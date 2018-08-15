Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘is done playing doormat to Angie,’ he’s getting joint custody

Wow, you’ll never believe this, but Us Weekly devoted their cover story this week to “Brad’s Story.” Like we haven’t been hearing HIS story for months. Like he doesn’t call up TMZ every time he wants some tea and sympathy. Maybe Lainey is right and Brad is just leaning into the men’s rights-activism white-dude base. Brad wants to be seen as the victim of a vicious harpie, a difficult bitch who is out to ruin him. And the press seems to be lining up to help him (I’m editing out half of this because it’s just a recap of what we already know):
Last week, Brad Pitt was blasted in a new court brief filed by Angelina Jolie’s legal team, setting off a deluge of press and fresh speculation over who will win custody of their six children. In the document, filed August 7, Jolie effectively called her 54-year-old ex a deadbeat dad, claiming he “has paid no meaningful child support” in the 23 months since their split.
Now, in the new issue of Us Weekly, sources reveal the reason Jolie is increasing her attacks on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. Says a Pitt insider, “She sees the writing on the wall: Joint custody is a done deal, and there is nothing she can do to stop it.”
“Brad is done playing doormat to Angie, hoping that would tamp down her anger,” says the insider. “He is going to trust his lawyers and inner circle of friends to continue to be there for him — and get him joint custody of the kids.”
“Brad is done playing doormat to Angie…” from the man who struck his teenage son and left all six kids traumatized to the point where they’ve needed years of therapy. From the man who still has his visits with his kids heavily monitored by mental health professionals. From the man whose son – the same son he physically “made contact” with in some way on a plane in 2016 – wants absolutely nothing to do with him. But sure, take a victory lap. Brad probably will get some kind of joint custody, I’m sure. Lots of terrible parents still get joint custody of their kids. But mostly, I think Angelina is fighting back right now because she’s tired of all of Brad’s bulls-t. I’ve felt, for a long time, that he’s been trying to “punish” her for leaving. He’s also been trying to make it sound, for some time now, that she’s the one hung up on him. When really, she stopped giving a sh-t the moment she left him.
Yea…SO…NOT…HAPPENING!!!!
What Kaiser said. Doormat Dad or Deadbeat Dad, take your pick! (Brad Pitt doormats available on Etsy this coming Christmas season, pre-order yours today!)
I’m pretty neutral about both Jolie & Pitt in general, and my constant POV throughout these past couple of years has been disbelief that this couple ended up this way. But now, I have to say that Pitt needs to stop this bs of painting himself as a victim. He’s poking a hornets nest and he’s only looking worse as the days go by.
Plus general observation, it’s seems that Jolie is close to or has remained very friendly with her exes. Pitt on the other hand-I don’t think his exes have a lot of nice things to say about him. That should tell us something about him and his inability to end relationships well.
I thought I had read AJ didn’t talk to BBT for 3 yrs after their split @Mia Girl. That may just be gossip, of course.
I don’t know if they didn’t talk for a while, but now they are still friends. Angelina even wrote some part (I don’t remember which one) of his biography.
Thornton ditched her on the sly. She moved on gracefully. Eventually he publicly admitted what he did and that it was because he felt unworthy of her. He didn’t do this until she became noticeable doing her UNHCR work. She was getting high praise so then he came on board in support of her.
Johnny Lee Miller has always spoken well of Angie and remains a protective friend of hers.
Yea,Angie once said they didn’t talk for 3years,until he called her & they began they’re friendship.
@amia Girl you’re so right at the beginning when this started to go down two years ago alot of people pointed out the fact that Brad was never in good terms with any of his exes. While the opposite was the case for Angie it was after that we started hearing Brad had called Jennifer and made peace with her.. He is such a tool and his day in court is coming soon there is so much you can do and say before the public and media turns on you. And it’s going to come back to bet his ass.
Both Aniston and Paltrow have said goods things about Brad since their breakups. Aniston only made one criticism of Brad, that he lacked a sensitivity chip in his brain. Otherwise, she admitted they stay in touch, that he cares about her and she, him. Paltrow has been even more effusive.
I like Brad and Ange but I think she is the one being a $%^&* here.
Brad admitted to being an alcoholic, didn’t pay to help his children, threw them out of their home and kept the inventory, traumatised them so much that they needed and still need therapy, he cannot see them without supervision and the judge requested Angelina & the therapists to try and tell the children not to be scared of him, constantly smeared Angelina in court and yet SHE is the one who is being a biartch? My eyes are now stuck because of the rolling I did reading this…
Kaiser can I just say thank you very much for being very strong on this, even Lainey has been wishy washy on this and no one it seems has the courage to call out Brad’s bullshit. From the emails that Wasser filed with the court in an effort to enforce the agreement Brad signed and was trying to weasel out of, Laura said that Angelina believed very strongly that litigation was not the way to go, but Brad’s lawyer was blustering that any judge in America will give Brad joint custody, but it’s been almost 2 years and his visits are still monitored, the media don’t like to ask the question as to why.
There is a lot of tea in Laura’s court filing for those that want the truth because the email exchanges are facts and not here say. She also said the end goal for Angelina was reunification of Brad and the children within 6-12 months but Brad refused to do the work. Angelina’s end goal has always been for Brad to be able to co-parent and as such I’m sure they are probably at the point for him to be going to the media to claim victory.
I hate the way the so called feminists treat strong women like Angelina and Hillary, most people look the other way when the system abuse them. Angelina did not seem to want litigation and Brad and his attorneys went to war on her in the media the last 4 months but I think she had enough and is now ready to fight him.
It’s sad that she has been trying to help him have a good relation with the kids and he just smears her and tries to make it seem like she’s opposed to it all. And even if that was her goal all along, it’s sad that he will claim victory when it happens and let the media continue to smear her for “losing”. I feel for those kids who are being lied about and seeing the lies about their mom while their dad comes out looking like a defenseless child when their ones who needed defending.
I said this before on a Brangelina post but I will say it again: those kids won’t stay kids forever. There may be a time in the future when one of them turns 18 and gives an interview about what really happened during this divorce. My own parents divorced when I was in high school. At 16, I had to set the record straight with extended family members that were only listening to and believing only one side of the story. It was painful but I felt it was necessary because the other parent was being unfairly maligned.
@Boxy lady: yep those children will one day decide if is enough their beloved mother gets smeared and will expose the truth about daddy dearest.
@Magdalene you’re so right I really commend Kaiser for being very objective about this from the get go. I visited Lainey’s site a few days ago and her caption was Angelina is losing! After reading the right up I made up my mind to stop visiting her site. Celebitchy is the only place I come to updates on this.!
@Andrea1:
I read that Lainey article and it was all about how that’s how the media is painting it-not that Angelina is actually losing. IMO she’s been reasonably pro-Ange, and has also been very critical of Brad’s media behavior. She’s a bit more of a public figure than the writers here so I think her language has to be more subtle.
Either way, I’m pulling for Angie to truly come out looking like an angel. Brad has power but so does she, and hopefully she’ll use it. He’s appealing to the MRA and the Minivan Majority who only skim the top of the gossip cycle-if Angie wins in court, how they spin that will be interesting.
@THEHUFFLEPUFFLIZLEMON
I agree with you. So it seems Lainey treading carefully so as not to lose Hollywood connections. Hmmmm I see
Same only reads and comments in CB. I sometimes look over at JJ but that site has been taken over by Brad supporting bullies. Seriously they are really vile and disgrace to womankind.
As women we are patient and always bite our time. Angelina has been doing that as well and now she is showing her inner lioness and protecting her babies.
Brad knows he is feeling scared right now because he came between a lion and her cubs.
@Maya: I clicked into that site and it was really weird to see all these formerly ride-or-die JP fanatics split into two camps which are hellbent on tearing each other apart.
Eh it’s a divorce. There’s a lot of baggage that comes with custody and asset splits.
Aren’t most of the children old enough to decide for themselves? I know Shiloh is 12, she and my daughter look exactly alike in the face and were born months apart. Sahara, Pax, and Maddox are all older than her. The twins are 9 or 10.
I think so. I’ve thought for a while that (at least some of) the kids are getting old enough to be able to choose. And that will be interesting, because I’m guessing they will choose her.
Angelina children ages are Maddox 17, Pax 14, Zaharra 13, Shiloh 12, Twins 10. At least three can possibly be allowed make up their minds on how much time they want to spend with their father.
The judge declared that only Maddox was old enough to decide how much time he spends with his father.
This sob just won’t shut up. Cry, Bradley, cry.
He is just trying to kick her where it hurts the most, that is her kids. I wouldnt want an abusive person near my kids, even if that person is the father. I would worry a lot everytime the kids are alone with that guy. And I dont think the older kids want a relationship with him at all, so giving custody to him, just seems to hurt the kids in the long run.
As a society we care more about the rights of “handsome” rich white men than we do about the wellbeing of kids. Obviously that’s the viewpoint of everyone but that’s the reality of the way the world is. It’s a shame that society does not understand that harm from parents is a real possibility and doesn’t just come in a physical form.
In California, the State’s first goal is 50/50 custody and working out how that will work logistically so that you aren’t in court anymore. The kids are first priority. In this society, women simply aren’t believed about custody issues. When I was there, the overwhelmingly issue amongst most of the parents was men trying to control their partners. Women did it, too, but it was mostly men. I did what AJ is doing: support EVERY EFFORT to reunify the child with the father of it is possible. Judges batter both parents in court, but they review evidence and decide based on evIdence. The one who wins the war over the kids shows respect for the court’s rulings and does not act like an entitled jackass. He’s got to ruin her financial prospects by making her unemployable through the media coverage. The thing is, though, that no matter how hard he tries to destroy her, she will be fine as long as she keeps telling the judge, “tell me what to do and I will do it” and as long as he keeps showing his ass as an entitled man who elevates his needs over his children. My daughter won her freedom at 16 from our jackass after testifying to his abuse. Even now, the court allows him to write her 4 times a month, but she doesn’t have to write him back or go to reunification therapy. He still stalks her, though. She’s terrified that he may kill her because he almost did once. No one believed me, and he smeared me in my town, too. Now that she looks and acts normal and they see she is with me, people talk to me again. And he was publicly outed for wire fraud, so people FINALLY believe me, but I spent years telling the judge I’d do anything to keep her safe and obeying every humiliating order that made me submit to my abuser. Fuck Brad Pitt.
Wow! Who knew he was such a d**che!!!!
Jennifer Aniston
nice one. and I agree.
Funny. I didn’t like Anniston before but now I kind of feel for her.
LOL. And true.
Gwyneth too but she has backtracked for sake of Hollywood connections.
I remember many people pilled on her, but time has proven her Aniston right. Pitt is clearly missing a “sensitivity chip”.
Jennifer understated – he is missing a human chip.
I bet Jen is reading this stuff and is really glad she never had kids with this guy now!
He’ll have to stay clean and sober consistently to get joint custody, I hope he’s ready for that. It’s been my theory all along that Angie knows he’s not sober through and through (maybe he can go stints without drinking, but then he binges for long periods of time), and that’s her trump card. Why else would the visits still be monitored after all this time.
Daily Angelina attacking articles from Brad just cements the fact that something hugely negative about him will drop.
Maybe the children all decided to stay away from him and choose their mother?
Brat Pitt the Whiner refuses to defend his family against the smears.
He and his handlers have been smearing her since 2016.
Whatever, Brad. Different day, same smear campaign from Brad. And then he has the nerve to accuse Angie of what he’s been saying for 2 years! Because she slapped back with facts. In my experience, a man like him WILL badmouth their mother to the kids if/when he gets unsupervised visits – he can’t even stop himself from doing it in the worldwide press. Sad, sad, sad.
He’s gaslighting her. He’s a lot like trump and his fans are like trumps crazed fans.
That’s probably why Angelina called him deplorable.
Yes so many similarities and it’s so frustrating to watch it working. I have thought that also, we’re seeing two kinds of people taking sides. The ones that have known or been a victim of a malignant narcissist/borderline/sociopath/dark triad type and recognize his behaviors. And then there are the ones that are happy to enable narcs and their ilk, or are too stupid and oblivious to their tactics.
I think BP should tread lightly. He’s been with the press trying to vilify her for ages. You know, even the nicest person has their limits (not saying that AJ is the nicest person ever), and can strike back with force if necessary.
If AJ has the receipts on his bad behavior and all his shizz, she could get to the point where she is ready to throw down and say, “You want to do this? LET’S DO THIS.” And then her lawyers can bring all that nasty to court for Public Record.
So, that’s why I say he could be careful, because it’s entirely possible that she could air his dirty laundry for the entire world to see…
She knows what she’s doing. He’ll get his karma when he actually has to parent 50/50 instead of 90/10 like he’s used to. It’s going to be a rude awakening for his lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree! I hope it is a complete rude awakening for his “lifestyle.”
And, it would be AMAZING if the narrative switched and HE was the bad guy–for once!!!
Let’s see how he handles 50/50 because that’s what Angelina wants him to have. He’s going to have to cut way back on his “me” time to actually spend time with his kids. If he gets any less than 50 it’s because he wants less.
Meanwhile if he gets 50/50 Angelina can finally have some “me” time. So she’s going to gain some freedom while he’ll lose some. Hahaha
When they were together he spent weeks/months away from them filming and partying. No more of that. I know if he misses any of his scheduled visitation weeks Angelina will enforce it through the courts. i said it all along she had to force him to be a parent.
He can have 50% custody and still never see the kids. With hired nannies and drivers to look after them he doesn’t even have to be home. There are multiple houses on his property so even if he is home, the kids could be in a guesthouse.
Plus their Mom’s house is a mile away if they are homesick.
But she always said he was a great dad; she also said that they took it in turns to work so that they could be around for the kids. (Of course there are also stories about them being raised by nannies and housekeepers because neither parent wanted to do the day-to-day stuff…)
Perhaps he’s pushing for joint custody because he actually *wants* it?
Again he could have been a great dad up until alcohol took over and turned him abusive.
2-3 years before the divorce, Brad worked and travelled while Angelina cut back and looked after the children.
Brad became an alcoholic and then he turned into a not so great a father.
He may have been a great dad before he started drinking like a fish.
Also, they did take turns working for several years while they were together so one of them would always be with the kids, and if one of them was going to be away more than three or four days, the whole family traveled together. Evidently after a while Pitt wanted to do his own thing, which, curiously enough, appears to be around the same time his drinking started to escalate.
Let me get a box of tissues, Brad, you pathetic little man.
He’ll never stop having leaky pitty parties and if he does ask for less custody he’ll blame Angelina and as usually she’ll be forced to make a statement.
In her last filing it said she is basically anxious to get the divorce over with. That hurt his ego more than the child support. 😂😂
He’s use to her doing the heavy lifting with those kids and he’s probably shitting bricks at the thought of having to dedicated 50 % of his time to them.
He is probably putting her through hell. But as a Capricorn Moon man, he has already put her through hell. And she stayed too long. Maybe because of her kids. And when she’s done, she’s done. She she isn’t being perfect either. I think this is a result of her not getting out sooner, because she was this mad. She didn’t just get mad. She’s been mad for awhile.
Yes Melanie when you’re done, you’re done and there is no going back.
He seems to be having a hard time knowing who to be. He usually gloms on to women and takes on anything redeeming or interesting about them…..like a parasite.
And he’s been going from relationship to relationshi with minimal to no overlap in between…..he went from robin g!vens, to s!nnita, to some fifteen year olds….while he mid to late twenties…then Juliette…another fifteen year old but she was more famous than him….so he used her to climb that ladder…..gwenyth, Jennifer, Angie….and for almost two years he’s been seen for who HE is….for his actions……and it’s disgusting.
With no woman to hide behind….we finally get to see this guy for the ignorant uneducated moron that he is. He’s a narcissistic and needs his supply fast.
He is in no way dad material. Never seemed like it at all….now we know why.
@Says Great Great write up!
At this rate Brad will be doing the “10 years after Angie divorce”people magazine cover,urgh this dude is Pathetic.Get ready guys his movie gets released around November-December so brace yourself on Brads “I’m the victim”Party…What a man🙄!
