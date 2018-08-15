Colin Jost laments a time when awards went to big, fun, popular films

Remember when people were like “what is a movie star like Scarlett Johansson doing with a SNL dude like Colin Jost?” The answer is probably “they’re both kind of terrible.” ScarJo pretends to be Asian and Colin Jost pretends to be a funny comedian. While Colin Jost hasn’t said or done anything specific to ensure his cancellation, I’m totally here for people to drag Jost for being a dude ensconced in white privilege and general smarm. Jost and Michael Che are this year’s Emmy Awards co-hosts. The Emmys air on September 17th, which shocked me because I honestly thought they were, like, next Sunday. To promote their gig, Che and Jost sat down with the LA Times, and here’s just a Jostian sample.
LAT: Are you fond of awards shows generally?
Che: I remember liking the MTV awards when I was a kid.
Jost: Eh. I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn’t care about. At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously? And remember when movies like “Gladiator” won best picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They’re both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make.
LAT: Are there any shows or performers that didn’t get nominated that you really wish had been honored?
Jost: I was – and I rarely use this word more than 10 times a day – flabbergasted that Kyle MacLachlan was not nominated for best actor in a Whatever-That-Category-Is-Called. He played at least four different versions of Dale Cooper in the new “Twin Peaks” and was amazing at all of them (I thought Laura Dern should have been nominated as well, but at least she got recognized for “The Tale”). It’s amazing that the first “Twin Peaks” series got overlooked in the early ’90s and for 25 years people talked about how crazy it was that it got overlooked. And now the new series is going through the same exact thing! It’s like if we had gone through a world war and then 25 years later we had another world war! It wouldn’t make sense!
“Remember when movies like “Gladiator” won best picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things?” The Oscar for Most Popular Film was made for Colin Jost. Colin Jost is the kind of guy who wonders why Die Hard Part IX doesn’t win an Oscar. Colin Jost is also the kind of guy who adores artsy, half-experimental TV shows like the Twin Peaks reboot, because why not?
Incidentally, in an interview with Vanity Fair last week, Jost and Che were asked about the vibe of this year’s Emmys, whether they would make it political or whether they would do something about the #MeToo movement. Jost said this:
“It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political. The exciting part is to do things about television and that particular awards ceremony and make it, in general, less political than normal. There’s a lot to celebrate in television right now. It’s a very strong time.” Jost added that he thinks the #MeToo movement may not be as dominant of an issue by the time the awards show airs. “I think that by [the Emmys], people are going to be desperate to give men a chance, finally,” he joked. “It’ll probably be #HeToo by then.”
Imagine being a white dude and being super-grateful that you can finally ignore “politics” for one whole night. And then imagine joking around about how women in your industry have been systematically abused, harassed, raped, assaulted, gaslighted, overlooked and maligned. Har har.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
STFU forever. I just Tweeted at NBC about this. They should pull Jost from hosting duties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, read the room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs a freaking reality check. He might get it on Emmy night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…. This is going to go REALLY well! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously he will be a train wreck. I kinda can’t wait so he can blame it on everything but himself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I DO have a problem with Jost and Che. Not just from this interview but I have for a while. Their mansplaining game is STRONG and they have used it a lot at the weekend update desk. It used to be my favorite part but now I don’t watch it anymore. Remember when Cecily was at the desk? Boy do I miss her! When Seth left and Jost replaced him the duo was NOT good but it was not coming from Cecily…
Jost and Johansson both give off that smug af vibe big time.
I will try to say something positive. If you take what he says LITERALLY he is not asking for the most popular category to appear but rather for less elitism.
However coming from him it rings false (I said I would try, not that I would succeed…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#HeTooIsAnIdiot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now we know why he and Scarlett are a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts, exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh boy. What a douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy. I was once trapped on a bot with him for an evening (a big boat, not just the two of us) – he was the paid entertainment. He was super fratty, just a general douche bro and then snuck off into one of the bedrooms and slept with a colleague of mine before then ignoring her for the rest of the night and making her cry. No time for him at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he AND Che disappeared from the public…I wouldn’t blink one eye…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously?”
Um…I’m not sure the Academy feels the same, and is thrilled one of their paid hosts is saying this in public while promoting the show…
There is definitely a bad douche-bro vibe from both him and Che all the time. I don’t like either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t stand this white bread guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when funny people actually hosted award shows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol Those were the days
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Stephen Colbert busy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse