPED them and she has them on their heels. I have to say, I watched every single interview she did and I swear, homegirl is prepared. She rehearsed in that mirror. Trumps unhinged (no pun intended) reaction to Omarosa shows just how afraid he is of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will piss myself laughing if Omarosa is the one who finally takes him down….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just might have to revise my opinion of her if she does that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be her and the stripper.
He should pay attention to his own show. Omarosa doesn’t fool around she would come after him. Didn’t he see how she went after Star Jones?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy hell were those tweets pathetic. I say this every day but I still cannot, cannot believe this man is POTUS. And the tape she had of him talking about how bummed he was that she was leaving pretty much directly contradicts everything he tweeted. He’s incapable of basic, normal human interaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, I can’t believe I’m actually shocked. But the president just openly called a black woman a “dog”. How is this real?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember he called the black foot ball players “son of a Bitch”. I’m so disappointed with OMN for covering for him all these years and now he’s refering to her as less than human, a “dog”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA but one teeny-tiny thing to give her a bit of credit for: she did openly admit that she is complicit. I know it’s not much, but it’s still more accountability than most of his former staffers have shown.
She said she wanted to see the best in him so she excused a lot of his behavior. Sure, she could be attempting to cover for the past but she also *could* be sincere. He’s such a manipulative person; a crazy gaslighter and emotional abuser–anything is possible.
That’s not to give Omarosa a pass BTW, just to say that it’s possible that she’s finally seeing the light. It’s also possible that she’s trying to sell her book. OR maybe a little bit of both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The President, who is sworn to uphold the laws of the USA and enforce the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, just called a black female employee a dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess who’s approval rating isn’t at the bottom of the heap today? I can’t believe this very unpresidential behavior is now becoming the norm. It just seems to be a big game to Cheetolini and his cult. Who can say the most shocking, vile and ignorant comment is the winner. Our only defense is to vote him out of office and the sooner the better!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, this whole thing sounds so ridiculous, it wouldn’t surprise me if the current Omerosa shtick isn’t another Trump-planned plot-line. That recording of him calling her after she was ‘fired’ sounds like they’re both reading a script. They’re two of the most insincere, narcissistic grifters on the planet. I can’t believe anything either of them say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So in his words, you can be an incompetent moron but you can still be in the White House as long as you say only nice things about Donald. You guys at USA, I really, really empathise with you, I feel really sorry for your situation with your POTUS and I live in one of the most corrupted coutries in Eastern Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he has to insult her intelligence because she’s black. People are acting like this is the first time that the rumor about Trump saying the n-word on the set of the Apprentice is new but it’s not. It was being talked about by people who worked with him prior to him winning the election. I fully believe it.
And it wouldn’t be hard for me to believe that Trump’s phone call to Mark Burnett was just to confirm that the tapes had been destroyed or at least reassured that the tapes will never get out.
He is so repulsive. I don’t care for Omarosa but who the f*ck talks like this? The POTUS, that’s who.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How you like Kathrena Pierson, Saying he did not use the “N” word last night when she was on Fox 🦊 , and then, bam! this morning OMN dropped the proof with Katherine saying, yes “ he said it , he said it” and he’s embarassed. I cannot understand how he had the nerve to run for president and expect all these skeletons to remain in his closet. I guess, if you don’t have him on tape you are screwed. He and his people could care less of the embarrassment they elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a narcissist with no shame. He knows his base will applaud anything he does, even more so if it’s a racial slur. Just disgusting, terrible people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God, his base is not the only ones who votes. OMN is playing this as an apprentice and she’s playing to win. btw, she learned from the the best lier in town. I hope she has more incriminating tapes to share about this illigimate government we have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s on tape talking about assaulting women, saying many Mexicans are rapists, making fun of a disabled person and telling crowds he’ll pay their bail if they get arrested for violence. And 62 million people still voted for him. And 35-40 percent still support him. This whole nightmare has been a horrible wake up call to what part of this country is like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What would it even accomplish releasing them, anyway? It would just unmask everything he says in coded language, anyway. His base would love it. IMHO, he has always been racist, always been a narcissistic piece of shit. The only thing dropping the n-bomb in a video will do is make black people even more keenly aware of how afraid they should be and contribute to their constant sense of degradation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark Burnett better release those tapes. I wish he was forced to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the FBI will raid his office too, if what was mentioned above about campaign money is true.
Either way, won’t matter. His base would love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But do you really think it will do anything if they are released? We all know he says it. On daily basis I’m sure.
Think of all the things that have happened in the last 2 years that this country now is either totally okay with or just accepts as the new norm that would have been unthinkable before. Tearing children from their parents with no intention of reuniting them, the insults, the treason, the election hacking….. on and on…. Hearing him on tape say that word would cause mild outrage for one day until the next bombshell hit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now he’s using the terror attack on Westminster to deflect – thankfully no one died. It was too early in the morning so that area would not have been as busy as it normally is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we surprised? No
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This giant ugly orange ulcer! On Twitter there’s news that Rick Gates (who was in charge of the campaign budget) gave millions of dollars to Mark Burnett using money raised for the inaugural celebrations. Some people are saying it’s hush money in exchange for those tapes. I am not going to support anything Burnett and his holier than thou wife does ever again. If Treason Weasel Miller wants to strip citizenship for US citizens, he can strip Burnett and his wife’s.
Pete Strzok wasn’t just any old FBI agent with the questionable texts. He was the Russian mafia headhunter. Most likely that Orange Nazi got orders from Pudding to get Strzok off his back. This is a sad day for FBI. However Strzok’s gofundme legal fund raised $200K out of the $300K asked. Yeah he should sue the govt because HR only recommended demotion. Someone overrode that decision.
I’m really pissed over this. I hope that orange nazi chokes on a Big Mac.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe Mark Burnett. I refuse to watch any of his shows.
Like the release of the tapes will even do anything. His base will love it. They probably will see it as liscense for them to use it (as if they already don’t).
And yes, his tweet about Mark Burnett confirming there are no tapes is beyond stupid. If you never used that world, then why the f do you need assurances from someone that you weren’t taped using it? I certainly don’t need anyone to confirm that I never used a racial slur, cause I never have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A female dog is a what? Smdh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh and I read an article last night that said the dumbass dotard doesn’t get how time zones work and that he’s impulsive (duh), so when he wants to call world leaders, he’ll want to call them immediately. Never mind that it’s nighttime in another time zone and that he will be waking someone up in the middle of the night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HE SAYS “try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me”
And THAT’S all he cares about! not us, not AMERICA, only HIM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Past diseased presidents turning over in their grave. My commiserations.
There is hope & progress in other countries like mine – NZ, our leader is the exact opposite of America’s D. Bag. So locally for Americans it’s bad so just think of other countries you can potentially move to whenever your dictator acts unprofessionally on the world stage & you’d feel a bit better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse