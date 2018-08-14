The Dumbest Timeline: Donald Trump obsessively tweets about ‘dog’ Omarosa

We could be talking about how Donald Trump fired FBI agent Peter Strzok because he dared to say some honest things about Trump. But I’m not going to talk about it because it’s too depressing (and I honestly though Strzok had already been fired). No, instead we’re going to spend some time wondering why Donald Trump has been obsessively tweeting about Omarosa for the past 36 hours. Let’s take it chronologically. This happened yesterday:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Can you even imagine being so pathetic? Can you even imagine that the g–damn president is sitting on Twitter, claiming that he only kept someone on his staff because she said “great things about me”? And then there was this:

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

So what’s he going to do, sue her? These people and their petty tabloid beefs, my God. And remember, Omarosa has been telling everyone that Trump uses the n-word and that NBC has the tapes? Well, he had to tweet about that too.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

I don’t understand why Mark Burnett had to call him to tell him that no such tapes exist if Trump is so convinced that he never said that word? And it’s absolutely hilarious that Trump is suddenly super-worried about someone else’s “credibility.”

And he called her a “dog” this morning.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Yes, all of this is a distraction, but seriously, just take a moment and consider this band of idiots, morons, traitors, racists and douchebags. They’re all so awful. How do people not see it?