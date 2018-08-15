Will Duchess Meghan delay getting pregnant until next year?

We’re coming up on the three-month anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding date. What a time to be alive! They’ve made it this far! Ha, no really, their first months of marriage have been incredibly dramatic, even more so when you consider the fact that they were only together about about a year and a half when they got engaged, and most of that time, they were living in different countries. If there’s ever been a couple who just needs to chill out and spend the first year of their marriage just making the adjustment to married life, it’s them. The problem? Tick-tock goes the baby clock. Yes, people are already writing articles about when we can expect the royal announcement of a Polo Baby.

Royal fans have been desperate for Meghan Markle to announce her pregnancy ever since she joined the royal family back in May. But the Duchess of Sussex, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 33, could be waiting to start a family for this one reason, and it’s makes a lot of sense when you think about it. The royal couple are due to embark on their first joint royal tour in October – with a trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand – including Sydney’s Invictus Games from October 20-27. And, despite Harry previously saying he wanted to have kids “in the near future”, a packed royal itinerary could put plans to expand the family on ice. Morning sickness is normally at its worst during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, while the risk of miscarriage in a first pregnancy is also higher. And the 37-year-old won’t want to risk missing royal engagements because she’s ill – meaning chances of a honeymoon baby looks increasingly unlikely. If they do delay the pregnancy, the couple will be following in the footsteps of their in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 36. They were the first future monarchs in 200 years not to conceive in their first year of marriage – with Kate announcing her pregnancy 19 months in. It’s thought that the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – and their related trip to Asia – was the reason behind the wait.

[From The Sun]

True story: I always thought William and Kate waited to conceive because that was simply what William wanted. If William wanted Kate to have a baby right away, she would have. It was his call, just as it was his call to hide away in Wales for the first years of their marriage. As for Meghan and Harry and whether they’re waiting or not… I have no idea. It’s only been three months! If they came out in a week and said they were expecting, I wouldn’t be surprised. If they came out just before Christmas and said they were expecting, I wouldn’t be surprised. I think the latter is far more likely – that’s the timeline I’ve been expecting, for Meg to be knocked up by Christmas.