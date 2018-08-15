Will Duchess Meghan delay getting pregnant until next year?

Harry Meghan Sentebale polo

We’re coming up on the three-month anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding date. What a time to be alive! They’ve made it this far! Ha, no really, their first months of marriage have been incredibly dramatic, even more so when you consider the fact that they were only together about about a year and a half when they got engaged, and most of that time, they were living in different countries. If there’s ever been a couple who just needs to chill out and spend the first year of their marriage just making the adjustment to married life, it’s them. The problem? Tick-tock goes the baby clock. Yes, people are already writing articles about when we can expect the royal announcement of a Polo Baby.

Royal fans have been desperate for Meghan Markle to announce her pregnancy ever since she joined the royal family back in May. But the Duchess of Sussex, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 33, could be waiting to start a family for this one reason, and it’s makes a lot of sense when you think about it. The royal couple are due to embark on their first joint royal tour in October – with a trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand – including Sydney’s Invictus Games from October 20-27. And, despite Harry previously saying he wanted to have kids “in the near future”, a packed royal itinerary could put plans to expand the family on ice.

Morning sickness is normally at its worst during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, while the risk of miscarriage in a first pregnancy is also higher. And the 37-year-old won’t want to risk missing royal engagements because she’s ill – meaning chances of a honeymoon baby looks increasingly unlikely.

If they do delay the pregnancy, the couple will be following in the footsteps of their in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 36. They were the first future monarchs in 200 years not to conceive in their first year of marriage – with Kate announcing her pregnancy 19 months in. It’s thought that the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – and their related trip to Asia – was the reason behind the wait.

[From The Sun]

True story: I always thought William and Kate waited to conceive because that was simply what William wanted. If William wanted Kate to have a baby right away, she would have. It was his call, just as it was his call to hide away in Wales for the first years of their marriage. As for Meghan and Harry and whether they’re waiting or not… I have no idea. It’s only been three months! If they came out in a week and said they were expecting, I wouldn’t be surprised. If they came out just before Christmas and said they were expecting, I wouldn’t be surprised. I think the latter is far more likely – that’s the timeline I’ve been expecting, for Meg to be knocked up by Christmas.

Harry Meghan Sentebale polo

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

56 Responses to “Will Duchess Meghan delay getting pregnant until next year?”

  1. Swack says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Their life, their decision. This may be a unpopular opinion but could they not want children at all? Can’t recall if there has been any discussion by them of wanting children.

    Reply
  2. duchess of hazard says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:43 am

    She’s what, 37? I mean, they can afford IVF so if they put it off, it should be fine.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:45 am

    You do realize that you can’t just get pregnant the moment you want. It can take up to a year to get pregnant even with a healthy couple

    Reply
    • Fanny says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:23 am

      Exactly. People are taking lack of a pregnancy announcement as evidence of not trying. They might have to try for quite a long time and that still wouldn’t guarantee anything.

      Harry and Meghan are both intelligent people who are aware of their ages. IF they truly want to have children through natural means, then postponing trying for a relatively frivolous reason like not wanting to experience morning sickness at a slightly inconvenient time would be a dumb move. I don’t think they are dumb so it’s vaguely insulting that the media is projecting that onto them.

      The truth is the media has no way of knowing what their specific desires and plans are.

      Reply
    • lobstah says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:26 am

      THANK YOU! This. It’s not like they can just snap their fingers and be expecting.

      Reply
    • Missy says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:53 am

      My spouse and I tried two years and when we finally got pregnant, I lost the baby at 18 weeks. Neither of us have any reproductive problems, doctors said we are both normal, just sometimes that’s the way it goes, we were only 27-29 when we were trying. All the speculation can really hurtful and cause lots of stress, which I’m sure Meghan and Harry are already experiencing

      Reply
  4. Thaisajs says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:45 am

    C’mon. She’s 37 and she’s smart. She’s not going to wait. Fertility starts falling off a cliff at 35 so I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes her a year to conceive. Besides, they’ve been married for three months, isn’t it a little early to be watching for a baby bump?

    Reply
    • Green Desert says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Long time lurker here…I just have to say that I hate comments like this. Fertility declines SLIGHTLY at 35, it doesn’t fall off a cliff:

      https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-24128176

      I know this is one article, but seriously, I wish people would do some research into this area before commenting on fertility and age. You will find similar statistics to this EVERYWHERE, including from medical professionals who actually research this area: women aged 27-34 have an 86% chance of getting pregnant; women aged 35-39 have an 82% chance of getting pregnant. That’s a slight decline. I’ve talked to my provider about this…she is often frustrated at the people who wring their hands about the over 35 thing. Over 40 is when there’s a bigger decline for many, and very few people can get pregnant naturally after about 43-44 (although I know there are many exceptions, including from some regular Celebitchy commenters!!).

      Basically, if you have trouble getting pregnant between 35-39 you LIKELY would have had trouble getting pregnant in your 20′s. The fertility problems were likely always there. My provider thinks that the Advanced Maternal Age will be upped to 40 (currently 35) at some point, since so many women have babies now fairly easily between 35 and 40.

      This is extremely anecdotal but still fits with the evidence: I’m 37 and pregnant with my first. I waited this long by choice, and got pregnant right away. I personally get very annoyed when people concern-troll someone over 35 who wants to get pregnant. People can have trouble conceiving at ANY age, and people can get pregnant easily over 35.

      Reply
      • Masamf says:
        August 15, 2018 at 6:38 pm

        Ding ding ding, we have a winner: Green desert. Thank you for your post.

      • MissM says:
        August 15, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        Thanks for posting this. I’m 34…just got married and am trying (got off the pill after 10 years and haven’t gotten my period yet- who knew this was a thing??). Because it hasn’t worked out the last few months, I’ve naturally spent loads of time on the internet wondering why I’m not pregnant. I’ve convinced myself I can’t have babies because of my age. Your post helps put things in perspective.

  5. P says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Getting pregnant is not that easy, and worst if everyone is expecting you to be. The Cambridges have 3 kids, so is not like Harry has to have a child to be the heir.

    Reply
  6. What's Inside says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I think she is a mature adult woman and knows what is best for her. She will have a baby when she is ready and able.

    Reply
  7. HannahF says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:00 am

    My immediate thought upon hearing that Harry made a solo trip to Africa (last week or so) was that Meghan’s absence was pregnancy related–as in she shouldn’t go just in case.

    This is based upon zero solid evidence.

    Reply
  8. Pamm says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:01 am

    This is a painful topic for someone like me who is trying to get pregnant. Meghan is older than me yet t’s not been easy.

    It’s possible she may or may not actively be trying. I get sad when people walk up to me and ask why I’ve refused to get pregnant as if they know my pains. People should stop putting pressure on her. No one knows their plans. Harry may want kinds immediately but she may or may not. She was married before for over two years and didn’t have any kids; no one knows why. It may or may not have been due to fertility issues; it also may or may not have been her choice not to have kids.

    IVF and fertility treatments are draining, I’m speaking from experience. I’ve left everything to God cos I don’t want to go crazy.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:04 am

      yeah I have chosen not to have kids but I really wish people would stop speculating about the state of a woman’s uterus – it’s no one’s business really. Since I hit 30 people have started asking me and hubs about it alot, and it’s tiring, and feels invasive. They may want kids, they may not! lord knows we also said we wanted kids before we got married even though we were ambivalent at best.

      Reply
    • A says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:39 am

      They stated in their engagement interview that they wanted children “in the near future”.

      Reply
    • keroppi says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      I’m sorry that you are dealing with infertility. It is such an emotional road! We tried for 1.5 years to get pregnant and needed some intervention to conceive. It did get annoying dealing with people’s comments. In the beginning, I would just dodge them, but then I decided that it was easier to just tell people the truth and make them pause. People who have never struggled with infertility don’t always understand the emotional toll that it can take.

      Reply
    • Indian says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      Pamm I’ve been in your path and finally decided to adopt. But that’s not what I wanted to say. My parents tried for 25 years before they had me.. nothing wrong with either of them. Just didn’t happen and then 2 pregnancies. I’ve decided if I’m not supposed to have a child in this life, I just have another purpose and just trying to enjoy life before it’s too late. Stay strong

      Reply
  9. Jan90067 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I think with the Zika risk in the Islands they’re visiting, the common medical advice is to wait 6 mos. after a visit to be sure. That could bring a summer announcement? But, as I said yesterday, I’m going to (try) and stay out of her uterus! lol. If and when they announce, I’ll be shouting my hoorays and congrats 😊. (Wouldn’t a little red-headed, freckled baby be just so adorable??)

    Reply
    • Lizabeth says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:38 am

      I agree it’s not anyone’s business but theirs. But when the Oct tour to areas with Zika was announced weeks ago, that made me think they aren’t trying right now. (And not because of fear of morning sickness either.) You’re right about the 6 months @Jan. Men have to wait 6 months before trying because Zika survives longer in sperm.

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:50 am

      Sensible and thoughtful response!

      Therefore a tabloid will never run this as a story

      And yes i think their children will be very adorable

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      August 15, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Personally, I believe the Sussexes will do whatever they want to do with their lives, period. But with that said, should they decide to have children, there is no reason to wait just because there is a Zika virus some place they’ll visit. There are millions of healthy babies born in countries like mine that have been deemed “Zika virus risk”. The cases of Zika affected babies a very few. I believe that human can always try to control the universe but if something was meant to be, it will be. Que cera cera, the future is not ours to see nor to control.

      Reply
  10. Enn says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I really, really dislike bump watches and pregnancy speculation. It’s so creepy and invasive.

    Several friends have needed assistance conceiving, including one who used a donor egg after 3 lost pregnancies. You never know what those questions feel like to a person who is struggling to have a child unless you’ve been there.

    Reply
    • violet says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:47 am

      @Enn – IKR?! It’s like, back to Henry VIII and his obsession with having a male heir and everyone watching his wives’ abdomens. Does anyone look at Harry and wonder if his sperm are viable?!

      Reply
      • Enn says:
        August 15, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        It’s pretty misogynistic, honestly. We’re not entitled to knowledge of any particular woman’s reproductive system. For generations it was acceptable to ask couples when they were going to have a baby, when they were going to have ANOTHER baby, touch a pregnant woman’s stomach, etc. That’s all really inappropriate and rude.

        I get a lot of questions and advice, but I have a chronic illness that impacted my prior plans to have children. People still feel free to weigh in like their input matters.

  11. Sansa says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:13 am

    I got pregnant at 29 when I wanted my first within months, but at 36 I wanted a little girl and it took almost 8 or 9 months to conceive. I did have a daughter following the shuttles method which you can google if your interested to learn how to up the odds to predetermine sex of a child,based off, longevity of sperm life. So they should start now and it’s going to probably take multiple cycles until bingo.

    Reply
  12. c says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:37 am

    mosquitos that cause the zika virus are not repeat not found in nz and australia so if meg gets pregnant while on tour she will be fine. but just to say for all the debbie downers out there anything is possible but not likely

    Reply
  13. Mimi says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:43 am

    So refreshing to read a thread that only has to do with the two of them. Thank you!

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:45 am

    My guess is that their “ideal” would be for Meghan to be pregnant by the first anniversary, have the first kid at 38, second kid at 40, done. But life isn’t always ideal and I’m sure they know that, so they may be trying now.

    I mean even Kate – we don’t know (and we should not know) that she got pregnant right away. It may have taken her a year to get pregnant or the whole 19 months as the article mentions. So we cant even assume that they were going by a schedule of any sort.

    I like to follow the royals and I know I’m a hypocrite bc I’m commenting on this post lol, and I would love a “polo baby” for them, but really – their bodies, their family, their lives.

    Reply
  15. Nickname says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Is that single strand of hair in her face driving anyone else crazy?

    Reply
  16. Qatar2 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Seriously, can we please not with stories like this? As another poster astutely pointed out, you can’t just get pregnant on command. A healthy couple’s chances of conceiving are 25% in any given month and that figure drops dramatically for a woman in her late 30s. Add in any potential fertility issues and you’ve got a more complex situation. People need to remember that conception is actually an incredibly precise process – it is beautifully divine when you think of how many factors need to be perfectly aligned for it to happen.

    This whole Megan bump watch annoys me to no end. I arrogantly thought I could control when I would get pregnant, and once I decided to, I ended up with unexplained infertility. I am exactly the same age as Megan. I have only recently started to get over my anger about it and realize that my plans may not be those that God has in store for me, and to have faith that he knows what is best for me.

    Reply
  17. ladida says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    All these comments about how hard it is to get pregnant. Yes, it’s hard. Yes, it gets harder with age. But it’s also a mental game where it’s important to stay positive and not worry too much. That’s why so many couples get pregnant the minute they stop trying. Megs and Harry will be knocked up after the tour.

    Reply
  18. liriel says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I agree with you but we all are speculating just because they said in a official interview they want a family. So we do know they hope to have a kid. it’s a gossip site after all. nothing vicious about speculating when/if. people here believed Kate wouldn’t be able to get pregnant because she was too skinny..

    Reply
  19. A says:
    August 15, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    For some it takes a while to conceive, for others, it happens on the first try. So as much as you may need to plan that it could take a while, you also need to be prepared that it could happen immediately.

    Also, yes, some people have fertility problems, but not all women over 35 have some massively difficult time getting pregnant. I’m so sick of all the fear mongering out there for women. Just because you’ve “heard” that this is the case, does not mean that there is data to support it.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2013/07/how-long-can-you-wait-to-have-a-baby/309374/

    Reply
  20. porcupette says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    My mother got pregnant when she was 51

    Reply
    • violet says:
      August 15, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      @porcupetta – But was that a first pregnancy? Women who have already been pregnant have more chance of getting pregnant after 35. It is a first pregnancy that is more impacted by the drop in fertility after 35.

      But regardless, this is so much a case by case kind of thing. Every woman is different, statistics are just statistics.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment